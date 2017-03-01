₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:29pm
:-XThe General Overseer of OFM Apostle Suleman has made first appearance after messy s*x allegation.Below are parts of what he said today in church....
'Nothing attacks reputation like allegations'
'God can’t be fighting when you are fighting. God fights when you are still'
'If the devil/ kingdom of hell wants to get at you and make heaven stand firm for you/at your defense they will attack your reputation'
'Only those who stand out are confronted'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-makes-first-appearance.html?m=1
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by HungerBAD: 8:29pm
Apostle Suleman lol.
You will not be the first to have tasted the sweet fruit outside, while preaching against eating the same sweet fruit from the outside.
God said DAVID WAS A MAN AFTER HIS HEART, and just like you, he committed Adultery.
Let us go through the Bible together Apostle Suleman.
2 Samuel 11:2-15
2 One evening David got up from his bed and walked around on the roof of the palace. From the roof he saw a woman bathing. The woman was very beautiful,
3 and David sent someone to find out about her. The man said, “She is Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam and the wife of Uriah the Hittite.”
4 Then David sent messengers to get her. She came to him, and he slept with her. (Now she was purifying herself from her monthly uncleanness.) Then she went back home.
5 The woman conceived and sent word to David, saying, “I am pregnant.”
Apostle Suleman we are waiting to hear from your Canadian Connection, the word “I am pregnant.”
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:29pm
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 8:29pm
ebosie11:more
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by AfroSamurai: 8:31pm
... I'm curious to know the topic of his sermon.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Young03: 8:33pm
Oh i av nothing to say sha
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by pauljumbo: 8:33pm
Sir you are great
I love you more
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by pauljumbo: 8:36pm
This man of God qoute is deep
'God can’t be fighting when you are fighting. God fights when you are still'
Apostle you are great
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by donfemo(m): 8:36pm
Our so called religious leaders are no longer role models. Shame
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by tens4real(m): 8:41pm
donfemo:see the way u just judge the man wen we don't even know who the truth yet...abeg guy Tek am easy
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by zionmade(m): 8:42pm
Am singing. The church is marching on, d church is marching on d gates of hell shall not prevail d church is marching on.
I went to a program today and heard d heartfelt judgment invoked by d pastor on people peddling blackmails against d church. I dnt pity those in darkness because they re cursed already i only pity christians who will allow d devil use their tongues in these challenging times
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Rapsowdee01(m): 8:46pm
This pictures are not recent na !!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by NNVanguard(m): 8:47pm
A clear conscience fears no accusation.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 8:47pm
They are just making this man more popular
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by ayatt(m): 8:47pm
we should eat water??
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by obembet(m): 8:47pm
If u want more popularity.....
Talk against APC....
I don't really knw this man before until APC go after him
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by kennygee(f): 8:47pm
Two of his stories back to back on FP.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by neocortex: 8:47pm
Fake pastor everywhere.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Ptoocool(m): 8:47pm
5n boi..
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by yorhmienerd(m): 8:47pm
The guy in second to the last pix be like
"Mr. man sharrap dia, na you dey play away match in Canada come dey form home base for here"
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by sweetboiy(m): 8:47pm
TEACHER: What are you doing?
AKPOS: I am writing a letter.
TEACHER: To who?
AKPOS: To myself.
TEACHER: What’s inside the letter.
AKPOS: How am I supposed to know – I haven’t received it yet!
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by gift01: 8:47pm
The man looks humbled. The flamboyancy seem gone
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Bossforeva: 8:48pm
NawA
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by datopaper(m): 8:48pm
Remember T.B. Joshua
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by sweatlana: 8:48pm
I'm not a huge fan of this guy but I know this sex scandal is a set up.
The man is innocent
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Realdeals(m): 8:48pm
Okay
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by ruggedtimi(m): 8:49pm
women and miracle...
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Drdreyy: 8:50pm
look at the faces of those members....
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by ikorodureporta: 8:50pm
Who's watching UCL??
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by kkboy: 8:50pm
I think the pastor is filled with guilt. Only God knows the whole truth.
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by highrise07(m): 8:51pm
if you deceive everybody, you can't deceive your creator.....
|Re: Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) by Tazdroid(m): 8:51pm
Nothing spectacular about the scandal trailing him
He just needs to deny them categorically and stay sharp or sue the slanderer and make some money in damages, if he's truly innocent of the allegations
