|Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by chie8: 5:40pm
Tare Gordon a student of Niger Delta University and business woman was yesterday involved in a fatal accident along the Amassoma-Yenagoa road as she embarked on a trip.
She took to facebook to thank God for sparing her life. In her words she said:
"And Yes the devil has been defeated in my life.m alive by HIS Grace. Frends pls join me n Thank God for saving my life, my life is a testimony.people died but God saved me from this terrible accident, at amasoma road.
My life is not by accident, so I cannot go by accident.God you r Great, a million thanks is not enough to say how grateful I am to God.For saving me.I Love u Lord"
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/student-of-ndu-survives-fatal-accident.html
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by chie8: 5:41pm
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Nne5(f): 6:00pm
Thank God for your life.
Is that accident selfie?
22 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:00pm
R.I.P LOVE
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by INVESTORBNAIRA: 6:00pm
hahahaha this world is turnin to something else
3 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by maberry(m): 6:00pm
What is wrong with people these days?
Vanity has become our greatest sin
19 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by TheArticleNG(m): 6:01pm
Thank God for your life oo....
ANYWAYS WATCH THE VIDEO AND PICS THAT LED TO KEMEN'S EVICTION IN BBNAIJA >>
thearticle.com.ng/2017/03/bbnaija-watch-video-that-led-to-kemens.html
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Epositive(m): 6:01pm
you should have atleast take care of your body (injured parts) first, it's funny how internet has become most people's diary,,,. i wish you speedy recovery tho
#positivevibes
4 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by xynerise(m): 6:01pm
Dumb generation
8 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by tociano009(m): 6:01pm
BMC
2 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by slurryeye: 6:01pm
There is nothing bad in what she did. If she didn't take the picture, there is no way to know she is a victim. The only thing I see wrong is that she should have respected the deads more
RIP to the deads and quick recovery young lady
PS: Nigerian roads are death trap. My opinion
3 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by AntiWailer: 6:01pm
Na wa
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by admax(m): 6:01pm
Lol @ the Children of nowadays.
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by quest003: 6:01pm
Mumu, God rest the soul of the departed.
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Youngholy413(m): 6:01pm
God be praised
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by clefstone(m): 6:01pm
Crazy stuff. Selfish Christianity propagated by modern day preachers. She couldn't even respect the dead or ponder on y she was saved. All she remembered in her prayers was herself
29 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by rottenegg: 6:02pm
This is what android and iOS phones have turned us in to.....selfie freaks!!
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by DLuciano: 6:02pm
i thank GOD for his mercies
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Josephamstrong1(m): 6:02pm
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Profezzor: 6:02pm
I thank God for sparing your life. The purpose God created you will be achieved
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by emmykk(m): 6:02pm
To the accident selfies lady and all of us:
You too will die one day,a day that you dont know,are you prepare for it?
2 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by utajo: 6:02pm
This selfie is from the pit of hell
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by kstyle2(m): 6:02pm
Somr people will do anything to trend. I'm sure if someone offered to attend to the injury, she must have insisted on taking pictures 1st then start screaming 'accident on fleek' , 'accident is bae'.....it's well
2 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by datopaper(m): 6:02pm
This is 21 century.
This is it
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Bigajeff(m): 6:02pm
selfie addiction
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Destinylink(m): 6:03pm
Really serious! Tank God for sparin ur life.
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by darichlife(m): 6:03pm
Thank God for your life
But why the media stunt again
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by san316(m): 6:03pm
She try. At least she has to show evidence to prove she was actually involved, not that she's claiming somebody else's accident.
Just saying.
1 Like
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by dplordx(m): 6:03pm
Accident selfies, a new pyschological disorder plaguing the extremely slow portion of Nigerian youths. Maybe the driver was taking a selfie when the accident occur self. You cant put anything past Nigerians.
3 Likes
|Re: Accident In Bayelsa Injures NDU Student, Kills Man (Graphic Pics) by Great6Pack: 6:03pm
This generation is unrepentantly hopeless. Who in his/her right senses will be in pain and still have the time to take a selfie?
Social media is systematically becoming a curse to Africa
3 Likes
