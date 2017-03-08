₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by midashenry(m): 9:31am On Mar 06
It happened yesterday. I called my gf in the early hours of yesterday to come over to the house so we can chill or maybe hangout and have fun, but she told me she was on her way travelling to go to her uncle's house. At first I was angry, because this is not the first time she is travelling without giving me prior notice, but as usual I said OK, and she said she would be back by Tuesday.
I decided to go to a friend's house because I was bored and on getting to my friend's house he brought up the idea that we should club that night so I agreed. We later drove to a club that night at Owerri (Cubana). Lo and behold who did I see sitting with her bestie and two other old men, old enough to be her dad, was my gf. She was so shocked when she saw me, but so I don't spoil her fun I sat and acted as if I didn't see her. But we both know we saw our selves.
She has been calling me since last night but I have refused to pick. I am so angry that if I pick her call she would hate the words that would come out of my mouth. So am pissed off and don't know what to do because she is suppose to visit me tomorrow, and I really don't even want to see her, because things might just get out of hand, so I just want to avoid her for now. pls I need ur advice on this.
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by FvckShiT: 9:40am On Mar 06
Just keep fůcking her bro...keep fůcking her
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by ZarZar(f): 9:41am On Mar 06
She was out with her "uncle" alright, so technically she didn't lie. Not her fault you didn't ask if it's a "blood uncle" or not Learn to speak up & ask questions next time, instead of sulking like a big baby
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by coolcharm(m): 9:47am On Mar 06
I hope you have been having 'fun' with her with your raincoat sha. Else, rush to the nearest hospital and run a test for HIV and other STD's before you think of what to do with her.
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by bizzy500: 9:48am On Mar 06
you see its simple...just keep _fucking bro just keep _fucking till you are tired of the _fucking...peace
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by phyllistas(f): 9:48am On Mar 06
FvckShiT:Yeah right....atlst he is getting free service
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by FvckShiT: 9:50am On Mar 06
phyllistas:
Yes you are fůcking right...at least he's getting some free fůck and that's not fůcking bad after all
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by midashenry(m): 9:52am On Mar 06
coolcharm:Thanks, I think that's what I will do first, to be sure of my status first. thanks again
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by phyllistas(f): 9:54am On Mar 06
FvckShiT:Lol yeah infact he is lucky
Enjoy it while it last
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by McBrooklyn(m): 9:54am On Mar 06
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Jacksparr0w127: 9:54am On Mar 06
Apparently That's her uncle
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by lefulefu(m): 9:59am On Mar 06
GOBE
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by youngberry001(m): 10:02am On Mar 06
FvckShiT:fvckShit
Fvcks ya name man!!
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Templa(m): 10:03am On Mar 06
Her 'uncle' pays well for you to receive sex virtually freely .. Dis Na recession o and she is just one of ur girlfirends
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by CROWNWEALTH019: 10:24am On Mar 06
After BMC(BUHARI MEDIA CENTER) fear WOMEN
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by midehi2(f): 10:27am On Mar 06
ZarZar:
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by AfroSamurai: 10:41am On Mar 06
midashenry:Bro, turn every disadvantage to advantage.
It's simple, since you know she's a prostitute, start pimping her. That's the only solution, that is apart from telling her to go fuck_ herself.
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by babyjanye(f): 11:03am On Mar 06
@op, Just go test yourself first to know your status medically and dumb her ass afterward. Please, just ignore the above comments advising you to keep sleeping with her, you might fall in love over again with her in the process. We still have decent and faithful ladies out there, why waste your time and emotions over one unfaithful babe.
My two cent sha!
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by joceey(m): 11:08am On Mar 06
Bro listen to my advice just stay far from her.... God wanted you to know more about her that was why you caught her red-handed ....your saving grace is that you are not a womanizer don't allow any lady to make you start misbehaving you have a wonderful future take care and run far from her
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Sugarboyy(m): 11:32am On Mar 06
Please make sure you pay her when next you fvck her
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Bumbae1(f): 11:36am On Mar 06
ZarZar:
Deep !
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Goodlyhrt(m): 11:36am On Mar 06
First pick her call and hear her story
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Bumbae1(f): 11:37am On Mar 06
babyjanye:
You mean Dump
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Bumbae1(f): 11:40am On Mar 06
Firstly
Hear her out .. the only crime she has committed right now, was not telling you truth about her whereabouts
It might actually be an uncle and a friend
If she has never ever been dishonest then you owe her that .. after hearing her out if the story don't add up
Then you know what to do
But don't just conclude without having all the facts ...
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by FvckShiT: 11:42am On Mar 06
Just keep fůcking her bro...it doesn't matter who she's fůcking with as long as she's still giving you that fůcking půssy to fůck
Plus don't give her a fůcking dime anymore
Just keep fůcking her
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by oluwafreshkid(m): 11:44am On Mar 06
Guy i swear you no sharp.... Good thing you didnt cause a scene at the club.
When similar thing happened to me, in school then, i made sure i assured her that all is still well. Let her believe that ypu understand whatever happened. Allow her explain pleade, even though you know sey all na lie. Then open office on her head. As in ehn, office the babe well. She go pay your money tire. And when you need er services, use raincoat.
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by BUTCHCASSIDY: 11:50am On Mar 06
ZarZar:Be nice
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Kakamorufu(m): 11:54am On Mar 06
aye le ibosi oooo. ibi aye n lo ko ye mi Mo
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Bumbae1(f): 11:55am On Mar 06
BUTCHCASSIDY:She too nice self
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by ZarZar(f): 11:56am On Mar 06
BUTCHCASSIDY:
Whatever do you mean?
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Beadex1(m): 12:00pm On Mar 06
Bumbae1:are you for real... do you mean that your uncle in his right senses will allow you to visit him in a club in an ungodly hour ? and moreover is that her traveling she said ?
web done ma
|Re: I Just Found Out My Girlfriend Is A Prostitute by Keneking: 12:06pm On Mar 06
But where is lalasticlala sef
amazing movement after three days or 72 hours whichever is higher
