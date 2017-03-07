₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Ovokoo: 9:39pm On Mar 06
Rumour has it that Mr OBO, Davido is expecting a second child from another baby mama which is an Atlanta based girl named Amanda and Iyanya's ex-girlfriend.
You can watch the tatafo video below
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oAON1wZkRfQ
Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/davido-welcome-second-child-another-baby-mama-video/
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by sexyglow(f): 10:22pm On Mar 06
Aproko
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by AntiWailer: 10:58pm On Mar 06
Why are these people raising bastards ?
They keep making it sound funky.
What is the big deal to marry a lady before impregnating her.
You do that for several ladies and they still call you a role model.
Hypocrites condemn Big Brother Africa but ignore the menace of celebrities putting several girls the woman way and calling it baby Mama.
In this context, this is the dictionary meaning of bastard below :
Please consult your dictionary before you jump into a moving train.
bastard
ˈbɑːstəd,ˈbastəd/Submit
noun
plural noun: bastards
1.
a person born of parents not married to each other.
synonyms: illegitimate child, child born out of wedlock; datedlove child, by-blow; archaicnatural child/son/daughter
"he had fathered a bastard
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by timmycris(m): 10:58pm On Mar 06
3rd to comment! E neva apen b4!
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by TINALETC3(f): 10:58pm On Mar 06
thank God u used dat word "Rumour"
1 Like
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Donald7610: 10:58pm On Mar 06
The production of too many useful things results in too many useless people.
1 Like
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by mackmanuel: 10:58pm On Mar 06
.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Chukabiz(m): 10:59pm On Mar 06
ok
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by udemzy101(m): 10:59pm On Mar 06
1 post and e enter front page.. Is alright..
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by shamecurls(m): 10:59pm On Mar 06
Blood of WizKid!
Short people usually have very fertile sperm!
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by luscioustrish(f): 10:59pm On Mar 06
Another one
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by richymillzz: 10:59pm On Mar 06
hmmmm...anoda1
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by antwone: 10:59pm On Mar 06
FADA OF ALL NATION
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by seunlly(m): 11:00pm On Mar 06
Money dey now.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by tchidi066(f): 11:00pm On Mar 06
him don turn 2face finish
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Jane77(f): 11:01pm On Mar 06
nawa ooo, all dis yeyebrities no sabi use condom
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by yungmill(m): 11:01pm On Mar 06
antwone:
3 Likes
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by ToriBlue(f): 11:01pm On Mar 06
This boy no get handwork.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by seunlly(m): 11:01pm On Mar 06
Money dey now.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Talk2NBoss: 11:02pm On Mar 06
AntiWailer:
See how you just want to embarrass yourself in public just in the name of commenting. Please define what bastard means?
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by QuietHammer(m): 11:02pm On Mar 06
OBO, slayer of pussies.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by NemzySeries(m): 11:02pm On Mar 06
baby mama package nw taking d lead over wifery......
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by AntiWailer: 11:02pm On Mar 06
Talk2NBoss:
Go and check. Come back and apologize for being rude if you have honor.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Talk2NBoss: 11:04pm On Mar 06
AntiWailer:
Sorry for you.
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by AntiWailer: 11:04pm On Mar 06
Talk2NBoss:
bastard
ˈbɑːstəd,ˈbastəd/Submit
noun
plural noun: bastards
1.
archaicderogatory
a person born of parents not married to each other.
synonyms: illegitimate child, child born out of wedlock; datedlove child, by-blow; archaicnatural child/son/daughter
"he had fathered a bastard
Do you still want to die in your ignorance ?
1 Like
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by HARDDON: 11:05pm On Mar 06
sexyglow:
U lauv dah
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by segebase(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
but
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by HsLBroker(m): 11:05pm On Mar 06
timmycris:
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Carbony14: 11:06pm On Mar 06
OBO fans,love this guy
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by So4baba(m): 11:07pm On Mar 06
AntiWailer:Fatality
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by burkingx: 11:07pm On Mar 06
|Re: Rumour: Davido Is Expecting A Second Child From Another Baby Mama + Video by Ladycloud(f): 11:07pm On Mar 06
I am even surprised... What else are some of these celebrities known for if not Promiscuities.... It's the girls I even pity... She will bear his child and then he dumps her and moves to to the next lady available
