The Federal Government had announced the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja effective from midnight of Wednesday to allow for extensive repairs on the runway.The NCAA official assured all passengers of safety and security in all airports in the country.



The Kaduna International Airport is now fit and ready for a 24-hour operations according to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)....The airport is to oversee both local and international flights.

They should just say they wanted to use the opportunity to fix Kaduna airport

Good For Our Country

I'm not impressed

There will be less travel within the six weeks closure of Abuja airport.



Even people decide to travel, there might be congestion at the Kaduna airport.



It can also be good times for cab drivers that will shuttle between Kaduna and Abuja unless maybe there is provision for shuttle buses that can convey passengers to Abuja in order to provide a comprehensive security coverage.





Anyways, the decision is for government to make

Ready indeed! Now ready without electricity?

Kaduna Airport, why the International.



Even MMA and ABUJA AIRPORT never get International certification talkless of this INTERIM AIRPORT.

It can also be good times for cab drivers that will shuttle between Kaduna and Abuja unless maybe there is provision for shuttle buses that can convey passengers to Abuja in order to provide a comprehensive security coverage.





Armed robbery, kidnapping and accidents will likely increase on that road as well.

Armed robbery, kidnapping and accidents will likely increase on that road as well.

That's true, the government would have consider that negative aspect and put comprehensive security plans to curtail such vices within the period of time.

Just ready to be manage for six weeks only.

There is more to this moves than meet d eyes.



All of a sudden, abuja run way became usuable..... aiit mR amaechi.

We must be seen as workin

Light no even dey sef abi El rufai no buy fuel for gen? It still looks local.

thank God APC and Wayo. . .anyways

Hope the 24 hour operations is with NEPA light sha...

that Airport is a far cry from international standard

IPOBs would not like this news...

There is more to this moves than meet d eyes.



All of a sudden, abuja run way became usuable..... aiit mR amaechi.

We must be seen as workin





nigerians must see negativity in everything. For over 20 yrs the runway has not been maintain, and u still expect it to be perfect? Abi.

Not to belittle governments efforts but if you visit this airport you will insult anyone who call this airport international. This is just an airstrip in my opinion.



But isokay for we in kd cos we will enjoy it after the 6 weeks as it will be better than what we used to have

There will be less travel within the six weeks closure of Abuja airport.



Even people decide to travel, there might be congestion at the Kaduna airport.



It can also be good times for cab drivers that will shuttle between Kaduna and Abuja unless maybe there is provision for shuttle buses that can convey passengers to Abuja in order to provide a comprehensive security coverage.





Anyways, It's the decision is for government

There is also the Abuja Kaduna rail.. That will get more patronage

they could have just told us they wanna upgrade Kaduna airport not using Abuja as an excuse, mean while portharcout airport ...........

eyya, sorry epain u

I'm loving this already. This will add to the numerous federal infrastructures present in Beautiful Kaduna, my home.