|Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by FlirtyKaren(f): 7:14pm
Big Brother Naija housemate Kemen groped his fellow housemate TBoss. Tonight Kemen was disqualified and evicted because of that.
Payporte, sponsors of the Big Brother Naija show, has released a statement on the groping incident between Kemen and TBoss. Read below:
Hello Everyone,
Based on last night's footage of @Kemen_fitness making sexual moves on @officialtboss_ which sparked a large outrage, we will like to make our stance known on this matter.
PayPorte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn
Kemen's actions.
We believe individuals whether under the influence of alcohol or being sober, should have high morals.
We will be taking a decisive action on this. We will be updating you shortly.
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/03/payporte-confirms-kemen-sexually.html
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by WhiteSoup: 7:16pm
I does not even knows what people gains from washing this show. I think the battle life have been draw between Kemen andTboss
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Keneking: 7:20pm
But where is lalasticlala sef...
On a closer look, there is nothing wrong with what the guy has done...imagine Geordie Shore would hail the guy.
Anyway, click like if you think TBoss is next to be evicted.
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by AngelicBeing: 7:23pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by segebase(m): 7:29pm
who dem epp
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by optional1(f): 8:10pm
that kemen just get body for nothing sense e no get...
-one road open for Efe
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by ekanDamie: 9:36pm
for the first time I actually decided to watch on YouTube to see what warranted eviction since I know immoral acts have always been condoned in the show before now.
I totally see nothing wrong in what kemen did based on the values of the show.
if they allow opposite sex to creep into or share bed, I see no reason why touching is not possible. besides the lady in question neither cautioned him or complained to big broda in any diary section, so why big broda dey form HOLYfield.
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by u11ae1013: 9:43pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by soberdrunk(m): 9:43pm
He "tap current" ooooooo!! Its different from "sexual Harassment"........
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by DollarAngel(m): 9:43pm
I thought BIG BROTHER was all about sex, so why are they upholding morals
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by promisechild(m): 9:43pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by eweresaro: 9:44pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Afam4eva(m): 9:45pm
ekanDamie:With the way some of you reason, you can't spend a week abroad without ending up in jail. There's something called mutual consent. It means when you and someone consent to any form of sexual relationship. Even in California, there's a law called "yes means yes" which means that, the fact that a girl crawls up to your bed start Unclad, opening her legs like moses patted the red sea does not mean you have her consent unless she explicitly tells you to go ahead else you will end up in jail. What Kemen did is wrong on every level. The fact that TBoss appears like a slut does not mean she should be harassed sexually when in a vulnerable position.
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by macdanny2000(m): 9:45pm
Nawa o . Konji
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Tazdroid(m): 9:45pm
The show itself doesn't fit on any moral scale
So what the blazes is Payporte yapping about sexual perversion, blah blah?
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by elganzar(m): 9:45pm
he was obviously paid to do it...knowing fully well he's being watched, no one is that stupid...
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by joshi1: 9:45pm
That Kemen looked ike a rapist from day 1
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by kbams241: 9:45pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by nairawallcom: 9:45pm
[size=18pt]wow
NA WA
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Angelinastto(f): 9:45pm
As it's new
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by zeezeegal(f): 9:45pm
u11ae1013:Bisola And Tin Do Worst Dy No Talk Why Dis Small One?
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by accountbalance: 9:45pm
At least, you'd learn some good English
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by kbams241: 9:46pm
WhiteSoup:. Must u kill everyone on nairaland wit ur grammar ?
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by GreenMavro: 9:46pm
Oxford Dicktionary Update 2017
synonym's of Konji is Kemen
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Mobsync(m): 9:46pm
See who's talking about morals.
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by metrosexual: 9:46pm
Why is PayPorte/Big Brother selective on morality?
You guys are okay with a lady exposing her boobs to be sucked by a man in public but not cool with this Kemen's act, I'm not in support of Kemen's action but BBN organisations are filled with double standards!
I pity this Kemen guy, the nigga wanted to do something controversial to become popular but instead he was used as a sacrificial lamb by BBN to save face and pretend to have some morals of which they don't
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by DEXTROVERT: 9:46pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Nickymezor(f): 9:46pm
I hope Tokunbo goes home soon.
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Expl0rers: 9:46pm
i pray he isnt feeling suicidal but he messed up big time... he fondled the girl's tips till they turned red...
what came over him?
Kemen was disqualified, but not a lot of people were opportune to see what he did.
Watch the full video below
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Wikinaija(m): 9:46pm
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by Lilymax(f): 9:46pm
I feel really bad for Kemen
|Re: Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement by mbe97: 9:47pm
the thing tire me... moreover one thing suppose lead to another
