|Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Skmoda360(m): 7:24am
The Federal Government has advised Nigerians against visiting the United States of America at the moment except for crucial matters as a result of the lack of clarity in the country’s new immigration rules.
http://punchng.com/trumps-travel-policy-nigerians-with-valid-visas-denied-entry-into-usa/
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by jantofubu(m): 7:30am
oluwatrump well sha e no consign me... Dubai is a better place for me than u.s
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Benjom(m): 7:31am
This Trump guy wicked sha o.
Just imagine you've said your 'bye-byes'... your family and the whole street have killed a cow for you... you've even 'gbenshin' that girl wey dey always do shakara for your area just because she heard you're travelling to yankee only for the US authority to send you back on the next available plane. Chai!!! If na me, I go kuku ma travel down to my village, 'Umuhu'. From there, organize my departure to 'Ouagadougou', the capital of Burkina Faso
.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Ajebutteroteh(m): 7:42am
I thought am the only one affected.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by psucc(m): 8:02am
Una talk say make we suffer first before things go better now the suffer no gree enter reverse gear.
Trump been talk am, he wants to get back America and I am sure a good number of them will like that.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by smithsydny(m): 8:19am
wehdone sir
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by ttmacoy: 9:22am
The previous executive order wasn't in effect 2 weeks ago hence if 4 Nigerians were truly turned back it wasn't because of trumps executive order but for something else.
Also with the number of flights that fly from Nigeria to America everyday we can agree more than 4 people flew to America which means majority entered except 4.
I wouldn't be surprised if their visa was cancelled for immigration fraud or something. Dabiri's travel advice is irresponsible and just scare mongering.
Besides the guy has been clear of his intentions and has never targeted legal migration from Nigeria.
Benjom:
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by GreenMavro: 9:55am
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by MrAwePresident: 9:55am
Is it by force?
I don't really know why Nigerians are like this
They don't want you there so ... Why are you crying false
You can't force yourself into somebody's house just because you don't like your own place next time focus on beautifying your house
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Demmzy15(m): 9:55am
Hope Ipod Yoots can see what they've caused now!
I've never fancied the US, there are many countries better than the US.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Topestbilly(m): 9:56am
Jonathan sef
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by burkingx: 9:56am
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by burkingx: 9:56am
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Rilwayne001: 9:56am
Why now that I'm planning to go to the United States next week
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by EmekaBlue(m): 9:56am
nigerians never stay home..All countries shouldnt let them in again
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by datola: 9:57am
Stay in your country.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Ovie123: 9:57am
Really?
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Catrinap: 9:57am
This Trumbs have not started yet
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by koolcat: 9:57am
ttmacoy:ON POINT BRO.!
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by NNVanguard(m): 9:57am
If our leaders have made us see democracy dividends, we won't be in a hurry to leave the shores of this nation.
But with the New Nigeria Vanguard, it's going to be a different story.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by eightsin(m): 9:58am
Balderdash!!
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by dogstyle007(m): 9:58am
hmmmm
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Bantino: 9:58am
If USA no work, enter Canada (Case closed)
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by coalcoal1(m): 9:59am
hmmm
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by mamaemeka(f): 9:59am
What would drive a person so desperate to vacate where his roots lie in
search of an experience elsewhere in d
world? Understandably, the motives of lots of
nigerians putting in immigration applications
are diverse but d underlying factor is d stark
disappointment in our(nigeria) system and a search for a plausible hope. Hope for good
health care, good schools, adequate security,
constant electricity, good roads and hope for
our unborn children.
The truth remains 'NIGERIA IS A FAILED STATE'
GOD has blessed dis nation with all d good natural resources of life that could make us
compete with d great nations of d world yet
we have chosen to move backward and nt
stagnant nor forward. Our leaders are so
corrupt, judicial system is corrupt. A country
where d rich and elite are above d law. A country where a man steals over 30billion
naira and he's been sentenced to 1yr in
prison with a n option of fine(#750,000)
while a armed robber steals #200,000 and
he's sentenced 100yrs in prison. INJUSTICE!!!!!
Whosoever has his/her way to travel out should go ahead.
I hear some talkin abt opportunities in naija,
yeah... Bt are they feasible.
I WEEP FOR NAIJA
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by HealingHealth07: 9:59am
hmm
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by nwachinemelu(m): 9:59am
Trump my man....hold on with this your policy let me gain entrance to new York first
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by Nukualofa: 10:00am
All these nonsense are caused by that idiot in London and the useless midget in Kaduna who wants to turn this country to Futa jallon.
My friend told me that Nigerians affected were those bearing Mohammed and Abubakar and other Muslim names
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by MrPRevailer: 10:00am
TRUMP is a good president. Dont listen to the propagandas spread against him.
Obama AntiChrist forerunner legalized Homosexual law, LGBT, Marijuana, Introduced Obamacare (RFID chip on hand), Beastiality, GMO, illegal Immigrants, moral degradation.
And they are fighting Trump seriously. PRAY FOR HIM CHRISTIANS. DON'T FIGHT YOU'RE HELPER. DON'T BE DECEIVED.
The good things trump's doing goes under the shade.
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by midehi2(f): 10:00am
e don shele
|Re: Trump’s Travel Policy: Nigerians With Valid Visas Denied Entry Into USA by shamecurls(m): 10:00am
Fake News!
Not all Nigerians re deported. It clearly stated that visa's can only get you to the port of entry. The CBP officer has the final order to allow entry or grant deportation
