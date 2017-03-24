Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) (50593 Views)

Whatever



I'm just so pleased we aren't losing. 1 Like

Big shame....na still picture I just dey watch

Wow I knew it, Nigeria just equalized. That's a relief. 1 Like

Penalty Scored. Nacho Kelele 1 Like

Come on senegal. Lets show this weakling of africa how to play Good soccer. 1 Like 1 Share

Post link plz

Nigeria should lose this match. I am angry and disappointed. DSTV should pack up and all our local TV stations should be shut down . What an embarrassment? The minister for Sports and Information and Communication should resign. 3 Likes

88min 1-1.

Senegal has always been wasteful in front of goal. Showed in Afcon and same here. They may even loose d game

Na she dey broadcast am with her mobile phone, I dey wonder how do you guys enjoy the viewing?

FuckBuhari:

Come on senegal. Lets show this weakling of africa how to play Good soccer. lolx e pain am lolx e pain am 2 Likes

Saintesquire:

Who be this? Who be this? 2 Likes 1 Share

Waiting concern me?

LastMumu:





Come, where you take dey watch the match?

Twitter Twitter 1 Like

Iheanacho scored from the spot

OMOTOWO:

lolx e pain am lol.. Haba, how e 1 take pain me?

This ref just dey flash yellow card upandan sha. The match sef is too physical for a friendly.

safarigirl:

LastMumu:



I remember back in the days when Nigeria vs Senegal dey always hot die, na Aghahowa dey save us with die minute goal for their hand. Come finish am with that him mumu somersaults. Oh my aghahowa,the only eagles player i love back then,always ready to drop his last blood.Aghahowa was a 2 in 1 player scoring goals coupled with somersaults, i would have love him to form a devastating partnership with martins that time but it didnt work. Oh my aghahowa,the only eagles player i love back then,always ready to drop his last blood.Aghahowa was a 2 in 1 player scoring goals coupled with somersaults, i would have love him to form a devastating partnership with martins that time but it didnt work.

1-1 final score

Game yaf FiNished

Eventoned:



90+. 1-1. Expecting the final whistle now

Final whistle goes. 1-1. A fair result. I think.

Finn.

Congratulations Nigeria.

Eventoned:

I just dey see GOAL. Nobody is saying who scored. Una sure say una see the match watch?

Iheanacho Iheanacho 5 Likes

Iheanacho, truly coming of age !



Scoring in almost every Senior appearance.



Not bad; at just 20... (Hope say na him original age be dat sha lol)



Thumbs up to him. Like I mentioned sometime earlier on this platform, he can match Yekini's feat, if not even surpass it 4 Likes 1 Share

ReachHard:

LastMumu:



I'm happy,my bet played.I played Nigera-senegal 1x

Iheanacho wasted so many chances today. Seems we need a more clinical point man. Nacho is better off a supporting striker. 3 Likes