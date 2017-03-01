



Im not writing this to gain likes, fp, or popularity. My religious brethren will call ds a testimony others may call this motivational. I jus call this my experience. Pardon my grammar, typo, opinions etc



INTRODUCTION

I did my nysc program in a medical center of an FG college of education in plateau state (FCE pankshin) as a doctor. I finished last year November with 2015 Batch B stream 2. My PPA had not paid me august n September 2016 as at feb 2017.



THE PAYMENT

I was still around there because I was doing my own thing on the low n as a hustler. I had faith dt my money wud be paid n I jus had to exercise patience (recession dey ground)

Fast foward to 1/3/17, I went to the institution to discuss with some officials and one top one told me that my financial issues had been sorted out. As a black yoruba boy, I was already' declaring'non- alcoholic drinks for some of dem at work because I was happy. When the alert finally came, I saw an excess of N180 , 000.



THE TEMPTATION

Ghen Ghen.....On getting to my room, I sat down n pondered. The voices in my head were of 2 kinds.

1. Evil voice- This voice gave me reasons not to return this money eg. I was gonna leave the state till further notice, I had been owed for too long n here is my blessing for being patient, some of the staff' poo for my church' n I cud use this for damages, nobody knows I was overpaid- and wat they dont know wont hurt them etc.



2. Righteous voice- This voice told me not to listen becos' that is not the kind of person I am' .



Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls, I did not sleep all thru the night these 2 yeye voices chose to use my body as a battle field and guess who was winning? Evil.

I picked up my phone and started discussion with my other half (my lady). We argued for hours via phone calls and chats. And the winner again was Evil (that guy na badt guy, he will give u a thousand reasons not to do the right thing- wetin I no like be say, mr righteous no sabi argue). I finally told her I was not paying back and we ended the discussion.



JUDGEMENT DAY

The next morning I was trying to make myself happy because' I don get alert, na God win' but the battle continued and so I sat down telling myself to use my pen /paper smack down- this is how I personally weigh my actions and consequences. Lo and behold, I actually had more reasons to pay that money back eg 1. In the future this issue may be discovered and it will tarnish my reputation dt I spent nights and days of years to build.

2.180k no go make me millionare- na by hand work with brain and God's power.

3. I know that this money aint really mine.

4.Somebody else will suffer because I chose to keep it.

5. Its going to help alot of households that have less than i do.

6. Will I be able to say this to my family n my unborn kids? And alot more reasons came up.



And instantly I felt the sudden urge to return the money. I took an' express' bath and headed straight for the bursary department with mr righteous motivating and 'whyning' me :"Do quick drop this money before the story change, delay is dangerous etc



THE PAYMENT

On getting to the department and explaining to them -the provost gave me 50 k and told me to pay 130k....



I felt immediate bliss and still didnt regret paying back. Now for my mind I have bragging rights .hehe



The end.



