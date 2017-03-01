₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
date 2017-03-01
I Returned Excess Payment At Work by yomi007k(m): 2:50am
Dear NLs, I believe we share information n experiences here- I have benefited from many n wud like ppl to learn from mine.
Im not writing this to gain likes, fp, or popularity. My religious brethren will call ds a testimony others may call this motivational. I jus call this my experience. Pardon my grammar, typo, opinions etc
INTRODUCTION
I did my nysc program in a medical center of an FG college of education in plateau state (FCE pankshin) as a doctor. I finished last year November with 2015 Batch B stream 2. My PPA had not paid me august n September 2016 as at feb 2017.
THE PAYMENT
I was still around there because I was doing my own thing on the low n as a hustler. I had faith dt my money wud be paid n I jus had to exercise patience (recession dey ground)
Fast foward to 1/3/17, I went to the institution to discuss with some officials and one top one told me that my financial issues had been sorted out. As a black yoruba boy, I was already' declaring'non- alcoholic drinks for some of dem at work because I was happy. When the alert finally came, I saw an excess of N180 , 000.
THE TEMPTATION
Ghen Ghen.....On getting to my room, I sat down n pondered. The voices in my head were of 2 kinds.
1. Evil voice- This voice gave me reasons not to return this money eg. I was gonna leave the state till further notice, I had been owed for too long n here is my blessing for being patient, some of the staff' poo for my church' n I cud use this for damages, nobody knows I was overpaid- and wat they dont know wont hurt them etc.
2. Righteous voice- This voice told me not to listen becos' that is not the kind of person I am' .
Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I did not sleep all thru the night these 2 yeye voices chose to use my body as a battle field and guess who was winning? Evil.
I picked up my phone and started discussion with my other half (my lady). We argued for hours via phone calls and chats. And the winner again was Evil (that guy na badt guy, he will give u a thousand reasons not to do the right thing- wetin I no like be say, mr righteous no sabi argue). I finally told her I was not paying back and we ended the discussion.
JUDGEMENT DAY
The next morning I was trying to make myself happy because' I don get alert, na God win' but the battle continued and so I sat down telling myself to use my pen /paper smack down- this is how I personally weigh my actions and consequences. Lo and behold, I actually had more reasons to pay that money back eg 1. In the future this issue may be discovered and it will tarnish my reputation dt I spent nights and days of years to build.
2.180k no go make me millionare- na by hand work with brain and God's power.
3. I know that this money aint really mine.
4.Somebody else will suffer because I chose to keep it.
5. Its going to help alot of households that have less than i do.
6. Will I be able to say this to my family n my unborn kids? And alot more reasons came up.
And instantly I felt the sudden urge to return the money. I took an' express' bath and headed straight for the bursary department with mr righteous motivating and 'whyning' me :"Do quick drop this money before the story change, delay is dangerous etc
THE PAYMENT
On getting to the department and explaining to them -the provost gave me 50 k and told me to pay 130k....
I felt immediate bliss and still didnt regret paying back. Now for my mind I have bragging rights .hehe
The end.
Cc :seun
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by madridguy(m): 4:15am
You have done well.
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by yomi007k(m): 4:23am
madridguy:
Tnks boss....its a small world u knw?
I have seen ppl wt millions die, money didnt save them....nothing really dey ds world sha.
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by dejt4u(m): 6:21am
I know, more than 75% of nairalanders here will not return the money you have done very well
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by yomi007k(m): 6:41am
dejt4u:
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Omudia: 8:33am
Ok
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Papykush: 8:33am
Sometimes when God wants to do something miraculous, he makes things "click" the unexpected way. Well 180k is chicken change, let's see what you would have done if it was 15m
Fück you if you want to quote me
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Tazdroid(m): 8:34am
Forget all those complex and complicated government and CBN policies. Honesty is still the best policy
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Hoddor: 8:35am
Good gesture.......
Keep it up.....
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by izzy4shizzy(m): 8:35am
I salute your courage man
I no sure say I get that kind mind!!
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Lovegisty: 8:36am
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Topestbilly(m): 8:36am
Omo Odudu'a rere!!!
Some people will now say the yoruba's are good for nothing because one person led some of us astray.
Op how we go do the 50k na?
I go pm you my account details
Thanks in advance.
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by amiablesystems: 8:36am
Well done brother, thanks tothe Provost. Not like those they return their "loot" .. Lol and they give just 2k
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by arowstev2000: 8:36am
I even think u said naira rate to dollar returns 180
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by edugiddy007: 8:36am
ok
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by myfantasies(f): 8:37am
dejt4u:
I am one of dem
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by COdeGenesis: 8:37am
Bursar go flex the 130k mumu
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by tbuha: 8:37am
very good of him.
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by AngelicBeing: 8:37am
Good, you returned the money back, your good deeds will be rewarded over and over again, it is not about the 50k you where rewarded with but cosmic & celestial blessings will come your way, we reap what we sow, you have sown good deeds and creation will reward you back
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by dalass(f): 8:37am
Yay! There's hope for this nation
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Jengem: 8:37am
U be thief in economic prosperity abi?
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by Connoisseur(m): 8:38am
Wait...
You think the argument is over?
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by CROWNWEALTH019: 8:38am
madridguy:BMC i catch ya
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by nNEOo(m): 8:39am
Heart of gold.....thumbs mehn,welcome to the club
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by adedayo3193(m): 8:39am
Ayan just speechless
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by KingAfo(m): 8:39am
Successful people's mentality. Keep it up
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by ajealadick(m): 8:39am
i know many would not comment, but hear this "you have made your conscience free, and you are free indeed". This was a temptation to take away your crown. God bless you. You are a role model for others to follow.
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by damola1: 8:39am
Ever ponder why the provost will give you a whooping 50k from 180k. When the money don't belong to him personally?
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by ALAYORMII: 8:39am
Wa je ifa aiye
Wa je ifa orun
No be somewhere e go start
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by hannyjay(f): 8:40am
Change Begin with u
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by sunnyside16(m): 8:40am
you have done well.......you will be blessed
Re: I Returned Excess Payment At Work by AlexCk: 8:40am
Nice 1 op,
U weren't greedy ,
And u allowed ur conscience to be ur guide.
The truth be say, most of us will still do the same, cuz one mind fit dey tell u say 'omo, na test be this o, fit be setup', another one be like, 'if u chop am, karma go tidy u o', another one sef go be like 'baba, chop am jare, na God do am, u only live once'.
#OnlyHuman
