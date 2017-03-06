₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,094 members, 3,402,951 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 07:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca (1746 Views)
Celebrity Couples At Toolz & Tunde's Wedding / Checkout Celebrity Couples At AMVCA Awards (photos) / 30 Celebrity Couples We Are Loving (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by viviangist: 5:58pm
2017 Africa Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards (AMVCA) which held at Eko Hotel Suites, March 4th, 2017 was indeed an amazing one, from the awards, serenity to dope styles from the classic men and gorgeous ladies in the industry, we couldn’t just get over the beautiful event. Some couples actually got people talking and wishing they could be that in love. Here is a full list of celebrity couples at 2017 AMVCA.
Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva
Perfect screen couples, married for 31 years and the love keeps getting stronger, they should be role models for modern day couples. The chemistry between this two is beyond amazing. Olu Jacob kept on teasing his wife as they walked on the red carpet. Before I forget, wine is a perfect colour, it fitted perfectly.
TimiDakolo & Wife Busola
Timi thrilled the audience with his performance that night; it was a wonderful one from him. His wife was all over him right after the performance. The two have this bond that keeps them strong. She is the perfect one for him; the way they connect is strong. They looked fabulous together.
AY & Wife
Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca
Comedians sure know how to go for gorgeous partners, the lovebirds are so amazing and they appear to be fond of each other. Ay cracked everyone up on the red carpet, his wife could not get enough of him. They both looked simple and classic.
FunkeAkindele & JJC Skills
The Bello’s are bursting heads with their public show of love. Their love life is actually a source of envy for some, but truth is they’ve got styles, and we admire the low-key love chemistry between them. Funke went home with two major awards and her delivery speech was one of a kind.
IK & SoniaOgbonna
Slay couple anytime, are they not just cute. When they appear at any event, they have a way of stealing the show. They take the cutest pictures ever and they always get intimate whenever they have the chance to.
Gbenro & Osas
They are perfect for any red carpet event, magazine cover or anything style related. Gbenro and his wife always have a way of shutting down the red carpet and they did it again at the 2017 AMVCA, they sure deserved to get an award for the cutest couple of the day.
2017 AMVCA featured amazing celebrity couples, but these deserve to be our best six so far. The connection between them gives us reason to want to love more and also gives us assurance that there is enough room for love out there.
http://www.viviangist.com/stylish-celebrity-couples-at-2017-amvca
Written by Palmchat.
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by lifezone247(m): 7:09pm
Olu Jacobs & Joke Silva classic.
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by jamex93(m): 7:10pm
cute... not bad
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by Icecomrade: 7:10pm
Wow
CHECK US OUT TOO
6 Likes
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by jamex93(m): 7:10pm
lifezone247:
Just because you want chop FTC
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by FemiLastBorn(m): 7:10pm
I Missed FTC again. Nawa o
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by TruthFM(m): 7:10pm
Booked
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by neonly: 7:10pm
RUBBISH
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by Jacksparr0w127: 7:11pm
This IK try sha
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by paradigmshift(m): 7:11pm
enough of all this nonsense post
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by Freak4achild: 7:11pm
Cooool
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by INVESTORBNAIRA: 7:12pm
Ik ogbonna wear white tuxedo abeg
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by surplusbaba(f): 7:14pm
seen
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by bayocanny: 7:14pm
Ik Ogbona na bad ass dude...
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by Dildo(m): 7:15pm
See wetin dey make FP.smh for the mods.Walk outa thread in anger.
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by kowema(f): 7:18pm
Why do I feel like I.K n wife have worn that outfit before??..
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by ANNOY(m): 7:20pm
Hope u know that,that Ik Ogbonna pic is from last year.Amateur journalist.The pics are bad quality. I expected to be blown away but I was wrong.Its the one and only ANNOY again.Nairalanders are coming for me oooo.
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by Mopolchi: 7:23pm
Na me be dis. Na my birthday! Show me love!
|Re: Stylish Celebrity Couples At 2017 Amvca by ToriBlue(f): 7:23pm
Icecomrade:How come your daughter is so light skinned?
(0) (Reply)
Ini Edo And Oge Okoye Fight Over Globacom Deal / Tymeout With Tee-a In Abuja / Baba Suwe Excretes, No Drug Found
Viewing this topic: MizTyna(f), Nobis23(f), Dovey24, piagetskinner(m), Gaborone(f), lifezone247(m), nurseafrica, Ola5TP(m), ChemicalReaction(f), segmatic, OYAY(m), JayXclusive03, mahogany85, adotun, haywhizzz(m), sejhn, MummyE(f), Lalaonpoint(f), bidexmat(m), maigida511(m), daveno(m), Shakeeraw(f), yvochika(f), DrollyForce(m), ANNOY(m), PrinceAbinibi, teexploit, jearile(m), Marcus01, johnnyrex(m), Phage(m), Prettyflakky, skills50(m), smiletome, deezee08(f), Mopolchi, dissybling(f) and 84 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 2