My Friend Brought A Prostitute To My House / Horrific Way I Discovered My Fiancee Is Not Only A Cheat But A Prostitute. / Man Needs Advice After Falling In Love With A Prostitute (Snapshot)

It happened yesterday. I called my gf in the early hours of yesterday to come over to the house so we can chill or maybe hangout and have fun, but she told me she was on her way travelling to go to her uncle's house. At first I was angry, because this is not the first time she is travelling without giving me prior notice, but as usual I said OK, and she said she would be back by Tuesday.



I decided to go to a friend's house because I was bored and on getting to my friend's house he brought up the idea that we should club that night so I agreed. We later drove to a club that night at Owerri (Cubana). Lo and behold who did I see sitting with her bestie and two other old men, old enough to be her dad, was my gf. She was so shocked when she saw me, but so I don't spoil her fun I sat and acted as if I didn't see her. But we both know we saw our selves.



She has been calling me since last night but I have refused to pick. I am so angry that if I pick her call she would hate the words that would come out of my mouth. So am pissed off and don't know what to do because she is suppose to visit me tomorrow, and I really don't even want to see her, because things might just get out of hand, so I just want to avoid her for now. pls I need ur advice on this. 32 Likes 2 Shares

Just keep fůcking her bro...keep fůcking her 354 Likes 16 Shares

Learn to speak up & ask questions next time, instead of sulking like a big baby She was out with her "uncle" alright, so technically she didn't lie. Not her fault you didn't ask if it's a "blood uncle" or not

I hope you have been having 'fun' with her with your raincoat sha. Else, rush to the nearest hospital and run a test for HIV and other STD's before you think of what to do with her. 106 Likes 2 Shares

you see its simple...just keep _fucking bro just keep _fucking till you are tired of the _fucking...peace 54 Likes 3 Shares

Yeah right....atlst he is getting free service

Yeah right....atlst he is getting free service

Yes you are fůcking right...at least he's getting some free fůck and that's not fůcking bad after all

Thanks, I think that's what I will do first, to be sure of my status first. thanks again

Lol yeah infact he is lucky

Enjoy it while it last

Enjoy it while it last Lol yeah infact he is luckyEnjoy it while it last 7 Likes 1 Share

Apparently That's her uncle 2 Likes

fvckShit

Fvcks ya name man!!





Fvcks ya name man!! fvckShitFvcks ya name man!! 1 Like

Her 'uncle' pays well for you to receive sex virtually freely .. Dis Na recession o and she is just one of ur girlfirends 9 Likes

After BMC(BUHARI MEDIA CENTER) fear WOMEN 27 Likes 1 Share

She was out with her "uncle" alright, so technically she didn't lie. Not her fault you didn't ask if it's a "blood uncle" or not Learn to speak up & ask questions next time, instead of sulking like a big baby

Bro, turn every disadvantage to advantage.

It's simple, since you know she's a prostitute, start pimping her. That's the only solution, that is apart from telling her to go fuck_ herself.



It's simple, since you know she's a prostitute, start pimping her. That's the only solution, that is apart from telling her to go fuck_ herself. Bro, turn every disadvantage to advantage.It's simple, since you know she's a prostitute, start pimping her. That's the only solution, that is apart from telling her to go fuck_ herself. 7 Likes

@op, Just go test yourself first to know your status medically and dumb her ass afterward. Please, just ignore the above comments advising you to keep sleeping with her, you might fall in love over again with her in the process. We still have decent and faithful ladies out there, why waste your time and emotions over one unfaithful babe.



My two cent sha! 76 Likes 4 Shares

Bro listen to my advice just stay far from her.... God wanted you to know more about her that was why you caught her red-handed ....your saving grace is that you are not a womanizer don't allow any lady to make you start misbehaving you have a wonderful future take care and run far from her 33 Likes 1 Share

Please make sure you pay her when next you fvck her 6 Likes

She was out with her "uncle" alright, so technically she didn't lie. Not her fault you didn't ask if it's a "blood uncle" or not Learn to speak up & ask questions next time, instead of sulking like a big baby

Deep ! Deep ! 2 Likes

First pick her call and hear her story 4 Likes

@op, Just go test yourself first to know your status medically and dumb her ass afterward. Please, just ignore the above comments advising you to keep sleeping with her, you might fall in love over again with her in the process. We still have decent and faithful ladies out there, why waste your time and emotions over one unfaithful babe.

My two cent sha!



My two cent sha!

You mean Dump

Hear her out .. the only crime she has committed right now, was not telling you truth about her whereabouts

It might actually be an uncle and a friend

If she has never ever been dishonest then you owe her that .. after hearing her out if the story don't add up

Then you know what to do

But don't just conclude without having all the facts ...





Plus don't give her a fůcking dime anymore



Just keep fůcking her Just keep fůcking her bro...it doesn't matter who she's fůcking with as long as she's still giving you that fůcking půssy to fůckPlus don't give her a fůcking dime anymoreJust keep fůcking her 17 Likes

Guy i swear you no sharp.... Good thing you didnt cause a scene at the club.



When similar thing happened to me, in school then, i made sure i assured her that all is still well. Let her believe that ypu understand whatever happened. Allow her explain pleade, even though you know sey all na lie. Then open office on her head. As in ehn, office the babe well. She go pay your money tire. And when you need er services, use raincoat. 18 Likes

Be nice

aye le ibosi oooo. ibi aye n lo ko ye mi Mo 2 Likes

She too nice self

Be nice

Whatever do you mean?

Hear her out .. the only crime she has committed right now, was not telling you truth about her whereabouts

It might actually be an uncle and a friend

If she has never ever been dishonest then you owe her that .. after hearing her out if the story don't add up

Then you know what to do

are you for real... do you mean that your uncle in his right senses will allow you to visit him in a club in an ungodly hour ? and moreover is that her traveling she said ?

web done ma



web done ma are you for real... do you mean that your uncle in his right senses will allow you to visit him in a club in an ungodly hour ? and moreover is that her traveling she said ?web done ma 23 Likes 1 Share