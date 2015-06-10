₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,040 members, 3,405,633 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 07:39 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Properties / Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat (3473 Views)
Construction Of My 3bedroom Flat All Ensuite / Construction Of Duplex And Attached Flats At Osapa London Ajah / Forsale A Plot Of Land Wiith 2unit Of Room$parlour Selfcontain PiX attached (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:26pm On Mar 06
Location : Lagos mainland
dry land
good location.
The duplex consist of;
4bedroom
2 living room
ante-room
laundry
gym room
kitchen/store room
commencement date: January 2017
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:34pm On Mar 06
digging of foundation trench
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by twinskenny(m): 7:45pm On Mar 06
Nora93:hello ma welldone..
in case u need an electrician we will be glad
thank you
http://www.nairaland.com/3439206/electrical-installations-conduit-wiring-fittings
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:46pm On Mar 06
filling and compaction completed in readiness for German floor work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:54pm On Mar 06
men at work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by fendorf(m): 8:13pm On Mar 06
Contact us for your granite and sharpsand
1 Like
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:20pm On Mar 06
great outcome of the DPC work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:24pm On Mar 06
twinskenny:
thanks for showing interest, I already have an electrician at site. but would contact you if need be.
thank you once again
2 Likes
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:27pm On Mar 06
125bags of cement ,30ton granite, 2trip of 20tons sharp sand was used for the DPC concrete work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:33pm On Mar 06
setting of block work for the ground floor
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by twinskenny(m): 9:01pm On Mar 06
Nora93:
no problem. thank you and good luck ma
1 Like
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:09pm On Mar 06
more pix
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:11pm On Mar 06
ready for deck work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:20pm On Mar 06
carpentry work completed ,awaiting iron Bender to commence work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:30pm On Mar 06
5tons of 12mm and 2tons 16mm used for deck reinforcements
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:39pm On Mar 06
casting job
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:44pm On Mar 06
outcome of slab work
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:55pm On Mar 06
commenced setting of blocks for the first floor
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 10:00pm On Mar 06
decided to use 9inches block for the outer perimeter walls, and a 6inches block for inner walls partition. This is to reduce load on the deck and cost effectiveness.
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 10:15pm On Mar 06
this is the current stage we are right now, would keeping u updated as the work progresses.
feel free to throw in questions.
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Badgers14: 5:15pm On Mar 07
Nora93:
Congratulations on your new project.. More grease to your wallet..
Do you mind sharing how much you have spent up to this stage?
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:35pm On Mar 07
Badgers14:
foundation work- 2.1m
German floor casting- 715k
block work for ground floor including plumbing- 2.4m
decking- 4m
block work for first floor still ongoing but about 2.2m spent, and all materials needed bought already
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:37pm On Mar 07
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Eledan: 7:57pm On Mar 07
I have something like this in mind.
Nora93, how far do you think a budget of 25M will go on this project with a raft foundation in Isheri North GRA ?
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:35pm On Mar 07
more pix from today's job
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:31pm On Mar 07
Eledan:25m would go far, at least, you should be able to roof, plaster,fix electrical works, doors , windows, if possible tiling too
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Eledan: 9:38pm On Mar 07
Nora93:
Thanks...
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by ELShehzad: 6:54am
Following
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by hemucology(m): 6:55am
For latest pop design call or WhatsApp me on
08062630622
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by gbegudujo: 6:56am
Cool nice job
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Henrick007: 6:59am
For your aluminium window, door and stainless handrails. Contact me on 08025125667
|Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by lakesider(m): 7:01am
We are specialised in building on the island , vI , ibeju lekki etc .feel free to contact us for advice .
We believe your property is dear to ur heart
Lists Of Available Property For Lettings In Egbeda/akowonjo Area / 3 plots of land at Elepete, Ikorodu @ 1,000,000/plot / To Let:a Decent Room Self Contain /mini Flats At Ogudu Ojota 180k And 150k P.a
Viewing this topic: Olateous, tomi01(m), sojayy(m), muhawal001(m), ameezy(m), oscarnoble(m), nijascammers, scooby650(m), dhsfbi(m), wassade, Jeezyy(m), PHILipu1(m), Youngzedd(m), bolaotulana, Googlersconcept(m), DeAvenger, Armorall, Kingharzyz(m), Ddivino87(m), bolliejay(m), Abbey4life, sotall(m), internet, Olamilec(m), Cladez(m), 7sperovs(m), Cindino20(m), Bathuayi(m), progress69, ZayyanuMahuta(m), Toezonline, olisa32(m), Skah, Bimpsyyyyy, Firsttimemum, KELVIN086, llbhuds, tukdi, uyisteven(m), sincerlyyo(m), Sard(m), chizzybaby247, orobs93(m), Paskilo75, osamaBUSH(m), fairytale(f), eniobanke101(m), jenola, yinkaabeegs, Skyloloprince(m), hmohammed(m), kingIce(m), travelpoint, skelefish, sdav, tens4real(m), Dereformer(m), 9jakohai(m), bran1, rtexac, joy4real1(f), Meajor(m), Topestbilly(m), Djdamian(m), ulmaukpong(m), Dotman2210(m) and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 130