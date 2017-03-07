₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,572 members, 3,404,285 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 01:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold (6481 Views)
Jaguar E-type Abandoned For 20 Years To Be Sold For N24million (photos) / 2015 Jaguar Xf Review / Jaguar XJ (X308 And X350) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by autojosh: 10:37am On Mar 06
The demand for saloon cars has increased over the years and this is not unrelated to its compactness and elegance in appearance. Although there is a chasm which differentiates car lovers that are attracted to SUVs from ones that fancy saloon cars, the latter seems to have more fans partly due to it being relatively affordable.
Almost all automobile brands have a representative in this category. The Jaguar brand is renowned for the luxurious and classy touch it adds to her products. This is exemplified in the 2017 Jaguar XF Premium that is giving all other brands a run for their money.
Basically, Jaguar XF Premium 2017 is a saloon car that is comprehensively impressive. One of the Jaguar XF automobiles, its front view is catchy with bi-function High Intensity Discharge (HID) xenon lights that keep one’s driving path clearly illuminated.
It has power folding exterior mirrors and a back that is expertly crafted to allure. The car comes with either 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel powered engine or 3.0-litre supercharged V6 engine that is capable of reaching 60mph in 5.1 seconds–the choice is yours.
More so, the interior is decorated with power leather seats that position one for a remarkable driver-passenger experience. It contains a good infotainment system that purports as a personal assistant to one on the driver’s seat. It has a power adjustable steering that ensures convenience in cruising and a “start” button to effortlessly begin one’s road experience with the automobile. It is valued at about ₦34million.
High patronage of saloon cars in this part of the globe has led to the maximization of technology in manufacturing ones that inject glee in their usage. Being a quite age-old automotive brand, Jaguar delights her teeming adherents with the XF that lives up to the meaning of its name. It is a high-quality saloon car. The attention paid to efficiency and speed make it desirable, as well as gives rise to joy when beheld.
https://autojosh.com/review-jaguar-xf-2018-model/
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by autojosh: 10:38am On Mar 06
.
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by lofty900(m): 11:04am On Mar 06
The difference between autojosh and autoreport is glaring. Autojosh is going international while autoreport is targeting the Nigerian audience only. He talks about cars Nigerians need while autojosh talks about cars Nigerians don't need
9 Likes
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by soffyB: 12:16pm On Mar 06
Great Review...Your posts makes me Dream and Think Big...
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by lonelydora(m): 3:28am
Nice one
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by ndubisik(m): 12:12pm
Sweet ride
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Hysmady(m): 12:12pm
Dope
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by dayleke(m): 12:13pm
Coooooooolllll!!!!!!!
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by wiringdpt(m): 12:13pm
Damn
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by DaMotivator(m): 12:13pm
i just place my order for dis ride....awaiting wen its delivered...am so gonna cruise dis ride menh
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Expl0rers: 12:13pm
Story
Sleek though
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by LAFO(f): 12:15pm
lofty900:
As for the ride....
When I'm ready to buy..... it will be outdated....
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by beevee1: 12:15pm
34 mil, hmmm ok. So in 5 years time tokunbo go be like 12-15 mil. Ok make I start to save now
1 Like
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by dacovajnr: 12:17pm
lofty900:Autojosh is far ahead of Autoreport...most times Autoreport isn't 100% sure about what he posts While Autojosh does it perfectly
2 Likes
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Earth2Metahuman: 12:17pm
Okay
Nothing special
Prefer big daddy
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by rattlesnake(m): 12:18pm
I better behold the Joy that I have in Christ Jesus
2 Likes
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by wildchild1: 12:18pm
Waaaawau
Football Jerseys available
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Masquerade7: 12:19pm
Interior: Dope
Exterior: Regular
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by wildchild1: 12:19pm
Waaaawau
Football Jerseys available, check my signature
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by KhaleesiAdaz(f): 12:19pm
Earth2Metahuman:
Buy this for me and I'll do "anything " you want
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by gunpoint(m): 12:20pm
autojosh:Review my ride too na
Honda Civic 2017 VTi-L
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Benjom(m): 12:22pm
Good
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by YesNo: 12:22pm
i think some cars should just stay in VINTAGE mode and not regular looking NISSAN mode
I prefer the old Jaguar exterior designs. class of its own.
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Earth2Metahuman: 12:22pm
KhaleesiAdaz:anal sex and your left boob for money ritual
Deal?
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by soberdrunk(m): 12:22pm
Papas!!!
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by yteds: 12:23pm
gunpoint:The car madt gon
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Jeromejnr(m): 12:24pm
rattlesnake:
Exactly!..car dat will soon become old and end up in a scrap yard.
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by shamecurls(m): 12:25pm
Heaven on wheels!
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by YINKS89(m): 12:26pm
Lemme go ND hustle so dat wen anoda editon comes out ill b able to buy.
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by Goahead(m): 12:29pm
Earth2Metahuman:Savage
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by wonlasewonimi: 12:29pm
Bad ass car.. you'll be doing 120mph and you won't notice until police start chasing you.
|Re: 2017 Jaguar Xf Premium: A Joy To Behold by generaluthman: 12:30pm
I need one, tell the seller to pm me
Is It Possible To Pair A Phone To A 2004 EOD?? / Help! Nissan Altima 2001 / Need A Competent (bmw, Ford, Landrover, Jaguar) Automobile Technician In Abuja?
Viewing this topic: LagosIkd(m), AniTech(m), trendphemmy(m), dOnLarich, lanre377, flexshop(m), Pozzy(m), Luukasz, johnjunior39(m), Coolval22com, gunpoint(m), jon1(m), yimikaa, duerap, prittyboi(m), Godemcee(m), Fabolousibk1(m), shalommmmm, Lilbvlgari733(m), harhdaypehjuh(f), ovin, okeyximo(m), owiko, ehis889, Anoti1(m), ubath(m), HumanistMike, oluphilip2008(f), Davidcruze(m), mjay05, yousouph07(m), kateskitty(f), AutoJoshNG and 61 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12