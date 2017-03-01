Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday (11111 Views)

To mark the occasion, his wife Dolapo took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday writing:



Thanking God for 60 years of his grace.





Happy birthday sir! And many happy returns.





President not VP 14 Likes 1 Share

President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN. Happy 60th Birthday. The entire Ohaneze Ndigbo and IPOBs are with you sir. You have our unwavering support come 2019. Age with grace. 28 Likes

Happy Birthday long life and good health 4 Likes

Happy Birthday to my able President.. More grace 2 Likes



May u leave long

May u be rewarded with ur heart desires

May u have cause to glorify ur God always

May u never be overworked to the point where u will forget ur God

May it be well with u

May u reign n rule over ur enemies

We celebrate with you. Happy Birthday Ag.President. May The Lord be your Security, Safety and Success IJN AMEN!!! 3 Likes

Happy birthday the proactive thinker...we celebrate your existence. 3 Likes

You can be sure he won't throw a party. He is definitely not a 'Nigeria's. 1 Like

I see hope and i see a new Nigeria been birthed.



You represent by all standards my dream of the uncommon leader to bring us out of the miry clay of our non-productive tendencies as a people.



More grace, wisdom and strength Sir.

Happy birthday from the Good people of Okun land in Kogi state. 7 Likes

Happy birthday sir. More strength/energy to your body. 3 Likes

Happy birthday to the erudite Prof !!! 6 Likes

Happy birthday to you Sir.



But your boss ehn, he's like a 1985 IBM computer, can you imagine it took him 6 months to process the names of the ministers, his internal processor can't be more than 5mb I think. 7 Likes

Happy Birthday 2 Likes

Happy birthday to a great leader and lover of God .We love you sir . 4 Likes

Happy birthday to our able and vibrant Acting President 3 Likes

HBD 2u prof. Osinbajo. 3 Likes

Happy birthday to the acting acting president of the federal republic of Nigeria.



Pun intended 2 Likes

HBD MY President ..llnp 1 Like

Oh behalf of all wailers, IPOBS, Shi'tes Muslims, NDA and all men committed to the struggle for good governance, I wish you a happy birthday and God's guidance! We love you Mr. acting President and we trust you, do not disappoint us.

Stamped with seal! 9 Likes

Happy birthday to Nigeria Nelson Mandela.





Our HERO 1 Like

HBD PYO



Any news on Buhari's burial arrangement yet 1 Like

Happy birthday Mr presido









Oops



I mean acting presido













Next 2 Likes

Mummy Kiki, some days ago, we celebrated the 108year post-humous birthday of your grandpa, the evergreen Chief Obafemi Awolowo.



Today is your husband's birthday. May your family continue to be showered by His grace, mercy, favour and all your heart desires shall be met.



Happy Birthday, Prof. 'Yemi Osinbajo, the active acting President of Nigeria. 3 Likes

Baba Osinbande, happy birthday.. Baba na my favourite politician.. 2 Likes

HBD Sir.legends r born in march 2 Likes

Wishing him more of God's favour. 2 Likes

As she celebrate her husband... We re waiting for MR MAN in London... That one is just doing like maluu...he should better come back and repair his mess he calls change he has used to damage this country....what he started he must finish it..

hbd sir 2 Likes

Happy birthday sir...! 2 Likes