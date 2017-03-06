Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF (3083 Views)

Buhari’s Health: President Should Speak To Nigerians From UK— NLC Breaks Silence / The Grass Cutting Contract That Landed SGF Babachir In Trouble (Photos) / Buhari, Alhassan, Adamu, Jibril Are Sick - SGF (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has accused Christians of fueling rumours about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health on social media.



He said this during a Prayer Convocation for Nigeria on Mount Zion, Jerusalem, to conclude the 2016 pilgrimage.



Lawal accused Christians of criticizing Muslims for pursing their agenda instead of them to pursue their own agenda.



The SGF, in a statement issued by Head of Media, Nigeria Christian Pilgrims Commission (NCPC), warned Christians to desist from what he described as “pull him down syndrome.”



He said it was appalling to see Christians complain about the Federal Government despite occupying prominent positrons in the government.



The Executive Secretary of the NCPC, Rev. Tor Uja, pilgrims decided to hold a one-day prayer in Jerusalem for the restoration and perfection of President Buhari’s health.



Uja said having an honest man like Buhari to lead the country is an opportunity Nigerians should not miss.



He stressed that a nation like Nigeria with all the symbols of greatness could only be built to last by those who have been established on the enduring virtues of Christ.



He urged Christians to live up to their calling in Christ and lead by example in being strategic in their reasoning and planning.



“I feel sad that people come on pilgrimage and when they leave here, their character is even worse. I want you to make up your mind that you won’t deny Jesus Christ,” he said.



http://thenationonlineng.net/christians-fueling-rumours-about-buharis-health-on-social-media-sgf/

This man a fool I must say , a very big fool

. The only person fueling the rumours of Buharis death is Buhari and his aides who have decided for reason best known to them shroud the president trip in mystery which infact gave rise to the rumours 29 Likes 4 Shares

That guy need serious help!



Some one should help him with chloroquine, before those things finish the small brain left 4 Likes 1 Share

He just said exactly wat most Muslims are told at the mosque in d north.

Now if anything happens to Buhari d northerners would start sharpening their daggers.

Wen are politicians going to learn how to separate politics from religion 26 Likes 2 Shares







a supposed sgf appointed by a "saint" is dividing the country



osinbajo should watch his back with devilish peeps like this around him





later bmc agents will come and accuse us of religious sentimentsa supposed sgf appointed by a "saint" is dividing the countryosinbajo should watch his back with devilish peeps like this around him 7 Likes

Is this one SGF of Federal Republic of Nigeria or a religious crisis inciting SGF?



Is Junaid Mohammed a Xtian too? 27 Likes 2 Shares

What is going on?.. Very wrong thing to say though 1 Like

Dis man is a son of a fvvkin Dam!! 1 Like

Inciting . Com!! Propaganda . Com !!!!! So irresponsible of the grasscutter!! 3 Likes









Their is nothing we won't hear from this government. 1 Like

If only the Afonjas had not supported their son out of greed to rule Nigeria through the backdoor, he won't have had the guts to insult we Christians 10 Likes 2 Shares

This is a most irresponsible statement coming from the SGF..

Very divisive and only serves their divide and rule agenda! 5 Likes 1 Share

HiddenShadow:

If only the Afonjas had not supported their son out of greed to rule Nigeria through the backdoor, he won't have had the guts to insult we Christians

So even with your hate-bleached brain, you still claim Christian?



You're no different from the idiots brainwashed by shekau in sambissa forest. The only difference between you and them is that while they have the courage to display their stupidity, you can only showcase yours hiding behind your chinko phone in your 2 by 2 shop.



Babachir meanwhile is very dumb to have spoken in that manner. Is Dr Kperogi a Christian? Is Dr Junaid a Christian? To think this sgf is northern Christian minority beats the imagination So even with your hate-bleached brain, you still claim Christian?You're no different from the idiots brainwashed by shekau in sambissa forest. The only difference between you and them is that while they have the courage to display their stupidity, you can only showcase yours hiding behind your chinko phone in your 2 by 2 shop.Babachir meanwhile is very dumb to have spoken in that manner. Is Dr Kperogi a Christian? Is Dr Junaid a Christian? To think this sgf is northern Christian minority beats the imagination 4 Likes 1 Share

This is one major thing that's wrong with this Buhari administration; religious intolerance and extremism.



