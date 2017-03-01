₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,179 members, 3,403,164 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 10:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad (4759 Views)
I Didn’t Promise Stephanie Otobo Marriage – Apostle Suleman / Festus Keyamo Replies Apostle Johnson Suleman Over Stephanie Otobo / Apostle Suleman Dumps Pregnant Stephanie Otobo, Detains Her In Lagos - SR (Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|"My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by YoungB1a(m): 8:39pm
ABUJA-CONTRARY to claims by Miss Stephanie Otobo that Apostle Joshua Suleiman went for her marriage introduction at her family house, her father, Rev. Benson Otobo, has refuted the claim, saying nothing as such ever happened.
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/03/daughter-lied-apostle-suleman-says-stephanie-otobos-dad/
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by AntiWailer: 8:40pm
So where dis she see nude pictures.
Why was he sending her money ?
How will Festus Keyamo take up her case without seeing enough evidence.
They might dig his dirt for politics but I doubt if they will pay a y odyssey to come openly to say shiits when nothing ever come close.
I know nothing will happen like the case of Ese Walters.
Any way na dem sabi.
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by searchng4love: 8:42pm
May God give us responsible children.
1 Like
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by doctimonyeka(m): 8:43pm
Disaster looms upon ur household sir... Ur daughter is killing herself... Just continue the false allegation against an innocent man... There is God.... FEAR GOD OOOO..
1 Like
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by searchng4love: 8:44pm
doctimonyeka:Comment with sense sir.
15 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by 4reala(m): 8:47pm
Only God knows who is telling d truth
1 Like
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by neocortex: 8:56pm
Damage control.
I am not surprised that a Pastor is throwing is daughter
under the bus just to defend another pastor.
Birds of a feather flocks together.
A father who is not in good terms with his daughter is suddenly
now an expert on the daughter's behaviour. An angry and bitter father will
say anything to disparage his ex wife and children who are close
to her.
What a shame of a "father"!
I will advice Suleman to accept responsibility for his mistress's
pregnancy or be forced by the court.
10 Likes
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by doctimonyeka(m): 9:05pm
searchng4love:you too... Would appreciate if u learn to mind ur business....
6 Likes
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Donald7610: 9:06pm
Yes
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by mamatayour(f): 9:07pm
Which way now? Na small remain breeze go blow we go see fowl yansh
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by YoungB1a(m): 9:17pm
[quote author=mamatayour post=54336800]Which way now? Na small remain breeze go blow we go see fowl yansh[/a this people are just getting us confuse
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by ethene(m): 9:20pm
YoungB1a:it's over 30 years u divorced her mother, ur daughter was small when u divorced her mother and ur daughter is twenty something years old. Am I the only one that noticed this incoherent statement?
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by shammah1(m): 9:45pm
SMH
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by rossyc(f): 9:46pm
Ok
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by idbami2(m): 9:46pm
Verry goood. Cinema just dey start. I dey gbadun am..
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by hardywaltz(m): 9:46pm
The rate at which Team Suleiman is going it becoming obvious that they have something to hide.
As a matter of fact I initially waved off this story in the morning but when the Nigerian Police Force quickly arraigned her to court without her legal counsel I knew there was more to the story.
Why did NPF arraign her in court today after detaining her for close to one week?
Knowing Festus Keyamo very well he must have seen overwhelming evidence before taking up the case.
Apostles Suileman I pity u coz those snapchat pictures released is for your wife who knows the color of the bed sheets in the room and will know deep inside her that it ain't photoshop
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by kkdidi: 9:46pm
Na wah for this gist sef.. its getting boring
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by julioralph(m): 9:47pm
hmm, who do we believe now
lets not condemn the pastor in a haste...
tins like these can be altered easily. let the 23 yr old iya arugbo/agwadi nwayi provide the actual snapchat vids... not screengrabs (which can be easily altered)
like someone said, if apc can bring up fake photos of buhari in london, then they can possibly do likewise with this man because of the fulani ish.
btw, the father divorced the lady's mom over 30 yrs ago, according to the article... but sister is still claiming 23
1 Like
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by oluwasegun007(m): 9:47pm
confusion everywhere....
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by sweatlana: 9:47pm
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by TINALETC3(f): 9:47pm
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by dscann: 9:47pm
ABeg which nollywood producer produce this film? e sweet pass BBA
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by BrutalJab: 9:48pm
Buhari Media Centers will surely fail.
It's getting boring.
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Gracito(f): 9:48pm
Shey she said she had a video shoot with Timaya..kindly waiting for Timaya to refute that one as well. #iranu
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by drtee247(m): 9:48pm
One week one News, a few week ago it was Tonto Dike & her marriage, Last week it was Oge Okoye & The Dogs, This week is all about Apostle Suleiman..
