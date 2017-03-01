₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,758,755 members, 3,404,802 topics. Date: Tuesday, 07 March 2017 at 05:39 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo (3859 Views)
|Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by bumi10: 5:09pm
While speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony today being Tuesday 7th March, 2017, Osinbajo said the rail line is just one segment of the Lagos-Kano railway project, which is an integral part of the national rail project. Acting President Yemi Osinbajo also said the Lagos-Ibadan standard guage railway line will create 500,000 jobs.
He said President Muhammadu Buhari renegotiated the project with the Chinese in 2016. He added that the railway will be ready in December 2018.
According to VP, “If there is a project close to the heart of the president, it is this rail project he personally promised the people of this nation,” .
“Our appreciation goes to the Chinese government, who have always proven to be reliable partners with Nigeria. As some may be aware, we have the entire Lagos-Kano standard guage track, as well as the Lagos-Calabar railway track in the 2017 budget.
“Negotiations of the Kaduna-Kano portion of the track is now completed and this phase is next in line. We have already provided our portion of funding for the Lagos-Calabar route as well. “We expect that negotiations for the foreign component of the funding will be finalised in the next few months. The Lagos-Calabar rail will come on stream.
“An active and vibrant railway system confers many benefits on society, and our ultimate goal is to restore the railway using culture for both commercial and personal travels. “The national railway project will create up to half a million jobs, and facilitate the movement of over 3.2 tonnes of cargo per annum.”
more @ http://www.exlinklodge.com/2017/03/lagos-ibadan-rail-line-poised-to-create.html
mynd44 missyb3 dominique obinoscopy
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by emmanuel596(m): 5:12pm
Someone right now..
3 Likes
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by xynerise(m): 5:12pm
Na so we dey hear
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by tens4real(m): 5:12pm
Hmm...GEJ my hero I.miss you..
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by mladuo51(f): 5:13pm
Nice one...I hope it doesn't turn into an abandoned project
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Anthony0094(m): 5:13pm
Since today be Tuesday na im be say tomorrow go be wednesday
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by pikdata: 5:13pm
mladuo51:ya
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by chuxxxx007: 5:13pm
nice one acting presido
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by 989900: 5:13pm
Lagos-Ibadan, Abuja-Kaduna (completed), Kaduna-Kano, Calabar-PH -- all in the 'near term' -- I'm so excited!!!!!!!
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by sweerychick(f): 5:14pm
All the jobs una APC promise for Nigerians no show Hmm make we just believe this one ooo.. After my service I'll apply
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by itzOluwa: 5:14pm
Everyday everyday dey wantu impress.
Land for sale
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by mayoor15(m): 5:14pm
God bless Nigeria
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Millz404(m): 5:14pm
Buhari beta respect urself and don't come back
And you osibanjo beta respect urself and stop all this want to, intend to, moves to
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by charlyb12: 5:14pm
them don come again with their imaginary jobs
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by mwizzy(m): 5:15pm
[quote author=itzOluwa post=54361725]Everyday everyday dey wantu impress.
Land for sale[/quote
we are no longer moved by mere words my guy
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by princemillla(m): 5:15pm
Fire on joooo
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by artade: 5:15pm
Make e happen first o
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by gaetano: 5:15pm
FG actually means 500000 people will be selling gala and pure water to people boarding the train
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Highbhee(m): 5:15pm
The space that is ready filled by public holders Relatives and friends,ghostworkers
who is fooling who
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by burkingx: 5:15pm
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by jidebond: 5:16pm
How many jobs goes to Nigerians and how goes to the Chinese people
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Pavore9: 5:16pm
Awaiting December 2018.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by jidebond: 5:17pm
How many jobs goes to Nigerians and how goes to the Chinese people .
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by jaymejate(m): 5:17pm
Please which Lagos to Ibadan?
I bet you can employ more than 10k
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by alabiyemmy(m): 5:17pm
How please? No be only 500,000 jobs, na for say 500 billion jobs.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by SillyeRabbit: 5:17pm
Another Scam. Mostly labour jobs. Contract ends after constructing the rail line.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by 989900: 5:18pm
alabiyemmy:
Ripple-effect, son.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Realdeals(m): 5:18pm
The chance that this project will be abandoned is low, because counterpart funding by FG has been released in full, we expect no go-slow.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Movingcoil(m): 5:19pm
.
1 Like
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by mmsen: 5:19pm
Slowly moving forward.
Sort out the power issue and stop child marriage and the impediments to education that children in the north face and see Nigeria finally take off.
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by Etzakoos(m): 5:19pm
Osinbajo Is The Real Change For Better Not That Deadly Sick Man
|Re: Lagos-ibadan Rail Line Poised To Create More Than 500,000 Jobs - VP Osinbajo by negz1(m): 5:19pm
Good news
Thesis Support / Happy Easter Nairalanders / Who Went To Malolag University On Nairaland..
Viewing this topic: dragon2(m), nutigal, Goziemartins, desiji, Adedolapo1, Teewhy2, waxcool, moneytalks86(m), burkingx, tbaba1234, genius43(m), Milldon(m), Abujabir24, shamecurls(m), uche87(m), mikael3(m), Handsomecole(m), Aksimple47(m), damoneymag(m), koyeni(m), aybaba1999, freddurst, forgiveness, lokonzo78, blkmum700, Profdammy(m), baby8ace, Lanrelorry, Goahead(m), Godprotectigbos(f), Danmas, somegirl1, smartmey61(m), aare07(m), honsaint(m), yim(f), wristbangle(m), Franklerry, obailala(m), yankeedude(m), JudasIsCucumber, naptu2, Supiti, OTUNBAPASSA1(m), arikibe, idowuh98(m), segzie2012, whiten, Gentlebabs(m), K1sure, Bioben, enm(m), abelthonia(m), wura2020, juman(m), callme2dy(m), madridguy(m), FirstTImeUser, Josmila(m), sentio2020, tppzzy01(m), meetchandus(m), ayodeji17, ttts, princemolak(m), Olowo2015(m), tunji1(m), AJvine(m), yankison(m), AODT(m), Ekakamba, dlawseun(m), thinkdip(m), datopaper(m), carboblanko(m), asids55, Begino1, JohnXcel, Fynline(m), waky15(m) and 180 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3