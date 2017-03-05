₦airaland Forum

FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by obailala(m): 5:10pm
FG Commissions 100-Unit Housing Estate In Imo

The Federal Government has successfully completed a 100-unit housing estate in Imo State under the Ministerial Pilot Housing Project of the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing.

The project was built through the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria to provide low cost housing for public workers across Nigeria. The Minister of State for Power, Works and Housing, Mustapha Shehuri, said the Federal Government through the ministry would continue to strive to ensure that the challenge of housing deficit in Nigeria was surmounted. He added that it was government’s plan to build mass housing units across the country for public workers over the next three years through a Public-Private Partnership arrangement.

The minister was speaking in company of the Imo State Deputy Governor, Eze Madumere, who represented Governor Rochas Okorocha at the commissioning of the housing unit at Naze industrial layout in Owerri, the Imo State capital. He explained that national housing models have been designed and approved for each geo-political zone, to ensure the use of standard building materials.

“This housing unit is a Private-Public Partnership (PPP) arrangement which will be affordable to Nigerians, especially public servants.

“The Federal Government through the Ministry of Power, Works and Housing has signed a two billion Naira MoU with Shelter Afri (an African shelter company), to build affordable houses for Nigerians.

“So I want to call on workers in Imo State to take advantage of this scheme,” Shehuri said.

Hope To Middle Class Earners

Commending the Federal Government for the project, Mr Madumere said the project would go a long way to complement the policies of the State Government in providing affordable housing units for workers in the state. He disclosed that the State Government was already in talks with the labour union in Imo State on the matter.

“This housing scheme is apt and what the state needs at this critical time; Imo residents need roofs over their heads. This is giving hope to the middle class earners.

“For us, it is a commendable effort. My leader and Governor of Imo State, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, is ever ready to continue to partner with the Federal Government in such programmes and projects, since it is geared towards making life better for the people of Imo State,” the Deputy Governor said.

In his address, the Managing Director of the mortgage bank, Mr Richard Esin, said the bank and the project have become effective vehicles through which the Federal Government actualises its policy for the provision of affordable housing for Nigerians. He added that with the consistent contributions of the National Housing Fund Scheme, Nigerian workers would become eligible for mortgage loans at concessionary interest rates of 6% per annum.

“Through this scheme, over 2200 houses have been built for public workers by the Federal Government in all the six geo-political zones of the country. This in turn will surely address the housing deficit in the country,” Mr Esin said.

Climax of the occasion was the launch and cutting of the tape of the housing estate as the dignitaries were taken on a tour round the facility. The 100-unit housing estate comprises of 48 units of 3-bedroom fully detached bungalows, 40 units of 2-bedroom semi-detached bungalows and 12 units of 1-bedroom terrace.

As disclosed by the mortgage bank, the sum of 592.3 million Naira was invested for the development of the 100-unit housing estate.


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KhLnVQ9EUOw
https://www.channelstv.com/2017/03/05/fg-commissions-100-unit-housing-estate-in-imo/

16,999,900 houses still to be built to solve the housing deficit (according to the Housing minister). grin

Attn: Lalasticlala, lawyer

1 Like

Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by rozayx5(m): 7:06pm
cool
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by SillyeRabbit: 7:07pm
cool

2 Likes

Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by ollah1: 7:08pm
Perhaps they will stop cursing Okorocha. Yes, it's an FG project but most states are yet to benefit from it.

1 Like

Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by shamecurls(m): 7:09pm
Imo is really reaping from the Federal power despite being the most developed state in the East that needs less attention
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by 175(m): 7:10pm
Nice gesture. . .but make political interest no come grab the entire slots away from the rightful beneficiaries oooo.


Fear APC and okoro-ikpu

1 Like

Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Ezedon(m): 7:10pm
at the end of the day, it will also only goes to the rich
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by kenonze(f): 7:11pm
cool

Commendable
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Onyenna(m): 7:13pm
Eziokwu!?....nice one
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by sabama007(f): 7:13pm
What do the blodas gat to say?
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Odingo1: 7:15pm
shamecurls:
Imo is really reaping from the Federal power despite being the most developed state in the East that needs less attention
Yoruba man it is good that it is the most developed state in the east,face your Oshogbo

3 Likes

Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by Onyenna(m): 7:16pm
Ezedon:
at the end of the day, it will also only goes to the rich

That's exactly what I'm afraid of. ..
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by shamecurls(m): 7:18pm
Odingo1:

Yoruba man it is good that it is the most developed state in the east,face your Oshogbo

Most developed and civilised! You ant compare the aurora and exposure of an Imo man with any part in the East. Though Enugu closely follows suit also. I did give it to both states.
Re: FG Commissions 100-unit Housing Estate In Imo by stinggy(m): 7:21pm
shamecurls:


Most developed and civilised! You ant compare the aurora and exposure of an Imo man with any part in the East. Though Enugu closely follows suit also. I did give it to both states.
AuroraB my sweerie you mean
grin grin grin

(0) (Reply)

