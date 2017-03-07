Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Business / Dollar Crashes Again At Parallel Market (29429 Views)

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Naira traded at N460 to a dollar, after speculators had forced it 3 points down amid liquidity boost on Friday.



However, the Naira weakened against the Pound Sterling but maintained its Euro rate as it traded at N560 and N480, respectively.



At the Bureau De Change (BDC) window, the Naira was sold at N399 to a dollar, while the Pound Sterling and the Euro closed at N580 and N525, respectively.



The Nigerian currency also traded at N305.50 at the interbank window.





In other segments of the market, Deposit Money Banks (DMBs) and Travelex, an International Money Transfer Services Operator, sold the Naira at N370 to a dollar.





Traders expressed the hope that the strengthening of the Naira would reposition the economy for greater productivity.





They, however, appealed to the CBN to sustain the liquidity boost in the market so that the Naira could sustain its gains against the dollar.





NAN reports that some Nigerians, however, expressed worry that the gains of the Naira against the dollar had not translated in the reduction in the prices of goods and services. (NAN)



Slowly but surely...... Nigeria shall be GREAT... if we can believe in the CHANGE Agenda, trust the present GOVERNMENT and persevere a bit MORE!!! ModifiedSlowly but surely...... Nigeria shall be GREAT... if we can believe in the CHANGE Agenda, trust the present GOVERNMENT and persevere a bit MORE!!! 28 Likes 1 Share

Oasis007:

Slowly but surely...... Nigeria will be GREAT again!!! how? With those dullarpos in power how? With those dullarpos in power 24 Likes 3 Shares

Redoil:

how? With those dullarpos in power 57 Likes 4 Shares

The following people will be sad again this night over this news



Speculators and Hoarders -- economic saboteurs and terrorists



Arm chair economists - prophets of doom of how Naira will fall again



Wailers -- one less thing to wail about



Ipods - they hate everything and anything 33 Likes 5 Shares

SuperS1Panther:

The following people will be sad again this night over this news



Speculators and Hoarders -- economic saboteurs and terrorists



Wailers -- one less thing to wail about



Ipods - they hate everything and anything

watch how they will rush down here to roast you like Mallam Sabo Suya watch how they will rush down here to roast you like Mallam Sabo Suya 10 Likes 1 Share

Mr. Lalasticlala...... kindly do the needful, this is a good news to end the Day!



God bless PMB!

God bless PYO!!

God bless FRN!!! 7 Likes 1 Share

lalasticlala, Mynd44 oya to the promise land

Still not good enough! 2 Likes

Redoil:

how? With those dullarpos in power

Brainiac, what solutions have you proffered? Brainiac, what solutions have you proffered? 2 Likes 1 Share

As long as I remember this... I no go happy with bubu



Welcome my real active current president



Not that old fool 21 Likes 1 Share

Make the thing go down and stay there jawe 1 Like





Ok

Those people wont like this at all



Ntooooorrrrrr 1 Like

for how long would they keep pumping billions into forex market? 2 Likes

Different xchange rates in 1 country ! 3 Likes

hmm we get hope?

Where are your exports. Artificial pressure wont last.

Naira is doing like Arsenal does when the season begins....always full of hope BUT what happens later? 5-1 and stuffs like that. Don't ever forget that in Forex-as in football: Form is Temporary but Class is Permanent after pumping $1 billion to make it fall from 520 to 400 box....what happens nextWhere are your exports. Artificial pressure wont last.Naira is doing like Arsenal does when the season begins....always full of hope BUT what happens later? 5-1 and stuffs like that. Don't ever forget that in Forex-as in football: 9 Likes

Lies, lies, lies.



If you want to buy dollars here, they are selling at N470 to N480 on the street. So where is the crash? 4 Likes 1 Share

Oooops! Naija freelancers now 3 Likes

Oasis007:

Slowly but surely...... Nigeria will be GREAT again!!!

Nigeria have never been great

. 1960-1966 anarchy and conflict. 1966-1967 killings, murder and assassination. 1967-1970 civil war. 1970-1979 coup d'état and counter coup murtala lost his live. 1979-1983 rebuilding . 1983-1999 coup upon coups, dictatorship and indiscriminate looting. 1999-till date, rebuilding, restructuring and fumbling. Nigeria have never experienced greatness. Nigeria have never been great. 1960-1966 anarchy and conflict. 1966-1967 killings, murder and assassination. 1967-1970 civil war. 1970-1979 coup d'état and counter coup murtala lost his live. 1979-1983 rebuilding . 1983-1999 coup upon coups, dictatorship and indiscriminate looting. 1999-till date, rebuilding, restructuring and fumbling. Nigeria have never experienced greatness. 16 Likes 3 Shares

Let us hope the crash is sustained.



Unfortunately, the whole country is wise to the benefits of keeping foreign currency.



Before when the gains were relatively minimal, there was little interest in hoarding. ( I remember having a less than 15-20 Naira increase on dollars changed 2010-2014)



I have been struggling to find a car for a reasonable price.



SADLY, as many have noted, the inflation in price of commodities might not abate anytime soon.

Dollar crash dollar crash but when will the price of goods and commodity crash 6 Likes

Dollar crashes but no difference in the market price ( Market women still exhibit their frustration by nagging on customers who try to bargain on product price)



You still have to face problem in getting Dollars



Black market rate is still the same..















