The suspects included Fausat Jimoh, Bisoye Oyegbile, Balikis Ajadi, Bisola Amoru, Abidemi Oladejo and Ajoke Suraj. The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) in charge of SCIID, Bolaji Salami, said six others were arrested penultimate weekend.



He said: “We are clamping down on those abusing our currency. It is an offence to sell naira notes at weddings or any gathering. It contravenes the CBN Act. We arrested six suspects the previous weekend and later arrested six others on Friday.



We recovered N35,500 from these suspects but N465,000 was recovered from those arrested last week. “They would be charged to court as soon as possible. Investigation would reveal how these suspects come about these new currencies. We are going to get to the root of it because the offence is punishable by N50,000 fine, or six months imprisonment or both.



No good country would allow its currency to be abused in anyway. That is what we are guiding against. The CBN is out to enforce the law and we would give them the necessary backing.”



An official of the CBN, who refused to be mentioned, said the apex bank was targeting its workers and Deposit Money Banks (DMB), as those fuelling the illegal trade. According to the official, CBN will clampdown on celebrants in venues where naira merchants are found.



He said: “We know that these are not the real targets because if they don’t get the mint notes, they won’t be able to sell it. So, our main targets are commercial banks and even our staff who release the money to these vendors.



“Once these suspects confess and mention their names, we would go after them. We are also going to start arresting Nigerians who organise events and allow those selling naira notes in their venues. Already, we have started arresting people who ‘spray’ money at social events. Sanity must return to our system and our currency must be respected.”



One of the women, Agadi, said low patronage of her hair dressing business pushed her into it. She claimed that she usually make N200 on each bundle of mint notes. Another suspect, Oyegbile, said that N37,500 was collected from her, an amount higher than the total recovery for Friday stated by the police.



She claimed that the law enforcers usually steal some of their money each time they come after them. According to Oyegbile, a man identified as Abdulahi usually supplies her while her colleagues get the money from banks.





Right about time! 4 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria is a joke 31 Likes 1 Share

Right about time!



When you don't know ask



They are doing their business When you don't know askThey are doing their business 22 Likes

When you don't know ask



They are doing their business oh, who said I didnt knw they were trying to do business but in an illegal way that has been banned since 2006, by the CBN, during the OBJ regime.



If you don't knw, just ask...



Oya... commot for here... oh, who said I didnt knw they were trying to do business but in an illegal way that has been banned since 2006, by the CBN, during the OBJ regime.If you don't knw, just ask...Oya... commot for here... 47 Likes 3 Shares

Afon 12 Likes 1 Share

oh, who said I didnt knw they were trying to do business but in an illegal way that has been banned since 2006, by the CBN, during the OBJ regime.



If you don't knw, just ask...



Oya... commot for here...

Oga no be drug business be dis na Oga no be drug business be dis na 13 Likes

I've not seen what these women did wrong,they should be cautioned and released,they are trying to make ends meet in this recession so the NPF shouldn't make it sound like they are common criminals rather they should go after those who spray the cash at events..we too do misplaced priority for this country 41 Likes 2 Shares

ok if they arrest these women , what those mallam (bureau Dr change)? 10 Likes 1 Share

oh, who said I didnt knw they were trying to do business but in an illegal way that has been banned since 2006, by the CBN, during the OBJ regime.



If you don't knw, just ask...



Oya... commot for here...



Wicked Wicked 1 Like 1 Share

Oga no be drug business be dis na that's not the point...



You guys are always quick to compare tour country with the foreign one, but you are not ready to adopt the same measures that make them great...



Tax, u no wan pay..

Law, u no wan follow...

Good leaders, u no wan vote



Dis u knw there a jail time for abusing the dollar by mere squeezing in ur hands? Though, it's nothing serious- just a little fine or hours of community service.



But the point is, naira is a medium of exchange, not a commodity to be sold itself... that's not the point...You guys are always quick to compare tour country with the foreign one, but you are not ready to adopt the same measures that make them great...Tax, u no wan pay..Law, u no wan follow...Good leaders, u no wan voteDis u knw there a jail time for abusing the dollar by mere squeezing in ur hands? Though, it's nothing serious- just a little fine or hours of community service.But the point is, naira is a medium of exchange, not a commodity to be sold itself... 24 Likes 1 Share

ok if they arrest these women , what those mallam (bureau Dr change)?

