"My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad - Religion - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad

"My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by YoungB1a(m): 8:39pm
ABUJA-CONTRARY to claims by Miss Stephanie Otobo that Apostle Joshua Suleiman went for her marriage introduction at her family house, her father, Rev. Benson Otobo, has refuted the claim, saying nothing as such ever happened.

Rev. Mr Otobo told journalists in Abuja, Monday that Apostle Suleman has never been to his compound nor known where he lives and that Stephanie, his daughter was not a decent girl he had wished, regretting why she was attempting to drag the name of the revered man of God to the mud.

When asked whether Apostle Suleiman had ever been to his house for any marriage introduction with his daughter, Rev. Otobo responded: “Not at all. Apostle Suleiman does not even know where I live.”


Stephanie Otobo and Apostle Joshua Suleiman
He, however, informed newsmen that he has since called Apostle Suleiman to distance himself from his daughter’s misconduct.

Reverend Otobo, who disclosed that his daughter was equally at loggerhead with him at the moment for scolding her two months ago over nude pictures he saw on her whatsapp platform, and that he was not surprised of his daughter’s current character given that she grew up with her mother in Sapele, Delta State, after he divorced her.


He disclosed that he put an end to his marriage to his daughter’s mother about 30 years ago due to her unfaithfulness.

But he said he was shocked that his daughter could go all that far attempting to rubbish the reputation of the man of God, adding that he was shocked to hear all his daughter said about Suleiman.

“I was shocked to hear this thing just yesterday. I’m not part of it at all. Even that my daughter, as I speak, we are at loggerhead because two months ago, I saw her picture on the internet, through her whatsapp. I had a shout with her on the way she dressed and I saw her with tattoo and all that, I now advised her that ‘look, why are you dressing like this, you need to dress decently even on whatsapp, she flayed at me, giving me names, calling me names, telling me I’m not serving God and different kinds of things I cannot even reveal to you now.

” She insulted me and told me that from that day on, I was not her father any more and that I should just forget about her for life.

” If a daughter is telling her father that, I don’t know why I would be involved in anything that concerns her. I’m not aware of all these things that she’s talking about.Not at all.”

He admitted that his daughter told him that she lives in Canada, wondering who she knows there that she was staying with.

“She told me she lives in Canada, I don’t know who she knew there.”

Answering question on the whereabouts of her daughter’s mother, Mr Otobo said: “Her mother is in Sapele. And it’s going to 30 years now that I divorced her mother, when these children were even small because of her unfaithfulness.

” So, I have divorced her for a very long time.”

When asked how old is Stephanie, he replied: “Stephenie is twenty something years.”

On where her daughter grew up, he said: “She grew up with the mother, she was very small when I divorced her mother. What is happening now is like ‘ like mother like daughter.”

Below is the question and answer from the conversation with Rev. Benson Otobo :

Is Stephanie your daughter?

Yes, she’s my daughter

There’s this allegation through the letter by a Lagos lawyer, Festus Keyamo, that there was a relationship between your daughter and the man of God, that the man of God made proposal to marry your daughter. Did he approach you?

Not at all.

So there was nothing like introduction regarding marriage between Apostle Suleiman and your daughter in your house?

Not at all. Apostle Suleiman does not even know where I live.

http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/daughter-lied-apostle-suleman-says-stephanie-otobos-dad/

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by AntiWailer: 8:40pm
So where dis she see nude pictures.

Why was he sending her money ?

How will Festus Keyamo take up her case without seeing enough evidence.


They might dig his dirt for politics but I doubt if they will pay a y odyssey to come openly to say shiits when nothing ever come close.


I know nothing will happen like the case of Ese Walters.


Any way na dem sabi.

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by searchng4love: 8:42pm
May God give us responsible children.

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by doctimonyeka(m): 8:43pm
Disaster looms upon ur household sir... Ur daughter is killing herself... Just continue the false allegation against an innocent man... There is God.... FEAR GOD OOOO..

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by searchng4love: 8:44pm
doctimonyeka:
Disaster looms upon ur household sir... Ur daughter is killing herself... Just continue the false allegation against an innocent man... There is God.... FEAR GOD OOOO..
Comment with sense sir.

