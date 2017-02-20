Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Education / WAEC Faces Lawsuit Over Seizure Of Students Results (1368 Views)

The judge adjourned the case in order to allow the West African Examination Council to appear in court.



According to NAN, Mrs Elizabeth Shittu, council to the plantiff, approached the court to order the examination body to release the 2015 May/June SSCE results of 100 of its students.



Shittu, one of the allegations levelled against the secondary school by WAEC was that the 100 students who sat for the examination cheated

She said WAEC also alleged that the school carried out substitution of some examination papers like Animal Husbandry and English Language while the school failed to explain how the substitution was done.



But the plaintiff’s counsel argued that such substitution should not have led to the cancellation of all the papers of the entire students of the school.



WAEC, however, had yet to appear in court to respond to the plaintiff’s submission.



FTC Thats good

Good

They better appear and face the law

Hahahahahahahahaha, I like that school. I wonder why WAEC keeps playing God. When u set a question so hard to answer what do u expect? Since the hunter has learnt how to shoot without missing, birds also learnt to fly without perching. Teachers dey teach nonsense, yet WAEC keeps setting questions borrowed from the sky... 3 Likes

In other words, the school agrees that they subsituted the papers in Animal Husbandry and English....and they are arguing that WAEC should not punish them



sassieconte:

So, you are saying that it is ok to cheat if the question is "hard''



Wow...no wonder Nigeria is underdeveloped.



Exams, by their nature are expected to be hard.The problem is, we Nigerians think that learning is done in school and school alone. The fact of the matter is that it isn't.



I am sad to say that I did not really and fully learn that lesson, until I entered university and it was forced into my brain system so to speak.



Nice one!

Ah yes....you want to help others to steal other people's money.



Sometimes Waec Do Frustate Students by seizing their results they conclude if one person cheat, the others cheat.. is nt so

Davidblen:

Sometimes Waec Do Frustate Students by seizing their results they conclude if one person cheat, the others cheat.. is nt so

WAEC is that harsh, so that they can discourage cheating at all levels.



And yes....mass cheating does happen (In 1977....WAEC cancelled thousands of papers in a mass cheating scandal called Expo 77).



Thing is, cheating, expo, ecomog, etc....harms the brain's capacity to reason. And fact is...when you get out into the real world, you are expected to use your reasoning skills to good use either for your employers or for yourselves.



so the cheat in south west during waec exams

wawappl:

so the cheat in south west during waec exams

There is cheating everywhere in Nigeria....even in your own home region.



Part of the problem is ...government runs too many schools at all levels. As a result, there has always been limited money available to fund each school properly...and this means that there arent enough books, poorly paid and poorly trained teachers, and poor facilites....which don't do much for good learning.



