|Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Snow84(m): 2:24pm
My employer is a newbie to ponzi schemes. He has introduced this particular one to all 9 workers here, and they joined, except me that didn't. This is because I have 150k trapped in MMM.
Two days ago, his phone network was down, and needed to log into his account. As the only worker using a good phone, he collected it, and used it. He didn't uncheck "remember me". Now I have his login details. He just paid over 200k, expecting about 300k next month. He has more than 7 referrals. I don't want to mention the scheme so that they won't discuss it in their WhatsApp group if a member is here.
This man will be tempted to pump more money into it next month. If the small company folds up, I will share in the pain. Now I'm thinking if I should change his password and other details, and shut him out before he ruins himself. For him not to be able to recover the password, I need to also block access to his mail, but I'm not a good hacker. If at all I succeed in changing his details, I must not be the beneficiary, so that I may not be hunted if he ever finds out.
How can I prevent this impending danger? Remember that he has to lose something now that he used small money to test the scheme.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by eezeribe(m): 2:36pm
Aproko... Mind your business
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Emmismith(m): 2:40pm
Snow84:Changing his log in details wunt change his mind abou ponzi schemes let alonr stop him frm rejoinin again. Sides if yhu succeed in doin dah... wah apens to d cash he has alwedi put in? aw is he gonn get it back? In all, keep off wat doesnt concern yhu, he is entitled to his personal life and privacy.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Nyerhovwo101(m): 2:57pm
Is it ur money?
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by yomi007k(m): 3:07pm
Op, I understand wat ur trying to do but its wrong. U can only talk to him to learn from ur mmm experience.
U also need to start planning to get a new job because if ur boss has ds kind of mindset believe me one day his company may fold up.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Noneroone(m): 3:11pm
Keep your job or continue with your 'bravery'
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by slimany: 3:50pm
Snow84:
Op. Give me the ponzi name. Make I check am out. Ur boss is not serious jare
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by segebase(m): 4:44pm
just watch
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Talk2Bella(f): 4:50pm
I do not wanna say you're wicked but you are someone has 200k in there and you wanna lock him out infact that's a criminal tendency
mind your business
collect your salary
month end quit
stop doing tatafo
what makes you think he's using company's money to play this game
y'all gotta learn how to mind ya businesses
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Cutehector(m): 4:53pm
Talk2Bella:na u go give am job if he quit abi...
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Talk2Bella(f): 5:03pm
Cutehector:
loool
Hecky
u sef reason am na
person 200k
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Cutehector(m): 5:07pm
Talk2Bella:he is concerned about the company's money Jor.. Didn't u read in d headlines where a boss diverted staff salary to do mmm ? And now he is in hot soup ..
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Talk2Bella(f): 5:11pm
Cutehector:
make him wait till the boss cash out then he can block him but that won't stop the boss from trying out new ones
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Cutehector(m): 5:15pm
Talk2Bella:like seriously I just dislike such attitude.. It makes dem greedy.. Pray u never marry such a man .. Dis one u just defending the boss...
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Snow84(m): 6:28pm
Cutehector:
Someone that goes about preaching about the scheme and now has 7 referrals won't quit easily until he hits the brick wall. He's not even tech savvy like we youths of today. That's why I know he can't be smart enough to survive it.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Snow84(m): 6:33pm
Talk2Bella:
Well, your signature says until something is broken, one should not attempt fixing it. I call that shortsightedness. Anyway, I have started looking for another job.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by madgoat(m): 6:41pm
Snow84:
Seriously you are very senseless. How is it ur business if ur employer is paying money into a ponzi scheme? Is it ur money? Why cant u mind ur business and stop pokenosing into his affairs. I wish ur employer can know the kind of busybody person that u are and sack u ASAP. Smmmhhh.... Nonsense
#JUST MIND UR BUSINESS. SIMPLE.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Snow84(m): 6:50pm
madgoat:
No comment! Your moniker says madgoat. Nothing less is expected from you. One should not drag issues with a goat, a mæd one at that.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by unclezuma: 7:23pm
People hear you say I'm a web developer the next question is "Oga you fit help me build Ponzi Website"...
Nigerians learn and change ooo...
Change!
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by shamecurls(m): 7:24pm
Start looting the company cos it will cose down soon after it dawns on him
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by mokoshalb(m): 7:24pm
Looking for a web developer..? check my signature...
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by ifyalways(f): 7:24pm
Some people never learn.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by morereb10: 7:25pm
they can never learn
chai
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by burkingx: 7:25pm
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by IYANGBALI: 7:26pm
Na wetin be your own? are Jesus Christ his saviour?
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by jeffrizzy1(m): 7:27pm
Hmmmmmmmm
I think you should at least make it known to him..
Tell him of the impending danger âºâºâºí ½í¸
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by ITbomb(m): 7:27pm
Lol
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by Kvistblog: 7:27pm
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by NLchikeeto(f): 7:28pm
.
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by OCTAVO: 7:28pm
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by rozayx5(m): 7:28pm
|Re: Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One by QuietHammer(m): 7:28pm
Leave him, he wants to change the world
