|Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by expee06(m): 3:40am
Heritage Bank of Nigeria has taken an unprecedented step against one its executive directors, Mary Akpobome, who happens to be the wife of popular Nigerian comedian Ali Baba: an indefinite suspension to go and recover loans she signed off on.
Heritage Bank is facing difficulties arising from insider abuse and self-dealing. Saharareporters listed it as undergoing distress in 2016.
Several bank sources told Saharareporters that Mrs. Akpobome and powerful bank management were abusing their positions and engaging in fraud. But today, Mrs. Akpobome and an unnamed account officer were sent packing leading her to clear her desk because she anticipates that the task was so impossible she may not return to the bank.
The bank management initially refused to touch the powerful executive directors, preferring to go after staff members suspected of revealing the bank's problems.
Saharareporters learned that the bank Managing Director, Ifie Sekibo has not been to work since January, and was reported to be ill. Some of the sources within the bank, however, said his prolonged absence might have been to enable Mrs. Akpobome to be thrown under the bus as investors’ confidence has waned over the lack of action concerning top management staff fingered in fraudulent transactions.
It would be recalled that only last week, an Abuja company petitioned the Federal High Court and the Central Bank of Nigeria to liquidate the bank on account of its inability to meet customers’ demands.
Geonel Integrated Services Limited, a security services company, cited its own experience, claiming it has over N1.8billion and another $85,859 trapped in various Heritage Bank accounts.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by seunlayi(m): 4:48am
She think banking is a joke
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by AntiWailer: 5:20am
seunlayi:
Dt is disrespectful bro.
U dnt jst wake up to become an ED.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by DoyenExchange: 5:22am
Et tu Madame?
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by nony43(m): 7:03am
H
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by TeGaTeGa1(m): 7:03am
Ok
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by niquez94(m): 7:03am
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by GreenMavro: 7:04am
This must be one of Ali Baba's joke!
Well, Happy International Women's Day to her.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by mayorwah98(m): 7:04am
Hmmm. One chance
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Negotiate: 7:04am
story
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by basty: 7:04am
The days of impunity is gone as the ineffective Buffon is no longer in power. They run Heritage Bank like NDDC, Niger Delta States or Nigeria under GEJ.
They will all account for their recklessness and this time, the veil upon incorporation will be lifted and the Directors would be sent to gaol.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Adeoba10(m): 7:04am
All these people will be using their influence to sign out loan to their fellow ajebo class, with/or no collateral, but let any hustler with good business plan and idea should tender his/her loan application, thats when they will be asking for the receipt and documents of my fore father private jet.... Papa wey no get bicycle tyre.... Madam may God see you through.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Amsonme(m): 7:05am
Hmmm
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Ebuka478(m): 7:05am
what happens if she is unable to recover the loans? All she'd get is a sack?
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by soath(m): 7:05am
Fine woman
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by buoye1(m): 7:06am
Well... Good i think
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by benuejosh(m): 7:06am
Banking work, i don't like it.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Sammypope4all(m): 7:06am
God help her. In this recession nobody is ready to give out a dime.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Ioannes(m): 7:07am
Why isn't the EFCC involved in this case?
The junior staff must all be learners. In this era of whistle blowing? Walahi! That would be my opportunity to make cool millions.
I hope justice is served, hot and spicy, don't care if it is Aladdin's wife.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by AuroraB(f): 7:08am
seunlayi:
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Jerryojozy(m): 7:09am
Abuse of office a bane of most corporate failure.
Genius J
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Pavore9: 7:10am
seunlayi:
Though she abused her position but she didn't just become an ED immediately after her Youth service!
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by arabaribiti: 7:10am
Space booker continue you will get flog 5-1 at home and 5-1 away
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by delishpot: 7:12am
for lack of words to say.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Omagago(m): 7:13am
Saraki comes to mind
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Hitel: 7:14am
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by azimibraun: 7:14am
AntiWailer:On paper you don't but these days it's a possibility. Everything goes in this country and beyond. Am not specific on her case but it's hard to convince some of us who re victims of such actions. We see people every other time just walk into our offices to tell us they are the new this an that and you have to teach them everything and continuously guiding them. Yet you are not qualified for the position. Mind you am again repeating am not specific on her case. Just telling you the reality of having the bosses anoint an individual above those who truly merit certain positions.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by burkingx: 7:15am
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by Benjom(m): 7:15am
Let's see how this goes in the coming days.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by davodguy: 7:15am
This is rather unfortunate.
indefinite suspension means you're out.
Never abuse power, cos Karma is still alive. what you do today, may come back to make or mar you tomorrow.
Ask the Armed robber Vampire. He succeeded for so long, the day he was killed, he forgot to use his charm. It means one day must surely be one day, wey monkey go go market and will never return.
Moral is that no matter your position, (moderator, Father, Employer, employee, Governor, Minister, president etc) do good
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by azimibraun: 7:16am
Benjom:Comment of one with little or nothing to say but wants to say something by all means.
|Re: Heritage Bank Sends Ali Baba's Wife On Loan-recovery Suspension by DJMCOTTY(m): 7:16am
The joke is on her
