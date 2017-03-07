Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Investment / Ponzi Scheme Tension: My Employer Is Pumping Money Into A New One (3709 Views)

My employer is a newbie to ponzi schemes. He has introduced this particular one to all 9 workers here, and they joined, except me that didn't. This is because I have 150k trapped in MMM.



Two days ago, his phone network was down, and needed to log into his account. As the only worker using a good phone, he collected it, and used it. He didn't uncheck "remember me". Now I have his login details. He just paid over 200k, expecting about 300k next month. He has more than 7 referrals. I don't want to mention the scheme so that they won't discuss it in their WhatsApp group if a member is here.



This man will be tempted to pump more money into it next month. If the small company folds up, I will share in the pain. Now I'm thinking if I should change his password and other details, and shut him out before he ruins himself. For him not to be able to recover the password, I need to also block access to his mail, but I'm not a good hacker. If at all I succeed in changing his details, I must not be the beneficiary, so that I may not be hunted if he ever finds out.



How can I prevent this impending danger? Remember that he has to lose something now that he used small money to test the scheme.

Aproko... Mind your business 14 Likes

Snow84:

Is it ur money? 4 Likes 1 Share

Op, I understand wat ur trying to do but its wrong. U can only talk to him to learn from ur mmm experience.





U also need to start planning to get a new job because if ur boss has ds kind of mindset believe me one day his company may fold up. 8 Likes

Keep your job or continue with your 'bravery' 1 Like

Snow84:

Op. Give me the ponzi name. Make I check am out. Ur boss is not serious jare Op. Give me the ponzi name. Make I check am out. Ur boss is not serious jare 1 Like

just watch

I do not wanna say you're wicked but you are someone has 200k in there and you wanna lock him out infact that's a criminal tendency



mind your business

collect your salary

month end quit

stop doing tatafo

what makes you think he's using company's money to play this game

y'all gotta learn how to mind ya businesses 10 Likes

Someone that goes about preaching about the scheme and now has 7 referrals won't quit easily until he hits the brick wall. He's not even tech savvy like we youths of today. That's why I know he can't be smart enough to survive it. Someone that goes about preaching about the scheme and now has 7 referrals won't quit easily until he hits the brick wall. He's not even tech savvy like we youths of today. That's why I know he can't be smart enough to survive it.

Well, your signature says until something is broken, one should not attempt fixing it. I call that shortsightedness. Anyway, I have started looking for another job. Well, your signature says until something is broken, one should not attempt fixing it. I call that shortsightedness. Anyway, I have started looking for another job.

Seriously you are very senseless. How is it ur business if ur employer is paying money into a ponzi scheme? Is it ur money? Why cant u mind ur business and stop pokenosing into his affairs. I wish ur employer can know the kind of busybody person that u are and sack u ASAP. Smmmhhh.... Nonsense



#JUST MIND UR BUSINESS. SIMPLE. Seriously you are very senseless. How is it ur business if ur employer is paying money into a ponzi scheme? Is it ur money? Why cant u mind ur business and stop pokenosing into his affairs. I wish ur employer can know the kind of busybody person that u are and sack u ASAP. Smmmhhh.... Nonsense#JUST MIND UR BUSINESS. SIMPLE. 1 Like

People hear you say I'm a web developer the next question is "Oga you fit help me build Ponzi Website"...



Nigerians learn and change ooo...

Change!

Start looting the company cos it will cose down soon after it dawns on him 1 Like

Looking for a web developer..? check my signature... 1 Like

Some people never learn.

they can never learn







chai

Na wetin be your own? are Jesus Christ his saviour?

Hmmmmmmmm

I think you should at least make it known to him..



Tell him of the impending danger âºâºâºí ½í¸

Lol

.