IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by TunezMedia: 2:34pm
Nigerian actor, IK Ogbonna recent visit to Cote D'Ivoire saw him getting treated like a crowned prince. The actor got a warm welcome into the country by the Minister of Culture, Mr Maurice Bandama. It didn't end there tho, as women trooped out en masse with shirts designed with the actors face to greet him at their national park. Even his wife back in Nigeria couldn't but gush about it.

IK Ogbonna ended up declaring himself the prince of Abidjan what with the preferential treatment he got in Abidjan.

http://www.tunezmediablog.com/2017/03/actor-ik-ogbonna-gets-first-class.html

Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by TunezMedia: 2:36pm
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by kjigga(f): 3:09pm
fine young man... I envy the wife

Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by MosakuAW(m): 3:09pm
You can only looks this good when you marry the right woman or man and keep your marriage out of social media.

Keeping slaying guy. He looks good
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by OoniOfIfe: 3:09pm
He is representing the Arewa
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by empress101(f): 3:09pm
okay
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Intellect20: 3:11pm
You can tell he is a biafraan by how handsome he is and muscled tone!

Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Micah360(m): 3:11pm
Good smiley smiley.. Not the ones dat'll go overseas and disgrace their fatherland lipsrsealed
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by 4oyrsExperience(m): 3:11pm
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Libkid(m): 3:11pm
congrats to him.who God has blessed no man can curse
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Kobicove(m): 3:11pm
I still do not know this guy's claim to fame undecided

Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by yteds: 3:12pm
This guy na VVIP for everywhere
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by dacblogger(f): 3:12pm
Did he achieve any other thing apart from being an actor
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by stonefleek: 3:14pm
OoniOfIfe:
He is representing the Arewa
hehe
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by sanbells(f): 3:15pm
Come back to Nigeria, peeps be like, "who e epp", Prince ko, Crown ni... Lol

Honestly I don't even know him. His name doesn't ring a bell.

Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Flexherbal(m): 3:16pm
Lovely !
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by johnwiller50: 3:17pm
sad
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by spayor(m): 3:17pm
A man with one eye is always a king in the land of the blind.....

Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by nwachinemelu(m): 3:18pm
The guy is just too cute with a pretty assful woman...their kids OMG.....Am gushing
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by QuietHammer(m): 3:19pm
I don't know, the guy just looks weird to me
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Baroba(m): 3:22pm
sanbells:
Come back to Nigeria, peeps be like, "who e epp", Prince ko, Crown ni... Lol

Honestly I don't even know him. His name doesn't ring a bell.

Even the once wey dey popular, you will still get the same thing..Naija no dey do celebrity at all, every person believe he/ she be King / queen for his / her own lane.. cheesy
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by busky101(m): 3:22pm
Who is Ik ogbonna, we don't know him down here in the east
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by zed7: 3:25pm
dacblogger:
Did he achieve any other thing apart from being an actor
Which one u achieve?
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by wizzlyd(m): 3:26pm
grin
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by Dyt(f): 3:27pm
My secret crush
That tall
Slim
Bald
Tattooed
Pierced

*lost*
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by darkenkach(m): 3:29pm
Yet his English is fake.
Re: IK Ogbonna In Cote D'ivoire, Gets First Class Royalty Treatment [PICS] by darkenkach(m): 3:30pm
Dyt:
My secret crush
That tall
Slim
Bald
Tattooed
Pierced

*lost*

Babe, you don chop?

