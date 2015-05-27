₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
'law Blogging, An Untapped Goldmine ' by fidorocks(m): 4:49pm On Mar 07
Maduka Augustine Onwukeme was called to the Bar in November 2012. A blogger, he has just founded ELIX LP, a firm of legal practitioners based in Lagos. He shares the story of his legal journey with ROBERT EGBE
WHY did you choose law? Are there other lawyers in your family?
I’m the only lawyer in my family and I think law chose me. I wanted to be a writer but then everyone, my dad, my teachers and friends told me I would make a good lawyer. I had this knack for justice, fairness and activism as a child and a teenager. I was also a budding writer and took great interest in politics. So, I was convinced that I could be a lawyer and still be a writer. So, I took the plunge and, boy, it’s been so good. But writing is and still remains my first love, love of my life.
Your first solo court appearance, what was that like?
It was the day I appeared before the Hon. Justice Oluwayemi of the High Court of Lagos State. It was a divorce proceeding and I fidgeted all through. In fact, I recall not addressing the court properly and being corrected sternly by my Lady.
The first case you won or lost, how did that feel?
The first case I lost was a matter I had prepared the final address barely one year after my call to the bar. A senior had conducted the trial and we had argued with all authorities that the claimant had failed to prove negligence and so was not entitled to claim damages. The judge did not agree with us and ruled that our client’s action was unfair. She then held them liable on the grounds of unfair conduct and not even negligence which was the claim of the claimants. It was very disappointing for me because I put in my all in preparing the final written address. Our defence was also superb and my seniors had done a great job at the trial of the case, so we expected to win. However, an appeal was lodged against the judgment and I believe the Court of Appeal will reverse the judgment.
My first victory came in a case in which I was part of the team that successfully defended a claim for title to over 72 hectares of land around Lekki in the High Court of Lagos State. The case was quite challenging as there were numerous case files bursting to the seams with documents. The trial was also challenging as it took nearly a year to conclude. My senior colleague at Chief Rotimi Williams’ Chambers who is also my mentor, Mr. Olagbade Benson, led the defence team and he really brought out the lion in us all. I’m glad it paid off in the end as we won. The case remains very memorable because I was having severe emotional issues and was surviving on anti-depressants then, but Mr. Benson still believed in me and encouraged me not to quit the team.
Young lawyers often complain of poor treatment from their principals, what was your experience?
Well, I started practice in Chief Rotimi Williams’ Chambers which was a very big law firm and so the welfare and work conditions for lawyers was even a standard for other law firms to emulate. Before then, I interned in firms even as a student and I was lucky to meet good and selfless principals as well as colleagues who I am forever indebted to for their contributions to my career.
However, I know a lot of junior lawyers have had and are still having a raw deal in the hands of their principals.
|Re: 'law Blogging, An Untapped Goldmine ' by fidorocks(m): 6:20pm On Mar 07
How can this be remedied?
The young of every profession is the future of that profession and no profession can survive by devouring or not nurturing its young. The major changes in all areas of life are technologically driven and youth propelled. So, the legal profession must not only nurture its young but should be open to the innovations young lawyers are bringing into the profession.
Legal practice is still very conservative and esoteric for the 21st century. The traditional areas of practice are shrinking daily. I think we should be allowed to find new fishing ponds or create new ones. We can also expand the shrinking ponds through ICT (information and communications technology)-driven marketing. We can also use ICT to properly manage service delivery in the profession thereby reducing cost and increasing profit. Everything boils down to the seniors allowing change and giving younger lawyers a chance. We are the ICT generation and we can do a lot if given the chance.
Also, the NBA should do more to protect junior lawyers from abuse and exploitation.
What was your most embarrassing day in court?
I once appeared before Justice S. O. Nwaka of the Lagos State High Court early last year in a very contentious land matter and I made a mistake in addressing the Court. My lady was visibly angry and said I was rude. I was leading some juniors in the case that day and I was so ashamed and so apologised profusely to the court.
However, the defence counsel who was an over 60 years’ old lawyer told my Lady that I had no home training. I felt very hurt by that statement, but I apologised to the court again and informed my Lady that the defence counsel had no right to cast aspersion on my family background and demanded he retracted his statement and apologise to me.
Justice Nwaka made a truce by asking the older lawyer to apologise and withdraw his statement which he did and proceedings continued.
You run a blog. What is it about?
I run www.legalfido.com, a career development blog for lawyers and law students. It enjoys readership from lawyers all over the world, although a majority of my readers are from English speaking African countries. It is a platform for young lawyers all over the world to learn and share ideas on recent professional trends and developments. I am also set to start a business blog where I shall blog on entrepreneurship and legal tools for starting, managing and running a business.
Which is more lucrative, law blogging or law practice?
Blogging for me is about passion and not about the money. Yeah, blogging is very lucrative and an untapped goldmine. However, my blog is barely two years old and so I have not started raking in a lot of money but I make enough to sustain my blog and myself.
You recently opened your chambers, what have been your challenges?
The most difficult challenge for most lawyers starting up their chambers is lack of capital. Accessing credit for start-ups in Nigeria is very difficult but then it’s worse for lawyers. It is very disheartening that lawyers are not included in most state and Federal Government’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) start-ups or intervention fund programmes.
Many lawyers on their admission to the Bar go into private practice and most of them establish their chambers after about five years of pupillage. They employ legal and non-legal staff as well as pay taxes. So, I wonder why the government excludes lawyers from SME funding. Banks should also provide credit facilities suited for law firm start-ups with flexible repayment plans. The NBA too should partner the government and financial institutions to correct this anomaly.
You’re single. Would you marry a lawyer?
I am single but my marital status will be altered in a very short time. My woman is not a lawyer. Her discipline is in the natural sciences and for me it strikes a good balance. Though it is impossible to marry or date a lawyer without becoming a lawyer, so my woman is a lawyer in her own right.
http://thenationonlineng.net/law-blogging-untapped-gold-mine/
