Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017

Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by ezychris(m): 10:05am
The photo of the duo was shared on instagram by star actor and politician Desmond Elliot as they met at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2017 held on March 4, 2017. He captioned the photo "Mi broda and I #amvca2017".

Very cute bros, I must say


1 Like

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Nne5(f): 10:07am
So should i start dancing?

12 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Jewelnutch: 10:14am
Nne5:
So I should start dancing?
You could run into the market. smiley

6 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Adamsdelrio(m): 10:24am
Desmond is more handsome than Noah..... Take it or leave it.

17 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by ezychris(m): 10:27am
Adamsdelrio:
Desmond is more handsome than Noah..... Take it or leave it.
I concur!

5 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Nne5(f): 10:27am
Jewelnutch:
You could run into the market. smiley
undecided

1 Like

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by spartan117(m): 10:34am
Fresh guys gang wink
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Ighoga898(m): 10:55am
Adamsdelrio:
Desmond is more handsome than Noah..... Take it or leave it.
It's bcoz of Ramsey's bald head.

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by U4unique(f): 10:58am
Ighoga898:
It's bcoz of Ramsey's bald head.
They both look good.

2 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by DozieInc(m): 11:10am
Adamsdelrio:
Desmond is more handsome than Noah..... Take it or leave it.
The magic of our "national cake"

10 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by DonEd(m): 11:18am
That forehead sha.
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Sugarboyy(m): 11:33am
Noted!
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by freshness2020(m): 12:40pm
Both look dapper.

1 Like

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by GreenMavro: 12:41pm
cheesy

Desmond Idiot sorry Elliot cheesy cheesy
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Expl0rers: 12:41pm
none
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by phkka1(m): 12:41pm
Eliot has turn politics to Nolywood.
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by collitexnaira(m): 12:42pm
Op we know them, can you show us those we don't know
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Kellibae(f): 12:42pm
So make we fry akara?
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by DIKEnaWAR: 12:42pm
Comparing Desmond to Ramsey is like comparing Oge Okoye 's dogs to the one she stole.


Ramsey is going bald. grin grin grin

5 Likes

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by thisisayus(m): 12:43pm
Desmond Olusola the august Yoruba guy is it

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Pidgin2(f): 12:43pm
Adamsdelrio:
Desmond is more handsome than Noah..... Take it or leave it.
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by PastorandMentor(m): 12:43pm
Desmond halloti
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by jrexa: 12:43pm
Dessy elliot any day. He's grown into a fine man
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by coldsummer: 12:43pm
THEY BOTH LOOK VERY PLASTIC TO ME

1 Like

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by wapadunk(m): 12:43pm
Me! Am the hottest amongst them

#Joblessness squared

Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Adekorya: 12:44pm
DozieInc:

The magic of our "national cake"
Do you realise he has being making his money before he became a lawmaker?
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by megafone: 12:44pm
Meanwhile, a former governor of Adamawa state, Nglari has been sent to jail with no option of fine
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by osemoses1234(m): 12:44pm
M
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Johlu001: 12:44pm
grin grin grin grin grin
Jewelnutch:

You could run into the market. smiley
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by originalKsp(m): 12:45pm
ntor
Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by SinaMike: 12:45pm
Who is that fellow comparing a Dapper politician/ Actor to an ordinary Fine boy actor.

