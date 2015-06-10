₦airaland Forum

Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:26pm On Mar 06
Location : Lagos mainland
dry land
good location.
The duplex consist of;
4bedroom
2 living room
ante-room
laundry
gym room
kitchen/store room
commencement date: January 2017

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:34pm On Mar 06
digging of foundation trench

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by twinskenny(m): 7:45pm On Mar 06
Nora93:
digging of foundation trench
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:46pm On Mar 06
filling and compaction completed in readiness for German floor work

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:54pm On Mar 06
men at work

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by fendorf(m): 8:13pm On Mar 06
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:20pm On Mar 06
great outcome of the DPC work

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:24pm On Mar 06
twinskenny:
hello ma welldone..
in case u need an electrician we will be glad

thank you

http://www.nairaland.com/3439206/electrical-installations-conduit-wiring-fittings

thanks for showing interest, I already have an electrician at site. but would contact you if need be.
thank you once again

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:27pm On Mar 06
125bags of cement ,30ton granite, 2trip of 20tons sharp sand was used for the DPC concrete work
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:33pm On Mar 06
setting of block work for the ground floor

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by twinskenny(m): 9:01pm On Mar 06
Nora93:


thanks for showing interest, I already have an electrician at site. but would contact you if need be.
thank you once again

no problem. thank you and good luck ma

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:09pm On Mar 06
more pix

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:11pm On Mar 06
ready for deck work

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:20pm On Mar 06
carpentry work completed ,awaiting iron Bender to commence work

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:30pm On Mar 06
5tons of 12mm and 2tons 16mm used for deck reinforcements

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:39pm On Mar 06
casting job

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:44pm On Mar 06
outcome of slab work

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:55pm On Mar 06
commenced setting of blocks for the first floor

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 10:00pm On Mar 06
decided to use 9inches block for the outer perimeter walls, and a 6inches block for inner walls partition. This is to reduce load on the deck and cost effectiveness.

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 10:15pm On Mar 06
this is the current stage we are right now, would keeping u updated as the work progresses.
feel free to throw in questions.
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Badgers14: 5:15pm On Mar 07
Nora93:
this is the current stage we are right now, would keeping u updated as the work progresses.
feel free to throw in questions.

Congratulations on your new project.. More grease to your wallet..

Do you mind sharing how much you have spent up to this stage?
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:35pm On Mar 07
Badgers14:


Congratulations on your new project.. More grease to your wallet..

Do you mind sharing how much you have spent up to this stage?

foundation work- 2.1m
German floor casting- 715k
block work for ground floor including plumbing- 2.4m
decking- 4m
block work for first floor still ongoing but about 2.2m spent, and all materials needed bought already
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 7:37pm On Mar 07

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Eledan: 7:57pm On Mar 07
I have something like this in mind.
Nora93, how far do you think a budget of 25M will go on this project with a raft foundation in Isheri North GRA ?
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 8:35pm On Mar 07
more pix from today's job

Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Nora93(f): 9:31pm On Mar 07
Eledan:
I have something like this in mind.
Nora93, how far do you think a budget of 25M will go on this project with a raft foundation in Isheri North GRA ?
25m would go far, at least, you should be able to roof, plaster,fix electrical works, doors , windows, if possible tiling too
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Eledan: 9:38pm On Mar 07
Nora93:

25m would go far, at least, you should be able to roof, plaster,fix electrical works, doors , windows, if possible tiling too

Thanks...
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by ELShehzad: 6:54am
Following
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by hemucology(m): 6:55am
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by gbegudujo: 6:56am
Cool nice job
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by Henrick007: 6:59am
Re: Construction Of 4bedroom Duplex And 2unit 2bedroom Flat by lakesider(m): 7:01am
