Who Is An Urban Planner. by Nowujeda(m): 6:44pm On Mar 06
Urban planners develop plans and programs for the use of land. They use planning to create communities, accommodate growth, or revitalize physical facilities in towns, cities, counties, and metropolitan areas.
WHAT DOES AN URBAN PLANNER DO?
Urban planners typically do the following:
Meet with public officials, developers, and the public regarding development plans and land use
Gather and analyze economic and environmental studies, censuses, and market research data
Conduct field investigations to analyze factors affecting land use
Review site plans submitted by developers
Assess the feasibility of proposals and identify needed changes
Recommend whether proposals should be approved or denied
Present projects to planning officials and planning commissions
Stay current on zoning or building codes, environmental regulations, and other legal issues.
Urban planners identify community needs and develop short- and long-term plans to create, grow, or revitalize a community or area. For example, they may examine plans for proposed facilities, such as schools, to ensure that these facilities will meet the needs of a changing population. As an area grows or changes, planners help communities manage the related economic, social, and environmental issues, such as planning a new park, sheltering the homeless, or making the region more attractive to businesses.
Some planners work on broad, community-wide plans, while others focus on specific issues. Ultimately, all planners promote the best use of a community’s land and resources for residential, commercial, or recreational purposes.
When beginning a project, planners work with public officials, community members, and other groups to identify community issues or goals. Using research, data analysis, and collaboration with interest groups, planners formulate strategies to address issues or meet goals. They also may help carry out community plans, oversee projects, and organize the work of the groups involved. Projects may range from a policy recommendation for a specific initiative to a long-term, comprehensive area plan.
Planners use a variety of tools and technology in their work, including geographic information systems (GIS) tools that analyze and manipulate data. GIS is used to integrate the data with electronic maps. For example, planners may use GIS to overlay a land map with population density indicators. They also use statistical software, visualization and presentation programs, financial spreadsheets, and other database and software programs.
WHAT IS THE WORKPLACE OF AN URBAN PLANNER LIKE?
Most planners work for various levels of government, nonprofits, and planning consulting firms. They work throughout the country in all sizes of municipality, but most work in large metropolitan areas.
Most planners spend much of their time working with others. They often collaborate with public officials, engineers, architects, and developers, and must give presentations, attend meetings, and manage projects.
Because planners must balance conflicting interests and negotiate deals, the work can be stressful. Planners face pressure from politicians, developers, and the public to design or recommend specific plans. They also sometimes work against tight deadlines. Urban planners often travel to sites to inspect the features of the land. Those involved in inspecting development sites may spend much of their time in the field. Most planners work during normal business hours, but many also work evenings or weekends to attend meetings with planning commissions or neighborhood groups.
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by Gozieekenkwo(m): 7:20am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by manlygroup(m): 7:20am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by Brianpat(m): 7:21am
Nice, is urban planner different from town planner?
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by ajuwarhodes(f): 7:21am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by sportcage(m): 7:21am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by nandyz(m): 7:22am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by dicksonadams(m): 7:22am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by olorius1: 7:22am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by kingreign: 7:22am
Op, being a town planner in Nigeria and other part of the world may sound sweet and good in books but in reality its not. How many TPLs roam the streets with their jobs taken over by other professionals and non professionals yet NITP an other planning regulatory professional bodies are busy holding conferences and seminars that isn't addressing the trend?
Go around and see young town planners who are supposed to work in estate development firms and companies turn down cos the firms alleges, "they need no town planners, planners are only consultants". This leaves these young professionals stuck.
May I remind you I'm a TPL.
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by onpointme: 7:22am
Nice one.
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by ymee(m): 7:23am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by Raypawer(m): 7:23am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by veekid(m): 7:23am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by sugarbelly: 7:24am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by IMASTEX: 7:25am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by bridgesjnr: 7:25am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by SexyNairalander: 7:26am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by AK6464(m): 7:26am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by lonelydora(m): 7:27am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by kingreign: 7:28am
Brianpat:
Urban=Town. Its same thing.
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by segebase(m): 7:45am
|Re: Who Is An Urban Planner. by WIZGUY69(m): 7:54am
Am proud to be a TPl...
