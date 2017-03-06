Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / James Bala Ngilari Jailed For 5 Years For Corruption (19917 Views)

A High court has sentenced former governor, Bala Ngilari to five years in prison.



The presiding judge, Justice Nathan Musa convicted Nggilari on five corruption charges against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).







The EFCC had arraigned Ngilari, his Secretary to the Government, Ibrahim Weyle and the Commissioner of Finance, Sanda Lamurde for violating due process for purchase of 25 Toyota Hilux trucks costing N167.8 million while they were in office.



Justice Musa said the governor refused to follow the provisions of the Procurement Act in respect of the contract for purchase of the 25 vehicles.



The court however discharged and acquitted the other two defendants, Weyle and Lamurde who were arraigned alonside the former governor.



The judge warned state governors against abuse of due process in the conduct of government business, saying the judgement would serve as lesson to governors who run as personal estate.



Ngilari served as deputy governor to former governor Murtala for seven years until. Impeachment of Nyako in July 2014 by the state Assembly which also saw him resigning to avoid impeachment alongside his boss.



Ngilari became governor following a court ruling that annulled his resignation as improper and returned him as substantive governor to complete the remaining seven months on Nyako's tenure.He served between October 2014 and May 2015.



If only all these crooked governors will end up in jail ATEOTD. 1 Like 1 Share

Dream Nigeria...True Democracy...This Must Apply To All States Even Till The Federal Government Even All Nigerian...Constitution Must Be Supreme 5 Likes 1 Share

Let him join APC and become saint.

Useless country with useless leaders couples with useless youths.

May thunder fires all our polithiefians 12 Likes

ANTI CORRUPTION FIGHT IS WORKING 3 Likes 1 Share

What party is he from? 2 Likes

I hope he won't serve the term in a VIP hospital

He will appeal the case and will keep on dragging on, Nigeria lawyers again

appeal court loading 1 Like

till i see him behind bars.

appeal court-........have been saving politicians since 1990

Na executive prison the man go dey



Nigeria's judiciary is dead and buried.

Ever seen a rich person in Nigeria's prison?



The case will be dragged till 2019 when he'll contest and become the governor or senator, the rest will be history.

Nigeria is a God forsaken cursed country with hopeless leaders.



Five corruption charges?..and just five years jail term?..nah,thats cheap 2 Likes

Someone should summarize for me

good one





after now PDP people go say APC no dey try





make i see them talk today 3 Likes 1 Share

A bit of good news i guess.







Hmmmmm, nice wan 1 Like

989900:

If only all these crooked governors will end up in jail ATEOTD. The 5years sentence is too small, and he might end up appealing it till the case will die, welcome to Nigeria 2 Likes

Did man simply did not support APC.



What about Tinubu & Amaechi? 4 Likes 1 Share

He can appeal if he

thinks he is innocent 2 Likes

I can bet a testicle that he won't serve d jail term. He ll win at appeal 3 Likes

If u knw Ngilari too well then u will d give d judge a high five for being these courageous. Next time he will learn never to out shine his masters

Do Nigerians actually know what they want? Here is a governor who has just been jailed for five years and see the type of comments from people - 'It's because he's a christian'; 'it's because he is from the minority tribe in the north'; 'he was only there for few months, how about those who spent years in office?' It's this, it's that... The bottom line is that he has been convicted for breaking the rules and found wanting. If he was not jailed you people will be the first blaming the system for impunity. Please you should all shut up and allow justice to take its course. 8 Likes 3 Shares

Dandsome:

What party is he from? why are you interested in his party? why are you interested in his party?

nickxtra:





http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/crime/breaking-court-jailed-former-governor-ngilari-5-years-imprisonment/188036.html#b8B9gghql3ovSMTr.99 This Governor served between October 2014 and May 2015 and neglected due process in the procurement of vehicles. If he had served four or even eight years nko? What would have happened to the government treasury will be left to imagination. The trial judge warned state governors to desist from running government business as personal estate. Okorocha et all, take note. This Governor served between October 2014 and May 2015 and neglected due process in the procurement of vehicles. If he had served four or even eight years nko? What would have happened to the government treasury will be left to imagination. The trial judge warned state governors to desist from running government business as personal estate. Okorocha et all, take note. 2 Likes

This man no get mouth