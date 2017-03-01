Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Travel / Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot (12974 Views)

The first female Nigerian pilot is Chinyere Kalu, who studied in Anglican Girls Grammar School, which is in Yaba, in Lagos. Then she was trained as a Commercial and Private Pilot. She also took a few aviation courses in Zaria, UK, and the USA.



Chinyere Kalu always wanted to travel the world and have an adventurous lifestyle. So she decided to take up the truly male dominated and very difficult career in order to become the first female pilot in Nigeria.



Nigeria first female fighter pilot is married to Mr. Okoli Kali and has children. 6 years ago President Goodluck Jonathan proclaimed her the Chief Executive and Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (which is mostly known as NCAT) - which is the biggest aviation training institute in the whole continent.



Before that, Chinyere Kalu was leading the College’s Flying School. There Chinyere Kalu worked as a contractual instructor.



An inspiration to all especially ladies



Dis generation is so different from past generations walahi. All we do now is FTC n pix posting 7 Likes

when it is your time gender wouldn't even matter



we will all get there



role model



education is the key couples with patience and resilience



even if you must learn a trade abeg try finish SS3

Nice one







I like hard working ladies



Not those ones that all they want is to pull men down 3 Likes

Bravo

Ts really cool

dd

Gender inequality 2 Likes

Tres Bien Madame 2 Likes

Igbo woman doing it big 6 Likes

Dedication

Hard work

Commitment

Straight jaw





I rep 1 Like

I knew she must be a Biafrran! 8 Likes

good for her 1 Like

inspiring! Me likely 1 Like

how do i become a pilot? Bleep zoology i dont even like animals. 1 Like





There was another lady before her I don't believe this lady is the first Nigerian female pilot...There was another lady before her 1 Like

Intellect20:

I knew she must be a Biafrran! what has that got to do with her achievements? what has that got to do with her achievements? 4 Likes

Correct me if I am wrong,but is she truly the first?

She is a biafran woman 3 Likes

1st biafran woman u mean 4 Likes

Tazdroid:

what has that got to do with her achievements?

In Biafraa, women are treated like men and posses just as equal rights! Not the same in Arewa and Oduwanikistan! In Biafraa, women are treated like men and posses just as equal rights! Not the same in Arewa and Oduwanikistan! 11 Likes

Proud of her; anytime, anyday.. Her humility strikes me the most..



Sacluxpaint:

Correct me if I am wrong,but is she truly the first? In Nigeria? Yes. All over the world? No.

Op check her date of birth, she became a pilot in 1978. Op check her date of birth, she became a pilot in 1978.

Intellect20:





In Biafraa, women are treated like men and posses just as equal rights! Not the same in Arewa and Oduwanikistan!

I am happen for her. This is my first time of see her, we were always told in our primary school that we produced the first female pilot.(from the school). 2 Likes

Intellect20:





In Biafraa, women are treated like men and posses just as equal rights! Not the same in Arewa and Oduwanikistan! Well, she's fortunate. Let's just be happy for her Well, she's fortunate. Let's just be happy for her

NCAN UAE BRANCH.. Nwafor keep repping... At least she is not in customary court complaining about her hubby lil joystick i no call any tribe ooo 5 Likes

Biafrans are not supposed to be African, they supposed to be Americans, they very industrious and positive minded people. I think I will study their origin. [color=#006600][/color]Biafrans are not supposed to be African, they supposed to be Americans, they very industrious and positive minded people. I think I will study their origin. 3 Likes

EmekaBlue:

1st biafran woman u mean

I would have thought there would be literarily hundreds of female biafran pilots out there I would have thought there would be literarily hundreds of female biafran pilots out there

She is IPOB



Will mods also ban me even as court declared ipob a non terrorist organization.. 6 Likes

igbo women accomplish great things,while their men are weak n cucked,...so many great igbo women linda ikeji,etc.igbo land were there are the most number of prominent female politicians,their men just sit down in small shops looking cucked,while the women do great works.looolzz 2 Likes