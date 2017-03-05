Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Kemen Sexually Harassed Tboss - Payporte Releases Statement (7483 Views)

Payporte, sponsors of the Big Brother Naija show, has released a statement on the groping incident between Kemen and TBoss. Read below:



Hello Everyone,

Based on last night's footage of @Kemen_fitness making sexual moves on @officialtboss_ which sparked a large outrage, we will like to make our stance known on this matter.

PayPorte is strongly against sexual harassment and perversion and we strongly condemn

Kemen's actions.

We believe individuals whether under the influence of alcohol or being sober, should have high morals.

We will be taking a decisive action on this. We will be updating you shortly.





I does not even knows what people gains from washing this show. I think the battle life have been draw between Kemen andTboss 6 Likes

On a closer look, there is nothing wrong with what the guy has done...imagine Geordie Shore would hail the guy.



Anyway, click like if you think TBoss is next to be evicted. 2 Likes

that kemen just get body for nothing sense e no get...

-one road open for Efe 8 Likes

for the first time I actually decided to watch on YouTube to see what warranted eviction since I know immoral acts have always been condoned in the show before now.

I totally see nothing wrong in what kemen did based on the values of the show.

if they allow opposite sex to creep into or share bed, I see no reason why touching is not possible. besides the lady in question neither cautioned him or complained to big broda in any diary section, so why big broda dey form HOLYfield. 61 Likes 5 Shares

He "tap current" ooooooo!! Its different from "sexual Harassment"........

I thought BIG BROTHER was all about sex, so why are they upholding morals 17 Likes 2 Shares

DollarAngel:

ekanDamie:

for the first time I actually decided to watch on YouTube to see what warranted eviction since I know immoral acts have always been condoned in the show before now.

I totally see nothing wrong in what kemen did based on the values of the show.

With the way some of you reason, you can't spend a week abroad without ending up in jail. There's something called mutual consent. It means when you and someone consent to any form of sexual relationship. Even in California, there's a law called "yes means yes" which means that, the fact that a girl crawls up to your bed start Unclad, opening her legs like moses patted the red sea does not mean you have her consent unless she explicitly tells you to go ahead else you will end up in jail. What Kemen did is wrong on every level. The fact that TBoss appears like a slut does not mean she should be harassed sexually when in a vulnerable position.

Nawa o . Konji 2 Likes

The show itself doesn't fit on any moral scale





So what the blazes is Payporte yapping about sexual perversion, blah blah? 3 Likes

he was obviously paid to do it...knowing fully well he's being watched, no one is that stupid... 2 Likes

That Kemen looked ike a rapist from day 1 1 Like

u11ae1013:

n Bisola And Tin Do Worst Dy No Talk Why Dis Small One? Bisola And Tin Do Worst Dy No Talk Why Dis Small One?

WhiteSoup:

I does not even knows what people gains from washing this show. I think the battle life have been draw between Kemen andTboss

At least, you'd learn some good English At least, you'd learn some good English 4 Likes

WhiteSoup:

I does not even knows what people gains from washing this show. I think the battle life have been draw between Kemen andTboss . Must u kill everyone on nairaland wit ur grammar ? . Must u kill everyone on nairaland wit ur grammar ?

Oxford Dicktionary Update 2017





synonym's of Konji is Kemen 1 Like

FlirtyKaren:

You guys are okay with a lady exposing her boobs to be sucked by a man in public but not cool with this Kemen's act, I'm not in support of Kemen's action but BBN organisations are filled with double standards!



I pity this Kemen guy, the nigga wanted to do something controversial to become popular but instead he was used as a sacrificial lamb by BBN to save face and pretend to have some morals of which they don't Why is PayPorte/Big Brother selective on morality?You guys are okay with a lady exposing her boobs to be sucked by a man in public but not cool with this Kemen's act, I'm not in support of Kemen's action but BBN organisations are filled with double standards!I pity this Kemen guy, the nigga wanted to do something controversial to become popular but instead he was used as a sacrificial lamb by BBN to save face and pretend to have some morals of which they don't 3 Likes

I hope Tokunbo goes home soon.



what came over him?

Kemen was disqualified, but not a lot of people were opportune to see what he did.



Watch the full video below

http://naijavocal.com/kemen-f0ndles-tboss-breasts-without-her-knowledge/ i pray he isnt feeling suicidal but he messed up big time... he fondled the girl's tips till they turned red...what came over him?Kemen was disqualified, but not a lot of people were opportune to see what he did.Watch the full video below

I feel really bad for Kemen