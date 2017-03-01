₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by ocloud81(m): 9:26pm On Mar 06
God have meacy.
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Ademat7(m): 3:10am
Seriously we need to up our game; with all this olden days train sef,why can't we adopt bullet or electric train
FTC this fresh week; dedicating the award to victim of the accident.
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by smithsydny(m): 5:35am
Holy ghost Fire..
Cc lalasticalala are u stil sleeping Ogbeni rauf town is in wahala ooo
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by stefanweeks: 9:35am
Such a loss
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Expl0rers: 9:35am
Sad
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by RiversWatchDog(m): 9:35am
Chai...
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by berrystunn(m): 9:35am
Pictures from where....
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by vickylincon(m): 9:35am
hope no life was lost
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Orestino(m): 9:35am
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by edlion57(m): 9:36am
Amaechi is working...next news pls
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by energywatchng: 9:36am
wow..... Standard and safety were compromise in that operation
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Teadavid23(m): 9:37am
Wonderful
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by ExpiredNigeria: 9:37am
d
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by PeerMan: 9:37am
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Luxiana19(f): 9:38am
To be honest, I don't understand what is going on in that picture.
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Andresemy: 9:39am
train crash kwa! for naija,
Buhari's spirit causing confusion!!!!
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by farouk2much(m): 9:39am
Allah yakiyaye
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Sammyramires(m): 9:42am
Please we need a comprehensive report on this so as to ascertain the level of damages suffered by the residents.
God have mercy on us!!
@Sammyramires
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by cosmatika(m): 9:46am
That's an insult to d word, "train". That's a locomotive.
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by maxiuc(m): 9:53am
For some shouting locomotives even if you used the latest train on a bad track it will still derail so pls leave our locomotives along. D
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by greenhulk: 9:57am
Ademat7:
Bullet train? How many countries have those? We are not rule for that yet. And what do u want to use power the electric train when we don't even have electricity in our homes.
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Exponental(m): 10:00am
why so late? using a wrong to correct another wrong!
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by EmekaBlue(m): 10:07am
hmm
|Re: Photos Of Train Crash Recovery In Osogbo by Werehkpe: 10:32am
Ademat7:
Electric train ke? We no even get enough light to power our homes u de talk of electric train. Lol