I thought David Lawal was a pastor. 3 Likes

EdCure:

This is one major thing that's wrong with this Buhari administration; religious intolerance and extremism.



I thought David Lawal was a pastor.

The guy is a disgrace to sensible people. How can he, a northern minority Christian be so dumb and thoughtless? The guy is a disgrace to sensible people. How can he, a northern minority Christian be so dumb and thoughtless? 1 Like

Gravity is what pulls Bubu down



The world is tired of him 3 Likes

We have a fool for an SGF.



SAD AND VERY DISAPPOINTING 3 Likes

shukuokukobambi:

The guy is a disgrace to sensible people. How can he, a northern minority Christian be so dumb and thoughtless? Well, it pays credence to the fact that the north is littered with poorly evolved, subhumans.



It is very unfortunate to live with them as compatriots. Well, it pays credence to the fact that the north is littered with poorly evolved, subhumans.It is very unfortunate to live with them as compatriots. 2 Likes

.BMC attack dogs have been quite lately



did anyone see what I'm seeing



. 2 Likes

in sane climes, buari would have been impeached!

let dem keep decieving demselves. they say president is "hale n hearty" yet buari spend almost two months in london. if we ar to go by their statements dat buari is hale n hearty, do they think buari dull..ard is not eligible for impeachment for abdicating his responsibilitesin sane climes, buari would have been impeached!let dem keep decieving demselves. 6 Likes 1 Share

Buhari is a dictator, a harsh smoker and a dangerous islamist. Nobody fuels his death rumor but himself. And even if he die, millions of nigerians will not miss him. 1 Like

Another foolish display from our famous "Grass Cutter" but Christians didn't spread the rumour when N270 million was used in cutting grasses in North east.





You see the kind of incompetent leaders we have, imagine what an SFG could come out and say in public, dividing and polarizing comment. 3 Likes 2 Shares

very ridiculous statement not every Christian spread such news on internet Muslim also involve . 1 Like

He should also tell us the parameters with which he deducted his 'facts'.

Where is DSS to arrest and do the needful?

So, It is no more, PDP, IPOB, or politicians eyeing the presidency but Christians that re wishing Buhari death or spreading rumors.

Is OK, Kontinue

Computerised Grasscutter,Lawal





May the thunder from the Lord strike all the enemies of the church both within and outside the church. 3 Likes

I have always said it and i maintain that the average Nigerian Christian is a nauseating hypocrite. His Muslim counterpart is no less despicable 1 Like 1 Share

Interesting statements from someone like you.



When a corrupted and enviable man speaks...stench

zionmade:

He just said exactly wat most Muslims are told at the mosque in d north.

Now if anything happens to Buhari d northerners would start sharpening their daggers.

Wen are politicians going to learn how to separate politics from religion and why are you ipods wishing your fellow man to die. Why? and why are you ipods wishing your fellow man to die. Why?

zeribe4real:



So, It is no more, PDP, IPOB, or politicians eyeing the presidency but Christians that re wishing Buhari death or spreading rumors.

Is OK, Kontinue

Computerised Grasscutter,Lawal





May the thunder from the Lord strike all the enemies of the church both within and outside the church. that was a mistake from sgf.

He forgot you are ipods are not real christians, ipods with everything fake, con even fake christianity.

You ipods Allow the muslims to think they are more righteous.

I blame the God that makes me dwell among you ipods. that was a mistake from sgf.He forgot you are ipods are not real christians, ipods with everything fake, con even fake christianity.You ipods Allow the muslims to think they are more righteous.I blame the God that makes me dwell among you ipods.

Jesusloveyou:

that was a mistake from sgf.

He forgot you are ipods are not real christians, ipods with everything fake, con even fake christianity.

You ipods Allow the muslims to think they are more righteous.

I blame the God that makes me dwell among you ipods. RIP English RIP English 1 Like