₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,908 members, 3,405,299 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 11:22 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. (17447 Views)
Meet The Prettiest LASTMA Officer / 6 Hottest Female Musicians In Nigeria (photos) / Top Ten Prettiest Nigeria Female Artists (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 10:10am On Mar 06
SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-prettiest-and-sexiest-female.html
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by jieta: 12:08pm On Mar 06
numb one is classic.
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Nixiepie(f): 12:34pm On Mar 06
Sorry is munachi also a musician?
21 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 2:08pm On Mar 06
SEE ALL PICTURES AND MORE OF THIS POST FROM SOURCE BELOW :
http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-prettiest-and-sexiest-female.html
T.I.N MAGAZINE www.takemetonaija.com
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Letdothis: 2:09pm On Mar 06
Codedrock:
Please remove ugly Simi and Tiwa Savage from that list. Two very ugly creatures.
21 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 2:13pm On Mar 06
Letdothis:How can you say Simi and Tiwa are ugly??
Please kindly do what I ask of you below
30 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Letdothis: 2:19pm On Mar 06
Codedrock:
i repeat they are ugly, even yemi alade is just there.
7 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by faith551(m): 3:33pm On Mar 06
My love for Cynthia's boobs can power Nigeria for 10years
6 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Palmwinetapper: 3:42pm On Mar 06
Nixiepie:she is.. Never hate
3 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 7:26pm On Mar 06
Letdothis:Well, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.
No need to fight amigo
2 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by dominique(f): 7:41pm On Mar 06
How about Di'ja? Not pretty enough?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by sholws(m): 8:46pm On Mar 06
tiwa ugly..Lola rae fair, number one should be munachi
9 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by yhermmie(f): 8:48pm On Mar 06
hmmmn
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by enemmo(f): 9:59pm On Mar 06
Women Don suffer for Nigeria.
Hope you will release the list of the most handsome musicians.
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by kennyonthrone(m): 10:25pm On Mar 06
how can you put yemi my celebrity crush at. 10th I can't tk this
3 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by devilmaycry(m): 11:58pm On Mar 06
what of tonto dike.... heard she sings too
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by yomibelle(f): 9:47pm
What is Munachi?
Is it a state?
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Donald7610: 9:47pm
They are all virgins
In Atlantic
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Dandeson1(m): 9:47pm
Do cl
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Jacksparr0w127: 9:48pm
With this list, I can conclude no beautiful female musician in Nigeria
Only Muna, Chidinma and Niyola try small
4 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Angelinastto(f): 9:48pm
Are you saying that Niyola and Tiwa savage are better than Chidinma??
It's a no! No!
Everybody is pretty in their lane sha.
7 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by ofofolabi: 9:48pm
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by RealHaute: 9:48pm
Lola Rae is bae.
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by iamloading: 9:48pm
Where is sister Linda
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Samirana360(m): 9:49pm
when i saw simi on d list...i marvelled.......u just mentioned all d female musician u knw
5 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by rozayx5(m): 9:50pm
remove tiwa and simi
lola rae is a bombshell
this pix does not do her justice
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Pointblank09: 9:50pm
How do we now measure beauty with make up upandan?
Leave matter for Mathias.
1 Like
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Cyriloha(m): 9:51pm
They are all looking good in fact plus there money they are looking fabulous
But simi seff no be small pikin oooo
Anyway check number two again before conclusion abeg that back side dey kill me here
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Nwachukwu1986(m): 9:51pm
ok, what of bisola of bbnaija
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by yomi007k(m): 9:52pm
faith551:
U be yeye guy, u con dey mk us suffer...im callin fashola
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by pweshboi(m): 9:52pm
Who put Simi and seyi Shey for this list... We dey talk beauty not voice. Ejo e remove the names biko
2 Likes
|Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by kjigga(m): 9:53pm
We hear
Basketmouth Celebrates His Mother's 60th Posthumous Birthday (Photos) / Most Richest Dude In 2face Or D'banj / Ini Edo Vs Genevieve Nnaji
Viewing this topic: kyce(m), woleaj67(m), Chyluv1000(f), erekking(m), sniperr007, OOlanath, pussyeater, AwesomeDuru(m), bid4rich(m), duchessxino(f), dshiznitplata(m), ahamonyeka(m), wongwe, ziccog(m), KeemzWale(m), Treasure17(m), tolextony(m), rita25(f), olumig(m), yvonnelynx, Anthony0094(m), sirtony12002, kingsley989(m), YoungSharawy4444(m), kernel503, emmaco955(m), kbbanj10, Olayinka777(m), Faatihu1(m), Don27tiky, Obaconcept, KissChrixx, hitman22(m), osizi06(m), kennethromanus, ERCROSS(m), Rajman(m), 9jizzy(m), jemmanuella97(f), stokfrick, ucheheart(m), Naturalobserver, kiddoiLL(m), awomike4u(m), Danielnino00(m), AlexCk, Nzeodogwu(m), emzry(m), tomiwajoshua(m), oldfoolnigger(m), freddurst, ambassadorgozie(m), austin2all, efizzymanizzy, holarkunle(m), brandyangelina, OlatunjiKazeem(m), joinnow, Oluwamuyeewa(m), Dunni007, Martin124(m), TroubleDude, BlackBeatle, epelumi42(m), Treasuredoye, akandry, femijunior4, Paulex05(m), Merije66, vicuto, amoduganja, quietswagg, Graphy(f), NanciaKay(f), onemantg and 196 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10