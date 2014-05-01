₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,648 members, 3,401,784 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 09:22 AM

Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" - Politics - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" (3163 Views)

Nigeria Rejected British Offer To Rescue Seized Chibok Schoolgirls - GUARDIAN UK / Buhary First Act: Relocation Of Army HQ: Is It Politics Or Strategy? / Obasanjo To Jonathan: It Is Too Late To Support You (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by nwabobo: 4:02am


Former president Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that his administration refused help from the British government to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.

A foreign newspaper had reported that the Jonathan-led administration rejected the offer of British armed forces to help in rescuing the girls, who were abducted in April 2014.

In a statement signed by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan, the former president said the ‘lies’ in the report were self evident.

“Our attention has been drawn to a report that has been trending, without proper attribution, to the effect that the last administration rebuffed British offer to rescue the kidnapped Chibok school girls,” he said.

“We wish to promptly point out that nothing can be further from the truth, as Nigerians are conversant with the effort made by the Jonathan administration towards rescuing the Chibok girls, especially in relation to collaborating with the international community.

“We can confidently say that the lies in this report are self evident. This is because the international press as well as the Nigeria media actively covered the multinational efforts and collaboration which involved some of the major powers deploying their crack intelligence officers to work with our own security operatives, and those of our neighbours.”

The statement further said there were meetings between local operatives and those from other countries including Chad, Niger and Cameroon.

“In fact, the Jonathan administration was so genuinely supportive that the foreign powers involved were granted permission to overfly our airspace, while conducting the search and rescue missions,” he said.

“We would wish to recall that this collaboration was made possible following letters personally written by former president Jonathan to Barack Obama, former president of the United States; Francois Hollande, president of France, David Cameron, former British prime minister, as well as personal contacts made to the Governments of Israel and China, seeking their assistance in the search for the abducted Chibok girls.”

Jonathan attributed the “concocted story” to people “who have been playing politics with the issue of the abducted girls”.

“We are not surprised that this kind of concocted story is coming out at this point in time, as it appears that some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest,” he said.


https://www.thecable.ng/jonathan-denies-rejecing-britains-help-blames-politics-for-lies

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Homeboiy: 4:03am
Na u know oo

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by nwabobo: 4:05am
"The foreign media has been bashing Buhari's hapless govt. Suddenly, a blast from the past about Chibok girls from Guardian...

BMC"

cc: Sarrki & Omenka (Nairaland resident BMC reps)

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:10am
i am waiting for BMC to come and say nonsense grin

10 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 4:17am
CROWNWEALTH019:
i am waiting for BMC to come and say nonsense grin
And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?

Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.

18 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Milonis(m): 4:33am
BMC doing its job perfectly. Ride on, fellas, ride on cool

10 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Lifestone(m): 4:41am
We expected a denial. But these are recent history, we knew GEJ was forced to admit that the girls were missing in the first instance, his Generals has their eyes on the billions of dollars to be looted hence they won't won't external involvement.
GEJ was a mere observer in a chess game in which he was supposed to be a master. He knew nothing and was used by his men. A very naive President

8 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by nwabobo: 4:45am
Sanchez01:

And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?

Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.

Can you point us to any link where Jonathan claimed no girl was kidnapped?

These BMC bots must really think we are all fools.

16 Likes 1 Share

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by CROWNWEALTH019: 4:52am
Sanchez01:

And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?

Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.
See BMC ooo shocked

12 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by TPAND: 4:53am
Our eyes don clear.. we know chibok has a political undertone.

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by NormalCodes: 5:04am
CROWNWEALTH019:

See BMC ooo shocked

cheesy

Guy u shock like this.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by PetrePan(m): 5:16am
All this foreign media dey put our matter for head gan o
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by babyfaceafrica: 5:28am
Noted
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by PenisCaP: 5:32am
Sanchez01:

And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here?
Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?

Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.

Yesss he was right... no girl was kidnapped afteral

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by orisa37: 5:34am
Jonathan is right. The accuser is mischievous.

6 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by seunlayi(m): 5:48am
Jonathan my Man

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by AnonyNymous(m): 5:55am
What does BMC mean guys lol

And I don't believe Jonathan. I don't believe any of our Nigerian politicians. They're all liard including this Otueke drunkard.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Esseite: 6:02am
Look out for BMC's.... as they march in...
One just drove in with his 250k tokunbo V-boot..

