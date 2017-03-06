₦airaland Forum

As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by ManirBK: 12:06pm
The sudden slide of the US dollar and other foreign currencies has made export to neighbouring countries such as Niger Republic, Burkina Faso and Chad unattractive, traders have said.

Visits to Tsohuwar Kasuwa and other markets in Sokoto recently revealed that the number of trucks that load goods to Niger and Burkina Faso on daily basis has dropped drastically from about 20 to about five trucks.

Merchants from the neighbouring countries had taken advantage of the depreciation of the naira in recent times to ship more goods out of the country with little amount of their currencies, especially the CFA.

Local traders who spoke to our reporter said merchants from neighbouring countries no longer found it attractive to exchange a CFA at N62 to do business in Nigeria even as the price of the goods still remained high at their markets.

Alhaji Usman Salihu Mai Sugar, told our reporter that patronage by the merchants dropped since last week when the naira began to appreciate, adding “Before now there was hardly space here, even to pass was difficult.”

He said some of the reasons why the export business has gotten less attractive was “Because we are still selling the old stocks in the market; the appreciation of naira is yet to bring down prices in the market.”
Ismaila Illela said some of his customers at Niger told him they were studying the market for now before returning to Nigeria.

Also, some traders in Kano said there is a sharp dropped in patronage by merchants from Niger Republic as well as Chad
“About 20 to 30 trucks fully loaded usually leave Kano every evening before the appreciation of the naira but the number of trucks has reduced minimally as of last week,” a trader, Shuaibu Rijiyar Lemo, told our reporter recently.

The naira appreciated by about 20 percent since February 21 after the Central Bank of Nigeria released some new rules on the forex market.
Some Nigerians expressed joy over the naira appreciation hoping that things would get better in the nearest future.

Meanwhile, Nigerians have expressed joy over as the naira appreciated, saying that no one was happy with the high rate of inflation in the country due to forex scarcity.

According to Alhaji Salihu, “No one was happy with the high cost of materials in the market, even us the traders, we are not making much gain as speculated, we spend a lot to buy few goods.”

The naira jumped by about 18 percent at the parallel market - from N520 on February 23, to N425 a dollar Wednesday. However, some reports said the local currency closed the week at about 465 a dollar.


http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/business/as-naira-gains-neighbouring-countries-ease-rush-for-nigerian-goods/187978.html#6v91p1Vl6Uo2zIOv.99

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Marvel1206: 3:02pm
Gains? What gains exactly?

400+/$ is below par

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Ourown(m): 3:02pm
God's mercy is the only thing that can save us in Nigeria of today.

God bless Nigeria! God bless Nigerians! God bless me!

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by unclezuma: 3:02pm
We will get there eventually
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Cowmilk(m): 3:03pm
aboki take heart. ..dats d change u voted for

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Burger01(m): 3:03pm
Where is the gain in the naira

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by ExpiredNigeria: 3:03pm
Everything is falling
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by slinkman(m): 3:03pm
Dollar, the currency everyone should be earning in

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Moreoffaith(m): 3:03pm
ok
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by AngelicBeing: 3:04pm
sad
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Ayoula: 3:04pm
May God revive our Wonderful lost country.
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by amiibaby(f): 3:05pm
Okay
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by willi926(m): 3:05pm
Na craze dey worry them.
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Lero15(m): 3:05pm
This is nice.

Meanwhile, Buhari has been speaking through some people. Is he now an Oracle?

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Momoh7(m): 3:05pm
osinbajo 2019
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by BUSHHUNTER(m): 3:06pm
Ok
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Raypawer(m): 3:06pm
Goo, more of that.. PYO!
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Milonis(m): 3:06pm
Our economy isn't broken...it was built that way. Stop the lies already people
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by benedictac(f): 3:06pm
good to know. we will eventually get there. just a matter of time
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by johluv: 3:06pm
Hmm....... Taking opportunity of our mistakes....... Won ti gbon ju
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Expl0rers: 3:07pm
na so e suppose be
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Lero15(m): 3:07pm
Marvel1206:
Gains? What gains exactly?

400+/1 dollar is below par

We will get there. Chill bro.
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by nairaman66(m): 3:07pm
Some peeps won't like this!
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by chiedu7: 3:07pm
DEMOCRACY IN NIGERIA

GOVT OF PROPAGANDA, FOR THE EASILY FOOLED BY THE LAIRS.

WHICH GAIN IS THERE?

ALWAYS LIES angry

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Demmzy15(m): 3:07pm
Buhari is working!!! grin grin
Buhari is working!!! grin grin

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by 175(m): 3:07pm
willi926:
Na craze dey worry them.

Honestly na serious craze mixed with Agbo Jedijedi dey worry them. . .warahell grin grin

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Vanessa88(f): 3:07pm
There is hope for Nigeria

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Milonis(m): 3:08pm
Lero15:
This is nice.

Meanwhile, Buhari has been speaking through some people. Is he now an Oracle?
No, he's officially the inventor of 'Phonecracy' governance through the use of mobile phone cheesy

Isn't that beautiful?

Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by Karlman: 3:08pm
AND the inventor of TELECRACY {rule by telephone} our ancestor the president of london wants to come back
Re: As Naira Gains, Neighbouring Countries Ease Rush For Nigerian Goods by BlindAngel(m): 3:09pm
Lero15:


We will get there. Chill bro.
.
.
Mr Zombie, get where exactly??
Where we were before or where are you talking about??

