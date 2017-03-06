₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by DRIFTyKING(m): 12:20pm
Nollywood stars, Mr ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Charles Uwagbai were spotted on set for a new movie “London Fever”
Some photos from the Movie;
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Pchikaodili(m): 12:29pm
Ok
Mr.Ibu and Uncle Saka using their mumu'ness dey make money..
And Area fada said"our mumu don do"
Ayam not understanding
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by DRIFTyKING(m): 12:30pm
More
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Umarlulu: 2:25pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by dayleke(m): 2:25pm
Lol
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by nazeefsco(m): 2:25pm
I think it will be epic. ..like if u think that too
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Teadavid23(m): 2:26pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Trails: 2:26pm
Kai ibu and kamen perve see hw he dey happy as d gal sit down e leg lol...
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Shortyy(f): 2:26pm
I guess this is their first time on set
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by dayleke(m): 2:26pm
Someone looks like scarecr...
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by izenco2005: 2:26pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by directonpc(m): 2:26pm
So make we...?
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by izenco2005: 2:26pm
Ibu na badest see as he grab that girl
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by idbami2(m): 2:26pm
See Ibu belle. Him don drink so tey.. ..
Who bi daht 1 wey dey sit on top Mr Ibu prrk?
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by henrydadon(m): 2:27pm
i like saka outfit..just looking at him you know he is about to bring comic relief
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Hotfreeze: 2:27pm
See as Saka head be like Headies statuette.
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by drealzum(m): 2:28pm
Am I the only one who feels comedy acting should be done by youths alone.
Lolxz. The hustle in Nigeria here is real o. you are above 50. some one father and here you are dressing and clowning your self with young people all in the name of making money.
its not easy o.
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Rilwayne001: 2:28pm
That lady in the first pic
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by rawpadgin(m): 2:29pm
drealzum:Eddie Murphy is more than 50 & he's still acting comedy
rowan Atkinson(mr.bean) is more than 50 yet he is still appearing in comedy movies
Martin Lawrence, Jack Black, Zack galifianakis, Will Ferrell & Ben stiller are all still very much active in the comedy industry
so what the hell u demn about
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by walosky: 2:31pm
Is that cucumber or cassava that ayam seeing in uncle saka's trousers?
Ayam not ondastandino
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by phkka1(m): 2:32pm
Uncle Saka I beg you to borrow some flesh from Mr. Ibu. Ibu is full of flesh. Is a chopping guy.
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Tjohnnay: 2:37pm
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by chinex276(m): 2:42pm
Pchikaodili:
some pple sha.... I swear basket mouth dey learn work for wea dem dey
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by tribalistseun: 2:46pm
All na entertainment, they should keep making us proud. Just that they are not getting support from this evil government
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by oluwatymylehyn(m): 2:57pm
The movie promises to be interesting
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by todayboy: 2:57pm
drealzum:
Cow thinking
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by INVESTORBNAIRA: 2:59pm
Na wa oo saka
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by FunmyKemmy(f): 3:09pm
funny
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by Ourown(m): 3:15pm
Shortyy:
Is there still space in "open up" I'd like to join
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by back2sender: 3:30pm
The only person i see for the picture naa Mrs Egbegbe.
|Re: Mr Ibu, Mike Godson, Lilian Esoro, Uncle Saka, Toyin Aimakhu, Spotted On Set by harrygold: 3:35pm
mike and ik ogboona are both arguably nollyhood cutest.
