She took to facebook to thank God for sparing her life. In her words she said:



"And Yes the devil has been defeated in my life.m alive by HIS Grace. Frends pls join me n Thank God for saving my life, my life is a testimony.people died but God saved me from this terrible accident, at amasoma road.

My life is not by accident, so I cannot go by accident.God you r Great, a million thanks is not enough to say how grateful I am to God.For saving me.I Love u Lord"







Thank God for your life.

Is that accident selfie? 22 Likes

R.I.P LOVE 1 Like 1 Share

hahahaha this world is turnin to something else hahahaha this world is turnin to something else 3 Likes



Vanity has become our greatest sin What is wrong with people these days?Vanity has become our greatest sin 19 Likes 1 Share



you should have atleast take care of your body (injured parts) first, it's funny how internet has become most people's diary,,,. i wish you speedy recovery tho









#positivevibes 4 Likes

Dumb generation 8 Likes

BMC 2 Likes

There is nothing bad in what she did. If she didn't take the picture, there is no way to know she is a victim. The only thing I see wrong is that she should have respected the deads more



RIP to the deads and quick recovery young lady



PS: Nigerian roads are death trap. My opinion 3 Likes

Na wa

Lol @ the Children of nowadays.

Mumu, God rest the soul of the departed. 1 Like

God be praised

Crazy stuff. Selfish Christianity propagated by modern day preachers. She couldn't even respect the dead or ponder on y she was saved. All she remembered in her prayers was herself 29 Likes

This is what android and iOS phones have turned us in to.....selfie freaks!!

i thank GOD for his mercies

I thank God for sparing your life. The purpose God created you will be achieved

To the accident selfies lady and all of us:















You too will die one day,a day that you dont know,are you prepare for it? 2 Likes

This selfie is from the pit of hell

Somr people will do anything to trend. I'm sure if someone offered to attend to the injury, she must have insisted on taking pictures 1st then start screaming 'accident on fleek' , 'accident is bae'.....it's well 2 Likes

This is 21 century.



This is it

selfie addiction

Really serious! Tank God for sparin ur life.

Thank God for your life



But why the media stunt again

She try. At least she has to show evidence to prove she was actually involved, not that she's claiming somebody else's accident.



Just saying. 1 Like

Accident selfies, a new pyschological disorder plaguing the extremely slow portion of Nigerian youths. Maybe the driver was taking a selfie when the accident occur self. You cant put anything past Nigerians. 3 Likes