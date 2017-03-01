₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by henryanna36: 6:55pm
Yakubu Gowon's Younger Sister Mama Martha Gowon-Audu Is Dead!(photos)
According to Samuel who shared the news,General Yakubu Gowon's younger sister and late James Audu's widow Mama Martha Gowon-Audu is dead.The veteran broadcaster and pioneer of Northern Nigerian women in the industry died on March 4.May her soul RIP.Amen!
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/yakubu-gowons-younger-sister-mama.html
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by CROWNWEALTH019: 6:58pm
R.I.P
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 8:00pm
Rip
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by sugarbelly: 8:00pm
RIP
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by sugarbelly: 8:01pm
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Catrinap: 8:01pm
Rip to the dead
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by TheArticleNG(m): 8:02pm
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Expl0rers: 8:03pm
Rest in peace
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by mokoshalb(m): 8:03pm
RIP
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by jerryBoss1: 8:03pm
RIP
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by babyfaceafrica: 8:03pm
Sleep well ma
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by IpobExposed: 8:04pm
R.I.P mother .
1 Share
1 Share
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Pistolx(m): 8:04pm
Eyya rip ma..... Earlier today I was in a bar with one of her son David the guy just dey cry I pity him sha
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by GodIsFoolish: 8:05pm
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Mopolchi: 8:06pm
RIP
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by DollarAngel(m): 8:07pm
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by segebase(m): 8:07pm
rip
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by AlexCk: 8:07pm
Rest in peace ma'am.
The Grimm Reaper strikes again
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 8:11pm
RIP
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Ezedon(m): 8:13pm
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by ufuosman(m): 8:14pm
Rip
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by aggahegbema: 8:15pm
Go well ma,for having such high profile individual as a broda u deserve 2 rest well in de blossom of the creator.
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Jengem: 8:19pm
Yakubu
Yakubu Gowon is the former Nigerian president that told American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer as a consultant in their Trovan court trials in Kano that the life of a Nigerian child is not valued the same as an American child. And that they could reduce the amount they were considering paying to Nigerian families whose kids were killed whilst participating in their experimental drug trials.
Yakubu Gowon flew to America to tell them that. His fees were ofcourse paid in US $. And he suggested to reduce the victims compensation and got a bigger paycheck.
Nigerians these are our leaders. We are all sold off to highest bidder.
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by martinsokwudiri(m): 8:20pm
rest in peace ma.....from dust we are made and unto dust we shall return
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Donald7610: 8:28pm
Yakubu Gowon
The only Northern Leader with good heart & sense.
Your mother breed the best
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by AngryNigerian(m): 8:29pm
Is Gen. Gowon dead?
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by bayocanny: 8:29pm
Nice gown tho .
Nice gown tho .
1 Like
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:36pm
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by Lanre4uonly(m): 8:36pm
May God grant her soul an eternal rest. Commiserations to the Gowon-Audu's family.
|Re: Martha Gowon Audu Is Dead (Photos) by remikunle: 8:38pm
RIPP
