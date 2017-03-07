Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold (6481 Views)

Almost all automobile brands have a representative in this category. The Jaguar brand is renowned for the luxurious and classy touch it adds to her products. This is exemplified in the 2017 Jaguar XF Premium that is giving all other brands a run for their money.



Basically, Jaguar XF Premium 2017 is a saloon car that is comprehensively impressive. One of the Jaguar XF automobiles, its front view is catchy with bi-function High Intensity Discharge (HID) xenon lights that keep one’s driving path clearly illuminated.



It has power folding exterior mirrors and a back that is expertly crafted to allure. The car comes with either 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel powered engine or 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine that is capable of reaching 60mph in 5.1 seconds–the choice is yours.



More so, the interior is decorated with power leather seats that position one for a remarkable driver-passenger experience. It contains a good infotainment system that purports as a personal assistant to one on the driver’s seat. It has a power adjustable steering that ensures convenience in cruising and a “start” button to effortlessly begin one’s road experience with the automobile. It is valued at about ₦34million.



High patronage of saloon cars in this part of the globe has led to the maximization of technology in manufacturing ones that inject glee in their usage. Being a quite age-old automotive brand, Jaguar delights her teeming adherents with the XF that lives up to the meaning of its name. It is a high-quality saloon car. The attention paid to efficiency and speed make it desirable, as well as gives rise to joy when beheld.



The difference between autojosh and autoreport is glaring. Autojosh is going international while autoreport is targeting the Nigerian audience only. He talks about cars Nigerians need while autojosh talks about cars Nigerians don't need 9 Likes

Great Review...Your posts makes me Dream and Think Big...

Nice one

Sweet ride

Dope 1 Like

Coooooooolllll!!!!!!!

Damn

i just place my order for dis ride....awaiting wen its delivered...am so gonna cruise dis ride menh

Story



Sleek though

lofty900:

The difference between autojosh and autoreport is glaring. Autojosh is going international while autoreport is targeting the Nigerian audience only. He talks about cars Nigerians need while autojosh talks about cars Nigerians don't need







As for the ride....



When I'm ready to buy..... it will be outdated.... As for the ride....When I'm ready to buy..... it will be outdated....

34 mil, hmmm ok. So in 5 years time tokunbo go be like 12-15 mil. Ok make I start to save now 1 Like

lofty900:

The difference between autojosh and autoreport is glaring. Autojosh is going international while autoreport is targeting the Nigerian audience only. He talks about cars Nigerians need while autojosh talks about cars Nigerians don't need Autojosh is far ahead of Autoreport...most times Autoreport isn't 100% sure about what he posts While Autojosh does it perfectly Autojosh is far ahead of Autoreport...most times Autoreport isn't 100% sure about what he posts While Autojosh does it perfectly 2 Likes

Okay

Nothing special

Prefer big daddy

I better behold the Joy that I have in Christ Jesus 2 Likes

Waaaawau



Interior: Dope

Exterior: Regular

Waaaawau



Earth2Metahuman:

Okay



Nothing special



Prefer big daddy

Buy this for me and I'll do "anything " you want Buy this for me and I'll do "anything " you want

autojosh:

Review my ride too na

Honda Civic 2017 VTi-L

Review my ride too naHonda Civic 2017 VTi-L

Good

i think some cars should just stay in VINTAGE mode and not regular looking NISSAN mode



I prefer the old Jaguar exterior designs. class of its own.

KhaleesiAdaz:





Buy this for me and I'll do "anything " you want anal sex and your left boob for money ritual

Deal? anal sex and your left boob for money ritualDeal?

Papas!!!

gunpoint:



Review my ride too na

Honda Civic 2017 VTi-L

The car madt gon The car madt gon

rattlesnake:

I better behold the Joy that I have in Christ Jesus

Exactly!..car dat will soon become old and end up in a scrap yard. Exactly!..car dat will soon become old and end up in a scrap yard.

Heaven on wheels!

Lemme go ND hustle so dat wen anoda editon comes out ill b able to buy.

Earth2Metahuman:

anal sex and your left boob for money ritual

Deal? Savage Savage

Bad ass car.. you'll be doing 120mph and you won't notice until police start chasing you.