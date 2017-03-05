₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by obailala(m): 5:10pm
FG Commissions 100-Unit Housing Estate In Imo
The Federal Government has successfully completed a 100-unit housing estate in Imo State under the Ministerial Pilot Housing Project of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.https://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/05/fg-commissions-100-unit-housing-estate-in-imo/
16,999,900 houses still to be built to solve the housing deficit (according to the Housing minister).
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by rozayx5(m): 7:06pm
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by SillyeRabbit: 7:07pm
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by ollah1: 7:08pm
Perhaps they will stop cursing Okorocha. Yes, it's an FG project but most states are yet to benefit from it.
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by shamecurls(m): 7:09pm
Imo is really reaping from the Federal power despite being the most developed state in the East that needs less attention
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by 175(m): 7:10pm
Nice gesture. . .but make political interest no come grab the entire slots away from the rightful beneficiaries oooo.
Fear APC and okoro-ikpu
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Ezedon(m): 7:10pm
at the end of the day, it will also only goes to the rich
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by kenonze(f): 7:11pm
Commendable
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Onyenna(m): 7:13pm
Eziokwu!?....nice one
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by sabama007(f): 7:13pm
What do the blodas gat to say?
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Odingo1: 7:15pm
shamecurls:Yoruba man it is good that it is the most developed state in the east,face your Oshogbo
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Onyenna(m): 7:16pm
Ezedon:
That's exactly what I'm afraid of. ..
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by shamecurls(m): 7:18pm
Odingo1:
Most developed and civilised! You ant compare the aurora and exposure of an Imo man with any part in the East. Though Enugu closely follows suit also. I did give it to both states.
|Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by stinggy(m): 7:21pm
shamecurls:AuroraB my sweerie you mean
(0) (Reply)