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by 4reala(m): 8:47pm
Only God knows who is telling d truth

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by neocortex: 8:56pm
Damage control.
I am not surprised that a Pastor is throwing is daughter
under the bus just to defend another pastor.
Birds of a feather flocks together.

A father who is not in good terms with his daughter is suddenly
now an expert on the daughter's behaviour. An angry and bitter father will
say anything to disparage his ex wife and children who are close
to her.

What a shame of a "father"!

I will advice Suleman to accept responsibility for his mistress's
pregnancy or be forced by the court.

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by doctimonyeka(m): 9:05pm
searchng4love:

Comment with sense sir.
you too... Would appreciate if u learn to mind ur business....

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Donald7610: 9:06pm
Yes
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by mamatayour(f): 9:07pm
Which way now? Na small remain breeze go blow we go see fowl yansh
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by YoungB1a(m): 9:17pm
[quote author=mamatayour post=54336800]Which way now? Na small remain breeze go blow we go see fowl yansh[/a this people are just getting us confuse
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by ethene(m): 9:20pm
it's over 30 years u divorced her mother, ur daughter was small when u divorced her mother and ur daughter is twenty something years old. Am I the only one that noticed this incoherent statement?

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by shammah1(m): 9:45pm
SMH
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by rossyc(f): 9:46pm
Ok
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by idbami2(m): 9:46pm
Verry goood. Cinema just dey start. I dey gbadun am..
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by hardywaltz(m): 9:46pm
The rate at which Team Suleiman is going it becoming obvious that they have something to hide.
As a matter of fact I initially waved off this story in the morning but when the Nigerian Police Force quickly arraigned her to court without her legal counsel I knew there was more to the story.

Why did NPF arraign her in court today after detaining her for close to one week?

Knowing Festus Keyamo very well he must have seen overwhelming evidence before taking up the case.

Apostles Suileman I pity u coz those snapchat pictures released is for your wife who knows the color of the bed sheets in the room and will know deep inside her that it ain't photoshop
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by kkdidi: 9:46pm
Na wah for this gist sef.. its getting boring
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by julioralph(m): 9:47pm
sad hmm, who do we believe now

lets not condemn the pastor in a haste...

tins like these can be altered easily. let the 23 yr old iya arugbo/agwadi nwayi provide the actual snapchat vids... not screengrabs (which can be easily altered)

like someone said, if apc can bring up fake photos of buhari in london, then they can possibly do likewise with this man because of the fulani ish.

btw, the father divorced the lady's mom over 30 yrs ago, according to the article... but sister is still claiming 23 undecided undecided

Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by oluwasegun007(m): 9:47pm
confusion everywhere....
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by sweatlana: 9:47pm
angry
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by TINALETC3(f): 9:47pm
shocked
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by dscann: 9:47pm
ABeg which nollywood producer produce this film? e sweet pass BBA
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by BrutalJab: 9:48pm
Buhari Media Centers will surely fail.

It's getting boring.
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Gracito(f): 9:48pm
Shey she said she had a video shoot with Timaya..kindly waiting for Timaya to refute that one as well. #iranu
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by drtee247(m): 9:48pm
One week one News, a few week ago it was Tonto Dike & her marriage, Last week it was Oge Okoye & The Dogs, This week is all about Apostle Suleiman..
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by neocortex: 9:48pm
ok
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Austema(m): 9:48pm
Satan the father of all liers at work
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by gift01: 9:48pm
The saga is no more funny. Make una let us rest abeg
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by opalu: 9:49pm
[size=14pt]Case Settled[/size]
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Eden1747(f): 9:49pm
ethene:

it's over 30 years u divorced her mother, ur daughter was small when u divorced her mother and ur daughter is twenty something years old. Am I the only one that noticed this incoherent statement?
Merci
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by back2sender: 9:49pm
THIS THREAD IS CLOSED. THIS A THREAD FROM THE PIT OF HELL.
FOR MORE UPDATE PLEASE REVERT TO THE OTHERS THREAD OPENED ON THE OLOSHO PASTOR.
GOD BLESS YOU AS YOU OBEY
PASTOR JEUN JEUN FROM CHOP- I- CHOP MINISTRY
Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by sirvvy: 9:49pm
Am i the only one who doesnt seem to understand this whole apostle sulieman and Stephanie whole palava undecided

