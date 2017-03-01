Yakubu



Yakubu Gowon is the former Nigerian president that told American pharmaceutical company, Pfizer as a consultant in their Trovan court trials in Kano that the life of a Nigerian child is not valued the same as an American child. And that they could reduce the amount they were considering paying to Nigerian families whose kids were killed whilst participating in their experimental drug trials.

Yakubu Gowon flew to America to tell them that. His fees were ofcourse paid in US $. And he suggested to reduce the victims compensation and got a bigger paycheck.



Nigerians these are our leaders. We are all sold off to highest bidder.