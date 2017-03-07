Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video (4802 Views)

You can watch the tatafo video below





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAON1wZkRfQ



Rumour has it that Mr OBO, Davido is expecting a second child from another baby mama which is an Atlanta based girl named Amanda and Iyanya's ex-girlfriend.

Aproko 1 Like 1 Share





They keep making it sound funky.





What is the big deal to marry a lady before impregnating her.



You do that for several ladies and they still call you a role model.



Hypocrites condemn Big Brother Africa but ignore the menace of celebrities putting several girls the woman way and calling it baby Mama.



In this context, this is the dictionary meaning of bastard below :







Please consult your dictionary before you jump into a moving train.



bastard

ˈbɑːstəd,ˈbastəd/Submit

noun

plural noun: bastards

1.



a person born of parents not married to each other.

synonyms: illegitimate child, child born out of wedlock; datedlove child, by-blow; archaicnatural child/son/daughter

Why are these people raising bastards ?They keep making it sound funky.What is the big deal to marry a lady before impregnating her.You do that for several ladies and they still call you a role model.Hypocrites condemn Big Brother Africa but ignore the menace of celebrities putting several girls the woman way and calling it baby Mama.In this context, this is the dictionary meaning of bastard below :Please consult your dictionary before you jump into a moving train.bastardˈbɑːstəd,ˈbastəd/Submitnounplural noun: bastards1.a person born of parents not married to each other.synonyms: illegitimate child, child born out of wedlock; datedlove child, by-blow; archaicnatural child/son/daughter"he had fathered a bastard

3rd to comment! E neva apen b4!

thank God u used dat word "Rumour" 1 Like

The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people. 1 Like

.

ok

1 post and e enter front page.. Is alright..

Blood of WizKid!





Short people usually have very fertile sperm!

Another one

hmmmm...anoda1

FADA OF ALL NATION

Money dey now.

him don turn 2face finish

nawa ooo, all dis yeyebrities no sabi use condom

antwone:

FADA OF ALL NATION 3 Likes

This boy no get handwork.

Money dey now.

AntiWailer:

Why are these people raising bastards ?





See how you just want to embarrass yourself in public just in the name of commenting. Please define what bastard means? See how you just want to embarrass yourself in public just in the name of commenting. Please define what bastard means?

OBO, slayer of pussies.

baby mama package nw taking d lead over wifery......

Talk2NBoss:





See how you just want to embarrass yourself in public just in the name of commenting. Please define what bastard means?

Go and check. Come back and apologize for being rude if you have honor. Go and check. Come back and apologize for being rude if you have honor.

AntiWailer:





Go and check. Come back and apologize for being rude if you have honor.





Sorry for you. Sorry for you.

Talk2NBoss:





Sorry for you.

sexyglow:

Aproko







U lauv dah U lauv dah

but 2 Likes 1 Share

timmycris:

3rd to comment! E neva apen b4!

OBO fans,love this guy

AntiWailer:





