Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by liumesty(m): 3:11pm On Mar 06
Nollywood actress Tonto Dikeh is stunning in new photos: She shared the photos on her Instagram page recently. See them Below


http://nolligist.com/2017/03/nollywood-queens--gorgeous-new-photos.html

4 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Valkaryie(f): 3:15pm On Mar 06
She looks beautiful, but looks like a shadow of her former self
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Chikelue2000(m): 3:17pm On Mar 06
Valkaryie:
She looks beautiful, but looks like a shadow of her former self
and u will look fresh in d next 5 years right?

4 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Came: 3:18pm On Mar 06
haya Churchill to shan.

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Valkaryie(f): 3:19pm On Mar 06
Chikelue2000:
and u will look fresh in d next 5 years right?
cheesy yes
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by faith551(m): 3:22pm On Mar 06
Truth is she cute,If she had boobs like mercy, she wuda gotten herself a cute crush
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by vivypretty(f): 3:34pm On Mar 06
she looks beautiful
u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage


lesson: a camera will capture what u want it to, what is on the outside but not the inside

4 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by LesbianBoy(m): 4:10pm On Mar 06
vivypretty:
she looks beautiful
u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage


lesson: a camera will capture what u want it to, what is on the outside but not the inside

Who beg you for this lesson?

28 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by vivypretty(f): 10:10pm On Mar 06
LesbianBoy:

Who beg you for this lesson?
I beg u make u read am

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by lampard01: 11:07pm On Mar 06
All na packaging

4 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Cutehector(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by mackmanuel: 11:07pm On Mar 06
.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by yomibelle(f): 11:07pm On Mar 06
chelsea sealing d top spot
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by hrykanu231(m): 11:08pm On Mar 06
Tonto is now single her news will start trending again. Oga S eun, make u try ur luck wela this time o grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by rozayx5(m): 11:08pm On Mar 06
all these clients of Karma sef




undecided
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Ladycloud(f): 11:09pm On Mar 06
Mama King smiley
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Carbony14: 11:09pm On Mar 06
Dope
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by ezyk: 11:10pm On Mar 06
Old age loading
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by burkingx: 11:10pm On Mar 06

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by haykes: 11:10pm On Mar 06
Madam make we hear somtin na watin ur man do today
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by jerryBoss1: 11:10pm On Mar 06
Vaseline crew I dey greet grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by gbemitoks234(f): 11:11pm On Mar 06
Absolutely gorgeous
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by chimerase2: 11:12pm On Mar 06
grin
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Threebear(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
She looks absolutely gorgeous.
Funny Nigerians will never focus on important things but break their head on top celebrity marriage saga. This girl is getting alerts whether married or not from either her husband or multiple sugar daddies.
Focus on your own lives and make something out of it.
Yimu

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by praisekeyzz(m): 11:12pm On Mar 06
vivypretty:
she looks beautiful
u wouldn't even know there is trouble in her marriage


lesson: a camera will capture what u want it to, what is on the outside but not the inside
well done prof!!

2 Likes

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by MsNorgan(f): 11:14pm On Mar 06
grin Add-me-upon-whatsapp

Laff out your ribs grin Add-me-upon-whatsapp

Laff out your ribs

1 Like

Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by Kenshinmunac: 11:14pm On Mar 06
Valkaryie:
She looks beautiful, but looks like a shadow of her former self

Shadow of former self indeed. She looks perfectly okay.
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by ifycent2: 11:15pm On Mar 06
Plz, dis tonto Dikeh...

Is she only Female Nig celebrity?

I am beginning to think dat Nairaland loves dis Tonto dikeh too much exclude meeeee...
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by tboyO2: 11:16pm On Mar 06
Mrs church chill cheesy
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by TonyeBarcanista(m): 11:17pm On Mar 06
She is beautiful BUT not as beautiful as Bae cheesy






she belongs to Churchill BTW (at least pending any official divorce)
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by MeBadGan: 11:18pm On Mar 06
I Love Toto dik tongue
Re: Tonto Dikeh Gorgeous In New Photos by wemmieslim(f): 11:18pm On Mar 06
Still gorgeous,she's really pretty.

(0) (1) (Reply)

