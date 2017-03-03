₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by LatestAmebo2: 11:38am
Toyin Aimakhu has asked Nig Brother Naija to use Kemen's incident to create awareness against such offences.Kemen was disqualified after handling fellow housemate TBoss while she slept..Toyin wrote
I want to urge Big Brother Naija to use #Kemen 's, incident to educate about serial offenses. Our men must learn that no means no. Don't imagine a consent you are not given. Don't claim she' s leading you on when you are the one that is on. A lady owns her body, she has the right to it, she has the power to give it or not. Don't force yourself on the next woman. Please parents, let's raise better men who will be protectors of women not aggressor. Let's do more to protect women, they make the world better place.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by BlackDBagba: 11:39am
oh shut it! Holier than though
He was a victim...that's what that place does to you.. Can you imagine how f%$^ his life is right now?
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by PetrePan(m): 11:51am
.No be him fault..na him name cause am...kemen wan pour semen
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by apcmustwin: 12:06pm
Na today she hear the news? attention seeker. People have moved on over the matter. Kemen phuck up no doubt. Don't use his mistake to score cheap points u attention seeking ho
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by ALAYORMII: 12:07pm
Sister Toyin, kini moral justification teni lati so oro te so yi??
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by ndubisik(m): 12:07pm
You know this isn't exactly correct, right?
An immoral show trying to teach morality.
Imagine watching porn and the director tells you not to spunk on the girl's face cos it's degrading.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by mamatayour(f): 12:07pm
Kemen this Kemen that . Make we hear word jare
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by themonk(m): 12:07pm
in that house the line between flirting and sexual violation was quite thin and less conspicious if we are honest, but it take somebody that is very rational to know the boundary and limits of your exploration. if there was one thing ive learnt in life, its dont ever mix romance with business even though the flirting could have made him some friends and prevent his eviction. he should have known the rational boundart and kept his eyes on the money.
i feel so sorry for you bro, you should have kept your eyes on the money and endured the konji.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by kjigga(f): 12:07pm
Aunty please leave kemen alone abeg, na beg i dey beg. Lets shift focus to Apostle now abeg, God don deliver Kemen from social media wolves
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by Luxiana19(f): 12:07pm
True. But Anty you better stay out of it before his family will sue you too.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by 1bkaye(f): 12:08pm
All Nigerian men are potential rapists tbh
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:08pm
i watched it and can tell that TBOSS enjoyed the fingering....
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by Oyind18: 12:08pm
You want to show muscle for kemen. Your ex did worst but you no talk
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by kokkubabboni421(m): 12:09pm
It's not his fault he was moved by what he saw
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by xynerise(m): 12:09pm
1bkaye:
Say hi to your Brothers and father
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by kolnel: 12:09pm
Toyin aimakhu ( Seun egbegbe ex )
Speaking for the first time since her ex incarceration
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by CROWNWEALTH019: 12:09pm
1bkaye:including ya mpa abi
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by Drabeey(m): 12:09pm
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by philzzz: 12:09pm
Konji na bastard o...
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by dasipot: 12:09pm
LatestAmebo2:lol
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by idbami2(m): 12:10pm
Point of correction, Thoeyin Abraham..
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by kaystick86(m): 12:10pm
another attention seeker.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by Oyind18: 12:10pm
xynerise:
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by shamecurls(m): 12:11pm
Am sure Toyin did not watch the video and if she did, she definitely can't read body language.
What No meant No
Tboss outrightly knew what Kemen was doing and was turned on to the extent that she positioned for Kemen and Kemen continued.
How can a lady who turned around during the action claim she never knew something was inside her pants!
Now I believe some people don't even know if they have a snake in there womb as anything can crawl into it while sleeping
Pointers- Same positioned she assumed when Miyonse did same.
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by AlexCk: 12:11pm
What do u expect when the smooching and caressing too much for bbn.
I know bbn is pure entertainment, but still, it kinda breeds harassment(sexually)
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by DaMotivator(m): 12:11pm
wen we were saying dis bbn house is a hoe house una nor wan hear...shey uncle kamen has done d unimaginable now....
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by realGURU(f): 12:12pm
Bbnaija or porn
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by eazyjakes(m): 12:13pm
1bkaye:
Does dis make any sense to u?
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by 1bkaye(f): 12:13pm
xynerise:Will do
|Re: Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" by space007(m): 12:13pm
BlackDBagba:what are you saying?
