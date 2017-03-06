₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by swizken6(m): 6:36am
A 42-year-old livestock farmer, Segun Onagunwa, has drowned inside a well on his farm on Joe Arubiewe Street, Mosan, in the Egbeda area of Lagos.
His body was recovered from the well by the Lagos State Fire Service and handed over to policemen from the Gowon Estate Police Division.
This is just as another middle-aged man, identified only as Hassan, was brought out dead from a well, which he was working on in the Iju area of the state.
Kenvibes learnt that Onagunwa, who also had poultry on the farm, had gone to the place with his son on Thursday to feed his chickens, goats and other animals.
One of the goats reportedly broke loose from its tether and fell into the well. In an attempt to rescue the goat, he was said to have used a ladder to get into the well.
An emergency official told our correspondent that Onagunwa drowned in the process, adding that his child could not open the gate of the farm to alert people to the incident.
“He locked the gate from inside and the boy was unable to open the gate. His hand could not reach where the gate was locked. He was crying. It was his mother that eventually came when it was getting late.
"She had called him, but his line rang out. She raised the alarm on getting to the farm in the evening and we were called to the scene. The man had spent a few hours in the well. Unfortunately, he was recovered dead. We had to remove a lot of water before we could locate his corpse in the well,” the source said.
It was gathered that the goat was also recovered dead.
On the Iju incident, the source stated that Hassan’s legs slipped while digging the well and he died from toxic substance he reportedly inhaled in the well.
"His corpse was handed over to the police from the Iju division,” he added.
The Director, Lagos State Fire Service, Rasaq Fadipe, confirmed the two incidents, adding that firefighters from Alausa and Ikeja stations responded to the tragedies.
He said, “A labourer was trying to work on a well. His leg slipped and he fell into the well. He must have died from the ammonia he inhaled. He was brought out dead.
“The other victim (Onagunwa) had a farm in Mosan, which he visited occasionally. He reared animals and had poultry on the farm. A goat accidentally fell into a well on the farm and he went therein to rescue it. He couldn’t rescue the animal; he lost his life as well.”
The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole also confirmed Onagunwa’s death and promised to get back to our correspondent with comments on the Iju incident.
“It ( Onagunwa’s death) was a case of sudden and unnatural death. The corpse has been removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy,” he added.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by DjAndroid: 6:39am
It's a pity!
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by success1smyn: 6:40am
eeya
rip
bad news early Monday may God save us
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by coolesmile: 6:55am
Poverty is the root of all evil.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by Abdhul(m): 7:00am
It's like if there is no good news these bloggers won't be happy.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:03am
Precious costly goat ..... if Tinubu did not sell this poverty bringing gufment to them, he might still be alive. Rip Afonja man.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:05am
I rather die a drug peddler than die saving a diarreah infested meatless local goat
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by cummando(m): 7:43am
Ewure iya agba
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by Lincoln275(m): 12:23pm
oh lord of mercy
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by CRAPHA96(m): 12:23pm
Jesus payed in the cross for humans
Farmer payed in thw well for goat
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by Lovegisty: 12:23pm
kai
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by prela(f): 12:24pm
Ikun lo, Ada sonu, eleyi o kin soju lasan.........even plumbers take their time before entering the well. such a tragedy, i'm sure he must have been thinking about the worth of the goat and how much he was going to lose.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by Onyenna(m): 12:24pm
Jeeez! May he rest in peace, Amen!
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by rocoh(m): 12:25pm
Ammonia?? Please can they conduct a thorough investigation to forestall future occurrence?
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by amoduokoh(m): 12:26pm
Hmmm
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by anibi9674: 12:27pm
the man is indeed a Shepherd and not an hireling. Trying to save a lost goat.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by nwakibie3(m): 12:27pm
The corpse has been removed and deposited at the Mainland General Hospital Mortuary, Yaba, for autopsy,” he added.
Why conducting autopsy again when the cause of his death is known Hope the police are not trying to extort money from his family members.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by tmgold007(f): 12:27pm
No be ordinary goat...d goat na mami water.....r.i.p farmer
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by Moreoffaith(m): 12:28pm
INNALILAHI WAINA ILEHI RAJIUN.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by egokudiowomoney: 12:28pm
eran iya osogbo
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by maamisco(f): 12:31pm
Eyyya d ways of God is quite different from that of a man. His days has click end but unknown to him. All his effort is to save d goat not knowing dat will be the end of him. Rip bro
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by SWORD419: 12:33pm
is the
goat alive if yes, what do you think??
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by AngelicBeing: 12:35pm
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by haykes: 12:35pm
Rip Man
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by collitexnaira(m): 12:35pm
That goat should be sentence to stomach infrastructure asap
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by ucsparks: 12:38pm
only an afonja can die this way
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by Toro4u(m): 12:38pm
very sad and touching may his soul rest in perfect peace Amen.
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by highrise07(m): 12:38pm
they came , they saw, they died together......." how can you enter a deep well b'cus of a goat"
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by DLondonboiy: 12:40pm
BUHARI!
People now die funny deaths because a cadaver wanted to be president...
|Re: Lagos Farmer Drowns In Well While Trying To Rescue A Goat by jrexa: 12:42pm
rest in peace sir
