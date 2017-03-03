Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Toyin Aimakhu Speaks Against Kemen: "Our Men Must Learn That No Means No" (7006 Views)

https://www.instagram.com/p/BRVUGezh4nH/?taken-by=toyin_abraham&hl=en



I want to urge Big Brother Naija to use #Kemen 's, incident to educate about serial offenses. Our men must learn that no means no. Don't imagine a consent you are not given. Don't claim she' s leading you on when you are the one that is on. A lady owns her body, she has the right to it, she has the power to give it or not. Don't force yourself on the next woman. Please parents, let's raise better men who will be protectors of women not aggressor. Let's do more to protect women, they make the world better place.

@bigbrothernaija2017 @bbbmedia

#TOYINABRAHAM #TOYINTITANS #WomenSupportingWomen



He was a victim...that's what that place does to you.. Can you imagine how f%$^ his life is right now? oh shut it! Holier than thoughHe was a victim...that's what that place does to you.. Can you imagine how f%$^ his life is right now? 13 Likes

.No be him fault..na him name cause am...kemen wan pour semen 3 Likes 1 Share

Na today she hear the news? attention seeker. People have moved on over the matter. Kemen phuck up no doubt. Don't use his mistake to score cheap points u attention seeking ho 21 Likes 1 Share

Sister Toyin, kini moral justification teni lati so oro te so yi?? 4 Likes 1 Share

You know this isn't exactly correct, right?



An immoral show trying to teach morality.

Imagine watching porn and the director tells you not to spunk on the girl's face cos it's degrading. 14 Likes

. Make we hear word jare Kemen this Kemen that. Make we hear word jare

in that house the line between flirting and sexual violation was quite thin and less conspicious if we are honest, but it take somebody that is very rational to know the boundary and limits of your exploration. if there was one thing ive learnt in life, its dont ever mix romance with business even though the flirting could have made him some friends and prevent his eviction. he should have known the rational boundart and kept his eyes on the money.



i feel so sorry for you bro, you should have kept your eyes on the money and endured the konji. 4 Likes

Aunty please leave kemen alone abeg, na beg i dey beg. Lets shift focus to Apostle now abeg, God don deliver Kemen from social media wolves

True. But Anty you better stay out of it before his family will sue you too.

All Nigerian men are potential rapists tbh 1 Like 1 Share

i watched it and can tell that TBOSS enjoyed the fingering.... 11 Likes 1 Share

You want to show muscle for kemen. Your ex did worst but you no talk 7 Likes

It's not his fault he was moved by what he saw 1 Like

1bkaye:

Al Nigerian men are potential rapists tbh

Say hi to your Brothers and father Say hi to your Brothers and father 19 Likes

Toyin aimakhu ( Seun egbegbe ex )

Speaking for the first time since her ex incarceration 1 Like

1bkaye:

Al Nigerian men are potential rapists tbh including ya mpa abi including ya mpa abi 2 Likes

Konji na bastard o...

LatestAmebo2:

not his fault, jst dat conji na bastard lol lol

Point of correction, Thoeyin Abraham.. 1 Like

another attention seeker.

xynerise:





Say hi to your Brothers and father 2 Likes 1 Share

Am sure Toyin did not watch the video and if she did, she definitely can't read body language.



What No meant No







Tboss outrightly knew what Kemen was doing and was turned on to the extent that she positioned for Kemen and Kemen continued.





How can a lady who turned around during the action claim she never knew something was inside her pants!





Now I believe some people don't even know if they have a snake in there womb as anything can crawl into it while sleeping





Pointers- Same positioned she assumed when Miyonse did same. 3 Likes 1 Share

What do u expect when the smooching and caressing too much for bbn.



I know bbn is pure entertainment, but still, it kinda breeds harassment(sexually)

wen we were saying dis bbn house is a hoe house una nor wan hear...shey uncle kamen has done d unimaginable now....

Bbnaija or porn

1bkaye:

All Nigerian men are potential rapists tbh

Does dis make any sense to u? Does dis make any sense to u?

xynerise:





Say hi to your Brothers and father Will do Will do