|Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by ijustdey: 7:51pm
Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir Lawal, has accused Christians of fueling rumours about President Muhammadu Buhari’s health on social media.
http://thenationonlineng.net/christians-fueling-rumours-about-buharis-health-on-social-media-sgf/
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by SalamRushdie: 7:52pm
This man a fool I must say , a very big fool
. The only person fueling the rumours of Buharis death is Buhari and his aides who have decided for reason best known to them shroud the president trip in mystery which infact gave rise to the rumours
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by Kollyman: 7:56pm
That guy need serious help!
Some one should help him with chloroquine, before those things finish the small brain left
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by zionmade(m): 8:01pm
He just said exactly wat most Muslims are told at the mosque in d north.
Now if anything happens to Buhari d northerners would start sharpening their daggers.
Wen are politicians going to learn how to separate politics from religion
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by rozayx5(m): 8:03pm
later bmc agents will come and accuse us of religious sentiments
a supposed sgf appointed by a "saint" is dividing the country
osinbajo should watch his back with devilish peeps like this around him
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by SuperS1Panther: 8:07pm
Is this one SGF of Federal Republic of Nigeria or a religious crisis inciting SGF?
Is Junaid Mohammed a Xtian too?
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by kimmy0000: 8:09pm
What is going on?.. Very wrong thing to say though
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by Willybos(m): 8:11pm
Dis man is a son of a fvvkin Dam!!
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by NaijaEfcc: 8:11pm
Inciting . Com!! Propaganda . Com !!!!! So irresponsible of the grasscutter!!
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by OBAGADAFFI: 8:13pm
Their is nothing we won't hear from this government.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by HiddenShadow: 8:17pm
If only the Afonjas had not supported their son out of greed to rule Nigeria through the backdoor, he won't have had the guts to insult we Christians
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by three: 8:28pm
This is a most irresponsible statement coming from the SGF..
Very divisive and only serves their divide and rule agenda!
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by shukuokukobambi: 8:29pm
HiddenShadow:
So even with your hate-bleached brain, you still claim Christian?
You're no different from the idiots brainwashed by shekau in sambissa forest. The only difference between you and them is that while they have the courage to display their stupidity, you can only showcase yours hiding behind your chinko phone in your 2 by 2 shop.
Babachir meanwhile is very dumb to have spoken in that manner. Is Dr Kperogi a Christian? Is Dr Junaid a Christian? To think this sgf is northern Christian minority beats the imagination
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by EdCure: 8:30pm
This is one major thing that's wrong with this Buhari administration; religious intolerance and extremism.
I thought David Lawal was a pastor.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by shukuokukobambi: 8:33pm
EdCure:
The guy is a disgrace to sensible people. How can he, a northern minority Christian be so dumb and thoughtless?
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by Jengem: 8:33pm
Gravity is what pulls Bubu down
The world is tired of him
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by otil1: 8:37pm
We have a fool for an SGF.
SAD AND VERY DISAPPOINTING
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by EdCure: 8:40pm
shukuokukobambi:Well, it pays credence to the fact that the north is littered with poorly evolved, subhumans.
It is very unfortunate to live with them as compatriots.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by carmag(m): 8:45pm
.BMC attack dogs have been quite lately
did anyone see what I'm seeing
.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by drss(m): 8:48pm
they say president is "hale n hearty" yet buari spend almost two months in london. if we ar to go by their statements dat buari is hale n hearty, do they think buari dull..ard is not eligible for impeachment for abdicating his responsibilites in sane climes, buari would have been impeached!
let dem keep decieving demselves.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by EmeeNaka: 8:54pm
Buhari is a dictator, a harsh smoker and a dangerous islamist. Nobody fuels his death rumor but himself. And even if he die, millions of nigerians will not miss him.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by jerusalem101: 9:00pm
Another foolish display from our famous "Grass Cutter" but Christians didn't spread the rumour when N270 million was used in cutting grasses in North east.
You see the kind of incompetent leaders we have, imagine what an SFG could come out and say in public, dividing and polarizing comment.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by johnmartus(m): 9:02pm
very ridiculous statement not every Christian spread such news on internet Muslim also involve .
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by CandidSeeker(m): 9:04pm
He should also tell us the parameters with which he deducted his 'facts'.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by BigIyanga: 9:06pm
Where is DSS to arrest and do the needful?
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by zeribe4real(m): 9:07pm
So, It is no more, PDP, IPOB, or politicians eyeing the presidency but Christians that re wishing Buhari death or spreading rumors.
Is OK, Kontinue
Computerised Grasscutter,Lawal
May the thunder from the Lord strike all the enemies of the church both within and outside the church.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by kropotkin2: 9:08pm
I have always said it and i maintain that the average Nigerian Christian is a nauseating hypocrite. His Muslim counterpart is no less despicable
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by Xano(m): 9:23pm
Interesting statements from someone like you.
When a corrupted and enviable man speaks...stench
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by Jesusloveyou: 9:24pm
zionmade:and why are you ipods wishing your fellow man to die. Why?
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by Jesusloveyou: 9:33pm
zeribe4real:that was a mistake from sgf.
He forgot you are ipods are not real christians, ipods with everything fake, con even fake christianity.
You ipods Allow the muslims to think they are more righteous.
I blame the God that makes me dwell among you ipods.
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by zeribe4real(m): 9:37pm
Jesusloveyou:RIP English
|Re: Christians Fueling Rumours About Buhari’s Health On Social Media – SGF by dscann: 9:48pm
SGF you are mad sir.. yess sir!!!
