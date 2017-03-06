₦airaland Forum

Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by DRIFTyKING(m): 12:20pm
Nollywood stars, Mr ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Charles Uwagbai were spotted on set for a new movie “London Fever”

Some photos from the Movie;

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Pchikaodili(m): 12:29pm
Mr.Ibu and Uncle Saka using their mumu'ness dey make money..


And Area fada said"our mumu don do"

Ayam not understanding

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by DRIFTyKING(m): 12:30pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Umarlulu: 2:25pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by dayleke(m): 2:25pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by nazeefsco(m): 2:25pm
I think it will be epic. ..like if u think that too

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Teadavid23(m): 2:26pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Trails: 2:26pm
Kai ibu and kamen perve see hw he dey happy as d gal sit down e leg lol...
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Shortyy(f): 2:26pm
I guess this is their first time on set
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by dayleke(m): 2:26pm
Someone looks like scarecr...
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by izenco2005: 2:26pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by directonpc(m): 2:26pm
So make we...?

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by izenco2005: 2:26pm
Ibu na badest see as he grab that girl grin grin grin

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by idbami2(m): 2:26pm
See Ibu belle. Him don drink so tey.. ..

Who bi daht 1 wey dey sit on top Mr Ibu prrk? angry
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by henrydadon(m): 2:27pm
i like saka outfit..just looking at him you know he is about to bring comic relief
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Hotfreeze: 2:27pm
See as Saka head be like Headies statuette.

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by drealzum(m): 2:28pm
Am I the only one who feels comedy acting should be done by youths alone.
Lolxz. The hustle in Nigeria here is real o. you are above 50. some one father and here you are dressing and clowning your self with young people all in the name of making money.
its not easy o.
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Rilwayne001: 2:28pm
That lady in the first pic kiss kiss
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by rawpadgin(m): 2:29pm
drealzum:
Am I the only one who feels comedy acting should be done by youths alone.
Lolxz. The hustle in Nigeria here is real o. you are above 50. some one father and here you are dressing and clowning your self with young people all in the name of making money.
its not easy o.
Eddie Murphy is more than 50 & he's still acting comedy

rowan Atkinson(mr.bean) is more than 50 yet he is still appearing in comedy movies


Martin Lawrence, Jack Black, Zack galifianakis, Will Ferrell & Ben stiller are all still very much active in the comedy industry

so what the hell u demn about

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by walosky: 2:31pm
Is that cucumber or cassava that ayam seeing in uncle saka's trousers?

Ayam not ondastandino
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by phkka1(m): 2:32pm
Uncle Saka I beg you to borrow some flesh from Mr. Ibu. Ibu is full of flesh. Is a chopping guy.

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Tjohnnay: 2:37pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by chinex276(m): 2:42pm
Pchikaodili:
Ok Mr.Ibu and Uncle Saka using their mumu'ness dey make money..

And Area fada said"our mumu don do"
Ayam not understanding

some pple sha.... I swear basket mouth dey learn work for wea dem dey
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by tribalistseun: 2:46pm
All na entertainment, they should keep making us proud. Just that they are not getting support from this evil government
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by oluwatymylehyn(m): 2:57pm
The movie promises to be interesting
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by todayboy: 2:57pm
drealzum:
Am I the only one who feels comedy acting should be done by youths alone.
Lolxz. The hustle in Nigeria here is real o. you are above 50. some one father and here you are dressing and clowning your self with young people all in the name of making money.
its not easy o.

Cow thinking

Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:59pm
Na wa oo saka grin grin
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by FunmyKemmy(f): 3:09pm
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Ourown(m): 3:15pm
Shortyy:
I guess this is their first time on set

Is there still space in "open up" I'd like to join
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by back2sender: 3:30pm
The only person i see for the picture naa Mrs Egbegbe.
Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by harrygold: 3:35pm
mike and ik ogboona are both arguably nollyhood cutest.

