|WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by Yarnvibes(f): 5:24pm On Mar 07
Justice Nathaniel Ayo-Emmanuel of the Federal High Court, Ibadan, on Tuesday adjourned till April 6 further hearing in the case of seizure of the May/June 2015 SSCE results of Christ National Model College, Ido, Ibadan.
The judge adjourned the case in order to allow the West African Examination Council to appear in court.
According to NAN, Mrs Elizabeth Shittu, council to the plantiff, approached the court to order the examination body to release the 2015 May/June SSCE results of 100 of its students.
Shittu, one of the allegations levelled against the secondary school by WAEC was that the 100 students who sat for the examination cheated
She said WAEC also alleged that the school carried out substitution of some examination papers like Animal Husbandry and English Language while the school failed to explain how the substitution was done.
But the plaintiff’s counsel argued that such substitution should not have led to the cancellation of all the papers of the entire students of the school.
WAEC, however, had yet to appear in court to respond to the plaintiff’s submission.
http://www.kikiotolu.com/2017/03/waec-faces-lawsuit-over-seizure-of.html
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by emzreus(m): 6:08pm On Mar 07
FTC Thats good
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by delishpot: 8:51pm On Mar 07
Good
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by Jeffrey12(m): 6:57am
They better appear and face the law
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by valdes00(m): 7:00am
3 Likes
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by sassieconte: 7:04am
Hahahahahahahahaha, I like that school. I wonder why WAEC keeps playing God. When u set a question so hard to answer what do u expect? Since the hunter has learnt how to shoot without missing, birds also learnt to fly without perching. Teachers dey teach nonsense, yet WAEC keeps setting questions borrowed from the sky...
3 Likes
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by 9jakohai(m): 7:05am
Shittu, one of the allegations levelled against the secondary school by WAEC was that the 100 students who sat for the examination cheated
In other words, the school agrees that they subsituted the papers in Animal Husbandry and English....and they are arguing that WAEC should not punish them
The school is in the wrong, in my opinion. WAEC rules and regulations do not allow cheating...and this is cheating.
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by 9jakohai(m): 7:06am
sassieconte:
So, you are saying that it is ok to cheat if the question is "hard''
Wow...no wonder Nigeria is underdeveloped.
Exams, by their nature are expected to be hard.The problem is, we Nigerians think that learning is done in school and school alone. The fact of the matter is that it isn't.
I am sad to say that I did not really and fully learn that lesson, until I entered university and it was forced into my brain system so to speak.
I passed my WAEC physics....my hardest subject...simply because I was forced to read outside the schoolwork so to speak.
2 Likes
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by Iruobean(m): 7:07am
Nice one!
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by Mr2kay2: 7:08am
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by 9jakohai(m): 7:11am
Mr2kay2:
Ah yes....you want to help others to steal other people's money.
And after you would be shouting "Government is bad".
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by Davidblen(m): 7:12am
Sometimes Waec Do Frustate Students by seizing their results they conclude if one person cheat, the others cheat.. is nt so
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by 9jakohai(m): 7:16am
Davidblen:
WAEC is that harsh, so that they can discourage cheating at all levels.
And yes....mass cheating does happen (In 1977....WAEC cancelled thousands of papers in a mass cheating scandal called Expo 77).
Thing is, cheating, expo, ecomog, etc....harms the brain's capacity to reason. And fact is...when you get out into the real world, you are expected to use your reasoning skills to good use either for your employers or for yourselves.
If you are always cheating in high school because it is better than guessing....then you won't survive well in the real world.
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by wawappl: 7:25am
so the cheat in south west during waec exams
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by 9jakohai(m): 7:30am
wawappl:
There is cheating everywhere in Nigeria....even in your own home region.
Part of the problem is ...government runs too many schools at all levels. As a result, there has always been limited money available to fund each school properly...and this means that there arent enough books, poorly paid and poorly trained teachers, and poor facilites....which don't do much for good learning.
Also, many Nigerian students do not do much learning outside the box. Especially those who have access to the internet...which has a lot of resources for learning.
|Re: WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results by seunlly(m): 7:37am
Cheating all over nigeria
Politician is your role model
