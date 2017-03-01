₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:40pm On Mar 05
Big Brother Naija housemate, Ekemini Ekerette popularly referred as Kemen was sent packing for sexually harassing Tboss while she was asleep.
Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before displaying his real self on Saturday night.....which caused an outrage on social media. Lol
Check out some hilarious reactions to Kemen's eviction below;
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Skeendip: 8:41pm On Mar 05
Sheybi Na SA dem dey do this show, how come Xenophobia no reach there side
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by LAFO(f): 8:43pm On Mar 05
Pure and applied idiocy
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by AkinPhysicist: 8:45pm On Mar 05
Bad mouthing people is Nigerians' specialty. Science and technology not so much.
Meanwhile, this stewpid kemen y u go dey eye gal wey Ebuka (big brother) don dey plan 2 yanch since? And if na say na ordinary eye e 4 beta. U come do sotey u carry ur body go dey tap current for her bed. Ebuka removed (and humiliated you) u because u wan spoil market for am. Na d koko be dat - people wey code go gree me
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:45pm On Mar 05
More
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Amoyinoluwa24: 8:46pm On Mar 05
Lalasticlala
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by policy12: 8:55pm On Mar 05
Konji na bastard imagine a man trading N25millionaire for breast.
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by AK6464(m): 9:21pm On Mar 05
People carry N25m worth of konji around, Shege
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by optional1(f): 9:21pm On Mar 05
so all this while he has been doing press up and gathering muscle was to just touch that orange tree fruit of tboss...... Ode
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by highrise07(m): 10:48pm On Mar 05
the organizers of this show are hypocrites, what else do they expect these caged matured minds to do if not to engage in sexual immorality.
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Emeskhalifa(m): 10:48pm On Mar 05
Wen u have village winch, na so e dey b
U fit even use ur hand take buy ur death.
I jus hope he doesn't get arrested for the sexual harassment when he gets BACK OOOOOO
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Adaowerri111: 10:49pm On Mar 05
Jobless people
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Tazdroid(m): 10:49pm On Mar 05
Nigerians doing what Nigerians know best -- react
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by veekid(m): 10:49pm On Mar 05
flat heqds sha
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Kjking(m): 10:50pm On Mar 05
with his lips like my grandpa's couch
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by seunlly(m): 10:50pm On Mar 05
the guy is just too much.
see how he press that br**st
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Ishilove: 10:51pm On Mar 05
Men have been making fools of themselves over women since the dawn of time
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by joshi1: 10:51pm On Mar 05
what else? even matters wen serious pass bba
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Lovegisty: 10:51pm On Mar 05
lol
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by WebSurfer(m): 10:51pm On Mar 05
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Misterdhee1(m): 10:52pm On Mar 05
This guy just spoil hin career on top veejay
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by AfroSamurai: 10:52pm On Mar 05
Ishilove:Same way women have been making fools of themselves over men since the dawn of time. Or you haven't seen or heard about single girls shagging married men just for stipends?
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by chibatov(m): 10:52pm On Mar 05
miyonce right now
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Expl0rers: 10:53pm On Mar 05
Eyaa
i just feel so much pity... it was all about the game, its just tboss reaction that ruined it all
Kemen sha pressed the breast like there's no tomorrow... tboss face turned red... be like she like am sef
watch the video here: http://naijavocal.com/official-press-release-on-bbn-contestant-kemens-disqualification/
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by bigerboy200: 10:53pm On Mar 05
LOL
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by LesbianBoy(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
I can't believe full grown ass naija men follow this useless show everday instead of them to be hustling! These are the same stoopid idiots, fools, compound fools that will be creating mumu threads on nairaland romance section "10 reasons why naija girls should stop following ready-made guys"
una no wan hustle but una wan enjoy! Rubbish!
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by Alexander001(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
This guy don fall our hand. When ladies see kemen they will be like...
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by nkowaputa(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
U can't keep a nyam and goat together for too long.
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by mascot87(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
Big brother is the real foool here. Bias to the core, now Tboss go dey pray make them evict her cos everyone in the house go dey run away from her
Them go marginalize her
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by softMarket(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
What is in that breast that is sending men home?
__________________________________________________________________
Bigge shouldn't have disqualified him like nah
He. Just disgraced that guy!...the shame is too much!
__________________________________________________________________
I don't know why God created a beautiful world and spoilt it with a man-like creature!
If u want to succeed in life....LEAVE WOMAN ,no go near am! Woman are one creature that Nobody understands not even the devil..
If she's not MOM or SISTER,my brother. RUN!!!!
|Re: Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija by brightballer(m): 10:53pm On Mar 05
Big Brother disappointed me tonight and I'm really pissed.
For weeks now, Tboss has been treated with leniency whenever she refuses to carry out an instruction, leaving the other housemates to the work. She has been getting uncommon and unmerited favour from Biggie which I find disturbing.
However, what stops Biggie from evicting Kemen using the voting that has been on for many days, since he got the lowest percentage? Why not tell him to his face he did bad and evict him without the tag 'disqualification' and 'pervert'?
Biggie has ruined Kemen's career, future, business and relationship with people. He is a popular fitness instructor in Port Harcourt. How will he survive the insults, harrassment, stigma? No husband will bring his wife to his gym for fear of being groped. No fiance will bring his fiancee to his gym for fear of being assaulted. No girl will leave her home to the gym of a Kemen, who was disqualified from Big Brother Naija because of a sexual harassment allegation.
Biggie is a cheat. Tonight, he has ordered Bisola into the diary room because they all showed their displeasure against the dismissal of Kemen. Tony and Bally were furious and even talked about the different times the same Tboss forced Kemen into massaging her.
Thank God my Efe knew from the start Tboss is unreliable and very manipulative.
