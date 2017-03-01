Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos (6064 Views)

http://nolligist.com/2017/03/nollywood-queens--gorgeous-new-photos.html Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is stunning in new photos: She shared the photos on her Instagram page recently. See them Below 4 Likes

She looks beautiful, but looks like a shadow of her former self

and u will look fresh in d next 5 years right?

haya Churchill to shan. 1 Like

yes yes

Truth is she cute,If she had boobs like mercy, she wuda gotten herself a cute crush

she looks beautiful

u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage





lesson: a camera will capture what u want it to, what is on the outside but not the inside 4 Likes

she looks beautiful

u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage





lesson: a camera will capture what u want it to, what is on the outside but not the inside

Who beg you for this lesson? Who beg you for this lesson? 28 Likes 1 Share

I beg u make u read am

All na packaging 4 Likes

chelsea sealing d top spot

Tonto is now single her news will start trending again. Oga S eun, make u try ur luck wela this time o











all these clients of Karma sef

Mama King

Dope

Old age loading

Madam make we hear somtin na watin ur man do today

Vaseline crew I dey greet

Absolutely gorgeous

She looks absolutely gorgeous.

Funny Nigerians will never focus on important things but break their head on top celebrity marriage saga. This girl is getting alerts whether married or not from either her husband or multiple sugar daddies.

Focus on your own lives and make something out of it.

Yimu 1 Like

she looks beautiful

u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage





well done prof!!

She looks beautiful, but looks like a shadow of her former self

Shadow of former self indeed. She looks perfectly okay.

Plz, dis tonto Dikeh...



Is she only Female Nig celebrity?



I am beginning to think dat Nairaland loves dis Tonto dikeh too much exclude meeeee...

Mrs church chill















She is beautiful BUT not as beautiful as Bae

I Love Toto dik