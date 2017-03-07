Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension (5971 Views)

Heritage Bank is facing difficulties arising from insider abuse and self-dealing. Saharareporters listed it as undergoing distress in 2016.



Several bank sources told Saharareporters that Mrs. Akpobome and powerful bank management were abusing their positions and engaging in fraud. But today, Mrs. Akpobome and an unnamed account officer were sent packing leading her to clear her desk because she anticipates that the task was so impossible she may not return to the bank.



The bank management initially refused to touch the powerful executive directors, preferring to go after staff members suspected of revealing the bank's problems.



Saharareporters learned that the bank Managing Director, Ifie Sekibo has not been to work since January, and was reported to be ill. Some of the sources within the bank, however, said his prolonged absence might have been to enable Mrs. Akpobome to be thrown under the bus as investors’ confidence has waned over the lack of action concerning top management staff fingered in fraudulent transactions.



It would be recalled that only last week, an Abuja company petitioned the Federal High Court and the Central Bank of Nigeria to liquidate the bank on account of its inability to meet customers’ demands.



Geonel Integrated Services Limited, a security services company, cited its own experience, claiming it has over N1.8billion and another $85,859 trapped in various Heritage Bank accounts.



Et tu Madame? 1 Like

This must be one of Ali Baba's joke!





Well, Happy International Women's Day to her. 1 Like

The days of impunity is gone as the ineffective Buffon is no longer in power. They run Heritage Bank like NDDC, Niger Delta States or Nigeria under GEJ.

They will all account for their recklessness and this time, the veil upon incorporation will be lifted and the Directors would be sent to gaol. 1 Like 1 Share

All these people will be using their influence to sign out loan to their fellow ajebo class, with/or no collateral, but let any hustler with good business plan and idea should tender his/her loan application, thats when they will be asking for the receipt and documents of my fore father private jet.... Papa wey no get bicycle tyre.... Madam may God see you through. 11 Likes 1 Share

what happens if she is unable to recover the loans? All she'd get is a sack? 1 Like

Fine woman 2 Likes 1 Share

Banking work, i don't like it.

God help her. In this recession nobody is ready to give out a dime. 1 Like

Why isn't the EFCC involved in this case?



The junior staff must all be learners. In this era of whistle blowing? Walahi! That would be my opportunity to make cool millions.



I hope justice is served, hot and spicy, don't care if it is Aladdin's wife. 3 Likes

Abuse of office a bane of most corporate failure.



Though she abused her position but she didn't just become an ED immediately after her Youth service! Though she abused her position but she didn't just become an ED immediately after her Youth service! 1 Like 1 Share

Saraki comes to mind

U dnt jst wake up to become an ED. On paper you don't but these days it's a possibility. Everything goes in this country and beyond. Am not specific on her case but it's hard to convince some of us who re victims of such actions. We see people every other time just walk into our offices to tell us they are the new this an that and you have to teach them everything and continuously guiding them. Yet you are not qualified for the position. Mind you am again repeating am not specific on her case. Just telling you the reality of having the bosses anoint an individual above those who truly merit certain positions. On paper you don't but these days it's a possibility. Everything goes in this country and beyond. Am not specific on her case but it's hard to convince some of us who re victims of such actions. We see people every other time just walk into our offices to tell us they are the new this an that and you have to teach them everything and continuously guiding them. Yet you are not qualified for the position. Mind you am again repeating am not specific on her case. Just telling you the reality of having the bosses anoint an individual above those who truly merit certain positions. 1 Like

Let's see how this goes in the coming days.

This is rather unfortunate.



indefinite suspension means you're out.



Never abuse power, cos Karma is still alive. what you do today, may come back to make or mar you tomorrow.



Ask the Armed robber Vampire. He succeeded for so long, the day he was killed, he forgot to use his charm. It means one day must surely be one day, wey monkey go go market and will never return.



Moral is that no matter your position, (moderator, Father, Employer, employee, Governor, Minister, president etc) do good

Let's see how this goes in the coming days. Comment of one with little or nothing to say but wants to say something by all means. Comment of one with little or nothing to say but wants to say something by all means. 1 Like