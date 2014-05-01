Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Jonathan: "I Never Rejected British Offer To Rescue Chibok Girls" (3163 Views)

Former president Goodluck Jonathan has denied reports that his administration refused help from the British government to rescue the abducted Chibok girls.



A foreign newspaper had reported that the Jonathan-led administration rejected the offer of British armed forces to help in rescuing the girls, who were abducted in April 2014.



In a statement signed by Ikechukwu Eze, media adviser to Jonathan, the former president said the ‘lies’ in the report were self evident.



“Our attention has been drawn to a report that has been trending, without proper attribution, to the effect that the last administration rebuffed British offer to rescue the kidnapped Chibok school girls,” he said.



“We wish to promptly point out that nothing can be further from the truth, as Nigerians are conversant with the effort made by the Jonathan administration towards rescuing the Chibok girls, especially in relation to collaborating with the international community.



“We can confidently say that the lies in this report are self evident. This is because the international press as well as the Nigeria media actively covered the multinational efforts and collaboration which involved some of the major powers deploying their crack intelligence officers to work with our own security operatives, and those of our neighbours.”



The statement further said there were meetings between local operatives and those from other countries including Chad, Niger and Cameroon.



“In fact, the Jonathan administration was so genuinely supportive that the foreign powers involved were granted permission to overfly our airspace, while conducting the search and rescue missions,” he said.



“We would wish to recall that this collaboration was made possible following letters personally written by former president Jonathan to Barack Obama, former president of the United States; Francois Hollande, president of France, David Cameron, former British prime minister, as well as personal contacts made to the Governments of Israel and China, seeking their assistance in the search for the abducted Chibok girls.”



Jonathan attributed the “concocted story” to people “who have been playing politics with the issue of the abducted girls”.



“We are not surprised that this kind of concocted story is coming out at this point in time, as it appears that some people who have obviously been playing politics with the issue of the Chibok girls will stop at nothing to further their interest,” he said.





"The foreign media has been bashing Buhari's hapless govt. Suddenly, a blast from the past about Chibok girls from Guardian...



i am waiting for BMC to come and say nonsense And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?



Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan. And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan. 18 Likes 3 Shares

We expected a denial. But these are recent history, we knew GEJ was forced to admit that the girls were missing in the first instance, his Generals has their eyes on the billions of dollars to be looted hence they won't won't external involvement.

GEJ was a mere observer in a chess game in which he was supposed to be a master. He knew nothing and was used by his men. A very naive President 8 Likes 1 Share

And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?



Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.

Can you point us to any link where Jonathan claimed no girl was kidnapped?



These BMC bots must really think we are all fools. Can you point us to any link where Jonathan claimed no girl was kidnapped?These BMC bots must really think we are all fools. 16 Likes 1 Share

And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here? Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?



Our eyes don clear.. we know chibok has a political undertone. 3 Likes

And you never for once thought Jonathan is telling a lie here?

Was he not the same man who claimed no girl was kidnapped and didn't do a thing until after three days while his wife played the jury in a shameless display of public sympathy?



Perhaps you're talking about a different Jonathan.

Yesss he was right... no girl was kidnapped afteral Yesss he was right... no girl was kidnapped afteral 3 Likes

Jonathan is right. The accuser is mischievous. 6 Likes

And I don't believe Jonathan. I don't believe any of our Nigerian politicians. They're all liard including this Otueke drunkard.

The drunken buffoon whose brain is so darn slow in processing and analysing things that get to it took three weeks to process local Intel about the chibok girls as he was drenched in drunken stupor. It is no surprise he acted the way he did when foreign help was extended to him. Now he claims it is "politica", and in his mangled brain, this mumbo-jumbo would pass for an excuse.



What a calamity! 6 Likes

Can you point us to any link where Jonathan claimed no girl was kidnapped?



These BMC bots must really think we are all fools. Perhaps you never had a functional TV set to see his media chat at the time. Do yourself a favour and use Google. Perhaps you could explain why it took Jonathan 19 whole days before he could call Shettima, the Governor of Borno at the time. Everything must be link since you lots don't remember much.



Not everyone who speaks against Jonathan is a BMC. If you still have 10MB to spare, go through my posts. It's too early to be slow. Perhaps you never had a functional TV set to see his media chat at the time. Do yourself a favour and use Google. Perhaps you could explain why it took Jonathan 19 whole days before he could call Shettima, the Governor of Borno at the time. Everything must be link since you lots don't remember much.Not everyone who speaks against Jonathan is a BMC. If you still have 10MB to spare, go through my posts. It's too early to be slow. 3 Likes

Yesss he was right... no girl was kidnapped afteral But you believe teenage girls are being kidnapped by Northern cabals and forcefully converted to Islam? Perhaps the crying parents of those children were professional mercenaries. But you believe teenage girls are being kidnapped by Northern cabals and forcefully converted to Islam? Perhaps the crying parents of those children were professional mercenaries.

What has this changed now.



We are always suffering for the mistakes of the past.

But you believe teenage girls are being kidnapped by Northern cabals and forcefully converted to Islam?

Perhaps the crying parents of those children were professional mercenaries.



Is that impossible in this shithole of a country Is that impossible in this shithole of a country





Deflecting attention from Buboos dead government won't change the fact that APC is made up of brain cripples who has no idea about running a govt aside dishing out propaganda and lies.



The gang of BMCs should realize they've lost the media war and there's nothing they can do about it



Osinbajo is the only one in the presidency that's giving hope to Nigerians cos he's got functional grey matter and we hope he performs better lest we forward letters to UN that the disaster of a mallam in london shouldn't be allowed back into the country again Only a fool will believe such report most especially zombies. I can see some here already ma.sturbating over such nonsense.Deflecting attention from Buboos dead government won't change the fact that APC is made up of brain cripples who has no idea about running a govt aside dishing out propaganda and lies.The gang of BMCs should realize they've lost the media war and there's nothing they can do about itOsinbajo is the only one in the presidency that's giving hope to Nigerians cos he's got functional grey matter and we hope he performs better lest we forward letters to UN that the disaster of a mallam in london shouldn't be allowed back into the country again 5 Likes

Is that impossible in this shithole of a country You tell me. You tell me.

Is that impossible in this shithole of a country



The recent released girls.where are they now.



Has any media been given opportunity to interview them.



Is the government giving updates on their reharbilitation.



Your answer will be as good as mine The recent released girls.where are they now.Has any media been given opportunity to interview them.Is the government giving updates on their reharbilitation.Your answer will be as good as mine 2 Likes

Everything in Nigeria is politicize. Must everybody join politics.