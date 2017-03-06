₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by ezychris(m): 9:45am
34-year-old on-air-presenter, Tolu Oniru Demuren popularly known as Toolz took to instagram to share photos of her in a gorgeous dress which displayed her assets at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2017 held on March 4, 2017 and her fans couldn't help but to lavish her with praises of her endowment.http://www.ezydanielsblog.com/2017/03/milk-factory-fans-react-as-oap-toolz.html?m=1
https://www.instagram.com/p/BROeyCfDBkt/?taken-by=toolzo&hl=en
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Speedyconnect7: 9:48am
This one is decent naa
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Nne5(f): 9:50am
Mbanu!
That's too much.
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 9:58am
I really don't know why I love boobs so much.
Help me Lord.
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Homeboiy: 10:05am
pls I need that ibu pix oo
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 10:10am
CplusJason:its normal bro, no man would not like boobs especially when its big n round like football.
Lol pls am nt a pervert o
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by CplusJason(m): 10:26am
Chikelue2000:Nice one Bro.
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by leewin(m): 11:31am
this woman no fine like that o *dodges bottle *
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by hucienda: 12:35pm
fattie.
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Khutie: 12:35pm
I know when this lady started, most of my peeps used to xay, she is ugly and fat buh today;Ladies and Gentlemen... I give yhu Toolz, one of the most outstanding and hardworking lady owt there. She ain't dah beautiful lyk most slay queens buh she z a workaholic.
Oluwa bless me wid a hardworking lady not the ones dah will come to finish the small I've gathered all these year
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by abdulyaro66(m): 12:35pm
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by SWORD419: 12:36pm
still looking something lavish
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by freshness2020(m): 12:36pm
Classy.
But honestly what I see are "MASKED WOMEN" when I see women with heavy make up.
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by ladyF(f): 12:36pm
Awnnn... This is lovely....
Please help me click on the link on my signature... biko...
It's LadyF again
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by osemoses1234(m): 12:36pm
Rubbish nxt plssss
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Allylic: 12:38pm
This lady is thick
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Phiniter(m): 12:38pm
CplusJason:real MVP
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by demolinka(m): 12:38pm
Very big and juicy... I mean the contract her tailor got for the dress
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by bleskid(m): 12:39pm
Any money
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by collitexnaira(m): 12:39pm
I can only see over sized milk factory
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by sabama007(f): 12:39pm
Kemen, over to you!!!
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by GreenMavro: 12:39pm
DIS ONE SWEET PASS PEAK MILK
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by LastSurvivor11: 12:40pm
And f**k crew are forced to come back
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 12:40pm
I'm jelly
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by savagefinder: 12:40pm
hucienda:asin ehn...the babe is fat and people are shouting curvy,..
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by GreenMavro: 12:40pm
sabama007:kEMEN B LIKE...
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by fineboynl: 12:40pm
..
she look like the babe I am currently running. but the girl forming one thing for me
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by bleskid(m): 12:40pm
demolinka:shut u'
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by Sharming95(m): 12:41pm
....do na only capt. demurin day chop all dis goodies...
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 12:42pm
She looks like half bag of rice
|Re: Toolz Outfit To AMVCA 2017 Got Fans Gushing (Photos) by jrexa: 12:42pm
fans just dey react waka
