₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,013 members, 3,402,653 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 04:28 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods (17881 Views)
Naira Gains as Nigeria’s Central Bank Boosts Dollar Supplies - Bloomberg / Speculators Get Burnt As Naira Gains Value / Naira Gains 30%, Sells For N250/dollar (1) (2) (3) (4)
|As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by ManirBK: 12:06pm
The sudden slide of the US dollar and other foreign currencies has made export to neighbouring countries such as Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Chad unattractive, traders have said.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/as-naira-gains-neighbouring-countries-ease-rush-for-nigerian-goods/187978.html#6v91p1Vl6Uo2zIOv.99
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Marvel1206: 3:02pm
Gains? What gains exactly?
400+/$ is below par
11 Likes
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Ourown(m): 3:02pm
God's mercy is the only thing that can save us in Nigeria of today.
God bless Nigeria! God bless Nigerians! God bless me!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by unclezuma: 3:02pm
We will get there eventually
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Cowmilk(m): 3:03pm
aboki take heart. ..dats d change u voted for
4 Likes
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Burger01(m): 3:03pm
Where is the gain in the naira
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by ExpiredNigeria: 3:03pm
Everything is falling
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by slinkman(m): 3:03pm
Dollar, the currency everyone should be earning in
1 Like
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Moreoffaith(m): 3:03pm
ok
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by AngelicBeing: 3:04pm
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Ayoula: 3:04pm
May God revive our Wonderful lost country.
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by amiibaby(f): 3:05pm
Okay
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by willi926(m): 3:05pm
Na craze dey worry them.
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Lero15(m): 3:05pm
This is nice.
Meanwhile, Buhari has been speaking through some people. Is he now an Oracle?
9 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Momoh7(m): 3:05pm
osinbajo 2019
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by BUSHHUNTER(m): 3:06pm
Ok
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Raypawer(m): 3:06pm
Goo, more of that.. PYO!
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Milonis(m): 3:06pm
Our economy isn't broken...it was built that way. Stop the lies already people
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by benedictac(f): 3:06pm
good to know. we will eventually get there. just a matter of time
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by johluv: 3:06pm
Hmm....... Taking opportunity of our mistakes....... Won ti gbon ju
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Expl0rers: 3:07pm
na so e suppose be
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Lero15(m): 3:07pm
Marvel1206:
We will get there. Chill bro.
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by nairaman66(m): 3:07pm
Some peeps won't like this!
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by chiedu7: 3:07pm
DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA
GOVT OF PROPAGANDA, FOR THE EASILY FOOLED BY THE LAIRS.
WHICH GAIN IS THERE?
ALWAYS LIES
2 Likes
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Demmzy15(m): 3:07pm
Buhari is working!!!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by 175(m): 3:07pm
willi926:
Honestly na serious craze mixed with Agbo Jedijedi dey worry them. . .warahell
2 Likes
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Vanessa88(f): 3:07pm
There is hope for Nigeria
1 Like
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Milonis(m): 3:08pm
Lero15:No, he's officially the inventor of 'Phonecracy' governance through the use of mobile phone
Isn't that beautiful?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Karlman: 3:08pm
AND the inventor of TELECRACY {rule by telephone} our ancestor the president of london wants to come back
|Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by BlindAngel(m): 3:09pm
Lero15:.
.
Mr Zombie, get where exactly??
Where we were before or where are you talking about??
3 Likes
Ever Been Disappointed By An ATM Machine? Share Your Experiences / Naira Slides Further As Demand Outweigh Supply / How Lucrative Is Taxi Driving Business?
Viewing this topic: kennypoju, Fortunatus200, peeberry2(m), gentlesoul196, safzor92, Kingcesar, okonja(m), dimanche4real(m), damkin24, flgd, peeta4u(m), ecosystm(m), Royalty4vpz, Musyus(m), Paulolistick, mcdokwe(m), tsamson(m), IDnoble1, afuye(m), samesolomon(m), debojyde(m), crotsz, Muscled1, kongobros, Shokes(m), olumose001(m), IOAGEM, almarthins(m), spoilerx, melejo, jufurma, hardebaur(m), DrHefe, kirikwu, Bucky001(m), Lescott7(m), bammoo316(m), inpeace, mykel09(m), stanuplane(m), OluOlaLekan(m), Humanbeingyahoocom(m), Williamsesco(m), Cowmilk(m), iykepromotions, dahunsy(m), tomiwa20(m), sekesi2009, samsilo(m), protocol(m), ruoma, Okundaye4(m), Nanecs, victorcalm(m), heo88(m), AODT(m), mercilize(f), GOFON(m), AppleofGodseyes, gbajeboy, danigbo(m), steroid(m), tonex2, mexioni, biggypaul, ebigberi, petchi, richiearmany14, fabian063(m), kennylawd, Tkoy(m), uptimidst(m), LGISREAL, steph0, FriendNG, MrPetex(m), jagabanban, legallyCJ(m), baranzy(m), IbnSultaan(m), ezstino, Marydiamond, Expl0rers, mccoy47(m), Rockie, carbon1224(m), sab22, donbabade, MAXIMAL123(m), kokozain(m), bravexpensive(m), geodemainguy(m), HazzanTazzan(m), samopex, Tundenoni(m), Cope1(m), mostHandsome01, simonhabby(m), Pesuzok(m), lanced, kennyldelsu, fufuNegusi(m), Ghidey(m), Vicben(m), bennito, teehay45(m), yrunvus, royal231(m), sharon25(f), voltibaba, Nigayoyo, LolaCole1, Blueboy0402, zutu29, dasphinx1(m), charlesadeoye(m), Thisis2raw(m) and 182 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6