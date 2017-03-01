₦airaland Forum

John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by owukpa(m): 6:01pm
Idoma-born Major General John Enenche has been appointed as the new Director Defence information.


Gen. Enenche would be replacing Brigadier General Rabe Abubakar who is now the Director of Information Management in the Department of Civil Military Affairs, Army Headquarters.

Few months back, he was elevated to the rank of a Major General from Brigadier.

Until his appointment as the new Defence Spokesman, Major General Enenche was the Defence Liaison Officer at the Defence Headquarters. He has since taken over with effect from 6 March 2017.

Gen. Enenche is the elder brother of Dr. Paul Enenche of Dunamis and also the son of the paramount ruler of Ogbadibo LGA of Benue State, Chief D Enenche.


http://www.idomavoice.com/2017/03/breaking-idoma-born-major-gen-john.html

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by brunofarad(m): 6:09pm
Congrats sir

10 Likes 2 Shares

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Dextology: 6:10pm
Congratulations to him.

7 Likes 2 Shares

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by coolebux(m): 6:10pm
What language is he speaking for the army? grin grin
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Piiko(m): 6:11pm
Congratulations
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by unclezuma: 6:11pm
grin grin grin grin
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by speaktome(m): 6:11pm
May you always speak (say) the truth to us..... Amen!!!





Congrats!!!









#MySignatureMyBusiness

1 Like

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Kesmakveli(m): 6:11pm
Goodluck to him! I pray he positively impacts to our Dear country Nigeria and also to the military. Congrats Sir!
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by stephenmorris(m): 6:11pm
later christians will bring fake news of their marginalisation in the army
God bless naija

5 Likes 2 Shares

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Akinaukwa: 6:11pm
Thats okay. While one fights the spiritual battle the other engages in physical warfare. Congrats sir.

16 Likes

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Bede2u(m): 6:11pm
Igbo sounding names
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Rollsnjaguar(m): 6:11pm
Wow, Congratulations
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Daniellogy(m): 6:12pm
Congrats sir....
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by babyfaceafrica: 6:12pm
Nice one.. God bless Nigeria
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Intellect20: 6:12pm
x
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Tazdroid(m): 6:13pm
Congrats sir

He looks stern and stone cold like he killed a lion with his bare hands before his appointment grin grin
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by prodiga: 6:13pm
pls my fellow nairalanders what are we going to do about BMC on this platform spreading fake news
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by madridguy(m): 6:13pm
Congratulation sir.
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Kesmakveli(m): 6:14pm
unclezuma:
grin grin grin grin
grin no memes today ?
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Dildo(m): 6:14pm
I have not heard of an army officer whose background is from ajegunle or makoko.They are always from a wealthy background.That is to show that we the poor guys cant be selected on merit to NDA except we come from the homes of buratai and obj.
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by tabisegroup(m): 6:14pm
#Grace factor
Congrats Major_General

1 Like 2 Shares

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Lousymouth(m): 6:14pm
Nigeria Army And Nepotism

1 Like

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by justjify(m): 6:15pm
Oh!! I was thinking his name would be Danjuma Enenche. No mind me oh, na this government DON condition my mind into thinking that any appointment these days usually comes from the north grin
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Etinosajay: 6:15pm
Lol
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by unclezuma: 6:15pm
Kesmakveli:

grin no memes today ?

Someone said they were drab...so make I carry my kaya pack begin shine teeth.
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by Arewa12: 6:16pm
Issoke
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by justjify(m): 6:16pm
prodiga:
pls my fellow nairalanders what are we going to do about BMC on this platform spreading fake news
You say wetin? undecided
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by PRYCE(m): 6:17pm
grin
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by viciscute: 6:17pm
grin
justjify:

You say wetin? undecided
Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by IYANGBALI: 6:18pm
Mtcheeeeeew

1 Like 1 Share

Re: John Enenche Now Military Spokesman by mladuo51(f): 6:19pm
Hmmm...congrats to him anyway

