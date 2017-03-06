₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,179 members, 3,403,163 topics. Date: Monday, 06 March 2017 at 10:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto (4048 Views)
|Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:00pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by NgeneUkwenu(f): 9:00pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by CROWNWEALTH019: 9:02pm
NgeneUkwenu:BMC
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by pweshboi(m): 9:08pm
Hmmm this is a clear... Video call picture, now how did she get hold of this pix if he doesn't know her and the picture of her above might be photoshoped or not there's no doubt about that... This is getting really interesting. GOD KNOWS BEST
9 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Killitoff: 9:09pm
Lol. All these yahoo boy pastors. See him laughing like a goat when he saw boobs. Smh
8 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by GameGod(m): 9:09pm
Lol, no be me talk am oo, na so I see the news trending on Twitter
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by rozayx5(m): 9:11pm
hmm a BMC
agent opened the thread
there is more to this case than meets the eye
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Dickson080(m): 9:13pm
Chai apostle sule they av blown ur cover
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Gurumaharaji(m): 9:21pm
weldone Sarrki and ugenenkwenu....continue ur propaganda
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Doctorfitz(m): 9:33pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Bmc leader lauretta
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Homeboiy: 9:39pm
but wait sef
Suleiman no be human
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by dscann: 9:55pm
bloggers are the biggest winners in this issue
3 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by BrutalJab: 9:55pm
Buhari Media Centers are really working seriously to bring the man down.
You will see them creating the thread and flood everywhere with lies.
The Church is standing tall.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by highrise07(m): 9:55pm
m
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by soberdrunk(m): 9:55pm
We are waiting........... The irony is even if 'concrete' evidence is presented, some 'gullible' people will still refuse to accept the "reality" that nobody holy pass and we all have a bit of 'freaky' in all of us.........
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by TINALETC3(f): 9:56pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by kkdidi: 9:56pm
I know that KEMEN will be super happy right now ooo, social media spot light don leave him head to another person.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by sabama007(f): 9:56pm
No fire without a smile sha.
I don't judge though
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by ajuwarhodes(f): 9:56pm
Ok
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by datola: 9:56pm
..they should have used a more presentable lady..."
Ah ah Apostle. Dpn't let your enemies get you by these your comments.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Expl0rers: 9:57pm
Lol
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by AntiWailer: 9:57pm
Smart man.
Make it a fight against the church and you win.
Same way the pusssy grabber would the heart of the evangelicals because he claimed it is a fight against the church.
Simple Strategy that works always.
I am not surprised. The case will die a natural death like the Abuja Pastors case.
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Ahmiee(f): 9:57pm
photoshop
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by mu2sa2: 9:57pm
Nothing a naija pastor does these days surprises me. Those crooks can stoop to anything.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Ra88: 9:57pm
NgeneUkwenu:
Them BMC gang
Oga una don cast for NL
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by kurupt1: 9:57pm
Women trying to bring men down since 1800 ,firstly it was T boss now this Stephanie
2 Likes
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by myners007: 9:57pm
Why would politicians go this far to discredit the Man of God. They should be wary of the wrath of God by trying to blackmail His servant
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by rawpadgin(m): 9:57pm
tired of this shiit already!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by neocortex: 9:57pm
Deflections and more deflections.
A rat never confesses to stealing meat.
Stop dodging your responsibility, Mr. suleman!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by mascot87(m): 9:57pm
I knew the story isn't true from day one.
Pastor Sulemon, no shaking. The Lord is your strength & you will overcome
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Gaborone(f): 9:57pm
In Trump's voice, 'Stephanie is overrated!'.
#The drama's enough for one night.
1 Like
|Re: Apostle Suleman Reacts To Snapchat Photos With Stephanie Oboto by Gallant3(f): 9:57pm
