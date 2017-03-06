₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by nickxtra(m): 2:43pm
A High court has sentenced former governor, Bala Ngilari to five years in prison.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/breaking-court-jailed-former-governor-ngilari-5-years-imprisonment/188036.html#b8B9gghql3ovSMTr.99
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by 989900: 2:44pm
If only all these crooked governors will end up in jail ATEOTD.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Etzakoos(m): 2:49pm
Dream Nigeria...True Democracy...This Must Apply To All States Even Till The Federal Government Even All Nigerian...Constitution Must Be Supreme
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by eminikansoso(m): 3:08pm
Let him join APC and become saint.
Useless country with useless leaders couples with useless youths.
May thunder fires all our polithiefians
12 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by GudluckIBB(m): 3:09pm
ANTI CORRUPTION FIGHT IS WORKING
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Dandsome: 3:09pm
What party is he from?
2 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by macphilip: 3:09pm
I hope he won't serve the term in a VIP hospital
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by HAH: 3:09pm
He will appeal the case and will keep on dragging on, Nigeria lawyers again
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Mikelowe: 3:09pm
appeal court loading
1 Like
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Terror666: 3:09pm
till i see him behind bars.
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by dessz(m): 3:09pm
appeal court-........have been saving politicians since 1990
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by warlord24(m): 3:10pm
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by antontech(m): 3:10pm
Na executive prison the man go dey
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by thisisayus(m): 3:10pm
Impressive! but he'll NEVER be jailed
Nigeria's judiciary is dead and buried.
Ever seen a rich person in Nigeria's prison?
The case will be dragged till 2019 when he'll contest and become the governor or senator, the rest will be history.
Nigeria is a God forsaken cursed country with hopeless leaders.
2 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by PetrePan(m): 3:10pm
Five corruption charges?..and just five years jail term?..nah,thats cheap
2 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by arsenic33(m): 3:10pm
Someone should summarize for me
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by morereb10: 3:10pm
good one
after now PDP people go say APC no dey try
make i see them talk today
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by hopejackie76(f): 3:11pm
A bit of good news i guess.
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by skubido(m): 3:11pm
Hmmmmm, nice wan
1 Like
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by AngelicBeing: 3:11pm
989900:The 5years sentence is too small, and he might end up appealing it till the case will die, welcome to Nigeria
2 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by chiedu7: 3:12pm
Did man simply did not support APC.
What about Tinubu & Amaechi?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Splashme: 3:12pm
He can appeal if he
thinks he is innocent
2 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by cosmatika(m): 3:12pm
I can bet a testicle that he won't serve d jail term. He ll win at appeal
3 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Ekakamba: 3:12pm
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Makavelli099(m): 3:13pm
s
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by cardinalstar091: 3:14pm
If u knw Ngilari too well then u will d give d judge a high five for being these courageous. Next time he will learn never to out shine his masters
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by ceeethru: 3:15pm
Do Nigerians actually know what they want? Here is a governor who has just been jailed for five years and see the type of comments from people - 'It's because he's a christian'; 'it's because he is from the minority tribe in the north'; 'he was only there for few months, how about those who spent years in office?' It's this, it's that... The bottom line is that he has been convicted for breaking the rules and found wanting. If he was not jailed you people will be the first blaming the system for impunity. Please you should all shut up and allow justice to take its course.
8 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Elfaris(m): 3:15pm
Dandsome:why are you interested in his party?
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by Kiakia(m): 3:15pm
nickxtra:This Governor served between October 2014 and May 2015 and neglected due process in the procurement of vehicles. If he had served four or even eight years nko? What would have happened to the government treasury will be left to imagination. The trial judge warned state governors to desist from running government business as personal estate. Okorocha et all, take note.
2 Likes
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by bensonlee770: 3:15pm
This man no get mouth
|Re: James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption by back2sender: 3:15pm
chiedu7:Are they your nightmare? Sorry ooo we go fry beans for you.
GEJ had 6 years and who did Efcc Sent to jail?
The most barawo leader
3 Likes 1 Share
