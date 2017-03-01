Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] (3712 Views)

Mavins Records Boycotts Headies Award; Leaves For Côte D'ivoire / IK Ogbonna Staring At Angela Okorie's Boobs (Photo) / Mercy Aigbe’s Daughter, Michelle, Gets First Modelling Job (Photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





IK Ogbonna ended up declaring himself the prince of Abidjan what with the preferential treatment he got in Abidjan.



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/actor-ik-ogbonna-gets-first-class.html Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna recent visit to Cote D'Ivoire saw him getting treated like a crowned prince. The actor got a warm welcome into the country by the Minister of Culture, Mr Maurice Bandama. It didn't end there tho, as women trooped out en masse with shirts designed with the actors face to greet him at their national park. Even his wife back in Nigeria couldn't but gush about it.IK Ogbonna ended up declaring himself the prince of Abidjan what with the preferential treatment he got in Abidjan. 1 Like 1 Share



http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/actor-ik-ogbonna-gets-first-class.html Actor IK Ogbonna Gets First Class Royalty Treatment In Cote D'Ivoire [PICS]

fine young man... I envy the wife 2 Likes 4 Shares

You can only looks this good when you marry the right woman or man and keep your marriage out of social media.



Keeping slaying guy. He looks good

He is representing the Arewa

okay

You can tell he is a biafraan by how handsome he is and muscled tone! 5 Likes

.. Not the ones dat'll go overseas and disgrace their fatherland Good.. Not the ones dat'll go overseas and disgrace their fatherland

For your quality synthetic engine oil...... d best and cheapest in town!



Contact me

congrats to him.who God has blessed no man can curse

I still do not know this guy's claim to fame 4 Likes 1 Share

This guy na VVIP for everywhere

Did he achieve any other thing apart from being an actor

OoniOfIfe:

He is representing the Arewa hehe hehe

Come back to Nigeria, peeps be like, "who e epp", Prince ko, Crown ni... Lol



Honestly I don't even know him. His name doesn't ring a bell. 1 Like

Lovely !

A man with one eye is always a king in the land of the blind..... 1 Like 1 Share

The guy is just too cute with a pretty assful woman...their kids OMG.....Am gushing

I don't know, the guy just looks weird to me

sanbells:

Come back to Nigeria, peeps be like, "who e epp", Prince ko, Crown ni... Lol



Honestly I don't even know him. His name doesn't ring a bell.

Even the once wey dey popular, you will still get the same thing..Naija no dey do celebrity at all, every person believe he/ she be King / queen for his / her own lane.. Even the once wey dey popular, you will still get the same thing..Naija no dey do celebrity at all, every person believe he/ she be King / queen for his / her own lane..

Who is Ik ogbonna, we don't know him down here in the east

dacblogger:

Did he achieve any other thing apart from being an actor Which one u achieve? Which one u achieve?

My secret crush

That tall

Slim

Bald

Tattooed

Pierced



*lost*

Yet his English is fake.