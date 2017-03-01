Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Hilarious Reactions Trail Kemen's Disqualification From Big Brother Naija (11966 Views)

Kemen, who has been trying to be romantically close to TBoss with no luck, waited for all housemates to fall asleep before displaying his real self on Saturday night.....which caused an outrage on social media. Lol



Check out some hilarious reactions to Kemen's eviction below;



Sheybi Na SA dem dey do this show, how come Xenophobia no reach there side 4 Likes 1 Share

Pure and applied idiocy 2 Likes 1 Share

Bad mouthing people is Nigerians' specialty. Science and technology not so much.



Meanwhile, this stewpid kemen y u go dey eye gal wey Ebuka (big brother) don dey plan 2 yanch since? And if na say na ordinary eye e 4 beta. U come do sotey u carry ur body go dey tap current for her bed. Ebuka removed (and humiliated you) u because u wan spoil market for am. Na d koko be dat - people wey code go gree me 17 Likes 2 Shares

More 2 Likes

Konji na bastard imagine a man trading N25millionaire for breast. 36 Likes 3 Shares

People carry N25m worth of konji around, Shege 6 Likes

so all this while he has been doing press up and gathering muscle was to just touch that orange tree fruit of tboss...... Ode 13 Likes 4 Shares

the organizers of this show are hypocrites, what else do they expect these caged matured minds to do if not to engage in sexual immorality. 16 Likes

I jus hope he doesn't get arrested for the sexual harassment when he gets BACK OOOOOO

Nigerians doing what Nigerians know best -- react 8 Likes

with his lips like my grandpa's couch

Men have been making fools of themselves over women since the dawn of time 1 Like

This guy just spoil hin career on top veejay 5 Likes

Ishilove:

Men have been making fools of themselves over women since the dawn of time Same way women have been making fools of themselves over men since the dawn of time. Or you haven't seen or heard about single girls shagging married men just for stipends? Same way women have been making fools of themselves over men since the dawn of time. Or you haven't seen or heard about single girls shagging married men just for stipends? 4 Likes

miyonce right now 4 Likes



i just feel so much pity... it was all about the game, its just tboss reaction that ruined it all

Kemen sha pressed the breast like there's no tomorrow... tboss face turned red... be like she like am sef

watch the video here: Eyaai just feel so much pity... it was all about the game, its just tboss reaction that ruined it allKemen sha pressed the breast like there's no tomorrow... tboss face turned red... be like she like am sefwatch the video here: http://naijavocal.com/official-press-release-on-bbn-contestant-kemens-disqualification/

LOL 6 Likes 1 Share





una no wan hustle but una wan enjoy! Rubbish! I can't believe full grown ass naija men follow this useless show everday instead of them to be hustling! These are the same stoopid idiots, fools, compound fools that will be creating mumu threads on nairaland romance section "10 reasons why naija girls should stop following ready-made guys"una no wan hustle but una wan enjoy! Rubbish! 3 Likes 1 Share

This guy don fall our hand. When ladies see kemen they will be like... 3 Likes 1 Share

U can't keep a nyam and goat together for too long. 1 Like

Big brother is the real foool here. Bias to the core, now Tboss go dey pray make them evict her cos everyone in the house go dey run away from her

Them go marginalize her

What is in that breast that is sending men home?

Bigge shouldn't have disqualified him like nah

He. Just disgraced that guy!...the shame is too much!

I don't know why God created a beautiful world and spoilt it with a man-like creature!



If u want to succeed in life....LEAVE WOMAN ,no go near am! Woman are one creature that Nobody understands not even the devil..





If she's not MOM or SISTER,my brother. RUN!!!! 1 Like