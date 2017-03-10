Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? (22400 Views)

I just killed this animal in Uniben.please can someone help me with the name

Why did u kill it? 145 Likes 6 Shares







Could be one of those moles that burrow themselves all over the garden and eat roots ? Now that you've already made it extinct?Could be one of those moles that burrow themselves all over the garden and eat roots ? 25 Likes 1 Share

How d name tey relevant again 3 Likes 1 Share

That's a sloth. Oga you should be ashamed of yourself.

You better eat it. Abi you wan make e rotten waste again? Agbaya. 47 Likes 6 Shares

Why did u kill it? Did try catching it alive but scared the hell outta me Did try catching it alive but scared the hell outta me 22 Likes 1 Share

So you decided to ask before cooking 17 Likes 3 Shares

So you decided to ask before cooking Wasnt wit a mobile phone when i saw it and did try catching it alive but couldnt...just curious abt it cos avnt seen such animal before Wasnt wit a mobile phone when i saw it and did try catching it alive but couldnt...just curious abt it cos avnt seen such animal before 4 Likes 1 Share

It would have helped if we could see the face of this mammal, it looks quite unique, I have seen a lot of wildlife in Nigeria but not this ( looking at the back view anyway) , .



Where did you find it? Urban area or in a forest.. 11 Likes 2 Shares

Now that you've already made it extinct?





Could be one of those moles that burrow themselves all over the garden and eat roots ?

This thing is bigger than a mole bro.. am intrigued what this mammal is, I will be making more enquiries in the morning.. This thing is bigger than a mole bro.. am intrigued what this mammal is, I will be making more enquiries in the morning.. 1 Like

Bush Baby 81 Likes 2 Shares

It would have helped if we could see the face of this mammal, it looks quite unique, I have seen a lot of wildlife in Nigeria but not this ( looking at the back view anyway) , .



Where did you find it? Urban area or in a forest.. Uniben Uniben

Me killing it makes me feel so bad but y should i explain myself to someone as dumb as you?..wat i needed from you i didnt get.you called it a sloth,thats wrong we dont get to find sloths in nigeria 'omode-esin' zykson:

Wasnt wit a mobile phone when i saw it and did try catching it alive but couldnt...just curious abt it cos avnt seen such animal before If something dey hungry you to 'catch', you for enter sambisa forest go catch BH na. Animal wey nor dey run, dey move jeje. You just had to be the savage. Act first, think later.

Agbaya, you must eat it o. If something dey hungry you to 'catch', you for enter sambisa forest go catch BH na. Animal wey nor dey run, dey move jeje. You just had to be the savage. Act first, think later.Agbaya, you must eat it o. 43 Likes 4 Shares

Maybe na the thing wey dem dey call bushbaby be dis. OP, you see mat for hin hand? 49 Likes

Seriously what kinda animal is that

it looks nocturnal, a rare specie of Golagos ( Bush baby) perhaps, then again there is no similarity looking at the pix of BB attached.. 4 Likes

From its long tapering arms and the length of its body coupled with its claw-like fingers and toes, i declare that its a sloth specie. OP please bring it down to my lab for further analysis. Tasting might also solve the riddle as to what it actually is. 8 Likes 2 Shares

That's puma or panda 3 Likes

I just killed this animal in Uniben.please can someone help me with the name

Guy did you kill it in Ekosodin or School Hostel.., I'm also curious to know what the animal is. Please reply if you found out Guy did you kill it in Ekosodin or School Hostel.., I'm also curious to know what the animal is. Please reply if you found out 1 Like

Maybe someone on the other side might know, lalasticlala front page pls 3 Likes

Guy did you kill it in Ekosodin or School Hostel.., I'm also curious to know what the animal is. Please reply if you found out

Twas in school hostel..at agric nd its bushbaby. Twas in school hostel..at agric nd its bushbaby. 3 Likes

I use to wonder why they don't show wild Nigeria on national geography. don't we have animals in our Thick forests? Now I know why. We kill and eat anything. Fish o, dolphins o, monkeys o, antelope even lion. Na only us hungry pass 42 Likes 3 Shares

Bush meat 1 Like

it looks like a sloth in a way....sloths are incredibly slow...they only consume grass...so they are tree dwellers. sloths have long claws...maybe this one na 9ja specie 3 Likes

CC: Hahn, Funjosh, Explores Solidkay.

I know some Nairalanders that can eat this weird animal

when some eediots are done , killing every moving creature they come across, they will surely kill themselves.... 5 Likes 2 Shares