|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by KevinDein: 10:51pm On Mar 23
Whatever
I'm just so pleased we aren't losing.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by JABB(m): 10:51pm On Mar 23
Big shame....na still picture I just dey watch
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by petokey: 10:51pm On Mar 23
Wow I knew it, Nigeria just equalized. That's a relief.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Sheguama: 10:51pm On Mar 23
Penalty Scored. Nacho Kelele
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:52pm On Mar 23
Come on senegal. Lets show this weakling of africa how to play Good soccer.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by aodis: 10:53pm On Mar 23
Post link plz
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Saintesquire: 10:53pm On Mar 23
Nigeria should lose this match. I am angry and disappointed. DSTV should pack up and all our local TV stations should be shut down . What an embarrassment? The minister for Sports and Information and Communication should resign.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:53pm On Mar 23
88min 1-1.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by comodo: 10:53pm On Mar 23
Senegal has always been wasteful in front of goal. Showed in Afcon and same here. They may even loose d game
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by JABB(m): 10:53pm On Mar 23
Na she dey broadcast am with her mobile phone, I dey wonder how do you guys enjoy the viewing?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by OMOTOWO(m): 10:54pm On Mar 23
FuckBuhari:lolx e pain am
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:54pm On Mar 23
Saintesquire:
Who be this?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Saintesquire: 10:54pm On Mar 23
Waiting concern me?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by safarigirl(f): 10:55pm On Mar 23
LastMumu:Twitter
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Eventoned: 10:56pm On Mar 23
Iheanacho scored from the spot
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by FuckBuhari(m): 10:56pm On Mar 23
OMOTOWO:lol.. Haba, how e 1 take pain me?
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:56pm On Mar 23
This ref just dey flash yellow card upandan sha. The match sef is too physical for a friendly.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Eventoned: 10:56pm On Mar 23
safarigirl:Whoever thought there would be time when twitter will be showing match. I think say na only tweet dem dey do for that side
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by jagorinho: 10:58pm On Mar 23
LastMumu:Oh my aghahowa,the only eagles player i love back then,always ready to drop his last blood.Aghahowa was a 2 in 1 player scoring goals coupled with somersaults, i would have love him to form a devastating partnership with martins that time but it didnt work.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Tokziby: 10:58pm On Mar 23
1-1 final score
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by OMOTOWO(m): 10:58pm On Mar 23
Game yaf FiNished
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Saintsquare(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
Eventoned:Nairaland will soon follow suit
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
90+. 1-1. Expecting the final whistle now
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by abulude: 10:59pm On Mar 23
Final whistle goes. 1-1. A fair result. I think.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Icon4s(m): 10:59pm On Mar 23
90+. 1-1. Expecting the final whistle now
Finn.
Congratulations Nigeria.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Chidexter(m): 11:00pm On Mar 23
Eventoned:
Iheanacho
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by ReachHard: 11:02pm On Mar 23
Iheanacho, truly coming of age !
Scoring in almost every Senior appearance.
Not bad; at just 20... (Hope say na him original age be dat sha lol)
Thumbs up to him. Like I mentioned sometime earlier on this platform, he can match Yekini's feat, if not even surpass it
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by MetaHuman: 11:04pm On Mar 23
ReachHard:after squandering two good chances.
he really needs to up his game
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by Stevengerd(m): 11:05pm On Mar 23
LastMumu:Ori E Pe! Bro U Remember That Tyme! Aghahowa And Iz Backfleet.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by jeromzy(m): 11:05pm On Mar 23
I'm happy,my bet played.I played Nigera-senegal 1x
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by abulude: 11:05pm On Mar 23
Iheanacho wasted so many chances today. Seems we need a more clinical point man. Nacho is better off a supporting striker.
|Re: Nigeria Vs Senegal International Friendly: 1 - 1 (Full Time) by ReachHard: 11:06pm On Mar 23
MetaHuman:
...I quite concur with you there. He should have comfortably wrapped up the game on many glorious occasions
Viewing this topic: Maduhuman(m), Kennysazzy(m), Andibot(m), confiritch(m), topnotch760, mmsen, TheTega(m), minfelix, TITOBIGZ(m), NNature(m), davidterna, ominid1, Gashakachocho(m), djl(m), krysto(m), knxpin(m), LANDLORD72, vanvino(m), maoolakanm(m), Mannylex(m) and 53 guest(s)