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by neocortex: 9:48pm
ok
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Austema(m): 9:48pm
Satan the father of all liers at work
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by gift01: 9:48pm
The saga is no more funny. Make una let us rest abeg
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by opalu: 9:49pm
[size=14pt]Case Settled[/size]
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by Eden1747(f): 9:49pm
ethene:Merci
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by back2sender: 9:49pm
THIS THREAD IS CLOSED. THIS A THREAD FROM THE PIT OF HELL.
FOR MORE UPDATE PLEASE REVERT TO THE OTHERS THREAD OPENED ON THE OLOSHO PASTOR.
GOD BLESS YOU AS YOU OBEY
PASTOR JEUN JEUN FROM CHOP- I- CHOP MINISTRY
|Re: "My Daughter Lied Against Apostle Suleman" - Stephanie's Otobo's Dad by sirvvy: 9:49pm
Am i the only one who doesnt seem to understand this whole apostle sulieman and Stephanie whole palava
The Joke Called Seun. GO And DIE / What Is These Filty Dirty Thing Teaching Us In The Bible? These Is Not God's / Controversial Gay Pastor Yooguyz Fails To Pay Tithe From Tithe To His Church
Viewing this topic: chibecan, Respect01, Ibman, Brightinstinct, kashala90(m), simp, ukipet1, PROWESX(m), geezyk(m), Shugarlipz(f), CandidSeeker(m), durai, Gsentme(m), ntbaby(f), Sa1ga1(m), kwende(m), Rolings, zutu(m), ransomed, fruitfulvine360(f), dorox(m), snapshot, shadfoye, Blueeyedboi(m), otswag(m), curiobling, ikukuhero, Eyisfun(f), legalvoice(m), Intendy, joesir, Superpower(m), sadeola(f), papalasun, dayo20002002, johnxteve, expee06(m), Brytawon(m), Ennyhollar(f), Expl0rers, Dominiquez, wessey(m), cytell56, ottersberger(m), davo80(m), DonOms(m), BrandPromotions(m), andycom(m), holahabib, opiroasaba(m), dalass(f), daimsy(f), taleetah(f), obivictor(m), Gordieshegz(m), hercules46, kontrieman, iguita, Jaytee1985, remedies4a(m), Seehow, Priceless2802(f), BleSSedMee(f), Tinynita(f), HenryQuest(m), Otapipia, AmeerahFKI(f), Firstcitizen, fola911, cyrilfosy(m), Bsharp, forex24(m), ChemicalReaction(f), dammi(f), ahmloks(m), carzeem1, Abydehme(m), owizy(m), mantosa(m), hugoboss70(m), Nick4life, lonelydora(m), omobabirin, frfrank(m), oldfoolnigger(m), AzizG550(m), Drkar, welovethee(m), wiseone10, ironheart(m), ethene(m), TwoBottles(m), austenite(m), cacmatters(m), comfortchemical, kunty, olagbemi118(m), gab234, abogjohn(m), austinauto(m), mrdino(m), starmehigh, omolexyquin(f), emmanok24(m), uptoHim(m), juncheng, Kanshi1, codedbwoi(m), sr, odinga1of, EngrSylva(m), Extom(m), talk2dmc(m), yemoxy, ifomarto7, bizme, ENIGMA11(m), solowee(m), atuanso84, collitexnaira(m), eleojo23, ijebuloaded(m), Murimicine(m), darichlife(m), Lagbaja01(m), AZeD1(m), EddyNumerouno(m), Barezzi(m), purity22(f), ugwumichael(m), DollarAngel(m), allyguy, Bemby69(m), myrainbow(m), duchessxino(f), Stanleyafam(m), korrej(m), Exceller(m), rsz123, jerseyboy, Agadsman(m), Risca(f), exeasy(m), fidelity09, dollarsplenty(f), BjDreamchaser(m), sawyerrola(m), koma1(m), midolian(m), lawrence83, myking95(m), Timeks, Praising200, porozhniy(m), doctimonyeka(m), kwinzara(f), Mhizmario(f), benizu(m), thirdeye(m), IFELEKE(m), bryght4u(m), LeemahLuv(f), elMacho(m), Patobanton, Benite, Clinton207, blesoh(f), press005, Jodha(f), pgidex(f), sirvvy, obyna(m), Pedagogue, slegdehammer(m), kenx1(m), newman10(m), 9iceboi(m), Eden1747(f), Kyase(m), cyrilamx(m), ehis889, Damilare5882(m), Bonchila(m), k4kings(m), Posh3(f), LOGDAN(m), MrPeterson(m), azzima(m), neonly, Hrhejiamatu, opeyemiolu(f), wizcr0l, infohenry(m), Nellybank(m), Nancykay, tinsen, jom4real007(m), sakalisis(m), Cornerstone2020, creekman(m), ELff, Codes151(m) and 262 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 21