₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,759,179 members, 3,406,046 topics. Date: Wednesday, 08 March 2017 at 11:06 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday (11111 Views)
Dolapo Osinbajo's 49th Birthday: Yemi Osinbajo Celebrates His Wife / Aisha Buhari Visits Mrs Osinbajo Over Death Of Her Grandmother HID Awolowo.photo / Mrs Osinbajo Drove Hubby To Polling Unit - Picture (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by alfa2016: 5:11am
Today is the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo's birthday and he turns 60.
To mark the occasion, his wife Dolapo took to Instagram to wish him a happy birthday writing:
Thanking God for 60 years of his grace.
Happy birthday sir! And many happy returns.
http://mojidelano.com/2017/03/mrs-osinbajo-celebrates-husband-vice-president-yemi-osinbajo-as-he-turns-60/
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by chiefolododo(m): 5:12am
President not VP
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by coolesmile: 5:17am
President Yemi Osinbajo (PYO), SAN. Happy 60th Birthday. The entire Ohaneze Ndigbo and IPOBs are with you sir. You have our unwavering support come 2019. Age with grace.
28 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by BreezyCB(m): 5:29am
Happy Birthday long life and good health
4 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by kabayomi(m): 5:42am
Happy Birthday to my able President.. More grace
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by smark61: 5:43am
Happy womb escape Mr ACTING PRESIDENT
May u leave long
May u be rewarded with ur heart desires
May u have cause to glorify ur God always
May u never be overworked to the point where u will forget ur God
May it be well with u
May u reign n rule over ur enemies
Stay fresh sir.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by orisa37: 5:44am
We celebrate with you. Happy Birthday Ag.President. May The Lord be your Security, Safety and Success IJN AMEN!!!
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by chriskosherbal(m): 5:49am
Happy birthday the proactive thinker...we celebrate your existence.
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by DonLo: 5:50am
You can be sure he won't throw a party. He is definitely not a 'Nigeria's.
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by Guseh(m): 5:56am
I see hope and i see a new Nigeria been birthed.
You represent by all standards my dream of the uncommon leader to bring us out of the miry clay of our non-productive tendencies as a people.
More grace, wisdom and strength Sir.
Happy birthday from the Good people of Okun land in Kogi state.
7 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by wristbangle(m): 5:59am
Happy birthday sir. More strength/energy to your body.
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by kayzat: 6:03am
Happy birthday to the erudite Prof !!!
6 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by plainol(m): 6:05am
Happy birthday to you Sir.
But your boss ehn, he's like a 1985 IBM computer, can you imagine it took him 6 months to process the names of the ministers, his internal processor can't be more than 5mb I think.
7 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by SamuelAnyawu(m): 6:11am
Happy Birthday
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by yerokunphilips: 6:17am
Happy birthday to a great leader and lover of God .We love you sir .
4 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by Biggty(m): 6:20am
Happy birthday to our able and vibrant Acting President
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by kunlexy1759(m): 6:27am
HBD 2u prof. Osinbajo.
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by ibnzubair(m): 6:31am
Happy birthday to the acting acting president of the federal republic of Nigeria.
Pun intended
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by segebase(m): 6:42am
HBD MY President ..llnp
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by Valfrankie(m): 7:27am
Oh behalf of all wailers, IPOBS, Shi'tes Muslims, NDA and all men committed to the struggle for good governance, I wish you a happy birthday and God's guidance! We love you Mr. acting President and we trust you, do not disappoint us.
Stamped with seal!
9 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by obembet(m): 9:39am
Happy birthday to Nigeria Nelson Mandela.
Our HERO
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by divinelove(m): 9:39am
HBD PYO
Any news on Buhari's burial arrangement yet
1 Like
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by amiibaby(f): 9:40am
Happy birthday Mr presido
Oops
I mean acting presido
Next
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by brightballer(m): 9:40am
Mummy Kiki, some days ago, we celebrated the 108year post-humous birthday of your grandpa, the evergreen Chief Obafemi Awolowo.
Today is your husband's birthday. May your family continue to be showered by His grace, mercy, favour and all your heart desires shall be met.
Happy Birthday, Prof. 'Yemi Osinbajo, the active acting President of Nigeria.
3 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by idbami2(m): 9:40am
Baba Osinbande, happy birthday.. Baba na my favourite politician..
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by Libkid(m): 9:41am
HBD Sir.legends r born in march
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by Pavore9: 9:41am
Wishing him more of God's favour.
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by Pascalville(m): 9:41am
As she celebrate her husband... We re waiting for MR MAN in London... That one is just doing like maluu...he should better come back and repair his mess he calls change he has used to damage this country....what he started he must finish it..
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by ubadidi: 9:41am
hbd sir
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by cygnus05(m): 9:42am
Happy birthday sir...!
2 Likes
|Re: Dolapo Osinbajo Celebrates Yemi Osinbajo's 60th Birthday by jamex93(m): 9:42am
HBD
active president
God bless you
God bless Nigeria
2 Likes
Good News For Nigeria As Radio Biafra Are On The Run. / Adekunle Fajuyi In Our Hearts / I Will Proceed On Terminal Leave By First Week March:Pof Jega
Viewing this topic: Lahrin01, fortunexx, suremossty, Olapraise24(m), ikpinono, sylviaeo(f), 9ousky, Marydiamond, bodejohn(m), danugochukwu96(m), eweyemi, propet(m), orimipe(f), Henrique99, toluodek(m), ChyEndowed(f), internetpo(m), Abayhormy(m) and 83 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 12