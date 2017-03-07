Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / TV/Movies / Why Kemen Must Sue Big Brother! (5855 Views)

The answer is simple. Big Brother lacks the moral obligation to disqualify Kemen over his situation with Tboss when worse has been condoned.



The show itself reeks of immorality, period.

Several acts of immorality; sexual and non sexual have been perpetrated by contestants and condoned by the organisers of the show since it's inception. But what makes this special? Yes, ladies we agree it was a sensitive and delicate issue and in fact inexcusable, but were you expecting morality from an immoral show?



Where were you when Debby Rise violated Bassey? Or it doesn't count when a man is the victim?

Or where was BigBrother when married TTT was being serviced by Bisola? Why didn't BigBrother (the informant) inform her of his marital status? Maybe that just wasn't immoral enough.



Perhaps the most hypocritical part on Big brother would have to be in 2007, remember the fingergate scandal between Richard and Ofunekka? How convenient that BigBrother even rewarded the culprit with the prize of the competition. But now disqualify Kemen for a less grievous act?



In conclusion, BigBrotherNigeria is not a realityshow that prides itself over it's moral standards, so to escalate this Kemen-Tboss situation to the level of disqualification was just plain hypocritical. Especially considering that TBoss didn't even lodge a complaint, rather BigBrother blew the whole situation out of proportion.



Kemen would henceforth be stigmatized and become victimized as a sex offender which would damage his relationship and business. He should and must sue for damages and in fact defamation of character.

You deserve a very cold beer of your choice.

Let bros Lal move it to the permanent site.

A program that is immoral since 1800AD

Someone is now teaching a moral lesson out of it.

Why pair males and females to sleep on the same bed.

More than 90% of men will touch, including those who are blaming the guy.

Dedicate FTC to All

gbam! I concur becos they are all corrupt in the house

A chilled Orijin would do.

midehi2:

gbam! I concur becos they are all corrupt in the house

Fact is, the act was wrong but the disqualification was even "wronger"

OP the issue in this case is dat Tboss was drunk and not aware of what was going on. BBro asked Tboss if she approved of what happened and she said NO. Thats how trouble started

If she was awake and it happened or she has said she approved of it then case close.



All the examples you gave were done by both parties knowingly.



Even Tboss has done some things with house mates before even with Kamen.



It is a pity and sad it has to happen to Kamen and i wish Tboss has said she didnt mind but it has happened and it will soon pass away, it is not the end of life for him. 4 Likes 2 Shares

pressplay411:





Fact is, the act was wrong but the disqualification was even "wronger" the act was not wrong cos they have been fvcking shiit in that house, he only stepped up his game the act was not wrong cos they have been fvcking shiit in that house, he only stepped up his game

Emphasis on *She was not aware* Really?

Perhaps you meant it was not consensual.

But that's another issue entirely.



Emphasis on *She was not aware* Really?

Perhaps you meant it was not consensual.

But that's another issue entirely.

Did Ofunneka approve of Richard when he gave her the middle finger? Was he disqualified? No, rather he was compensated with the prize for boosting ratings.

the act was not wrong cos they have been fvcking shiit in that house, he only stepped up his game

You're on another level of kinky.

more strength to your finger.. more ink to your pen

Thank you dear.i wonder what this world is turning to .handling a tipsy\sleeping woman is different from having sex or giving a head with both people's consent ...70% of this guys making rape sound like the new cool are potential rapists .God save our generation!

We were also told that he has two previous warning even Marvis was given one too. So the third was not a warning anymore.



I will not rule out political or set up as some people are saying but why make yourself available for set up?



Bros if Kamen wan sue make he dey sure well well no forget video recordings dey o.

Debbie didn't violate bassey. Both have been sharing kisses before that night. And Bassey accepted to be a lecturer to Debbie on how to kiss. Did she play with his joystick?

Video recordings of what exactly?

Did you see his hand groping her?

Video recordings of what exactly?

Did you see his hand groping her?

Let's not deviate.

poshestmina:

Thank you dear.i wonder what this world is turning to .handling a tipsy\sleeping woman is different from having sex or giving a head with both people's consent ...70% of this guys making rape sound like the new cool are potential rapists .God save our generation!

You place too much responsibility on a man.

Was he not drunk as well?

Do you care if he was in his right senses?



Rape is an extreme word for what transpired between them... pls.

You place too much responsibility on a man.

Was he not drunk as well?

Do you care if he was in his right senses?

Rape is an extreme word for what transpired between them... pls.

That's an insult to actual rape victims.

eeyaah.. sorry kemen. I pity him sha

sue ke?

dem force am go d show before?

plus d disqualified n disqualifier, all of dem no dey ok

ik

I agree.



Kemen has to sue. Tboss is a grown adult and she should have gone to report immediately after waking up the next morning.



She should have displayed her displeasure by standing up from That bed. Whose bed was that even?



You kept grown adults in a place ..allow them sleep on same bed in cold south Africa...and expect them to masturbate. Why didn't you make the rules that no bed sharing for opposite seX.



Payporte or oweport or whatever they called themselves lacks moral stands to expel Kemen on that basis.



He should head to court. He has to shake them atleast and redeem his name.





But whoever woman no kill for this life. E go reach gate of heaven at least.

Whose boy friend is this ?

Is it not the same Tboss that flashed her breast for the whole nigeria to see at the start of big brother and she willingly slept in the same bed with a man that has a crush on her and doesn't want to be touched?

there have been fvcking poo in the houz yes, but both parties were aware, wanted it and did nt complain.. TBoss, was asleep, she dnt want it, and she complained

The deed is done already. There is no way kemen will sue BB and win his case, #noWay the odds are against him.



The deed is done already. There is no way kemen will sue BB and win his case, #noWay the odds are against him.

What he need now is damage control. He shld get a good PR and put up a statement. Sinx the video dint really showed up when went down. He shld say "it was just cuddling and if Tboss feels offended he is deeply sorry" I'm sure after doing this, he shld get his Mojo on. Cos without this, the guy is completely finished.

there have been fvcking poo in the houz yes, but both parties were aware, wanted it and did nt complain.. TBoss, was asleep, she dnt want it, and she complained

Nama Nama

she didn't sleep with kemen, thats Tboss bed so Kemen slept with her there

It isn't about 'morality', it's about the fact that he touched someone whilst she was sleeping, without her C.O.N.S.E.N.T (permission for something to happen or agreement to do something - definition added because I know a lot of you Nigerian men sometimes find this particular word difficult to grasp) plus he's had a history on the show of saying rapey things which he's already been warned about, this was the last straw and he was rightfully disqualified

Mtshewwwwee

I think the word you are missing here is consent.





I think the word you are missing here is consent.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oQbei5JGiT8

Emphasis on *She was not aware* Really?

Perhaps you meant it was not consensual.

But that's another issue entirely.



she's not aware, yet she knows who touched her

All hail the daughter of Eve!!!





she's not aware, yet she knows who touched her

All hail the daughter of Eve!!!