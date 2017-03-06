



Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva





Perfect screen couples, married for 31 years and the love keeps getting stronger, they should be role models for modern day couples. The chemistry between this two is beyond amazing. Olu Jacob kept on teasing his wife as they walked on the red carpet. Before I forget, wine is a perfect colour, it fitted perfectly.



TimiDakolo & Wife Busola



Timi thrilled the audience with his performance that night; it was a wonderful one from him. His wife was all over him right after the performance. The two have this bond that keeps them strong. She is the perfect one for him; the way they connect is strong. They looked fabulous together.



AY & Wife



Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca



Comedians sure know how to go for gorgeous partners, the lovebirds are so amazing and they appear to be fond of each other. Ay cracked everyone up on the red carpet, his wife could not get enough of him. They both looked simple and classic.



FunkeAkindele & JJC Skills



The Bello’s are bursting heads with their public show of love. Their love life is actually a source of envy for some, but truth is they’ve got styles, and we admire the low-key love chemistry between them. Funke went home with two major awards and her delivery speech was one of a kind.



IK & SoniaOgbonna



Slay couple anytime, are they not just cute. When they appear at any event, they have a way of stealing the show. They take the cutest pictures ever and they always get intimate whenever they have the chance to.



Gbenro & Osas



They are perfect for any red carpet event, magazine cover or anything style related. Gbenro and his wife always have a way of shutting down the red carpet and they did it again at the 2017 AMVCA, they sure deserved to get an award for the cutest couple of the day.

2017 AMVCA featured amazing celebrity couples, but these deserve to be our best six so far. The connection between them gives us reason to want to love more and also gives us assurance that there is enough room for love out there.



http://www.viviangist.com/stylish-celebrity-couples-at-2017-amvca







