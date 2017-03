Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Audu Maikori Collapses At Muson Center (10361 Views)

Southern Kaduna Killings: Audu Maikori Apologizes For Posting False Infor / Nollywood Actresses Stun At MUSON Center / Nollywood Stars Attend Shift Celebrity Praise Night At Muson Centre (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Chocolate City boss, Audu Maikori, reportedly collapsed at the on-going 2017 Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) holding at Muson Center.



It was not clear what the immediate cause of his collapse is not know yet but We can confirmed that doctors at the venue were able to revive him and he has since been taken to St Nicholas hospital for further medications.



Audu had just finished moderating the Q and A sessions with Mo Abudu and was taking selfie with fans before he collapsed.







Recently, the Choc City boss was put under pressure, following a series of tweets credited to him, over the saddening development in Southern Kaduna.

http://sunnewsonline.com/breaking-audu-maikori-collapses-at-muson-center-while-taking-selfie/

SHOW BUSSINESS IS NOT GOVERNANCE ITS HIGH TIME THIS SHOW BIZ CELEBS DRUNK BY THE CROWD THEY PULL SEPERATE ENTERTAINMENT WITH GOVERNMENT ISSUES,

IT IS NOT EASY FIGHTING THE GOVERNMENT.

BROS MAIKORI CONTINEU THE HUMBLE MOVES MORE APOLOGY TO EL-RUFAI AND DONT FORGET TO DUBALE WHERE NECESSARY.

THIS IS A SERIOUS MATTER 5 Likes

AUDU FEELING THE HEAT... HELLRUFAI HAS NOT STARTED OOOOO.... 3 Likes

Wish him quick recovery and he should take out time to rest. 1 Like

na wa

What

Na wao

Thanks God he was resuscitated.

Many people look so healthy yet they are empty inside. Engage in a physical fight with them at your own peril. 7 Likes

hmmm



wonder what he must have gone thru during his arrest

EEya!Sorry

I hope El Rufai didn't poison him while he was in prison last week. 7 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Sorry

Village people??

Sad, I hope he's feeling much better now.





El rufai is working! 1 Like

na shekpe he drink

Issues everywhere

dukie25:

I hope El Rufai didn't poison him while in prison.

This has nothing to do with El rufai

Politics is not an easy venture and also entails the spiritual.

Even El-Rufai himself in an interview mentioned how on two occasions he (El-Rufai) was dazzled and fainted, and he attributed this not only to physical defects but also spiritual powers.

Audu Maikori was not aware of the spiral effects of what he was going to say/post that day.

We must think carefully before we canvass, fight or speak up for any side in a matter.

He nevertheless did what he thought was best for justice. But his best...

I wish Mr Maikori a quick recovery.

You never see shomething...



It was not clear what the immediate cause of his collapse is not know yet but We can confirmed that doctors at the venue were able to revive him and he has since been taken to St Nicholas hospital for further medications.



The grammar alone can make someone collapse The grammar alone can make someone collapse 4 Likes

ooooh

so sowiee

Okay

Stress

The Lord is your strength

PETUK:

RIP are you serious? are you serious? 1 Like