11 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Splashme: 6:07am
BMC Zombies

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by vedaxcool(m): 6:24am
Like I said in another thread

1 Like

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by omenka(m): 6:29am
The drunken buffoon whose brain is so darn slow in processing and analysing things that get to it took three weeks to process local Intel about the chibok girls as he was drenched in drunken stupor. It is no surprise he acted the way he did when foreign help was extended to him. Now he claims it is "politica", and in his mangled brain, this mumbo-jumbo would pass for an excuse.

What a calamity!

6 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 6:35am
nwabobo:


Can you point us to any link where Jonathan claimed no girl was kidnapped?

These BMC bots must really think we are all fools.
Perhaps you never had a functional TV set to see his media chat at the time. Do yourself a favour and use Google. Perhaps you could explain why it took Jonathan 19 whole days before he could call Shettima, the Governor of Borno at the time. Everything must be link since you lots don't remember much.

Not everyone who speaks against Jonathan is a BMC. If you still have 10MB to spare, go through my posts. It's too early to be slow.

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Jokerman(m): 6:36am
BMC..... Working for their pay.... e go better grin

3 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 6:37am
PenisCaP:


Yesss he was right... no girl was kidnapped afteral
But you believe teenage girls are being kidnapped by Northern cabals and forcefully converted to Islam? Perhaps the crying parents of those children were professional mercenaries.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Ahmadgani(m): 6:41am
What has this changed now.

We are always suffering for the mistakes of the past.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by PenisCaP: 6:42am
Sanchez01:

But you believe teenage girls are being kidnapped by Northern cabals and forcefully converted to Islam?
Perhaps the crying parents of those children were professional mercenaries.

Is that impossible in this shithole of a country undecided
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by TheFreeOne: 7:41am
Only a fool will believe such report most especially zombies. I can see some here already ma.sturbating over such nonsense.

Deflecting attention from Buboos dead government won't change the fact that APC is made up of brain cripples who has no idea about running a govt aside dishing out propaganda and lies.

The gang of BMCs should realize they've lost the media war and there's nothing they can do about it tongue

Osinbajo is the only one in the presidency that's giving hope to Nigerians cos he's got functional grey matter and we hope he performs better lest we forward letters to UN that the disaster of a mallam in london shouldn't be allowed back into the country again cheesy

5 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by ipobbigot7: 7:47am
.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Sanchez01: 7:48am
PenisCaP:


Is that impossible in this shithole of a country undecided
You tell me.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by engineerboat(m): 7:50am
PenisCaP:


Is that impossible in this shithole of a country undecided


The recent released girls.where are they now.

Has any media been given opportunity to interview them.

Is the government giving updates on their reharbilitation.

Your answer will be as good as mine

2 Likes

Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Agimor(m): 7:53am
Everything in Nigeria is politicize. Must everybody join politics.
Re: Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" by Babacele: 7:58am
wetin this shameless disaster of a drunkard buffoon saying self? didn't wait for 18 days, giving kidnappers enough time to escape, to believe that the chibok girls had been kidnapped, and sent an illiterate pufpuf to go insult our sensibilities with "dairis god o" in chibok? What about the deliberate sabotage of the military by your team led by Dasuki? This man is a shameless liar!

(0) (1) (Reply)

Media Is The Nigerian Problem / Wabara: Why Are Igbo Forests Not For Tourism? / Sahara Reporters: Ibru, Gusau, Obasanjo, Waziri Plot To Remove Sanusi?

Viewing this topic: donc26(m), adeloly, donjahsy, openmine(m), Siggysangel, mekd, HonabFaj(m), indomitable234, Fatban(m), classc25(f), ifomarto7, ipobarecriminals, achp(m), Thandiubani(m), Kennedymac(m), dexterinc2003, Demiyike, Fowobi84, Aksalaam, 9free(m), PEPPERified, okamayamawocho, mice(m), B2Spirits, luky111, thumpsupautos(m), sagitariusbaby(m), greatdeal1408(m), Sandas11, dimeji1(m), skeletine(m), Mister2, Docphil, wiseleader(m), ucheo, jospepper(m), nuelzz04(m), osesthedon, alpacino2014(m), kachoski007(m), Onyijeff(m), enimcnite(m), tonynyong(m), momentarylapse, luiginho2xl(m), Jaymaxxy(m), jabbo(m), bishopcarter, zinosleek(m), SirAweezy(m), iba(m), Dapyem(m), solomonbrown64, f4flakes(f), no1madman(m), Flakosixfive(m), losom(f), peteredo, okeyscrib(m), TheRealestGuy(m), vedaxcool(m) and 98 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 34
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.