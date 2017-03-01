₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,757,877 members, 3,402,285 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 01:09 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 (7512 Views)
Harrysong And Desmond Ike, His Manager Re-arrested For Fraud And Impersonation / Ramsey Noah And Rita Dominic Share Adorable Photo / Eniola Badmus And Desmond Elliot On Set (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by ezychris(m): 10:05am
The photo of the duo was shared on instagram by star actor and politician Desmond Elliot as they met at the recently concluded Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards (AMVCAs) 2017 held on March 4, 2017. He captioned the photo "Mi broda and I #amvca2017".
Very cute bros, I must say
http://www.ezydanielsblog.com/2017/03/who-has-seen-this-new-photo-of-star.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Nne5(f): 10:07am
So should i start dancing?
12 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Jewelnutch: 10:14am
Nne5:You could run into the market.
6 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Adamsdelrio(m): 10:24am
Desmond is more handsome than Noah..... Take it or leave it.
17 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by ezychris(m): 10:27am
Adamsdelrio:I concur!
5 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Nne5(f): 10:27am
Jewelnutch:
1 Like
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by spartan117(m): 10:34am
Fresh guys gang
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Ighoga898(m): 10:55am
Adamsdelrio:It's bcoz of Ramsey's bald head.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by U4unique(f): 10:58am
Ighoga898:They both look good.
2 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by DozieInc(m): 11:10am
Adamsdelrio:The magic of our "national cake"
10 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by DonEd(m): 11:18am
That forehead sha.
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Sugarboyy(m): 11:33am
Noted!
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by freshness2020(m): 12:40pm
Both look dapper.
1 Like
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by GreenMavro: 12:41pm
Desmond
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Expl0rers: 12:41pm
none
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by phkka1(m): 12:41pm
Eliot has turn politics to Nolywood.
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by collitexnaira(m): 12:42pm
Op we know them, can you show us those we don't know
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Kellibae(f): 12:42pm
So make we fry akara?
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by DIKEnaWAR: 12:42pm
Comparing Desmond to Ramsey is like comparing Oge Okoye 's dogs to the one she stole.
Ramsey is going bald.
5 Likes
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by thisisayus(m): 12:43pm
Desmond Olusola the august Yoruba guy is it
Check this out
http://www.nairaland.com/3666041/hot-tokunbo-toyota-corolla-sale
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Pidgin2(f): 12:43pm
Adamsdelrio:
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by PastorandMentor(m): 12:43pm
Desmond halloti
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by jrexa: 12:43pm
Dessy elliot any day. He's grown into a fine man
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by coldsummer: 12:43pm
THEY BOTH LOOK VERY PLASTIC TO ME
1 Like
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by wapadunk(m): 12:43pm
Me! Am the hottest amongst them
#Joblessness squared
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Adekorya: 12:44pm
DozieInc:Do you realise he has being making his money before he became a lawmaker?
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by megafone: 12:44pm
Meanwhile, a former governor of Adamawa state, Nglari has been sent to jail with no option of fine
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by osemoses1234(m): 12:44pm
M
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by Johlu001: 12:44pm
Jewelnutch:
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by originalKsp(m): 12:45pm
ntor
|Re: Ramsey Noah And Desmond Elliot At AMVCA 2017 by SinaMike: 12:45pm
Who is that fellow comparing a Dapper politician/ Actor to an ordinary Fine boy actor.
Celberity Polls / Hey: / Celebrities Souvniers For Sale
Viewing this topic: WESTERNCR, NarnieSnyper(m), Joseid, skubido(m), PqsMike, johnamedu, purissimo1998(m), Yeankahr(m), bobotolen(m), Nemesis99(m), Anthony0094(m), chasers, yemaldo(m), TheWhiteLynchM(m), Chromedome(m), dotmoth4life, Chimanuel, Niftykid, gabicon, Samsonklin(m), Oloniyan, NewestRivers, davidadenrele, ITAB, Mrlaju(m), Okitam, sweery(f), flyteflontape, BigAli1(m), Peterlawyer(m), Bsharp, Din4eva, annexworld(m), tijusegele(m), Hehehehe1, thowbie7ven(m), freshboy88(m), Augustusbest, Donkaro, chunkuli, RealFlexyb(m), nextprince, beejay247, P2gr8t(m), jayvine(f), johnjunior39(m), tamonokare, 00Ademi(m), bishopkay, zlatan(m), cutedela, woodboi(m), Onyi4live(m), abdul123(m), olorunwa90(m), nwabudan25, queenasasili(f), Nma27(f), KimBerlyie, cletty, elnonny, karlnyeno, Truth234 and 165 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3