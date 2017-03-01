₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot
Captain Chinyere Kalu was born in 1970. She is the first female pilot in Nigeria. A woman grew up in a very supportive big family. She decided to begin her career in Aviation because of her adventurous aunt. Her aunt was well famous for traveling abroad a lot of times. They had the matriarch in their family, so her aunt approved Chinyere’s decision and so a lady began her career into aviation.
The first female Nigerian pilot is Chinyere Kalu, who studied in Anglican Girls Grammar School, which is in Yaba, in Lagos. Then she was trained as a Commercial and Private Pilot. She also took a few aviation courses in Zaria, UK, and the USA.
Chinyere Kalu always wanted to travel the world and have an adventurous lifestyle. So she decided to take up the truly male dominated and very difficult career in order to become the first female pilot in Nigeria.
Nigeria first female fighter pilot is married to Mr. Okoli Kali and has children. 6 years ago President Goodluck Jonathan proclaimed her the Chief Executive and Rector of Nigerian College of Aviation Technology (which is mostly known as NCAT) - which is the biggest aviation training institute in the whole continent.
Before that, Chinyere Kalu was leading the College’s Flying School. There Chinyere Kalu worked as a contractual instructor.
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Chikelue2000(m): 4:42pm
An inspiration to all especially ladies
Dis generation is so different from past generations walahi. All we do now is FTC n pix posting
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Talk2Bella(f): 5:53pm
when it is your time gender wouldn't even matter
we will all get there
role model
education is the key couples with patience and resilience
even if you must learn a trade abeg try finish SS3
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by brunofarad(m): 6:01pm
Nice one
I like hard working ladies
Not those ones that all they want is to pull men down
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by olakunlea1(m): 6:01pm
Bravo
Ts really cool
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by ip2121918021(m): 6:02pm
dd
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by daftpikin: 6:02pm
Gender inequality
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by GloriaSabipeepz(f): 6:02pm
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by kpukpuyenke: 6:03pm
Tres Bien Madame
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by ernesty20(m): 6:03pm
Igbo woman doing it big
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Tazdroid(m): 6:03pm
Dedication
Hard work
Commitment
Straight jaw
I rep
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Intellect20: 6:04pm
I knew she must be a Biafrran!
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Omooniya1: 6:04pm
good for her
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Omotayor123(f): 6:04pm
inspiring! Me likely
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by FINgames: 6:04pm
how do i become a pilot? Bleep zoology i dont even like animals.
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Kobicove(m): 6:05pm
I don't believe this lady is the first Nigerian female pilot...
There was another lady before her
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Tazdroid(m): 6:05pm
Intellect20:what has that got to do with her achievements?
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Sacluxpaint(m): 6:06pm
Correct me if I am wrong,but is she truly the first?
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by PenisCaP: 6:07pm
She is a biafran woman
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by EmekaBlue(m): 6:08pm
1st biafran woman u mean
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Intellect20: 6:08pm
Tazdroid:
In Biafraa, women are treated like men and posses just as equal rights! Not the same in Arewa and Oduwanikistan!
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Sleekyshuga(f): 6:08pm
Proud of her; anytime, anyday.. Her humility strikes me the most..
Sacluxpaint:In Nigeria? Yes. All over the world? No.
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by nwabobo: 6:08pm
VastfinderBlog:
Op check her date of birth, she became a pilot in 1978.
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Tazdroid(m): 6:09pm
Intellect20:
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by brobro: 6:10pm
I am happen for her. This is my first time of see her, we were always told in our primary school that we produced the first female pilot.(from the school).
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Tazdroid(m): 6:10pm
Intellect20:Well, she's fortunate. Let's just be happy for her
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by princechurchill(m): 6:11pm
NCAN UAE BRANCH.. Nwafor keep repping... At least she is not in customary court complaining about her hubby lil joystick i no call any tribe ooo
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by Odegwu097(m): 6:11pm
[color=#006600][/color] Biafrans are not supposed to be African, they supposed to be Americans, they very industrious and positive minded people. I think I will study their origin.
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by LaEvilIMiss(f): 6:12pm
EmekaBlue:
I would have thought there would be literarily hundreds of female biafran pilots out there
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by cyberdurable(m): 6:13pm
She is IPOB
Will mods also ban me even as court declared ipob a non terrorist organization..
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by babasolution: 6:13pm
igbo women accomplish great things,while their men are weak n cucked,...so many great igbo women linda ikeji,etc.igbo land were there are the most number of prominent female politicians,their men just sit down in small shops looking cucked,while the women do great works.looolzz
|Re: Captain Chinyere Kalu; Meet The First Nigeria Female Pilot by thewarrior72: 6:16pm
Igbos are special and unique breed in africa, probabily because we did not allow islam in our land
