|Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by ebosie11(f): 7:36am
https://www.instagram.com/p/BRTZktvj9KG/
Nigerian gay activist Bisi Alimi has called Apostle Suleman out for allegedly having an affair with a lady.According to him,Apostle Suleman is an adulterer who may have given his alleged girlfriend a head.He wrote.....
'In case you don’t know,Apostle Suleman, the adulterer has an opinion about homosexuality. Him like many Nigerians are happy to choose the sin they are most comfortable with. I am guessing the stupid man wrote this while he was giving his mistress a head,and to think god actually speak through these kind of people and you wonder why people like me consider this whole god business dubious and useless? Well one day my people will wake up from their sleep and slumber and know there is no god, everything is just hustle and 419'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-johnson-suleman-adulterer-has.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by ebosie11(f): 7:36am
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by DeAvenger: 7:38am
I wonder what this guy is preaching to his followers
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Valkaryie(f): 7:43am
For all those judging and condemning and calling out in the name of doing the right thing, I hope you're aware death can come anytime
4 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Oliviaxx(f): 8:26am
...and the story never ends. I think this is more interesting than big brother
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Nixiepie(f): 8:34am
And wat is this gay blabbing about mtcheeew
7 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by midehi2(f): 10:04am
this he/she goat
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Millz404(m): 10:04am
Just negodu dis idiot.... Weda i am sinning other sins or not.. The way i hate gays... I can carry out a genocide on them
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by SillyeRabbit: 10:04am
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by mamatayour(f): 10:05am
Sharrap.....we not dealing with your case here
6 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by fuckerstard: 10:05am
Open your eye everywhere
Archbishop na miliki
Pope na enjoyment
Imam na gbaladun
H.U.S.T.L.E don't stop!
2 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by 1bkaye(f): 10:05am
Thank you Bisi. Hypocrites
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by fabian0636: 10:05am
See my account balance is working for all sim
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by shamecurls(m): 10:05am
Nailed it!
#BitterTruth
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Piercy(m): 10:05am
this is super story... Season 6 lol ma go buy one guilder come rrkax ma watch
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Piercy(m): 10:06am
this is super story... Season 6 lol ma go buy one guilder come relax ma watch
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Demmzy15(m): 10:06am
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by fait10(m): 10:06am
U are blasting a man of GoD.. U lack respect
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by waleco200: 10:06am
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by frankeencense(m): 10:06am
He only nailed that part he said Nigerians tend to choose the sin that they are comfortable with. The rest? Rubbish!
5 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by EmekaBlue(m): 10:06am
fake apostle
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by asuaiclive(m): 10:06am
no comment
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by seunlly(m): 10:06am
See how them dey lash themselves
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by pauljumbo: 10:06am
Apostle Suleiman
Me and my house hold we love you
2 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by martineverest(m): 10:07am
Yeye bisi has a point.... Too many hypocrites
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by osemoses1234(m): 10:07am
.this gay man dey owk so
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by Caseless: 10:07am
Lol
I'm so enjoying this drama.
Apostle Suleiman, how market?
El rufai right now
1 Like
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by DIKEnaWAR: 10:07am
Person dey talk cat dey join mouth?
2 Likes
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by nextprince: 10:08am
That's their way, preach something and do the exact opposite. Very disgusting creatures.
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by shamecurls(m): 10:09am
DIKEnaWAR:
Who is the cat?
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by shamecurls(m): 10:10am
osemoses1234:
He made valuable points! If you think he is not OK, you make a point that is OK to counter his
|Re: Bisi Alimi Blasts Apostle Suleman: An Adulterer Who Gives Your Girlfriend Head by shamecurls(m): 10:11am
fait10:
Give me one cogent reason to believe he is man of God cos am also a man of God
1 Like
