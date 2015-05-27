



The young of every profession is the future of that profession and no profession can survive by devouring or not nurturing its young. The major changes in all areas of life are technologically driven and youth propelled. So, the legal profession must not only nurture its young but should be open to the innovations young lawyers are bringing into the profession.



Legal practice is still very conservative and esoteric for the 21st century. The traditional areas of practice are shrinking daily. I think we should be allowed to find new fishing ponds or create new ones. We can also expand the shrinking ponds through ICT (information and communications technology)-driven marketing. We can also use ICT to properly manage service delivery in the profession thereby reducing cost and increasing profit. Everything boils down to the seniors allowing change and giving younger lawyers a chance. We are the ICT generation and we can do a lot if given the chance.



Also, the NBA should do more to protect junior lawyers from abuse and exploitation.



What was your most embarrassing day in court?



I once appeared before Justice S. O. Nwaka of the Lagos State High Court early last year in a very contentious land matter and I made a mistake in addressing the Court. My lady was visibly angry and said I was rude. I was leading some juniors in the case that day and I was so ashamed and so apologised profusely to the court.



However, the defence counsel who was an over 60 years’ old lawyer told my Lady that I had no home training. I felt very hurt by that statement, but I apologised to the court again and informed my Lady that the defence counsel had no right to cast aspersion on my family background and demanded he retracted his statement and apologise to me.



Justice Nwaka made a truce by asking the older lawyer to apologise and withdraw his statement which he did and proceedings continued.



You run a blog. What is it about?



Which is more lucrative, law blogging or law practice?



Blogging for me is about passion and not about the money. Yeah, blogging is very lucrative and an untapped goldmine. However, my blog is barely two years old and so I have not started raking in a lot of money but I make enough to sustain my blog and myself.



You recently opened your chambers, what have been your challenges?



The most difficult challenge for most lawyers starting up their chambers is lack of capital. Accessing credit for start-ups in Nigeria is very difficult but then it’s worse for lawyers. It is very disheartening that lawyers are not included in most state and Federal Government’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) start-ups or intervention fund programmes.



Many lawyers on their admission to the Bar go into private practice and most of them establish their chambers after about five years of pupillage. They employ legal and non-legal staff as well as pay taxes. So, I wonder why the government excludes lawyers from SME funding. Banks should also provide credit facilities suited for law firm start-ups with flexible repayment plans. The NBA too should partner the government and financial institutions to correct this anomaly.



You’re single. Would you marry a lawyer?



I am single but my marital status will be altered in a very short time. My woman is not a lawyer. Her discipline is in the natural sciences and for me it strikes a good balance. Though it is impossible to marry or date a lawyer without becoming a lawyer, so my woman is a lawyer in her own right.



