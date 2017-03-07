Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Sex Scandal: Apostle Johnson Suleman Is INNOCENT Based On Evidence In This Repot (11610 Views)

(I am completely an independent analyst concerned about truth)



1. Sahara Reporters: Let's start off with where this news seemed to have originated from. Do we really trust this source? I for one have never done that since they surfaced, publishing certain stories in livid anonymity and getting away with it. Plus I know they're out to make money. That's all I have to say for them.



2. Festus Kenyamo, Reputable Doesn't Mean "Truthful": Since I was a kid, I've always heard about him. He's famous, he's notorious but does his fame mean he's a "truthful" guy in this case?



3. Man in Photo Evidence, Not Suleiman: The man in the picture shots I saw sincerely compared with Apostle Suleiman in other pictures of him, doesn't look like Suleiman. I have on many occasions seen close resemblance between people as many have notified me of resembling someone else in their lives. This man is a lookalike, not Apostle Suleiman.

The photo in question looks doctored and manipulated. Look at it closely, especially the cheek and bald head areas - that's not Suleiman.

Besides, this was a chat call and a video recording was possible to be made. If Stephanie really is out for vengeance, why didn't she record a video of the chat which would have been possible with just one button pushed, instead of pictures? Very interesting.



4. El-Rufai is Dead: Months earlier, when Apostle Suleiman took a hot swipe at El-Rufai with the "You're dead" statement, I told myself that the Apostle had swung too far. Is it possible to assume this is the genesis of this scandal - which will conclude that this is a conspiracy?



5. Stephanie - Her Motive, Hypnotized?.. Timaya Mentioned: Watching Stephanie speak, she seemed to me as someone hypnotized into believing a story that did not happen. The way she keeps opening her mouth agape after pertinent points and the sly movement of her eyes will tell a decent body language expert that she believes the story, and not that it actually happened to her.

Let's look at her state of mind: is she hurt that he didn't marry her anymore? Or is she upset and vengeful that makes her eager to bring down the Apostle in the media? Why go to the media instead of the church? Besides she looks smart - would she honestly expect that the Apostle would leave his POWERFUL wife perfect in every way to marry herself Stephanie? Doesn't add up.

Plus she mentioned she was supposed to shoot a video with Timaya recently. Why hasn't Timaya said anything yet about that claim? Is the claim true? Or was Timaya paid up to act as her alibi? I'm sure his PR team would have notified him by now.



6. Stephanie, Kimora Doesn't Care About Music: I "dug" in to discover more about this Kimora musician, Stephanie that is. Here's something interesting; I discovered that the only song she's ever done, both audio and video is titled, "His Girlfriend". For someone serious about "blowing", she has never put that song anywhere else except YouTube. Look at this next.

One "Olosho Mozarti" account uploaded the video of the song on September 26, 2016. By this time, Stephanie had not even opened a YouTube account herself. Instead she opened it the next day, Sept 27, 2016. Funny.

Now again watch this: Stephanie went on to upload this same video to YouTube not immediately after opening the account on Sept 27 but uploaded the music video to her account on DECEMBER 26 2016. How does it make sense? She doesn't care about music.



7. LIVEWire's CONCLUSION: This looks like a beautiful tactic that was planned way ahead of time by the people the Apostle has hurt. And it seems religiously motivated. It was a planned story meant to carry the theme of "you never know someone fully well", but the logical evidence in this report has put me in the COMPLETE CONFIDENCE that APOSTLE JOHNSON SULEIMAN the man of God is very innocent of these accusations.



P.S: Don't look for what to believe. Ask WHY. 21 Likes 1 Share

Good analysis sha, I knew the pics was doctored, if the allegations are true the said Otobo would have gathered enough proofs like recordings, where and when they met etc, if he claim of a relationship with the apostle is true she don't even need to do a video to prove it, this is a man she claimed she've dated for two years and still the only prove you can muster is making a video of yourself to convince us, the apostles wife was right, Nigerians are indeed gullible 26 Likes 5 Shares

while I don,t believe this scam, the political angle you people are coming from look stupidity and unintelligent to me. Both the pastor and lady agreed that their relationship began since 2015. The lady and her lawyer are christian from Delta state. Please let reason and allow those involve to defend themselves. 35 Likes 2 Shares

Adaowerri111:

Good analysis sha, I knew the pics was doctored, if the allegations are true the said Otobo would have gathered enough proofs like recordings, where and when they met etc, if he claim of a relationship with the apostle is true she don't even need to do a video to prove it, this is a man she claimed she've dated for two years and still the only prove you can muster is making a video of yourself to convince us, the apostles wife was right, Nigerians are indeed gullible Let people involve defend themselves that is wisdom. 3 Likes

E no tey again na! We go soon know who is being truthful here, based on sound evidence(s) from the accuser. 1 Like



I think the girl is not lying.

If you look at the pictures closely, the expression on both their faces match.

And does he chat with ladies without any shirt on?

Do not let sentiments blind your eyes from the obvious truth.

May God help us all .

Besides, the video won't come out cos they'll settle out of court.

But I can bet that the dumb girl will start living large after she receives the huge settlement from him.

