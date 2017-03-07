Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Family / Northern Man Marries An Underaged Girl (Photos) (3093 Views)

Alfa Bolondes, on Facebook, even had the effrontery to reply those who challenged him by saying, “once she’s been penetrated, she’ll no longer be a girl“.



This has caused a stir on social media with many people disdaining the so called culture. See more photos below and share your thoughts:



This is absurd if it is true.......





Even the girl appears unhappy.





Isn't there supposed to be a provision in our constitution restricting child marriage? The lil girl is visibly shaken!



End time marriage

These bunch of uneducated paedophiles

Jeez!!!

Very gross

Paedophiles

Some guys have not any conscience. This girl fit be his daughter so o.

Let Sarkin Kano do and finish with his new law let this rubbish end

The gal clearly looks shaken

Paedophiles are the worst

This isnt new

Na their way

They abuse a law set out 1400 yrs ago when people didn't live past 40yrs old!! These people are a disgrace to Islam and Muslims! Modern day pedophiles in an illiterate society where poverty has eroded morality! The northerns need to sort this out! It is not religion it is hunger and ignorance.

I don't even want to think about the VVF and other possible damages this lil girl will most-likely incur from this mad man.

I feel for the little without voice

Is there really a Law or a movement against this on the way? It can't come any sooner! We need it the world over! Yemen is a sick country that also practice this inhuman tradition! Child brides is modern day slavery. Most Muslim countries need to check themselves and eradicate this but they believe that it's made legal by God so it can't be challenged. Instead the rich and educated don't do it to their daughters but won't speak against those who do.

Oh dear, poor girl I feel like crying... This madness must stop look at how unhappy she's

I don't even want to think about the VVF and other possible damages this lil girl will most-likely incur from this mad man.

Most child brides die during pregnancy because their womb isn't developed enough to carry a baby. The worst part is not only do they miscarry if they survive it but that they can't have anymore children so these men divorce them and they live with this shame! I hate this aspect of humanity.

they are in a zoo. Don't blame them

Their religion teaches so.



After they will be shouting ipod

Its a disgrace to mankind.





......I really feel like going to war against these .... because their excesses is too much on this earth.

Yeah, the region of backwardness and the the religion of peace doing what they know how to do best.

Most child brides die during pregnancy because their womb isn't developed enough to carry a baby. The worst part is not only do they miscarry if they survive it but that they can't have anymore children so these men divorce them and they live with this shame! I hate this aspect of humanity.

Is this not demonic ??





Tell me what aspect of this demonic act doesn't prove that these people are possessed by something stronger than their djin.

I feel for the little without voice

Despite being incredibly tired, I just lost sleep cos of this.

It's ignorance and the lack of exposure to basic education. Most importantly it's poverty. These families want the dowry and they can't feed the children they brought into this world. Most importantly it IS THE MEN to blame! The fathers and the pedophile grooms! This is why feminism is still needed today!

It's ignorance and the lack of exposure to basic education. Most importantly it's poverty. These families want the dowry and they can't feed the children they brought into this world. Most importantly it IS THE MEN to blame! The fathers and the pedophile grooms! This is why feminism is still needed today!

And their mothers? Was she sleeping when her husband traded their daughter for a few weeks supply of that repugnant goo they call tuwo shinkafa?



I agree when you say they are ignorant and uncivilized but this has nothing to do with accepting feminism. That's a whole different kind of ball game cos when you factor in the major influencers (their imams) backed by the Quoran, it totally stomps the gender equality ish. I'm pretty sure you don't need to be reminded of Islam's stance on women and their place. That's a discourse for another time.

i dont know why somebody will not allow somebody to grow up before getting married to somebody

Shouldn't this be under CRIME? Instead of the Romance Section?

The cousin has done something very good, albeit inadvertently, by posting the story and pictures on social media. Now the media, women and child protection groups will mount pressures on the government to act and take away the child from him.



Stupid paedophiles.

And their mothers? Was she sleeping when her husband traded their daughter for a few weeks supply of that repugnant goo they call tuwo shinkafa?



I agree when you say they are ignorant and uncivilized but this has nothing to do with accepting feminism. That's a whole different kind of ball game cos when you factor in the major influencers (their imams) backed by the Quoran, it totally stomps the gender equality ish. I'm pretty sure you don't need to be reminded of Islam's stance on women and their place. That's a discourse for another time.

Firstly I am born a Muslim so I know and understand what the religion entails and what the men translate it into and yes that's definitely for another day. The mothers believe it or not have no say in the marriage of the girls it's done by the men. Father, uncles and brothers. So feminism is exactly what they need because it is the only solution to this set up. I don't want to go into it though because I am passionate about it and the nl crowd are anti feminism. But thanks for the chat. Good night.