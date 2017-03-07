Nice one. All Aba needs is just infrastructural development to turn it to the largest commercial oil field in Africa. i just wish they can get that governor that will pay attention to Aba Infrastructure.



if am the Governor, i dont mind neglecting other places to see that i develop Aba to a world class city, at the end it will worth it cos Aba has been neglected for too long and it doesnt deserve it... i feel like cursing Abia's state past governors atimes



One last thing, Abagworo please and please if you want to enjoy this thread and dont want it derailed, do not mention Chino, Anambra or be tempted to reply any troll who will want to use this thread to show case his/her stupidity



i love igboland and i love it when we show case the level of development in igboland knowing fully well that haters of igboland never gave us a chance after the civil war...



looking at the level of development in igboland and how far we have gone gives me joy and i like it when we flaunt it to the envy of our haters,lazy ones and unity beggers



God bless Umu Igbo



God bless igboland



God bless Biafra 30 Likes 1 Share