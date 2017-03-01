₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by owukpa(m): 6:01pm
Idoma-born Major General John Enenche has been appointed as the new Director Defence information.
Gen. Enenche would be replacing Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar who is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.
Few months back, he was elevated to the rank of a Major General from Brigadier.
Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Major General Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters. He has since taken over with effect from 6 March 2017.
Gen. Enenche is the elder brother of Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis and also the son of the paramount ruler of Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, Chief D Enenche.
http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/03/breaking-idoma-born-major-gen-john.html
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by brunofarad(m): 6:09pm
Congrats sir
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Dextology: 6:10pm
Congratulations to him.
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by coolebux(m): 6:10pm
What language is he speaking for the army?
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Piiko(m): 6:11pm
Congratulations
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by unclezuma: 6:11pm
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by speaktome(m): 6:11pm
May you always speak (say) the truth to us..... Amen!!!
Congrats!!!
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Kesmakveli(m): 6:11pm
Goodluck to him! I pray he positively impacts to our Dear country Nigeria and also to the military. Congrats Sir!
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by stephenmorris(m): 6:11pm
later christians will bring fake news of their marginalisation in the army
God bless naija
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Akinaukwa: 6:11pm
Thats okay. While one fights the spiritual battle the other engages in physical warfare. Congrats sir.
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Bede2u(m): 6:11pm
Igbo sounding names
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:11pm
Wow, Congratulations
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Daniellogy(m): 6:12pm
Congrats sir....
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by babyfaceafrica: 6:12pm
Nice one.. God bless Nigeria
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Intellect20: 6:12pm
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Tazdroid(m): 6:13pm
Congrats sir
He looks stern and stone cold like he killed a lion with his bare hands before his appointment
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by prodiga: 6:13pm
pls my fellow nairalanders what are we going to do about BMC on this platform spreading fake news
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by madridguy(m): 6:13pm
Congratulation sir.
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Kesmakveli(m): 6:14pm
unclezuma:no memes today ?
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Dildo(m): 6:14pm
I have not heard of an army officer whose background is from ajegunle or makoko.They are always from a wealthy background.That is to show that we the poor guys cant be selected on merit to NDA except we come from the homes of buratai and obj.
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by tabisegroup(m): 6:14pm
Congrats Major_General
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Lousymouth(m): 6:14pm
Nigeria Army And Nepotism
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by justjify(m): 6:15pm
Oh!! I was thinking his name would be Danjuma Enenche. No mind me oh, na this government DON condition my mind into thinking that any appointment these days usually comes from the north
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Etinosajay: 6:15pm
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by unclezuma: 6:15pm
Kesmakveli:
Someone said they were drab...so make I carry my kaya pack begin shine teeth.
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Arewa12: 6:16pm
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by justjify(m): 6:16pm
prodiga:You say wetin?
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by PRYCE(m): 6:17pm
justjify:
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by IYANGBALI: 6:18pm
|Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by mladuo51(f): 6:19pm
Hmmm...congrats to him anyway
