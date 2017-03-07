₦airaland Forum

Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA

Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA

Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Skmoda360(m): 7:24am
The Federal Government has advised Nigerians against visiting the United States of America at the moment except for crucial matters as a result of the lack of clarity in the country’s new immigration rules.

The advisory was sequel to the barring of some Nigerians, with valid US visas, from entering the US in recent weeks.



“At least, four Nigerians with valid visas were denied entry to the US within the last two weeks and sent back to the country on the next available flights,” the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Matters, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, told The PUNCH on Monday.

In a statement on Monday, Dabiri-Erewa advised Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider delaying their trip “until there is clarity in the new immigration policy.”

She added, “In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas, being denied entry and sent back to Nigeria.

“In such cases reported to the office, the affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flights and their visas were cancelled.”

She reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.

Francis Adekola, who was affected by the immigration restriction, explained that he was prevented from attending a friend’s wedding in Mississippi on February 15, 2017.

Narrating his bitter experience, Adekola said he was detained for over 10 hours before he was placed on aircraft and returned to Abuja via Johannesburg.

He said, “I travelled to the US on February 15, but when we got to the Atlanta airport, where I was to connect another flight, I was asked to step aside at the check-in counter by an armed border protection officer.

“He walked me to the luggage section and searched my wallet and bag. He also collected my telephone (set) and went through the contents: SMSes, pictures, WhatsApp chats, everything.”

Adekola, who recently finished his Ph.D at a Canadian university, said he was informed by the immigration agent that he did not have strong ties in Nigeria and that he might not go back home if allowed into the US.

Though he was allowed to speak to someone in the US, he stated that he was still prevented from entering America.

Adekola added that his mobile was not returned to him until he got to Johannesburg.

“My documents were not released to me until the plane was airborne on its way to Abuja even though my home was in Lagos,” he said.

He explained that he saw some nationals of other countries, who were also denied entry to the US, noting that the wasted trip cost him over N1m in airfare.

The US embassy could not be reached for comment as it had yet to respond to an email, sent to it, seeking its reaction to the barring of Nigerians.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs was also unavailable for comment.

Its spokesman, Clement Aduku, did not return calls to his mobile and had yet to respond to an SMS as of the time of filing this report on Monday.

Trump signs new executive order

The US President, Donald Trump signed an executive order on January 27, 2017, barring people from seven, Muslim-majority countries from travelling to the US for 90 days.

It also stopped all refugees for 120 days and Syrian refugees permanently.

The ban caused global outrage as well as chaos across the US before it was frozen by a legal ruling.

The US Mission to Nigeria had earlier assured Nigerians that the executive order on immigration would not affect Nigerians, noting that visa applicants would continue to get two-year multiple entry visas as before.

It also said the order would not affect the validity of visas held by Nigerians, noting that its visa policy to Nigeria had not changed.

The US Ambassador to Nigeria, Stuart Symington, and the US Consular Chief, Meghan Moore, had explained to journalists on February 3, 2017 that the US visa policy was based on reciprocity, stressing that Nigerians would not be discriminated against.

Trump signs new travel ban, exempts Iraq

Meanwhile, Trump signed a new executive order on Monday barring immigration from six Muslim-majority countries, dropping Iraq from the January’s previous order, and reinstating a temporary blanket ban on all refugees.

It removed language in the original order that indefinitely banned Syrian refugees and called for prioritising the admission of refugees, who are religious minorities in their home countries.

That provision drew criticism of a religious test for entry and would have prioritised Christians over Muslims fleeing war-torn countries in the Middle East.

The new ban, which takes effect on March 16, also explicitly exempts citizens of the six banned countries, who are legal US permanent residents or have valid visas to enter the US – including those whose visas were revoked during the original implementation of the ban, senior administration officials said.

“We cannot compromise our nation’s security by allowing visitors entry when their own governments are unable or unwilling to provide the information we need to vet them responsibly or when those governments actively support terrorism,” Attorney General Jeff Sessions said on Monday.

The new measures will block citizens of Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen from obtaining visas for at least 90 days.

The order also suspends admission of refugees into the US for 120 days, directing US officials to improve vetting measures for a programme that is already widely regarded as extremely stringent.

Trump signed the executive order in the Oval Office outside the view of reporters and news cameras, after more than three weeks of repeated delays, the latest of which came after White House officials decided last week to delay the signing to avoid cutting into positive coverage of Trump’s joint address to Congress.

http://punchng.com/trumps-travel-policy-nigerians-with-valid-visas-denied-entry-into-usa/

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by jantofubu(m): 7:30am
oluwatrump angry well sha e no consign me... Dubai is a better place for me than u.s

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Benjom(m): 7:31am
This Trump guy wicked sha o.

Just imagine you've said your 'bye-byes'... your family and the whole street have killed a cow for you... you've even 'gbenshin' that girl wey dey always do shakara for your area just because she heard you're travelling to yankee only for the US authority to send you back on the next available plane. Chai!!! If na me, I go kuku ma travel down to my village, 'Umuhu'. From there, organize my departure to 'Ouagadougou', the capital of Burkina Faso grin

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Ajebutteroteh(m): 7:42am
I thought am the only one affected.

