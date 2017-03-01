Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Apostle Suleman Makes First Church Appearance After Sex Scandal (Photos) (10794 Views)

'Nothing attacks reputation like allegations'



'God can’t be fighting when you are fighting. God fights when you are still'



'If the devil/ kingdom of hell wants to get at you and make heaven stand firm for you/at your defense they will attack your reputation'



'Only those who stand out are confronted'







The General Overseer of OFM Apostle Suleman has made first appearance after messy s*x allegation.

Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/03/apostle-suleman-makes-first-appearance.html?m=1

Apostle Suleman lol.



You will not be the first to have tasted the sweet fruit outside, while preaching against eating the same sweet fruit from the outside.



God said DAVID WAS A MAN AFTER HIS HEART, and just like you, he committed Adultery.



Let us go through the Bible together Apostle Suleman.



2 Samuel 11:2-15



2 One evening David got up from his bed and walked around on the roof of the palace. From the roof he saw a woman bathing. The woman was very beautiful,



3 and David sent someone to find out about her. The man said, “She is Bathsheba, the daughter of Eliam and the wife of Uriah the Hittite.”



4 Then David sent messengers to get her. She came to him, and he slept with her. (Now she was purifying herself from her monthly uncleanness.) Then she went back home.



5 The woman conceived and sent word to David, saying, “I am pregnant.”





Apostle Suleman we are waiting to hear from your Canadian Connection, the word “I am pregnant.” 17 Likes 4 Shares

More more more

... I'm curious to know the topic of his sermon. 1 Like

Oh i av nothing to say sha

Sir you are great

I love you more 12 Likes 1 Share

This man of God qoute is deep







'God can’t be fighting when you are fighting. God fights when you are still'



Apostle you are great 9 Likes

Our so called religious leaders are no longer role models. Shame 3 Likes

Our so called religious leaders are no longer role models. Shame see the way u just judge the man wen we don't even know who the truth yet...abeg guy Tek am easy see the way u just judge the man wen we don't even know who the truth yet...abeg guy Tek am easy 19 Likes 1 Share

Am singing. The church is marching on, d church is marching on d gates of hell shall not prevail d church is marching on.

I went to a program today and heard d heartfelt judgment invoked by d pastor on people peddling blackmails against d church. I dnt pity those in darkness because they re cursed already i only pity christians who will allow d devil use their tongues in these challenging times 9 Likes

This pictures are not recent na !! 1 Like 1 Share

A clear conscience fears no accusation. 2 Likes

They are just making this man more popular 2 Likes

we should eat water??

If u want more popularity.....





Talk against APC....





I don't really knw this man before until APC go after him

Two of his stories back to back on FP.

Fake pastor everywhere. 2 Likes

5n boi..

The guy in second to the last pix be like



"Mr. man sharrap dia, na you dey play away match in Canada come dey form home base for here" 5 Likes

TEACHER: What are you doing?

AKPOS: I am writing a letter.

TEACHER: To who?

AKPOS: To myself.

TEACHER: What’s inside the letter.

AKPOS: How am I supposed to know – I haven’t received it yet! 4 Likes

The man looks humbled. The flamboyancy seem gone

NawA

Remember T.B. Joshua

I'm not a huge fan of this guy but I know this sex scandal is a set up.



The man is innocent 3 Likes

Okay

women and miracle...

look at the faces of those members....

Who's watching UCL?? 1 Like

I think the pastor is filled with guilt. Only God knows the whole truth.

if you deceive everybody, you can't deceive your creator.....