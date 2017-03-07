₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Abagworo(m): 6:00pm
Came across these shots from the Governor's advert. Despite the decades long failure of basic infrastructure the inhabitants of this creative city survived and thrived in the condition they found themselves. The Igbo spirit I may say.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Abagworo(m): 6:02pm
More
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Abagworo(m): 6:04pm
I guess it was shot during hazy weather condition.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by ozoebuka1(m): 6:05pm
abia state especially aba needs federal government's attention in terms of road and industrial infrastructure...the state governor no go kill himself.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by iamhorny(m): 6:06pm
Nice one. All Aba needs is just infrastructural development to turn it to the largest commercial oil field in Africa. i just wish they can get that governor that will pay attention to Aba Infrastructure.
if am the Governor, i dont mind neglecting other places to see that i develop Aba to a world class city, at the end it will worth it cos Aba has been neglected for too long and it doesnt deserve it... i feel like cursing Abia's state past governors atimes
One last thing, Abagworo please and please if you want to enjoy this thread and dont want it derailed, do not mention Chino, Anambra or be tempted to reply any troll who will want to use this thread to show case his/her stupidity
i love igboland and i love it when we show case the level of development in igboland knowing fully well that haters of igboland never gave us a chance after the civil war...
looking at the level of development in igboland and how far we have gone gives me joy and i like it when we flaunt it to the envy of our haters,lazy ones and unity beggers
God bless Umu Igbo
God bless igboland
God bless Biafra
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Abagworo(m): 6:07pm
More. That's the market
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by iamhorny(m): 6:08pm
some people( Aba Haters) will be pained seeing this because they dont know Aba is this developed.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Odingo1: 6:10pm
Nice city
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by AnambraDota: 6:11pm
The most important city in Igboland
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by AbuEzeFemi(m): 6:16pm
Abagworo:green white green long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by glacswhite: 6:21pm
wow that's good shot....
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Abagworo(m): 6:23pm
This is another market
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by glacswhite: 6:23pm
since Okezie became Governor ....everyday is ABA ABA ABA......chai nah ABA Governor
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Abagworo(m): 6:24pm
Some green areas
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by glacswhite: 6:26pm
Abagworo:
This must be shopping Center....because am seeing the 7 Deck by Ochiri ozuwa by Asa-rd
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Redoil: 6:28pm
We afonja are jelous of your success
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Jokerman(m): 6:29pm
How come no brown roof?
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Pontaboki: 6:29pm
You are disappointed you didn't see any brown roof abi?
glacswhite:
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Homeboiy: 6:31pm
ok
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by NormalCodes: 6:35pm
They will make you believe Aba is an abandoned dilipidated city, that nobody lives.
What I usually tell them is that FG should come repair their roads, Aba Owerri road, Port Harcourt road, Opobo road and Ikot Ekpene road.
Those roads are the worst in the city.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Mrbigman1(m): 6:37pm
City looks well planned, na development be d issue.
Worst na wen city no get plan.
Everyone dey build as e like just as dey do in warri.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by morereb10: 6:39pm
oboy e
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by MxtaMichealz(m): 6:39pm
u
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by ichommy(m): 6:39pm
Seen..........
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Ra88: 6:40pm
I respect and love Ibo people.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by jeffrizzy1(m): 6:40pm
Hmmmmmmmm
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by ChristineC: 6:41pm
Not too bad. The layout is ok but infrastructural development can be far better, although same can be said for many Nigerian cities.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by baddosky1: 6:41pm
I don't see any "brown roof"...all i see are aluminium and stone-coated roofs! ...No wonder "they" envy and hate us.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by RichDad1(m): 6:41pm
So there's brown roof in the yEast too
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by Afam4eva(m): 6:42pm
Aba is actually one of the most planned cities in Nigeria. What is just needs are the very basic which includes good roads. A good cosmetic surgery will make the city hard to beat.
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by cowleg(m): 6:44pm
No brown roof unlike ibadan
|Re: Drone Shots Of Aba Commercial City In Southeast Nigeria by ucsparks: 6:44pm
we afonjas are pained about this development, we hereby order a full container load of rat killer to the Brown roof republic to cool our nerves and that of my black , tribal mark face infested brothers