BDCs are licensed. They don't sell naira, they exchange the sales of currencies BDCs are licensed. They don't sell naira, they exchange the sales of currencies 12 Likes 1 Share

How about all these Aboki illegally hawking naira and dollars upadan. How many have they arrested? They don't even hide. 11 Likes 1 Share

Very funny country indeed!

I've seen countless of videos of millionaires and their sons spraying Naira publicly in parties.

Why can't they go after such people?

Hypocrites 34 Likes 2 Shares

that's not the point...



You guys are always quick to compare tour country with the foreign one, but you are not ready to adopt the same measures that make them great...



Tax, u no wan pay..

Law, u no wan follow...

Good leaders, u no wan vote



Dis u knw there a jail time for abusing the dollar by mere squeezing in ur hands? Though, it's nothing serious- just a little fine or hours of community service.



But the point is, naira is a medium of exchange, not a commodity to be sold itself...

Abusing the Naira you say?



How many times have you seen or heard of police arresting people spraying money at a party? Or are they not the one buying the mint from these people? Or are they not abusing the currency? Abusing the Naira you say?How many times have you seen or heard of police arresting people spraying money at a party? Or are they not the one buying the mint from these people? Or are they not abusing the currency? 5 Likes

Abusing the Naira you say?



How many times have you seen or heard of police arresting people spraying money at a party? Or are they not the one buying the mint from these people? Or are they not abusing the currency?



the point is seriously eluding u...



Let's see...



TSA was established by GEJ, but implemented (enforced) by PMB.



90% of power plants commissioned by GEJ Wer built by OBJ...



My point is,



Let someone enforce the law...I dnt care if they haven't been doing it...now they will! the point is seriously eluding u...Let's see...TSA was established by GEJ, but implemented (enforced) by PMB.90% of power plants commissioned by GEJ Wer built by OBJ...My point is,Let someone enforce the law...I dnt care if they haven't been doing it...now they will! 11 Likes 1 Share

I don't see anything wrong in selling naira note in the only wrong thing here is the abuse of the note by spraying it. 1 Like

the point is seriously eluding u...



Let's see...



TSA was established by GEJ, but implemented (enforced) by PMB.



90% of power plants commissioned by GEJ Wer built by OBJ...



My point is,



Let someone enforce the law...I dnt care if they haven't been doing it...now they will!

Lol.... the Point is Eluding me?



Am very sure there was a party going on very close to the place they were arrested and no arrest was made cos am certain they will spray money there.



Now don't let the point Elude you Lol.... the Point is Eluding me?Am very sure there was a party going on very close to the place they were arrested and no arrest was made cos am certain they will spray money there.Now don't let the point Elude you 5 Likes 2 Shares

Like seriously.... Nigeria is actually getting there...

Gone are the days one gets mints from banks. Banks theses days even pay u with torn or fake notes 3 Likes

Mynd44 day don break for Panti police.



See the faces of the people making new Naira notes scarce in ATM's and Banks

Did u read there name Fausat Jimoh, Bisoye Oyegbile, Balikis Ajadi, Bisola Amoru, Abidemi Oladejo and Ajoke Sarah. I rest my case 3 Likes 1 Share

we have started arresting people who ‘spray’ money at social events. Sanity must return to our system and our currency must be respected.”

Thesame police watch politician spraying money on the street or event. 2 Likes

ignorance might be the cause

They need to re-sensitize the public because the law has been redundant and not enforced for long. Hope the mint notes seized won't miraculously disappear from they kept it. 1 Like

Na wa o. What about people buying it from them. They should have been cautioned. Look at every big men owanbe party, they abuse naira and other currencies like tomorrow no dey. Why can't they arrest those? Even as they use spraying machines? 5 Likes 1 Share





Afonja women arrested at OWAMBE parties Afonja women arrested at OWAMBE parties 3 Likes 1 Share

Thank God say no be drug dem carry so no capital punishment.

We know people carrying drugs. 4 Likes