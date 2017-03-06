Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set (13546 Views)

Some photos from the Movie;



Nollywood stars, Mr ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Charles Uwagbai were spotted on set for a new movie "London Fever"

Ok

Mr.Ibu and Uncle Saka using their mumu'ness dey make money..





And Area fada said"our mumu don do"



Ayam not understanding 3 Likes

More



Lol

I think it will be epic. ..like if u think that too 3 Likes 1 Share

Kai ibu and kamen perve see hw he dey happy as d gal sit down e leg lol...

I guess this is their first time on set

Someone looks like scarecr...





Ibu na badest see as he grab that girl 1 Like





Who bi daht 1 wey dey sit on top Mr Ibu prrk? See Ibu belle. Him don drink so tey.. ..Who bi daht 1 wey dey sit on top Mr Ibu prrk?

i like saka outfit..just looking at him you know he is about to bring comic relief

See as Saka head be like Headies statuette. 1 Like

Am I the only one who feels comedy acting should be done by youths alone.

Lolxz. The hustle in Nigeria here is real o. you are above 50. some one father and here you are dressing and clowning your self with young people all in the name of making money.

its not easy o.

That lady in the first pic

its not easy o. Eddie Murphy is more than 50 & he's still acting comedy



rowan Atkinson(mr.bean) is more than 50 yet he is still appearing in comedy movies





Martin Lawrence, Jack Black, Zack galifianakis, Will Ferrell & Ben stiller are all still very much active in the comedy industry



so what the hell u demn about Eddie Murphy is more than 50 & he's still acting comedyrowan Atkinson(mr.bean) is more than 50 yet he is still appearing in comedy moviesMartin Lawrence, Jack Black, Zack galifianakis, Will Ferrell & Ben stiller are all still very much active in the comedy industryso what the hell u demn about 12 Likes

Is that cucumber or cassava that ayam seeing in uncle saka's trousers?



Ayam not ondastandino

Uncle Saka I beg you to borrow some flesh from Mr. Ibu. Ibu is full of flesh. Is a chopping guy. 1 Like

some pple sha.... I swear basket mouth dey learn work for wea dem dey some pple sha.... I swear basket mouth dey learn work for wea dem dey

All na entertainment, they should keep making us proud. Just that they are not getting support from this evil government

The movie promises to be interesting

Cow thinking Cow thinking 1 Like

Na wa oo saka

funny

Is there still space in "open up" I'd like to join Is there still space in "open up" I'd like to join

The only person i see for the picture naa Mrs Egbegbe.