Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time)

Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time)

Nigeria Vs Mali : International Friendly 1 - 0 (Full Time) / Nigeria Vs Senegal CAF U23 Championship Semi Final (1 - 0) On 9th December 2015 / Nigeria Vs South Africa : International Friendly : (1 - 1) On 29th March 2015 (1) (2) (3) (4)

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by KevinDein: 10:51pm On Mar 23
Whatever

I'm just so pleased we aren't losing.

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by JABB(m): 10:51pm On Mar 23
Big shame....na still picture I just dey watch undecided undecided undecided

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by petokey: 10:51pm On Mar 23
Wow I knew it, Nigeria just equalized. That's a relief.

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Sheguama: 10:51pm On Mar 23
Penalty Scored. Nacho Kelele

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:52pm On Mar 23
Come on senegal. Lets show this weakling of africa how to play Good soccer.

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by aodis: 10:53pm On Mar 23
Post link plz
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Saintesquire: 10:53pm On Mar 23
Nigeria should lose this match. I am angry and disappointed. DSTV should pack up and all our local TV stations should be shut down . What an embarrassment? The minister for Sports and Information and Communication should resign.

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:53pm On Mar 23
88min 1-1.
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by comodo: 10:53pm On Mar 23
Senegal has always been wasteful in front of goal. Showed in Afcon and same here. They may even loose d game
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by JABB(m): 10:53pm On Mar 23
Na she dey broadcast am with her mobile phone, I dey wonder how do you guys enjoy the viewing? undecided
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by OMOTOWO(m): 10:54pm On Mar 23
FuckBuhari:
Come on senegal. Lets show this weakling of africa how to play Good soccer.
lolx e pain am

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:54pm On Mar 23
Saintesquire:
Nigeria should lose this match. I am angry and disappointed. DSTV should pack up and all our local TV stations should be shut down . What an embarrassment? The minister for Sports and Information and Communication should resign.

Who be this?

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Saintesquire: 10:54pm On Mar 23
Waiting concern me?
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by safarigirl(f): 10:55pm On Mar 23
LastMumu:


Come, where you take dey watch the match?
Twitter

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Eventoned: 10:56pm On Mar 23
Iheanacho scored from the spot

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:56pm On Mar 23
OMOTOWO:
lolx e pain am
lol.. Haba, how e 1 take pain me?
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:56pm On Mar 23
This ref just dey flash yellow card upandan sha. The match sef is too physical for a friendly.
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Eventoned: 10:56pm On Mar 23
safarigirl:
Twitter
Whoever thought there would be time when twitter will be showing match. I think say na only tweet dem dey do for that side grin

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by jagorinho: 10:58pm On Mar 23
LastMumu:
I remember back in the days when Nigeria vs Senegal dey always hot die, na Aghahowa dey save us with die minute goal for their hand. Come finish am with that him mumu somersaults. grin
Oh my aghahowa,the only eagles player i love back then,always ready to drop his last blood.Aghahowa was a 2 in 1 player scoring goals coupled with somersaults, i would have love him to form a devastating partnership with martins that time but it didnt work.
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Tokziby: 10:58pm On Mar 23
1-1 final score
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by OMOTOWO(m): 10:58pm On Mar 23
Game yaf FiNished
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Saintsquare(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
Eventoned:

Whoever thought there would be time when twitter will be showing match. I think say na only tweet dem dey do for that side grin
Nairaland will soon follow suit
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
90+. 1-1. Expecting the final whistle now
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by abulude: 10:59pm On Mar 23
Final whistle goes. 1-1. A fair result. I think.
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
90+. 1-1. Expecting the final whistle now
Finn.
Congratulations Nigeria.
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Chidexter(m): 11:00pm On Mar 23
Eventoned:
I just dey see GOAL. Nobody is saying who scored. Una sure say una see the match watch?

Iheanacho

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by ReachHard: 11:02pm On Mar 23
Iheanacho, truly coming of age !

Scoring in almost every Senior appearance.

Not bad; at just 20... (Hope say na him original age be dat sha lol)

Thumbs up to him. Like I mentioned sometime earlier on this platform, he can match Yekini's feat, if not even surpass it

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by MetaHuman: 11:04pm On Mar 23
ReachHard:
Iheanacho, truly coming of age !

Scoring in almost every Senior appearance.

Not bad; at just 20... (Hope say na him original age be dat sha lol)

Thumbs up to him. Like I mentioned earlier, he can match Yekini's feat, if not even surpass it
after squandering two good chances.

he really needs to up his game

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Stevengerd(m): 11:05pm On Mar 23
LastMumu:
I remember back in the days when Nigeria vs Senegal dey always hot die, na Aghahowa dey save us with die minute goal for their hand. Come finish am with that him mumu somersaults. grin
Ori E Pe! Bro U Remember That Tyme! Aghahowa And Iz Backfleet.
Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by jeromzy(m): 11:05pm On Mar 23
I'm happy,my bet played.I played Nigera-senegal 1x

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by abulude: 11:05pm On Mar 23
Iheanacho wasted so many chances today. Seems we need a more clinical point man. Nacho is better off a supporting striker.

Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by ReachHard: 11:06pm On Mar 23
MetaHuman:
after squandering two good chances.

he really needs to up his game

...I quite concur with you there. He should have comfortably wrapped up the game on many glorious occasions

