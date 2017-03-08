₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,632 members, 3,407,386 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:40 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions (8693 Views)
Christian Nigerian Lady Visits Mosque In Abu Dhabi (Photos) / Pornography And MouthAction By Married Couples, A Sin? / Is Oral And Anal Sex Spiritually Hygienic In Christian Marriages??? (1) (2) (3) (4)
|“Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Choiszman(m): 12:07pm On Mar 06
My nairaland paddies, what is your say on this?
A Nigerian lady on Facebook, Ibiene Bato Martha Williams, in a post of hers, claimed that God hates anal and MouthAction – according to her, the Holy Spirit ministered to her that married couples have been erring too when they have sex, as she deliberated on sexual purity for singles.
She claims that any part of the body which was not created as a sex organ, shouldn’t be used for sex. She also says that people who engage in such act, are comfortable with it because they’re yet to allow the Holy Spirit tutor them.
Read what she wrote:
“On Oral and Anal Sex
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=1327587527287404&id=100001085087036
And some Nigerians have reacted:
Shared On PalmChatApp @ www.palmchatnow.com
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Choiszman(m): 12:08pm On Mar 06
More reactions below:
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Nne5(f): 12:19pm On Mar 06
Isssorait
Those people are vexed oo .
They did not even allow her to 'drink water and drop cup' .
6 Likes
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by EpicMaurice(m): 12:35pm On Mar 06
click like if yhu don't give a single atom of a Bleep.
click share if yhu believe she's right
17 Likes 9 Shares
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by ScepticalPyrrho: 1:52pm On Mar 06
The annoying part is when a person(Nigerian) believes he/she has earned the special right to tell you what Yahweh(a god of Jewish origin) is against or in support.
If truly God is against an act, I don't see how it happened to exist. Except that God is impotent or imaginary.
People, please think.
7 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Choiszman(m): 2:18pm On Mar 06
LOL...9ja peeps ehn
Nne5:
1 Like
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by woodcook: 10:52pm
hahah. Same people that say she is talking trash are same set of people that hate gay 'activities'.
Is it not same thing that gay men do (anal and mouth action), oh I forgot when straight men give their chic anal ( mind you there is no biological evidence to differentiate between a male or female butt hole) and receive blow jobs ( same as gay men, likewise biologically male and female mouth are same make up ) it automatically becomes an acceptable form of sexual activities. Hypocrites everywhere, shitting the post when it suits them.
Live and let live Nigeria!
1 Like
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by IpobExposed: 10:53pm
It was during Jonathan's tenure they brought this anal sex and bj ebola BbNaija etc to Nigeria. Jonathan ruined us
IpobExposed
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by refiner(f): 10:53pm
Nawa oo...who is she to dictate how couples choose to live their sexual life...and d worst is that dey will start quoting bible to back up their claims...
Madam,mind ur business...do whatever u wish to ur husband and leave other women to handle their husband however dey like... over sabi!..
4 Likes
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by contactmorak: 10:53pm
hmmm
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by balancediet(m): 10:53pm
A woman Body belongs to The man thats What The holy book says; didnt mention Body parts, style ør position. Use ur toungue to count your teeth
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Dhaffs(m): 10:54pm
Na una sabi
1 Like
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Ogbeche77: 10:54pm
Trash... What couples choose to do in their private space is no ones business.. All these religious mofos come across as arrogant and judgmental.. What's your business with how people choose to be intimate with there partners? Is it your body?
Sin this.. Sin that.. Is it your sin?
1 Like
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Ekpekus(m): 10:55pm
9ja matter and sex sha
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by ajuwarhodes(f): 10:55pm
Hmmmm
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by UnknownT: 10:55pm
Many yeye posts by women full NL today. Make dis international women's day do pass
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Opakan2: 10:55pm
She is right na..
Anything outside the proper reproduction means na sin.. I'm talking missionary, doggy maybe
God should just forgive us.. everyone is a sinner
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by bigDickson(m): 10:55pm
Space
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by pellucid(m): 10:57pm
issokay
abeq wetin b d cost of garri at ur place
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Adesiji77: 10:57pm
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Missmossy(f): 10:57pm
The comments though Nigerians are clowns!! They have got no chill. Anyways keep preaching
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Hades2016(m): 10:57pm
Watin concern me ... na una sabi me na anything me da do
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by seunny4lif(m): 10:57pm
I'm not understanding o oooh
All this stories
Na you be God
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by GogobiriLalas: 10:57pm
All sex is sin...sweet sin
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Arewa12: 10:58pm
Issorite
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by auntysimbiat(f): 10:58pm
Hmmm
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by flawlessT(f): 10:58pm
Who she dey follow talk all Dis one for sef... If na singles I go understand buh for couples I no gree oo cus I go follow my husband do every pattern
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by BestHyper(m): 10:59pm
Lol I know Nigerians will react hopefully on this
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Jodforex(m): 10:59pm
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Adesiji77: 11:00pm
UnknownT:
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by Franchise21(m): 11:01pm
Hmm
|Re: “Anal Sex And MouthAction Are Sins Against God” – Nigerian Lady. See Reactions by buchilino(m): 11:01pm
MOST PPLE DAT R CRITICIZING D LADY DON'T A CLOSE RELATIONSHIP WITH GOD. IF DEY DID, DEY WOULDN'T B QUESTIONING HER.
Deeper Life Bible Church ~w.f Kumuyi - What's Your Take. / I Spent 15 Months In My Mother’s Womb: T.b Joshua / Is Christ Embassy A Club Or A Church?
Viewing this topic: bist, teejan, Chacski(m), 0955eb027(m), femoree2(m), soropee, guy2two, Snowangel4(f), queendiamond(f), sexychacha(f), hypah, ghananaija, Kjo2017, Injiggerwolf(m), goingsolo, aamstih, Ramlay, kstyle2(m), jomarick(m), olamilekan9(m), Cyriloha(m), EDSONSMITH(m), sunnykaka1, farmer99, gidzbobby, RileyFreeman1, walesho(m), Paperwhite(m), 22General(m), oscallins(m), Protein01(m), sissoko22, liquidmetall, lasdas100(m), Alhassanu(m), CellTabRepairs, vanvick247(m), AmaLady4u, utioh(m), theemy(m), mancityguy, yahaya276, Thadford(m), donmanuel1, Ansasan(f), itzMizELo(f), Chimaritoponcho, relagze, millhouse, dollaflow(m), kaydwutang(m), Newbiee, Zzchampion, Friedyokes, perfectcrush(m), fakoo1, donbigboy(m), segun544(m), olaszydaruma(m), atrapon, Mirror97, danemenike, matadonis(m), mayo9ice, dabrightt, Austar, jayAjoku(m), Feshizzy(m), tosyne2much(m), KwessiStewie(m), smoothe75(m), mexxy24, PMJOSEPH, Abydehme(m), uchelouis45(m), BrandPromotions(m), visiondee(m), kamalcole3000, stillbigharbaz, Azil(f), ifyolu4u, Ochyglowsglows(f), Next2Bezee(m), Nigerdeltaboi(m), buzzmania(m), Owiii(m), schumastic(m), tmoney4real1979(m), massinola(m), lookulooku01, Donraqh(m), daviescruz21, Nicemike2, Charlesedet, Fasaha, FriendNG and 150 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 10