All liars?
Free Download "king Iphy Osteen Iv" / Bizarre! Woman Kills Cousin’s 5yr Old Daughter, Removes Her Tongue While Praying / Archbishop Arraigned For Stealing Church Funds
Viewing this topic: Kingingboy, myners007, knostbrown01(m), Writertainer, overlord77, ELPablochapo, ulmaukpong(m), Nig4Greatness, Ishilove, washbaba11(m), Shidophobia, andi78(m), shawolin2020(m), Kingbusssy(m), tintingz(m), Ekponoimo(m), iamademorlar(m), Idrismusty97(m), ajimotoke(m), delvinmaya(m), tochivitus(m), darol4real(m), enigmaticlion, timokoko(f), flexmagnet(m), jtjohn(m), presskid, kkdidi, Din4eva, femioyewale, elvis90(m), Duchessree(f), TeeSeven(m), legalking, alapomejishegs, cece02, uzokingn(m), yahooz, LordOfNaira, Henry240, bigerboy200, 3mmanhu3l(m), couragemurphy(m), akinvest(m), Willzz(m), direx123(m), Willzkid(m), patakioye, Masaroo16, yusuf01(m), tbaba1234, emerged01(m), akrufus08(m), FixNigeria(m), Alfred234(m), amy4you(f), larrybee2017(f), Ogbeche77, Artixmentor(m), Prosper123, ngoben(f), Ajewealth123(m), Gaborone(f), JegaQuin, olafum1(m), bentlywills(m), Immarnuel(m), givaunchy, lanrejoe10(m), Emmmy360, lordimmaogidi(m), osibenaezekiel, dapzo340, SB2020, Bonavcreativity(m), stlken, 1shortblackboy, petrick10(m), rxgodwin, softheart4love(m), Henrygreat212(m), Chessco(m), eddy1212(m), oluwayimika123, easiaq, bamidell(m), Aquariann, martineverest(m), DammyInforms(m), 1stNumeroUno, NevetsIbot, chainy, Okpueze1(m), Buyeradvertcom, Zoelle(f), Waley23, RockHard, AustinDBeloved(m), Xrayy, Youngzedd(m), MistaKayzie(m), origima, cbrass(m), isbish(m), 40manlappy, Jones4190, deo966(m), Boss13, freeborn76(m), GoodSamaritan, freshyoladipupo(m), Manspeaks(m), indomitable234, udyraph(m), omoagbeke(m), yormieK(m), dayoakinns(m), DanXplore, HumanistMike, ruggedized1, Chibenze(m), jom4real007(m), Nora93(f), Ayodejioak(m), Sheungbengar(m), coldsummer, mathoza(m), Olonaidrisyahoocom(m), chinexxx(m), slimsoshady(m), Dipwater(m), bolargeez(m), Emekamex(m), Kul3ger(m), habby51(f), jagadab, BulletThaDon, chronique(m), rhema28, ycmdng(m), ChiefSweetus, Olanrefront3355, amtheone(m), rossyc(f), Esperooke(m), mathbeedie, miriamonukwu(f), olaolayink(m), chemberlin, samir, Nma27(f), ALKARULEZZ(m), Doctorfitz(m), toluxe0075, Sundouglas, IranjeIdita, Chukabiz(m), nikkflexible(f), DaFlash, Peteblack, hapi(m), Opakan2, emmy99(m), 01mcfadden(m), indaobanyi, shawnpepe(f), kunlexyfred(m), Finest641(f), Timelezz, datola, slikcipher(m), Donmodel(m), subsurface, enemmo(f), Lifestone(m), OracleBet(m), princechiemekam, shaiguy(m), LGISREAL, Opelwonder, ikechemez(m), coolcharm(m), Evergreen4(m), tyokunbo(m), Cchuks27(m), Hemstone(f), Benoxvals(m), voyy, creekman(m), Renzo87(m), Sammypope4all(m), EASYSHO, HQuadreal(m), Ukez15(m), rockyh(m), deeplow, iyke3000, Kelvinpam(m), Kenneth205(m), seunzor, faithugo64(f), Briteiyobo1(m), sugarbuns(f), ogeuno, henrinco(m), fweshh(m), gbosaa(m), CRAPHA96(m), 50pseamer(m), glorex(m), Pangea, Meetmeat(m), MarineOne, clem101(m), Zoehill(m), mackmanuel, charytea(f), olatorich(m), Compliance(m), Babarex(m), MostHigh, kingreign, Actuarydeji, salabscholar01(m), Tbagwell1(m), Montaque(m), blinking001(m), amfo(f), ibelieveu, mercystreet(m), johnnym1, BrutalJab, komoayo, gaudyangel(f), Zehner(f), Drienzia, freshness2020(m), avaa(m), skfa1, themonk(m), sirdaiiyo(m), Chidinho10(m), ufilim, bensowe(m), SUPOL(m), DimIsaac10(m), signz, cupidhero(m), tee4all(m), Nerddict(m), breadtom, holuwajaytee(m), ekesol, tysa(m), JAMANZE, oglalasioux(m), tomaudu(m), Iamoilprince(m), saphejay(m), dayomike(m), ttshems(m), toscorico(m), Coolval22com, Apple1992(m), Nuges11(m), adeadeyera(m), kopite(m), sweetkev(m), jayme123, tonygb(m), Codes151(m), Selena06(f), Olubee22(f), AlwaysPositive, Berium(m), samx4real(m), overhypedsteve(m), podosci(m), Zenas212(m), Akinkanju67(m), Marvel1206, Jainine(f), Sleezwizz, highrise07(m), bewatz, tenderlaw(m), gentleagu(m), Laple0541(m), muheeb01(m), jbkomo(m), divineshare(m), eezeribe(m), Bede2u(m), yinkson(m), edaolaropin, muyibithocfrn(m), heinrichy(m), femoboy(m), bufness(m), adellam16(f), SBG04, wese90(m), edge2, 2point5, african2, Nlevel(m), aljazira, Toptipster, Oilwell(m), megawax8, slimpoppa(m), doskie(m), Phi001(m), Mona4, westbee, ooshinibos, Benez, Boscojugunu(m), egbose(m), EazyMoh(m), evilgenie, daizylove(f), masterpieceboss(m), Eastboi(m), claudine888(f), saintiyke(m), Librakid(f), PrinceMario(m), Zico5(m), kernel503, aphrodisiac(m), saintmark88(m), frankloloko, Saintesquire, bammo, chrisbaby24(m), chukwui(m), spiffyzaki, innocent99, westlife79(m), ElGood, loomer, Prinxx(m), yemaldo(m), chrissoft(m), Ayanfeoluwaoba(f), henry1981(m), Lucasbalo(m), NgeneUkwenu(f), bigdeals, GP15, JANK23H(m), Solowande(m), Zealmind, toyad(m), WebSurfer(m), Kei144(m), GameGod(m), neocortex, marley145, Zionist26(m), MrcuteOscar, adami48(f), nmaihat, sakalisis(m), leystan18, Wingback, semid4lyfe(m), shamecurls(m), Misterdhee1(m), hiremyminivan, agabaI23(m), fghanni(m), dannydevito(m), Smartsyn(m), Jerrylove4u, soberdrunk(m) and 565 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7