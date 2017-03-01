₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,235 members, 3,403,312 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 12:29 AM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos (6064 Views)
Anna Banner Gorgeous In Her Sunday Outfit / Toke Makinwa Gorgeous In Black (photos) / Olajumoke Orisaguna Looks Gorgeous In African Prints Choker Dress (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by liumesty(m): 3:11pm On Mar 06
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is stunning in new photos: She shared the photos on her Instagram page recently. See them Below
http://nolligist.com/2017/03/nollywood-queens--gorgeous-new-photos.html
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Valkaryie(f): 3:15pm On Mar 06
She looks beautiful, but looks like a shadow of her former self
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 3:17pm On Mar 06
Valkaryie:and u will look fresh in d next 5 years right?
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Came: 3:18pm On Mar 06
haya Churchill to shan.
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Valkaryie(f): 3:19pm On Mar 06
Chikelue2000:yes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by faith551(m): 3:22pm On Mar 06
Truth is she cute,If she had boobs like mercy, she wuda gotten herself a cute crush
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by vivypretty(f): 3:34pm On Mar 06
she looks beautiful
u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage
lesson: a camera will capture what u want it to, what is on the outside but not the inside
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 4:10pm On Mar 06
vivypretty:
Who beg you for this lesson?
28 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by vivypretty(f): 10:10pm On Mar 06
LesbianBoy:I beg u make u read am
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by lampard01: 11:07pm On Mar 06
All na packaging
4 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Cutehector(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by mackmanuel: 11:07pm On Mar 06
.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by yomibelle(f): 11:07pm On Mar 06
chelsea sealing d top spot
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by hrykanu231(m): 11:08pm On Mar 06
Tonto is now single her news will start trending again. Oga S eun, make u try ur luck wela this time o
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by rozayx5(m): 11:08pm On Mar 06
all these clients of Karma sef
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Ladycloud(f): 11:09pm On Mar 06
Mama King
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Carbony14: 11:09pm On Mar 06
Dope
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by ezyk: 11:10pm On Mar 06
Old age loading
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by burkingx: 11:10pm On Mar 06
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by haykes: 11:10pm On Mar 06
Madam make we hear somtin na watin ur man do today
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by jerryBoss1: 11:10pm On Mar 06
Vaseline crew I dey greet
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by gbemitoks234(f): 11:11pm On Mar 06
Absolutely gorgeous
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by chimerase2: 11:12pm On Mar 06
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Threebear(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
She looks absolutely gorgeous.
Funny Nigerians will never focus on important things but break their head on top celebrity marriage saga. This girl is getting alerts whether married or not from either her husband or multiple sugar daddies.
Focus on your own lives and make something out of it.
Yimu
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by praisekeyzz(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
vivypretty:well done prof!!
2 Likes
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by MsNorgan(f): 11:14pm On Mar 06
Add-me-upon-whatsapp
Laff out your ribs Add-me-upon-whatsapp
Laff out your ribs
1 Like
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Kenshinmunac: 11:14pm On Mar 06
Valkaryie:
Shadow of former self indeed. She looks perfectly okay.
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by ifycent2: 11:15pm On Mar 06
Plz, dis tonto Dikeh...
Is she only Female Nig celebrity?
I am beginning to think dat Nairaland loves dis Tonto dikeh too much exclude meeeee...
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by tboyO2: 11:16pm On Mar 06
Mrs church chill
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:17pm On Mar 06
She is beautiful BUT not as beautiful as Bae
she belongs to Churchill BTW (at least pending any official divorce)
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by MeBadGan: 11:18pm On Mar 06
I Love Toto dik
|Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by wemmieslim(f): 11:18pm On Mar 06
Still gorgeous,she's really pretty.
What Is Wrong With This Picture? Is That Bassey’s D*ck? / Mr Nigeria 2010 Is 2nd Runner Up Mr World 2010 / Man With Biggest Hip In The World
Viewing this topic: Abdullahi4u7, kesikeller(m), CFCman, sulley(m), isblog(m), wickedworld, HENRY940, netzro, dukeA(m), tysa(m), prettymaxy(f) and 25 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9