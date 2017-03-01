₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by metronaija2: 2:19pm
Lagos club owner, Pretty Mike and his controversial ladies are back.
Pretty Mike who was recently arrested by the Lagos State governor, Akinwunmi Ambode for putting women on dog leash, attended Bobrisky's house warming party with his girls.
He was dressed in a bathrobe and the girls sprinkled flowers at his feet.
See photos:
http://www.metronaija.com/2017/03/photos-pretty-mike-and-his-girls-are.html
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by coolesmile: 2:22pm
No chains around their necks this time around. Ok. Seen
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by Papykush: 3:26pm
Where are the stupid feminists on nairaland when you need them? Bìtches be claiming feminism whenever they are online but outside in the real world, they sucking dick to survive.
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by Goahead(m): 3:26pm
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by Oyind18: 3:26pm
Anything for the money
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by CROWNWEALTH019: 3:26pm
This man for replace vegtable buhari
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by odiereke(m): 3:26pm
Dis guy is not serious at all
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by Preshochyx(m): 3:27pm
Kontunu
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by darkenkach(m): 3:27pm
Money is bad.
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by Amebo1(m): 3:27pm
HMMM.....SMH
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by noble71(m): 3:27pm
Enjoy your Money bro.
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by AheadMarket(m): 3:27pm
Is there a rope around their neck
NOOO
You learn quickly
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by wizzlyd(m): 3:27pm
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 3:27pm
He should just make sure there will be another girl who will be parking the flower or I will report HER to sanitation minister..
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by castrokins(m): 3:27pm
Thought He Signed Papers At Alagbon?
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by lacoach: 3:27pm
Another play boy in the making.
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by zed7: 3:27pm
Delusions of grandeur
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by sugarbelly4: 3:27pm
seen
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by helphelp: 3:28pm
Not again...
Anyways e go help kill dis Kemen gist
In other news, Bobrisky's house warming ceremony
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by grayht(m): 3:28pm
Where's his feeding bottle na
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by pesinfada(m): 3:28pm
onye ogu ego
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by oyb(m): 3:28pm
Jail coming to America Mike for Littering!!!!!
So do they also check that Mike's willy is clean?
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by Tazdroid(m): 3:29pm
From chained girls to feeding bottles to flower girls to what next again? Smoking pipes?
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by stonefleek: 3:29pm
lacoach:hehe
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by nawa4naija(m): 3:29pm
who else thinks that this guy is a big fool seeking for attention like bobrisky ??
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by CuteJude: 3:30pm
Enjoy ur money, girls have price tag
No girl is beyond a price
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by kateskitty(f): 3:30pm
Why
Re: Pretty Mike Poses With His Flower Girls (Photo) by henrydadon(m): 3:31pm
time are hard..don't judgr them..
