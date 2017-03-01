₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by dainformant(m): 8:46pm
The Kaduna International Airport is now fit and ready for a 24-hour operations according to the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA)....The airport is to oversee both local and international flights.
The Federal Government had announced the closure of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja effective from midnight of Wednesday to allow for extensive repairs on the runway.The NCAA official assured all passengers of safety and security in all airports in the country.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/03/kaduna-airport-is-now-ready-for-24-hour.html
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by dainformant(m): 8:47pm
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by SalamRushdie: 8:49pm
They should just say they wanted to use the opportunity to fix Kaduna airport
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by dainformant(m): 8:50pm
cc; lalasticlala
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Etzakoos(m): 9:00pm
Good For Our Country
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Ahmed0336(m): 9:00pm
I'm not impressed
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Dextology: 9:00pm
There will be less travel within the six weeks closure of Abuja airport.
Even people decide to travel, there might be congestion at the Kaduna airport.
It can also be good times for cab drivers that will shuttle between Kaduna and Abuja unless maybe there is provision for shuttle buses that can convey passengers to Abuja in order to provide a comprehensive security coverage.
Anyways, the decision is for government to make
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by otil1: 9:04pm
Nansense
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by decatalyst(m): 9:05pm
Now ready without electricity?
Ready indeed!
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by plainol(m): 9:12pm
Kaduna Airport, why the International.
Even MMA and ABUJA AIRPORT never get International certification talkless of this INTERIM AIRPORT.
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Fx55(m): 9:20pm
Dextology:Armed robbery, kidnapping and accidents will likely increase on that road as well.
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Dextology: 9:23pm
Fx55:
That's true, the government would have consider that negative aspect and put comprehensive security plans to curtail such vices within the period of time.
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by kunlexy1759(m): 9:34pm
Just ready to be manage for six weeks only.
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by HARDDON: 9:58pm
There is more to this moves than meet d eyes.
All of a sudden, abuja run way became usuable..... aiit mR amaechi.
We must be seen as workin
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by LatestAmebo2: 10:08pm
The k
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by veekid(m): 10:08pm
okada! Sambisa straight
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by LatestAmebo2: 10:08pm
Noted
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Hitel: 10:09pm
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by jeeqaa7(m): 10:09pm
Lies
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by dragonking2: 10:09pm
It still looks local.
Light no even dey sef abi El rufai no buy fuel for gen?
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by 175(m): 10:09pm
APC and Wayo. . .anyways thank God
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Viktor1983(m): 10:11pm
K
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by holatimmy(f): 10:11pm
Hope the 24 hour operations is with NEPA light sha...
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by piagetskinner(m): 10:12pm
hmm..
that Airport is a far cry from international standard
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by mmb: 10:12pm
IPOBs would not like this news...
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by charliboy654(m): 10:13pm
HARDDON:nigerians must see negativity in everything. For over 20 yrs the runway has not been maintain, and u still expect it to be perfect? Abi.
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Coldfaya(m): 10:14pm
Not to belittle governments efforts but if you visit this airport you will insult anyone who call this airport international. This is just an airstrip in my opinion.
But isokay for we in kd cos we will enjoy it after the 6 weeks as it will be better than what we used to have
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by tbaba1234: 10:15pm
Dextology:
There is also the Abuja Kaduna rail.. That will get more patronage
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by ritababe(f): 10:15pm
they could have just told us they wanna upgrade Kaduna airport not using Abuja as an excuse, mean while portharcout airport ...........
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by mmb: 10:16pm
SalamRushdie:eyya, sorry epain u
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by Almaiga: 10:16pm
I'm loving this already. This will add to the numerous federal infrastructures present in Beautiful Kaduna, my home.
|Re: Kaduna Airport Is Now Ready For 24-hour Operations. See Its New Looks by yommyk222(m): 10:16pm
look very nice
check my signature it meant help you.
