Location : Lagos mainland

dry land

good location.

The duplex consist of;

4bedroom

2 living room

ante-room

laundry

gym room

kitchen/store room

commencement date: January 2017

digging of foundation trench

filling and compaction completed in readiness for German floor work

men at work

Contact us for your granite and sharpsand

great outcome of the DPC work

thanks for showing interest, I already have an electrician at site. but would contact you if need be.

thanks for showing interest, I already have an electrician at site. but would contact you if need be.

thank you once again

125bags of cement ,30ton granite, 2trip of 20tons sharp sand was used for the DPC concrete work

setting of block work for the ground floor

thanks for showing interest, I already have an electrician at site. but would contact you if need be.

thank you once again

no problem. thank you and good luck ma

more pix

ready for deck work

carpentry work completed ,awaiting iron Bender to commence work

5tons of 12mm and 2tons 16mm used for deck reinforcements

casting job

outcome of slab work

commenced setting of blocks for the first floor

decided to use 9inches block for the outer perimeter walls, and a 6inches block for inner walls partition. This is to reduce load on the deck and cost effectiveness.

this is the current stage we are right now, would keeping u updated as the work progresses.

feel free to throw in questions.

Congratulations on your new project.. More grease to your wallet..



Congratulations on your new project.. More grease to your wallet..

Do you mind sharing how much you have spent up to this stage?

foundation work- 2.1m

German floor casting- 715k

block work for ground floor including plumbing- 2.4m

decking- 4m

foundation work- 2.1m

German floor casting- 715k

block work for ground floor including plumbing- 2.4m

decking- 4m

block work for first floor still ongoing but about 2.2m spent, and all materials needed bought already

I have something like this in mind.

Nora93, how far do you think a budget of 25M will go on this project with a raft foundation in Isheri North GRA ?

more pix from today's job

I have something like this in mind.

25m would go far, at least, you should be able to roof, plaster,fix electrical works, doors , windows, if possible tiling too

25m would go far, at least, you should be able to roof, plaster,fix electrical works, doors , windows, if possible tiling too

Thanks...

Following

Cool nice job

