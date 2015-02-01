₦airaland Forum

Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 10:10am On Mar 06

Well, many have been asking us to list and rate the most beautiful female musicians in Nigeria so we at T.I.N Magazine finally bring to you the top 10 ranking and rating of the hottest and prettiest female musicians in Nigeria. The ranking is based on three things majorly;
The the facial look, that is how pretty they look facially.
The body; that is how sexy they look.
The Skin&Costume: That is how good their skin is and how well they dress.
So kindly relax and enjoy the content below.


TEN MOST BEAUTIFUL FEMALE MUSICIANS IN NIGERIA

10. YEMI ALADE 6/10
[img]http://360urban.co/wp-content/uploads/2016/05/wp-1464298025088.jpg[/img]
Yemi alade the "Mama Africa" we all know whom she is, no intro. Yemi is not that pretty we all know this, but she ha that amazing body and costume. With the help of both she's made the top ten list.


9. CYNTHIA MORGAN 6/10

Cynthia Morgan is Jude Okoye’s Northside Music Inc first female artiste she's been quite active in the industry this year so you definitely know whom she is. Even though many complain her make up and constume is too much the diva has stuck to her style and no changing it she insists.


8. SIMI 6/10

She is quite one of the most popular female artists in Nigeria right now, with her her performances within the last 2years simi is known by most music lovers in Nigeria. She is pretty and we know it. Simi looks good in
almost every music video she's shown in, she is simple and we love her for it


7. EMMA NYRA - 7/10
[img]http://www.howwe.biz/uploads/songcover/thumb400/howwebiz_b56f77ba270429a2f70fb74d625fd319_1457099344_cover.jpg[/img]
Sexy Emma Nyra came into the industry couple years ago and has been quite popular as a female act in Nigeria. Well, she is sexy and has that badgirl-pretty pretty face and her body is a selling point.

6. SEYI SHAY- 7/10

Seyi Shay has got a very beautiful smile….the singer has a couple hit songs to her credits. Seyi is pretty and you know it. Forget that she doesn't have big boobs, lady has got that kinda look that makes you think wrongly and she has quite the bum.

5. CHIDINMA-7/10

Miss Kedike, Chidinma rocks her low cut like no other. The beautiful songstress who is signed to Capital Hill records and is an MTN ambassador as songs like ‘Kedike’ and ‘Emi Ni Baller’ to her credit. Chidinma is pretty and we all know it she is kinda sexy too but her prettiness got her this spot.



4. NIYOLA-8/10

Niyola is the only female rnb artist signed to EME, Empire Mates Entertainment she's popularly known for her Toh Bad song and a couple others. Niyola is hot and has a very fine face we all know that, so case closed.


3. TIWA SAVAGE 8/10

The rnb beauty and queen, Tiwa Savage-Balogun, is the first female member of the Mavin Crew. If we are judging this list based on sexiness alone Tiwa Savage will definitely top the list, she is one of the most beautiful milfs in the world. Tiwa is pretty,sexy and makes every one go hard no denying that.


2. MUNACHII 8/10

Munachii Abii, beauty queen turned rapper, you may not know her but she was kinda "the buzz" couple years ago, we learn she still makes music but hasn't been hitting jackpot lately. Well, is among the prettiest and sexiest

1. LOLA RAE 9/10
[img]http://www.kokolife.tv/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/Lola-Rae-covers-Genevieve-Magazine-KOKOtv3.jpg[/img]
Lola rae, who has singles like ‘Watch my ting go’ and recently released ‘Fi mi le and many more, she recently signed with Davido's DMW.
Agree with us or not she is the no.1 on this list.
Lola is extremely pretty: Check!
Lola is extremely sexy: Check!
Lola has a very dope skin: Check!
Lola's great with costume: Check! -
SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-prettiest-and-sexiest-female.html

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by jieta: 12:08pm On Mar 06
numb one is classic.

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Nixiepie(f): 12:34pm On Mar 06
Sorry is munachi also a musician?

