|Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Ogashub(m): 10:05pm On Mar 06
A Nigerian guy from the North has caused an outcry after he took to Faceboook to congratulate his cousin who had just wedded a very young girl as his bride.
Alfa Bolondes, on Facebook, even had the effrontery to reply those who challenged him by saying, “once she’s been penetrated, she’ll no longer be a girl“.
This has caused a stir on social media with many people disdaining the so called culture. See more photos below and share your thoughts:
http://ogashub.com.ng/once-shes-been-penetrated-shell-no-longer-be-a-girl-northern-man-who-married-a-very-young-girl-says/
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 10:06pm On Mar 06
This is absurd if it is true.......
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 10:10pm On Mar 06
Even the girl appears unhappy.
Evil ppl will destroy dem selves. Im glad im not from der.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by SlayHER: 10:13pm On Mar 06
What exactly is attractive about this skinny little girl that this beast wants to ruin her life for it? This is just irritating, to say the least!
Isn't there supposed to be a provision in our constitution restricting child marriage? The lil girl is visibly shaken!
This is just cruel
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by favourmic(m): 10:15pm On Mar 06
End time marriage
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by firstking01(m): 10:15pm On Mar 06
These bunch of uneducated paedophiles .
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by dollyjoy(f): 10:16pm On Mar 06
Jeez!!!
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Cornerstone2020: 10:18pm On Mar 06
Very gross
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Valkaryie(f): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Paedophiles
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by theSpark(m): 10:20pm On Mar 06
Some guys have not any conscience. This girl fit be his daughter so o.
Let Sarkin Kano do and finish with his new law let this rubbish end
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by CaroLyner(f): 10:21pm On Mar 06
The gal clearly looks shaken
Paedophiles are the worst
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Sugarboyy(m): 10:25pm On Mar 06
This isnt new
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Oyind18: 10:29pm On Mar 06
Na their way
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Oyind18: 10:31pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:No mind am, as him face long na so him other leg go long
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by RadiantBae(f): 10:31pm On Mar 06
They abuse a law set out 1400 yrs ago when people didn't live past 40yrs old!! These people are a disgrace to Islam and Muslims! Modern day pedophiles in an illiterate society where poverty has eroded morality! The northerns need to sort this out! It is not religion it is hunger and ignorance.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by SlayHER: 10:37pm On Mar 06
Oyind18:
I don't even want to think about the VVF and other possible damages this lil girl will most-likely incur from this mad man.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Oyind18: 10:40pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:I feel for the little without voice
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by RadiantBae(f): 10:42pm On Mar 06
theSpark:
Is there really a Law or a movement against this on the way? It can't come any sooner! We need it the world over! Yemen is a sick country that also practice this inhuman tradition! Child brides is modern day slavery. Most Muslim countries need to check themselves and eradicate this but they believe that it's made legal by God so it can't be challenged. Instead the rich and educated don't do it to their daughters but won't speak against those who do.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by sweerychick(f): 10:44pm On Mar 06
Oh dear , poor girl I feel like crying ... This madness must stop look at how unhappy she's
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by RadiantBae(f): 10:45pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:
Most child brides die during pregnancy because their womb isn't developed enough to carry a baby. The worst part is not only do they miscarry if they survive it but that they can't have anymore children so these men divorce them and they live with this shame! I hate this aspect of humanity.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Emyres(m): 10:46pm On Mar 06
they are in a zoo. Don't blame them
Their religion teaches so.
After they will be shouting ipod
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by yomi007k(m): 10:47pm On Mar 06
RadiantBae:
Its a disgrace to mankind.
......I really feel like going to war against these .... because their excesses is too much on this earth.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Jayson1: 10:48pm On Mar 06
Yeah, the region of backwardness and the the religion of peace doing what they know how to do best.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by SlayHER: 10:50pm On Mar 06
RadiantBae:
Is this not demonic??
Tell me what aspect of this demonic act doesn't prove that these people are possessed by something stronger than their djin.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by SlayHER: 10:53pm On Mar 06
Oyind18:
Despite being incredibly tired, I just lost sleep cos of this.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by RadiantBae(f): 10:53pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:
It's ignorance and the lack of exposure to basic education. Most importantly it's poverty. These families want the dowry and they can't feed the children they brought into this world. Most importantly it IS THE MEN to blame! The fathers and the pedophile grooms! This is why feminism is still needed today!
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by SlayHER: 11:02pm On Mar 06
RadiantBae:
And their mothers? Was she sleeping when her husband traded their daughter for a few weeks supply of that repugnant goo they call tuwo shinkafa?
I agree when you say they are ignorant and uncivilized but this has nothing to do with accepting feminism. That's a whole different kind of ball game cos when you factor in the major influencers (their imams) backed by the Quoran, it totally stomps the gender equality ish. I'm pretty sure you don't need to be reminded of Islam's stance on women and their place. That's a discourse for another time.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by dreamwords: 11:03pm On Mar 06
i dont know why somebody will not allow somebody to grow up before getting married to somebody
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by OmaniPadmeHum: 11:04pm On Mar 06
Ogashub:
Shouldn't this be under CRIME? Instead of the Romance Section?
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by Fadamant: 11:05pm On Mar 06
The cousin has done something very good, albeit inadvertently, by posting the story and pictures on social media. Now the media, women and child protection groups will mount pressures on the government to act and take away the child from him.
Stupid paedophiles.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by RadiantBae(f): 11:14pm On Mar 06
SlayHER:
Firstly I am born a Muslim so I know and understand what the religion entails and what the men translate it into and yes that's definitely for another day. The mothers believe it or not have no say in the marriage of the girls it's done by the men. Father, uncles and brothers. So feminism is exactly what they need because it is the only solution to this set up. I don't want to go into it though because I am passionate about it and the nl crowd are anti feminism. But thanks for the chat. Good night.
|Re: Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) by peteregwu(m): 11:32pm On Mar 06
That's why I so much have problem Islam. It is the cause of this foolish act. What do you expect? If Mohammed could marry a 6 yes old girl and consummated the marriage at age 9, then you shouldn't be surprise at this one. Even if it's not true, it is common in Islam.