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by psucc(m): 8:02am
Una talk say make we suffer first before things go better now the suffer no gree enter reverse gear.

Trump been talk am, he wants to get back America and I am sure a good number of them will like that.
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by smithsydny(m): 8:19am
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by ttmacoy: 9:22am
The previous executive order wasn't in effect 2 weeks ago hence if 4 Nigerians were truly turned back it wasn't because of trumps executive order but for something else.

Also with the number of flights that fly from Nigeria to America everyday we can agree more than 4 people flew to America which means majority entered except 4.

I wouldn't be surprised if their visa was cancelled for immigration fraud or something. Dabiri's travel advice is irresponsible and just scare mongering.

Besides the guy has been clear of his intentions and has never targeted legal migration from Nigeria.


Benjom:
This Trump guy wicked sha o.

Just imagine you've said your 'bye-byes'... your family and the whole street have killed a cow for you... you've even 'gbenshin' that girl wey dey always do shakara for your area just because she heard you're travelling to yankee only for the US authority to send you back on the next available plane. Chai!!! If na me, I go kuku ma travel down to my village, 'Umuhu'. From there, organize my departure to 'Ouagadougou', the capital of Burkina Faso grin

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by GreenMavro: 9:55am
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by MrAwePresident: 9:55am
Is it by force?
I don't really know why Nigerians are like this
They don't want you there so ... Why are you crying false

You can't force yourself into somebody's house just because you don't like your own place next time focus on beautifying your house

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Demmzy15(m): 9:55am
Hope Ipod Yoots can see what they've caused now! angry

I've never fancied the US, there are many countries better than the US.

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Topestbilly(m): 9:56am
Jonathan sef
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Rilwayne001: 9:56am
Why now that I'm planning to go to the United States next week angry
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by EmekaBlue(m): 9:56am
nigerians never stay home..All countries shouldnt let them in again

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by datola: 9:57am
Stay in your country.
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Ovie123: 9:57am
Really?
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Catrinap: 9:57am
This Trumbs have not started yet
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by koolcat: 9:57am
ON POINT BRO.!
ttmacoy:
The previous executive order wasn't in effect 2 weeks ago hence if 4 Nigerians were truly turned back it wasn't because of trumps executive order but for something else.

Also with the number of flights that fly from Nigeria to America everyday we can agree more than 4 people flew to America which means majority entered except 4.

I wouldn't be surprised if their visa was cancelled for immigration fraud or something. Dabiri's travel advice is irresponsible and just scare mongering.

Besides the guy has been clear of his intentions and has never targeted legal migration from Nigeria.


ON POINT BRO.!

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by NNVanguard(m): 9:57am
If our leaders have made us see democracy dividends, we won't be in a hurry to leave the shores of this nation.

But with the New Nigeria Vanguard, it's going to be a different story.

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by eightsin(m): 9:58am
Balderdash!!
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by dogstyle007(m): 9:58am
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Bantino: 9:58am
If USA no work, enter Canada (Case closed)

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by coalcoal1(m): 9:59am
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by mamaemeka(f): 9:59am
What would drive a person so desperate to vacate where his roots lie in
search of an experience elsewhere in d
world? Understandably, the motives of lots of
nigerians putting in immigration applications
are diverse but d underlying factor is d stark
disappointment in our(nigeria) system and a search for a plausible hope. Hope for good
health care, good schools, adequate security,
constant electricity, good roads and hope for
our unborn children.
The truth remains 'NIGERIA IS A FAILED STATE'
GOD has blessed dis nation with all d good natural resources of life that could make us
compete with d great nations of d world yet
we have chosen to move backward and nt
stagnant nor forward. Our leaders are so
corrupt, judicial system is corrupt. A country
where d rich and elite are above d law. A country where a man steals over 30billion
naira and he's been sentenced to 1yr in
prison with a n option of fine(#750,000)
while a armed robber steals #200,000 and
he's sentenced 100yrs in prison. INJUSTICE!!!!!
Whosoever has his/her way to travel out should go ahead.
I hear some talkin abt opportunities in naija,
yeah... Bt are they feasible.
I WEEP FOR NAIJA

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by HealingHealth07: 9:59am
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by nwachinemelu(m): 9:59am
Trump my man....hold on with this your policy let me gain entrance to new York first
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Nukualofa: 10:00am
All these nonsense are caused by that idiot in London and the useless midget in Kaduna who wants to turn this country to Futa jallon.




My friend told me that Nigerians affected were those bearing Mohammed and Abubakar and other Muslim names

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by MrPRevailer: 10:00am
TRUMP is a good president. Dont listen to the propagandas spread against him.

Obama AntiChrist forerunner legalized Homosexual law, LGBT, Marijuana, Introduced Obamacare (RFID chip on hand), Beastiality, GMO, illegal Immigrants, moral degradation.

And they are fighting Trump seriously. PRAY FOR HIM CHRISTIANS. DON'T FIGHT YOU'RE HELPER. DON'T BE DECEIVED.
The good things trump's doing goes under the shade.

Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by midehi2(f): 10:00am
Re: Trump's Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by shamecurls(m): 10:00am
Fake News!


Not all Nigerians re deported. It clearly stated that visa's can only get you to the port of entry. The CBP officer has the final order to allow entry or grant deportation

5 Likes