The social media never forgets. WE WILL BE WATCHING. In as much as I hate scandalsI think the girl is not lying.If you look at the pictures closely, the expression on both their faces match.And does he chat with ladies without any shirt on?Do not let sentiments blind your eyes from the obvious truth.May God help us allBesides, the video won't come out cos they'll settle out of court.But I can bet that the dumb girl will start living large after she receives the huge settlement from him.The social media never forgets. WE WILL BE WATCHING. 18 Likes 1 Share

Adaowerri111:

Good analysis sha, I knew the pics was doctored, if the allegations are true the said Otobo would have gathered enough proofs like recordings, where and when they met etc, if he claim of a relationship with the apostle is true she don't even need to do a video to prove it, this is a man she claimed she've dated for two years and still the only prove you can muster is making a video of yourself to convince us, the apostles wife was right, Nigerians are indeed gullible Your papa naa adulterer Your papa naa adulterer 5 Likes

We all know this is a set up 1 Like

you don loose this one ooh Sorry. NgeneUkwenu... where are you?you don loose this one ooh Sorry. 1 Like





No

Hmmm

Woman woman woman...chai...They lift and pull down. Blessed is he that gets a good one 4 Likes



Who to believe Lol interesting ...Who to believe

What I have find out is that, apostle is not saint neither otobo.



These are people God is not please with. More are coming on the way.





Man of God! Only God will save us. 1 Like

Issoke 1 Like

I honestly don't believe anyone in their right senses will say he's guilty, when they might have done or be doing something far worse.



But wait, my bone of contention is a pastor, a renown man of God shouldn't be trending for this kind of reason, not at all. I honestly don't believe anyone in their right senses will say he's guilty, when they might have done or be doing something far worse.But wait, my bone of contention is a pastor, a renown man of God shouldn't be trending for this kind of reason, not at all.

I have said nothing about this yet but I just want to ask a simple question.



Why will a "Man of God associate himself with a prostitute in the first place?"



Please spare me the shìt about him trying to win her soul for Christ...Everyday is for the thief but ONE DAY IS STILL FOR THE OWNER 13 Likes 2 Shares

How much were you paid for the write up?? 7 Likes 2 Shares

Why am not just interested in this matter...I don't just care who is saying the truth..

All I care is that NEPA should just bring light haha for 5days now no light

The question is not if it was photoshopped or not. Before u can photoshop anyone, u ll at least have their pic which u ll use for the job. My simple question is- does Suleman has the pic already viral before this incidence. Do his members have access to his pics? How did the Otobo lady has access to his bed room pic? What about the chat from his personal phone number. NCC can still verify if the number was registered in his name. What about the bank transfer. The church claimed they transfered money to the lady cos she just got repented and has left his old dirty job. So why was her account later freezed when she wanted to withdraw. Police arrested her not because she is a strip dancer but as blackmailer. Blackmailers always have something in common. An evidence that can nail and expose their culprit. Who was she blackmailing? Mind u, the lady bank statement has several times money was transfered to her by Suleman. If a church wants to help someone, they don't keep sending the person money. They ll rather train the person so the person ll be employable. Can the church prove that they have been giving particular people money on a regular basis? I don't know if she is still pregnant cos it is another way to prove Suleman wrong via DNA test. The lady lawyer is banking on several bank transfer, history of their video chat and it can be verified by NCC if the number was registered in Suleman name and the mobile number can even be probed or investigated. He should be ready for public to invade his privacy. What we don't know is that these people are human. Even Pastor Adeboye once said he nearly felled victim of this. He narrowly escaped it. 10 Likes





all i can say is keyamo your a disgrace....in times past you were an astute lawyer, with high moral standards fighting for the plight of the less previleged, now yo have joined politics, and you stink, if the dead do see then your mentor gani fawenhmi would surely weep, for look what you have turned youself into...a bread a butter lawyer.



as for topic, common sense will let you know that lady is a liar...any one will just a drop or an iota of decency CAN never be attracted to her type and looks...talk more marraige from a high standing man...however evidence will see the man of God through all i can say is keyamo your a disgrace....in times past you were an astute lawyer, with high moral standards fighting for the plight of the less previleged, now yo have joined politics, and you stink, if the dead do see then your mentor gani fawenhmi would surely weep, for look what you have turned youself into...a bread a butter lawyer.as for topic, common sense will let you know that lady is a liar...any one will just a drop or an iota of decency CAN never be attracted to her type and looks...talk more marraige from a high standing man...however evidence will see the man of God through 2 Likes

the person on the leaked pictures is absolutely Apostle Suleiman...Photo-shopped I cant tell.

Randy pastor 1 Like 1 Share

Guy honestly...you're an Illiterate



You failed to give any evidence to support. Your theory except wild. Conjectures.



Please visit yaba Guy honestly...you're an IlliterateYou failed to give any evidence to support. Your theory except wild. Conjectures.Please visit yaba 20 Likes 3 Shares

who doesn't know he is innocent 1 Like

Asegzy:

In as much as I hate scandals

I think the girl is not lying.

If you look at the pictures closely, the expression on both their faces match.

And does he chat with ladies without any shirt on?

Do not let sentiments blind your eyes from the obvious truth.

May God help us all .

Besides, the video won't come out cos they'll settle out of court.

But I can bet that the dumb girl will start living large after she receives the huge settlement from him.

The social media never forgets. WE WILL BE WATCHING.

Get me a photo you of in bed and I'd leak a photo of u having a video call with Kim Kardashian. I can use Photoshop so I can tell that the pic is conspicuously Photoshoped. FG is just after the apostle. Get me a photo you of in bed and I'd leak a photo of u having a video call with Kim Kardashian. I can use Photoshop so I can tell that the pic is conspicuously Photoshoped. FG is just after the apostle. 2 Likes

There is no smoke without fire.