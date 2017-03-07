₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Oasis007(m): 6:57pm
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira traded at N460 to a dollar, after speculators had forced it 3 points down amid liquidity boost on Friday.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/dollar-crashes-again-at-parallel-market/188064.html#QIw6sjpYHCUwZltw.99
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by DONSMITH123(m): 6:58pm
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Oasis007(m): 6:59pm
Modified
Slowly but surely...... Nigeria shall be GREAT... if we can believe in the CHANGE Agenda, trust the present GOVERNMENT and persevere a bit MORE!!!
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Redoil: 7:01pm
Oasis007:how? With those dullarpos in power
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Oasis007(m): 7:01pm
Redoil:
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by SuperS1Panther: 7:02pm
The following people will be sad again this night over this news
Speculators and Hoarders -- economic saboteurs and terrorists
Arm chair economists - prophets of doom of how Naira will fall again
Wailers -- one less thing to wail about
Ipods - they hate everything and anything
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by DONSMITH123(m): 7:03pm
SuperS1Panther:
watch how they will rush down here to roast you like Mallam Sabo Suya
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Oasis007(m): 7:07pm
Mr. Lalasticlala...... kindly do the needful, this is a good news to end the Day!
God bless PMB!
God bless PYO!!
God bless FRN!!!
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by DONSMITH123(m): 7:08pm
lalasticlala, Mynd44 oya to the promise land
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by BlackDBagba: 7:16pm
Still not good enough!
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by malton: 8:01pm
Redoil:
Brainiac, what solutions have you proffered?
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by obembet(m): 8:01pm
As long as I remember this... I no go happy with bubu
Welcome my real active current president
Not that old fool
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by ALAYORMII: 8:02pm
Make the thing go down and stay there jawe
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by itiswellandwell: 8:03pm
Good one..
Good one..
http://www.nairaland.com/3657298/low-start-up-capital-business
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Dottore: 8:03pm
Ok
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by kpukpuyenke: 8:03pm
Those people wont like this at all
Ntooooorrrrrr
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by lirusehn: 8:03pm
for how long would they keep pumping billions into forex market?
2 Likes
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Miles300: 8:03pm
Different xchange rates in 1 country !
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by AlphaStyles(m): 8:05pm
hmm we get hope?
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by gift01: 8:05pm
after pumping $1 billion to make it fall from 520 to 400 box....what happens next Where are your exports. Artificial pressure wont last.
.
Naira is doing like Arsenal does when the season begins....always full of hope BUT what happens later? 5-1 and stuffs like that. Don't ever forget that in Forex-as in football: Form is Temporary but Class is Permanent
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by stagger: 8:05pm
Lies, lies, lies.
If you want to buy dollars here, they are selling at N470 to N480 on the street. So where is the crash?
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Raypawer(m): 8:05pm
Oh Jehova!
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by mokoshalb(m): 8:06pm
Oooops! Naija freelancers now
Looking for a web developer..? check my signature...
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by emi14: 8:06pm
Oasis007:
Nigeria have never been great
. 1960-1966 anarchy and conflict. 1966-1967 killings, murder and assassination. 1967-1970 civil war. 1970-1979 coup d'état and counter coup murtala lost his live. 1979-1983 rebuilding . 1983-1999 coup upon coups, dictatorship and indiscriminate looting. 1999-till date, rebuilding, restructuring and fumbling. Nigeria have never experienced greatness.
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by JustinSlayer69: 8:06pm
Let us hope the crash is sustained.
Unfortunately, the whole country is wise to the benefits of keeping foreign currency.
Before when the gains were relatively minimal, there was little interest in hoarding. ( I remember having a less than 15-20 Naira increase on dollars changed 2010-2014)
I have been struggling to find a car for a reasonable price.
SADLY, as many have noted, the inflation in price of commodities might not abate anytime soon.
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by TruthFM(m): 8:06pm
Dollar crash dollar crash but when will the price of goods and commodity crash
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by nNEOo(m): 8:06pm
Must I comment on everything?
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by SlimHan(f): 8:07pm
Dollar crashes but no difference in the market price ( Market women still exhibit their frustration by nagging on customers who try to bargain on product price)
You still have to face problem in getting Dollars
Black market rate is still the same..
it is well
|Re: Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market by Martinscov(m): 8:07pm
Mtcheew, Crashes na aeroplane?