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 2:08pm On Mar 06
SEE ALL PICTURES AND MORE OF THIS POST FROM SOURCE BELOW :
http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-prettiest-and-sexiest-female.html




T.I.N MAGAZINE www.takemetonaija.com

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Letdothis: 2:09pm On Mar 06
Codedrock:

SOURCE: http://www.takemetonaija.com/2017/03/top-ten-prettiest-and-sexiest-female.html

Please remove ugly Simi and Tiwa Savage from that list. Two very ugly creatures.

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 2:13pm On Mar 06
Letdothis:


Please remove ugly Simi and Tiwa Savage from that list. Two very ugly creatures.
How can you say Simi and Tiwa are ugly??
Please kindly do what I ask of you below

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Letdothis: 2:19pm On Mar 06
Codedrock:

How can you say Simi and Tiwa are ugly??
Please kindly do what I ask of you below

i repeat they are ugly, even yemi alade is just there.

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by faith551(m): 3:33pm On Mar 06
My love for Cynthia's boobs can power Nigeria for 10years

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Palmwinetapper: 3:42pm On Mar 06
Nixiepie:
Sorry is munachi also a musician?
she is.. Never hate

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Codedrock(m): 7:26pm On Mar 06
Letdothis:


i repeat they are ugly, even yemi alade is just there.
Well, beauty lies in the eyes of the beholder.
No need to fight amigo

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by dominique(f): 7:41pm On Mar 06
How about Di'ja? Not pretty enough?

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by sholws(m): 8:46pm On Mar 06
tiwa ugly..Lola rae fair, number one should be munachi

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by yhermmie(f): 8:48pm On Mar 06
hmmmn
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by enemmo(f): 9:59pm On Mar 06
Women Don suffer for Nigeria.

Hope you will release the list of the most handsome musicians.
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by kennyonthrone(m): 10:25pm On Mar 06
how can you put yemi my celebrity crush at. 10th I can't tk this

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by devilmaycry(m): 11:58pm On Mar 06
what of tonto dike.... heard she sings too
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by yomibelle(f): 9:47pm
What is Munachi?
Is it a state?
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Donald7610: 9:47pm
They are all virgins


In Atlantic
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Dandeson1(m): 9:47pm
Do cl
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Jacksparr0w127: 9:48pm
With this list, I can conclude no beautiful female musician in Nigeria


Only Muna, Chidinma and Niyola try small

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Angelinastto(f): 9:48pm
Are you saying that Niyola and Tiwa savage are better than Chidinma??
It's a no! No!
Everybody is pretty in their lane sha.

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by ofofolabi: 9:48pm
cheesy
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by RealHaute: 9:48pm
Lola Rae is bae. kiss

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by iamloading: 9:48pm
Where is sister Linda
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Samirana360(m): 9:49pm
when i saw simi on d list...i marvelled.......u just mentioned all d female musician u knw

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by rozayx5(m): 9:50pm
remove tiwa and simi undecided


lola rae is a bombshell

this pix does not do her justice

shocked

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Pointblank09: 9:50pm
How do we now measure beauty with make up upandan?

Leave matter for Mathias.

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Cyriloha(m): 9:51pm
They are all looking good in fact plus there money they are looking fabulous


But simi seff no be small pikin oooo

Anyway check number two again before conclusion abeg that back side dey kill me here
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by Nwachukwu1986(m): 9:51pm
ok, what of bisola of bbnaija
Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by yomi007k(m): 9:52pm
faith551:
My love for Cynthia's boobs can power Nigeria for 10years


grin

U be yeye guy, u con dey mk us suffer...im callin fashola

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by pweshboi(m): 9:52pm
Who put Simi and seyi Shey for this list... We dey talk beauty not voice. Ejo e remove the names biko

Re: Top Ten Prettiest And Sexiest Female Musicians In Nigeria/rating. by kjigga(m): 9:53pm
We hear

