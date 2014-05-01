₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by nwabobo: 4:02am
Former president Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that his administration refused help from the British government to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.
https://www.thecable.ng/jonathan-denies-rejecing-britains-help-blames-politics-for-lies
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Homeboiy: 4:03am
Na u know oo
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by nwabobo: 4:05am
"The foreign media has been bashing Buhari's hapless govt. Suddenly, a blast from the past about Chibok girls from Guardian...
BMC"
cc: Sarrki & Omenka (Nairaland resident BMC reps)
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:10am
i am waiting for BMC to come and say nonsense
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 4:17am
CROWNWEALTH019:And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?
Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Milonis(m): 4:33am
BMC doing its job perfectly. Ride on, fellas, ride on
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Lifestone(m): 4:41am
We expected a denial. But these are recent history, we knew GEJ was forced to admit that the girls were missing in the first instance, his Generals has their eyes on the billions of dollars to be looted hence they won't won't external involvement.
GEJ was a mere observer in a chess game in which he was supposed to be a master. He knew nothing and was used by his men. A very naive President
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by nwabobo: 4:45am
Sanchez01:
Can you point us to any link where Jonathan claimed no girl was kidnapped?
These BMC bots must really think we are all fools.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:52am
Sanchez01:See BMC ooo
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by TPAND: 4:53am
Our eyes don clear.. we know chibok has a political undertone.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by NormalCodes: 5:04am
CROWNWEALTH019:
Guy u shock like this.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by PetrePan(m): 5:16am
All this foreign media dey put our matter for head gan o
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by babyfaceafrica: 5:28am
Noted
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by PenisCaP: 5:32am
Sanchez01:
Yesss he was right... no girl was kidnapped afteral
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by orisa37: 5:34am
Jonathan is right. The accuser is mischievous.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by seunlayi(m): 5:48am
Jonathan my Man
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by AnonyNymous(m): 5:55am
What does BMC mean guys lol
And I don't believe Jonathan. I don't believe any of our Nigerian politicians. They're all liard including this Otueke drunkard.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Esseite: 6:02am
Look out for BMC's.... as they march in...
One just drove in with his 250k tokunbo V-boot..
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Splashme: 6:07am
BMC Zombies
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by vedaxcool(m): 6:24am
Like I said in another thread
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by omenka(m): 6:29am
The drunken buffoon whose brain is so darn slow in processing and analysing things that get to it took three weeks to process local Intel about the chibok girls as he was drenched in drunken stupor. It is no surprise he acted the way he did when foreign help was extended to him. Now he claims it is "politica", and in his mangled brain, this mumbo-jumbo would pass for an excuse.
What a calamity!
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 6:35am
nwabobo:Perhaps you never had a functional TV set to see his media chat at the time. Do yourself a favour and use Google. Perhaps you could explain why it took Jonathan 19 whole days before he could call Shettima, the Governor of Borno at the time. Everything must be link since you lots don't remember much.
Not everyone who speaks against Jonathan is a BMC. If you still have 10MB to spare, go through my posts. It's too early to be slow.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Jokerman(m): 6:36am
BMC..... Working for their pay.... e go better
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 6:37am
PenisCaP:But you believe teenage girls are being kidnapped by Northern cabals and forcefully converted to Islam? Perhaps the crying parents of those children were professional mercenaries.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Ahmadgani(m): 6:41am
What has this changed now.
We are always suffering for the mistakes of the past.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by PenisCaP: 6:42am
Sanchez01:
Is that impossible in this shithole of a country
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by TheFreeOne: 7:41am
Only a fool will believe such report most especially zombies. I can see some here already ma.sturbating over such nonsense.
Deflecting attention from Buboos dead government won't change the fact that APC is made up of brain cripples who has no idea about running a govt aside dishing out propaganda and lies.
The gang of BMCs should realize they've lost the media war and there's nothing they can do about it
Osinbajo is the only one in the presidency that's giving hope to Nigerians cos he's got functional grey matter and we hope he performs better lest we forward letters to UN that the disaster of a mallam in london shouldn't be allowed back into the country again
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by ipobbigot7: 7:47am
.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 7:48am
PenisCaP:You tell me.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by engineerboat(m): 7:50am
PenisCaP:
The recent released girls.where are they now.
Has any media been given opportunity to interview them.
Is the government giving updates on their reharbilitation.
Your answer will be as good as mine
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Agimor(m): 7:53am
Everything in Nigeria is politicize. Must everybody join politics.
|Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Babacele: 7:58am
wetin this shameless disaster of a drunkard buffoon saying self? didn't wait for 18 days, giving kidnappers enough time to escape, to believe that the chibok girls had been kidnapped, and sent an illiterate pufpuf to go insult our sensibilities with "dairis god o" in chibok? What about the deliberate sabotage of the military by your team led by Dasuki? This man is a shameless liar!
