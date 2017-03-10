₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by zykson(m): 2:07am On Mar 06
I just killed this animal in Uniben.please can someone help me with the name
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by bellenornor(f): 2:16am On Mar 06
Why did u kill it?
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Muafrika2: 2:23am On Mar 06
Now that you've already made it extinct?
Could be one of those moles that burrow themselves all over the garden and eat roots ?
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by folarinmiles(m): 2:25am On Mar 06
How d name tey relevant again
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by BoboYekini(m): 2:26am On Mar 06
That's a sloth. Oga you should be ashamed of yourself.
You better eat it. Abi you wan make e rotten waste again? Agbaya.
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by zykson(m): 2:54am On Mar 06
bellenornor:Did try catching it alive but scared the hell outta me
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by space007(m): 2:54am On Mar 06
So you decided to ask before cooking
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by zykson(m): 3:09am On Mar 06
space007:Wasnt wit a mobile phone when i saw it and did try catching it alive but couldnt...just curious abt it cos avnt seen such animal before
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Baroba(m): 3:45am On Mar 06
It would have helped if we could see the face of this mammal, it looks quite unique, I have seen a lot of wildlife in Nigeria but not this ( looking at the back view anyway) , .
Where did you find it? Urban area or in a forest..
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Baroba(m): 3:51am On Mar 06
Muafrika2:
This thing is bigger than a mole bro.. am intrigued what this mammal is, I will be making more enquiries in the morning..
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by fulaniHERDSman(m): 3:59am On Mar 06
Bush Baby
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by zykson(m): 4:04am On Mar 06
Baroba:Uniben
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by BoboYekini(m): 6:34am On Mar 06
zykson:
zykson:If something dey hungry you to 'catch', you for enter sambisa forest go catch BH na. Animal wey nor dey run, dey move jeje. You just had to be the savage. Act first, think later.
Agbaya, you must eat it o.
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by frisky2good(m): 10:14am On Mar 06
Maybe na the thing wey dem dey call bushbaby be dis. OP, you see mat for hin hand?
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by space007(m): 12:25pm On Mar 06
Seriously what kinda animal is that
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Baroba(m): 6:54pm On Mar 06
it looks nocturnal, a rare specie of Golagos ( Bush baby) perhaps, then again there is no similarity looking at the pix of BB attached..
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by dynamix101(m): 8:42pm On Mar 06
From its long tapering arms and the length of its body coupled with its claw-like fingers and toes, i declare that its a sloth specie. OP please bring it down to my lab for further analysis. Tasting might also solve the riddle as to what it actually is.
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by damanjohn: 7:54am On Mar 07
That's puma or panda
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Silvereze(m): 8:59pm On Mar 09
zykson:
Guy did you kill it in Ekosodin or School Hostel.., I'm also curious to know what the animal is. Please reply if you found out
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by obiageIi(f): 9:16pm On Mar 09
Maybe someone on the other side might know, lalasticlala front page pls
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by zykson(m): 9:42pm On Mar 09
Silvereze:Twas in school hostel..at agric nd its bushbaby.
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Jacksparr0w127: 10:27pm On Mar 09
K
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by apcmustwin: 10:27pm On Mar 09
I use to wonder why they don't show wild Nigeria on national geography. don't we have animals in our Thick forests? Now I know why. We kill and eat anything. Fish o, dolphins o, monkeys o, antelope even lion. Na only us hungry pass
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by SeniorZato(m): 10:27pm On Mar 09
Bush meat
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by Rayhandrinni(m): 10:27pm On Mar 09
it looks like a sloth in a way....sloths are incredibly slow...they only consume grass...so they are tree dwellers. sloths have long claws...maybe this one na 9ja specie
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by ichommy(m): 10:27pm On Mar 09
CC: Hahn, Funjosh, Explores Solidkay.
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by tosyne2much(m): 10:28pm On Mar 09
I know some Nairalanders that can eat this weird animal
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by highrise07(m): 10:28pm On Mar 09
when some eediots are done , killing every moving creature they come across, they will surely kill themselves....
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by onadana: 10:28pm On Mar 09
What a question? Nah bush meat.
|Re: See The Animal I Killed In University Of Benin. What's The Name? by burkingx: 10:28pm On Mar 09
